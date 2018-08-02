Just Three Charts

Everything's awesome, right? There's just one thing (well two...)
Everything really is awesome according to the Atlanta Fed's GDPNOW model is forecasting a 4.95% GDP growth in Q3...
Except, despite the hopeful forecasts for US economic growth, the housing segment is collapsing...
As Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg notes:
"The Fed could get away with using the term "strong" three times in the opening paragraph and five times throughout because it conveniently missed discussing the housing market!"
Oh, and the fact that Consumer Confidence measures are flashing a very loud "late-cycle" warning...
And, once again, Rosenberg notes:
"The gap that has opened up between consumer confidence for the present and future is so classically late-cycle. As in, no more pent-up demand. Consider this a near-2 SD event. Take out the umbrella!"
As Rosie concludes: " the average lag time is 8 months, and the median is 6, with respect to that chart of the present/future delta from the consumer confidence report. Nowhere near what some of you were thinking. The cycle's on a short leash (lease?)."
* * *
So, apart from the housing market collapse and the vast un-reality gap between now and the future, everything is really awesome.
Comments
Bullish!
For red ink, that is.
What people tend to forget is that under the Great Savior Obama the Wealth Gap in Murica exploded. Now Trump is not only fighting the people who benefited from the transfer of wealth form the lower and middle class to the upper class, he is also fighting the socialist lower class. Unfortunately the Middle Class has been decimated by trade, illegal immigration (cheap labor) and other issues so his support is somewhat limited. However for a country to be strong its middle class must be strong. A major part of that is bringing back jobs and reducing the trade imbalance. I think its i called Fair Trade.
Rebuild the Middle Class and all these issue go away.
In reply to Bullish! For red paint,… by NugginFuts
so what yer sayin is that this is all predictable? *hiccup* :)
In reply to Bullish! For red paint,… by NugginFuts
they call him rosie which ironic because he is never rosy.
just one chart - TSLA - will tell you everything that is wrong with accounting/markets/SEC/USA/econ-reports today.
Been hearing The Sky Is Falling from ZH for five years...even a broken clock is right twice per day.
