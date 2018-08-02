Lost In A Brexit Maze: Baffled Political Class Dreads The Prospect Of Jeremy Corbyn

Authored by Alexander Mercouris via ConsortiumNews.com,
The British Establishment wants to protect the expanded privileges it inherited from Margaret Thatcher’s neoliberal legacy but appears clueless about how to deal with an increasingly rebellious British public...
Donald Trump’s recent trip to Britain – happening against the backdrop of the sweltering heat of an unusually protracted summer heatwave – took place at a time when Britain’s political system is closer to breakdown than at any time in my memory.
The immediate crisis centres on a Brexit plan which British Prime Minister Theresa May unveiled to her top ministers at a closed meeting at Chequers (the British Prime Minister’s official country residence) earlier this month.
It is fair to say this plan ( two years in the making and details still to be worked out), which proposes a relationship between Britain and the EU similar to those agreed by Ukraine and Moldova, satisfies no-one.
The hardline Brexiteers, who account for a significant minority of the elected members of Parliament (MPs) of May’s Conservative Party and an overwhelming majority of the Conservative Party’s membership and supporters in the country, are unhappy because they are not getting the clear break from the EU which they expected and which they believed they had been promised after Leave won the 2016 referendum.
Opponents of Brexit, made up of the overwhelming majority of opposition Labour Party MPs and its membership, as well as a small number of Conservative MPs, the bulk of the civil service, the business community and the labour unions basically don’t want Brexit to happen and want Britain to remain in the EU. They are unhappy because despite the continued connection to the EU Britain would still be leaving the EU.
As for the EU itself, it has remained uncharacteristically quiet since the plan was published, but its senior officials have made clear they will probably reject it because it crosses too many of its red lines.
How did Britain – two years after the question of Britain’s exit from the EU appeared to have been answered in the June 2016 referendum – end up with such a plan, and how does that connect to the broader political crisis which is underway in Britain today?
How It Came to Pass
In order to answer that question a good place to start is to look at the Brexit referendum itself, and how it came to pass, and how contrary to all expectations May became British Prime Minister immediately following it.
The key point to make about the Brexit referendum is that it would never have been called if there had been any genuine belief (or fear) within Britain’s political class that it would result in a vote for Britain to leave the EU.
David Cameron – the British Conservative Prime Minister who called the referendum – did so not to settle what he believed as a burning debate in Britain, but in order to outflank his critics within the Conservative Party and in the country, who were using his supposed loyalty to the EU as a political stick to beat him with.
Cameron himself – along with the rest of the British establishment – assumed however that the greater part of the British public was bored and indifferent to the question of Britain’s EU membership (Cameron once spoke of the need for the Conservative Party “to stop banging on about Europe”). Accordingly he assumed that once the referendum was called his critics would be quickly exposed as obsessive and marginal figures, out of touch with public opinion.
However, Boris Johnson, a former mayor of London had emerged as an important rival to Cameron for the leadership of the Conservative Party, and who after much agonising joined the Leave Europe campaign because he thought that doing so would position him better for a future leadership bid.
These essentially frivolous reasons for Cameron’s and Johnson’s actions before and during the referendum illustrate thechronic amateurism of much of Britain’s political class, especially that part of it which is associated with the Conservative Party—where high political office more often than not depends on wealth and social status than on experience or ability.
Both Cameron and Johnson are in fact typical members of Britain’s political and social elite. Both were born to wealth, and both of them were educated at Eton College and Oxford University, where as it happens both men belonged to the same social club, albeit at different times.
Eton College and Oxford University happen to be the two most famous educational institutions within the inordinately expensive and socially exclusive private educational system which trains Britain’s establishment. Access to both is effectively barred for cost reasons to the overwhelming majority of Britain’s population. However admission to them – especially to Eton College – acts as a passport to high office for those members of the elite who want it.
Complete Misjudgment
In the event, and not for the last time, the referendum result showed that Cameron, Johnson and the rest of the British establishment had completely misjudged the views and attitudes of the British population.
Instead of being bored and indifferent to the subject of Europe, British voters turned out to vote in what are by today’s standards high numbers (turnout was 72.2%, significantly higher than in recent general elections). More to the point, instead of (as expected) voting to stay in the EU they voted – albeit by a small margin of 52-48% – to leave.
Johnson: Unprepared for Brexit victory. (Getty)
The immediate result was the political establishment went through the political equivalent of a nervous breakdown. Cameron – overwhelmed by forces he had unleashed but barely understood, and not knowing what to do next – broke a promise he had given previously to stay irrespective of the referendum and resigned immediately. Johnson, equally unsure what to do in a situation he had never anticipated or prepared for, in turn bungled his own leadership bid, and failed to replace Cameron.
The result was that the post of British Prime Minister passed by default to May, a colourless and unimaginative administrator, whose lack of even the most basic political skills became cruelly exposed during the general election she called completely unnecessarily last year, which she nearly lost.
Since becoming Prime Minister, May – as might be expected of such a person – has approached the question of Brexit as an essentially technical question, to be ironed out in negotiations, with the overarching objective being to cause as little disruption to the British economy as possible so that things can continue to go on as before.
Inevitably that is an approach which favours keeping as much of the status quo as possible, with May looking to achieve a Brexit which retains Britain’s economic and trading links with the EU essentially unaffected.
Rejection of an Intolerable Status Quo
The result is a 98-page proposal for an association agreement between Britain and the EU, directly copied from those agreed with the EU by Moldova and Ukraine, whereby Britain would remain in fact, though not in name, a member of the European Single Market. Its economy would observe the EU’s regulatory structure as administered by the European Court of Justice, whose decisions on regulatory questions would continue to be binding on British companies.
Unsurprisingly this ‘solution’, which would leave Britain indefinitely subject to EU-made laws, in the making of which it would no longer have any say, satisfies nobody, and is being criticised by all sides.
The latest opinion poll shows that only 25% of Britons now think May is managing the negotiations with the EU successfully.
It would be a fundamental error however to see May as the cause of what practically everyone in Britain now agrees is a debacle. If May were the only problem, there would be no problem getting rid of her and replacing her with someone else. The fact that May is still there despite her all too obvious flaws and failures illustrates the underlying point: the problem is not May; it is Britain’s entire political class.
A proper response to the Brexit vote would have recognised that whatever it was, it was a rejection of the status quo, which has obviously become intolerable to much of the British public. Any response to the Brexit vote, which – like May’s plan – seeks to preserve the status quo, is therefore by definition flawed.
May: Out of her depth.
The British political class, once renowned for its sure-footedness and flexibility, would once have had no difficulty recognising this fact, unwelcome though it was. It would accordingly have focused its energy on responding to the Brexit vote in the way desired by the majority of British voters, by considering what part of the status quo has become objectionable and how it can be changed.
The focus would not have been on the negotiations, which by definition can only be a means to an end, but on formulating a plan to take Britain forward once it was outside the EU whilst responding to the concerns of the British public..
That would have required a thorough study of the state of Britain’s society and economy, leading to what might have been a heated but real debate about what was needed to be changed. Eventually, after a period of acrimony and argument, a programme to prepare Britain for life outside the EU would have emerged and a negotiating position could have been formed around it, which could have been presented to the EU in the negotiations.
There is no of course guarantee the EU would have agreed to whatever the British proposed, but at least a proper discussion would have happened followed by a real negotiation between two equal partners, with the British knowing their own minds and having a set of clear goals which they would have been working towards. If the negotiations were unsuccessful the British would then have been free to put their plans into effect by themselves, with steps taken in advance to prepare for that contingency.
No Debate
In the event nothing like that has happened. There has been no debate within the British establishment either about the state of Britain or about what needs to be done to change it. Nor have any serious steps been taken to prepare for the possibility that the negotiations with the EU might be unsuccessful.
The reason for that is that taking a close, hard look at the state of Britain’s society and economy and working out a programme of reform to adjust them to the world after Brexit is something that Britain’s establishment is today both unable and unwilling to do. As beneficiaries of the 1980s Thatcherite settlement they want things to remain as they are, and have no wish or idea of how to change them. Besides, it is doubtful whether they any longer have either the technical skill or the experience, or even the self-confidence to meet such a challenge.
The result is that instead of the genuine debate that needs to happen about what sort of country Britain needs to be, there has been a sterile debate between supporters of ‘soft Brexit’, which it is now clear boils down to May’s proposed association agreement with the EU, and ‘hard Brexit’, with advocates of the latter talking grandly about a clean break with the EU and about trading with the EU on World Trade Organisation terms, but without having much idea of what that means in practice.
In such a situation it becomes easier to understand why despite her failures, May remains Prime Minister. In a vacuum of ideas a Prime Minister without ideas appears to suit the situation.
In reality, outside the establishment, there is no shortage in Britain today of ideas about how to take the country forward.
The individual who has come to crystallise for many people the challenge to the status quo is Jeremy Corbyn, the veteran left wing politician who leads the Labour Party. He not only very visibly bested May in last year’s general election, but most certainly does have a set of ideas for taking Britain forward.
Corbyn is one of the most misrepresented figures in British politics. By the standards of earlier Labour politicians he is by no means radical. His desire for a mixed economy, with significant sections brought back into public ownership and certain elements of planning reintroduced, and his support for strong social services and for high investment in state funded education and health care are all to be paid for through progressive taxation. His longstanding opposition to military adventures overseas, as well, all fall squarely within what was once the British Labour Party’s social democratic mainstream.
At any time up to the 1980s Corbyn’s current policy positions (as opposed to some of the positions he once held in his youth) would not have been considered controversial in Labour terms. On the contrary they represent a return to the policies followed in Britain’s social democratic heyday by the previous Labour governments of Clement Attlee and Harold Wilson.
Even Corbyn’s well known support for extra Parliamentary political activity, which many of his critics profess to see as somehow dangerous and ‘extreme’, is actually in Labour Party terms completely traditional. The Labour Party after all is itself the product of extra Parliamentary political activity, having been formed at the start of the twentieth century by Britain’s labour unions and by various voluntary societies operating outside Parliament. Indeed for most of its history the Labour Party spoke of itself as the “political wing” of a “Labour movement” whose “industrial wing” was the labour unions.
Clinging to Class Interests
The difficulty is that though Corbyn’s social democratic programme does indeed offer an alternative to the Thatcherite settlement, which in Britain represents the status quo, and is a conceivable programme around which to prepare Britain for life outside the EU, it is also one which is completely unacceptable to Britain’s establishment.
Ever since the 1990s the establishment has not only accepted the 1980s Thatcher neoliberal settlement, but has massively benefitted from it to the point where in the public mind it is increasingly associated with it. The idea that it could be successfully challenged was until recently, for the establishment, literally unthinkable since that would have meant acknowledging that the status and power of the establishment itself could be challenged.
That is why until the 2017 election the establishment – which to be clear includes the entire parliamentary faction of the Labour Party and the media – found it impossible to take Corbyn seriously. It is also why Corbyn is the target of such extreme establishment hostility, including from within his own party.
As a result of the outcome of the 2017 election, which showed that Corbyn’s programme is actually popular – especiallyamongst Britons of working age and younger– came as a shock. It was for the establishment at least as great a shock as that of the Brexit referendum of the year before.
Not only was the election outcome horrifying to them in itself, but it also – like the result of the Brexit referendum – further underscored the extent to which the establishment has lost ground with the public.
It is that sense of disconnection which gives the political crisis in Britain its peculiar character. An establishment which senses itself challenged and which is no longer sure of its support in the country is afraid to risk the traditional method in Britain of resolving a political crisis, which is another general election. Indeed it is now so insecure about its position that it is nervous of taking any step at all, such as replacing a Prime Minister who is discredited and unpopular.
Different Than the Nineties
Corbyn: Traditional Labour programme.
The situation differs fundamentally from the one in the early 1990s, when another Conservative government had become unpopular. Though the Conservatives at that time were divided and unpopular, the part of the British establishment associated with the Labour Party was brimming with self-confidence, and was both eager and able to take charge. Since it too was fully committed to preserving the 1980s Thatcher settlement, an election did not threaten fundamental change or challenge the position of the establishment in the way that an election might do now.
The result is an impasse, with the establishment – including sections of the Labour Party – desperate at almost any cost to avoid an election and the attendant risk of a Corbyn government, but incapable of formulating an alternative path forward.
The nature of the crisis is elegantly summed up in the following words of an article in The Guardian, quoting the comments of a senior Conservative MP.
A senior Tory backbencher on the 1922 committee executive said on Thursday that May had the “best chief whip ever” and that he would still save her. “He is called Jeremy Corbyn. Just mention the threat of a Corbyn government and our people come into line.”
The reality is that political logic clearly points to the need for a Corbyn government. Given that Corbyn is the only leader who is offering a way forward, a government led by him is the only way to restore a sense of direction and coherence. Resisting that logic is simply deepening the crisis and creating more drift. One senses that government has all but broken down, with only administrative tasks still being performed, as senior ministers plot and war against each other, without however having any overarching idea of what they want to do.
Whether a Corbyn government, if it were elected, would be able to implement its programme in the face of the immense opposition it would face is another matter. Corbyn has so far repeatedly defied predictions by overcoming every obstacle in his path. Whether as Prime Minister he would be able to go on doing so is a question only the future can tell.
What is beyond doubt however is that a Corbyn government must be tried. The alternative is that the crisis becomes entrenched and deepens, in which case other, altogether more alarming forces might start to emerge. Already what looks like the early signs of this are there.
Gramsci put it best: “The crisis consists precisely in the fact that the old is dying and the new cannot be born; in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms appear.”
In Britain – as any reader of British newspapers knows – the “morbid symptoms” are currently there in abundance.
Comments
Corbyn is a commie twat.
It is not only the "political class" that should be worried about a soulless socialist gaining power.
With his two faced political power grab he would encourage all that is currently wrong in Britain namely allowing radical Islamists to increase their stranglehold on a once proud democratic nation
Thatcher
Let the hag rot in hell were she belong
Let's hope Corbyn will open gulag in UK
In reply to tr by wildbad
have an enraged brit public hang a dozen or so MP's and coppers - for the pedo atrocities - and start burning mosques, and I'd wager the brit pols would find their way out of that tricky ol' "Brexit maze" in no time flat
sadly, it'll never happen. testosterone is illegal in the UK, you see
In reply to Thatcher Let the hag rot in… by wesson
"Deal with rebellious public"???
How about just doing what we fucking pay you do and that is THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE and get us OUT of the EU for starters?
In reply to have an enraged brit public… by vato poco
Corbyn is hated by the deep state? That reminds me of someone else. What's his name? Chump? Nah .... Trump! That's it.
In reply to "Deal with rebellious public… by kellys_eye
The deep state absolutely hates Chump, did you see when he put Hillary in prison? That was so amusing... oh wait...
In reply to Corbyn is hated by the deep… by HowdyDoody
If Bernie were President...a simple analogy which sums up Britain's future under JC.
Pure dropped-on-the-head-at-birth Socialism at its finest.
I wouldn't mind if he had half a brain, but he's thicker than a pile of oven-baked steaming dogshit.
To measure this density, consider his repeated breaking of self-preservation cardinal rule 1 when "Sticking it to the Zionists" as a politician. You don't do it. At least not publically. Ask that ex-employee of Charlie Hebdo how things work out. You call a shitstorm down on yourself every time. As in, who owns the fucking media you, fucknut?
Sadly for him, his brother was gifted all the intelligence genes. And to be fair, he hasn't yet sold the country out, whereas the present PM most assuredly has. So we can't blame him for that. Yet.
In reply to The deep state absolutely… by 666D Chess
Your point being... sorry, you lost me. Basically you are sticking up for the orange swine, aren't you?
In reply to If Bernie were President...a… by CuttingEdge
Don't Waste your time with the Libtard Losers
1. Doesn't know what Sex or Species it is.
2. 80% of Democrats with a College degree major in Liberal Arts (Dumber than a Golf Ball)
3. 70% of Felons that Vote were/are Democrats
4. Liberals win the Serial Killer Prize
5. Liberals most likely to try and commit suicide once during their adolescence, Murder Suicides with/without Children is where Democrats/Liberals rule
6. Majority of Low IQ Immigrants are Liberal
7. Democrats hate History, so they don't know that they were/are the KKK, Jim Crow and the Slave Owners
So Pity the Liberal/ Democrat. They will have a hard life of Misery, Debt and Conservative Suffering after the Supreme Court goes 6/3 or 7/2.
Remember that their Future is BJ's on the Corner with their Parents after they Drain the family wealth away
In reply to Your point being... sorry,… by 666D Chess
Holy crap the trolling here has gone downhill. That's Youtube comments section level trolling at best.
In reply to Thatcher Let the hag rot in… by wesson
Margaret Thatcher naked on a cold day ! Woo hoo ! England is FUCKED six ways to Sunday unless someone like Churchill comes back to lead them out of their Extinction Level Event invasion of muzzies. May is about as sharp as a pound of wet hair. She should sack herself and ride off into the sunset on a turtle.
In reply to Thatcher Let the hag rot in… by wesson
One of the interesting thing with socialists (along with the question of their very existence) is the power of delusion.
They like to see themselves as the best "progressive alternative" , yet invariably proceed to self destruct within a few years . As soon as that happens , there are only 2 options left :
Not admiting failure , starve people to death , destroy economic freedom , property rights , whatever "real socialism" is promoting . ...Or just leave the mess this stupidity has created in the first place , and wait for the next generation of ignorant imbeciles who will willingly give up their individual liberty to the ministry of plenty , the minitry of happiness , and wait for the wonders of " common goodness"..
In reply to Thatcher Let the hag rot in… by wesson
It is because of people like you, "wildbad", that the British public chooses CORBYN.
In reply to tr by wildbad
" Proud democratic nation "....what a lot of bullsh*t. Britain is made up of three nations and a colonial part of a fourth ....not one ! Proud ...absolutely nothing in your inglorious history to be proud about ! You raped ,plundered and pillaged your way around the world , killing billions in pursuit of your murderous empire ! In these islands alone the English practised genocide several times on the Scots and the Irish ....the last attempt in 1845-1849 in Ireland ," An Gorta Mór "or the "Famine" as you English euphemistically call it. There was no "famine" in Ireland ...every single day shiploads of food were taken ,at the barrel of a gun , to England to ensure millions of Irish starved to death ! Democratic....more bullsh*t ! In 1918 , In Ireland , the people voted overwhelmingly for Independence , winning 73 seats out of 105 ! What did " Democratic England " do ....leashed another almighty war on the Irish people , eventually withdrawing to hold the six north-eastern counties of Ulster where they stubbornly remain today. But on a brighter note , xenophobic England will soon be on it's own , Ireland gone , Scotland gone , probably Wales also....you've nothing to trade and nobody to trade with....good luck with that !!
In reply to tr by wildbad
I feel the globalist pressure--lets offer asylum to refugees--the Britts wanting to escape their socialist muslim leaning government and if that's not enough refugees, add a couple hundred thousand South African farmers that are truly getting shafted.
Brexit and Trump are two examples of how the elite fools the general public by allowing them to vote an according to the people "kick the elite in the teeth" but in reality nothing changes. British politicians will "debate" about brexit until the next crisis hits an they call for a second referendum. As to Trump, Hillary is not in jail, he packed his cabinet with ex-Goldman Sachs, the elite that he is supposed to be fighting is getting filthy richer since he got elected and he is keeping the neocon agenda on track while the middle class gets fried with taxes in the form of tariffs to pay for the tax cuts for the ultra rich on Wall Street. Yet the chumptards will call me a leftard or a libtard for criticizing Mr.Pig Eyes. I've got news for you chumptards, hating Trump doesn't mean loving Hillary, in fact any person with 1 and a half working brain cell would hate both and what you have in the US is not capitalism it's FASCISM. If the orange swine was a capitalist he would be shrinking the government and cutting down on government spending instead of increasing the US national debt and the deficit JUST AS OBAMA DID.
clueless about how to deal with an increasingly rebellious British public...
The answer is CORBYN and the "British Public" knows it.
deep state = Vatican, globalists = Vatican, Vatican rule this world for centuries and never lost power from times of monarchies
to overcome democracy Vatican simply rule through secret societies for elites - Skull and Bones (Bush, Clinton), Knights of Malta (Soros, Rothschilds bankers of Vatican), Opus Dei, Illuminati
Skull and Bones is symbol of Borgia - creator of jesuits
Soros is christened from a child Knight of Malta, his power and orders comes from Vatican
Rothschilds are christened from first Nathan bankers of Vatican, their famous intelligence were jesuits that recruted Nathan, red shield from name and herb is symbol of roman legions, simple google check will tell you whole family is praying to Vatican big time
Vatican is luciferian - offshoot of catholicism - from almost beginning, it is stated directly in luciferian texts that Holy Ghost is Lucifer, this religion is available only for elites "world is not ready"
Jesus was socialist - this are followers of Jesus, true christians = luciferians
google "Vatican Nervi Hall interior photo" and see temple of popes in Vatican looking like a big serpent
yt JFK secret societies speech (5mins version) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FnkdfFAqsHA
google "putin hand sign horns" and see all those luciferian politicians and celebrities
google "benedict hand sign horns" to see more of luciferian Vatican
all national intelligence agencies are controlled by jesuits - intelligence of Vatican - rest is theater and actors
Banking belongs to Vatican from times of templars
communism was to weaken atheism and orthodox, it gave a lot of power back to Vatican
before communism and fascism Vatican was bankrupting (there was no country Vatican was created by Mussolini)
poor education is to keep god idea going
NWO is to keep vatican luciferian dominance for centuries - otherwise god will die and they can't allow this
religous wars still in place, we are living in middle ages
Trump is protestant
check Albert Pike world wars plans letters http://www.threeworldwars.com/albert-pike2.htm
Corbyn is pretty clueless - he even wants a Falklands joint-sovereignty deal with Argentina and that would be illegal!
The islanders have a voted to remain 'freely associated with the UK' their legal right. Falklands – Freely Determined Political Status (1 pg):
https://www.academia.edu/36555342/Falklands_-_Freely_Determined_Political_Status.pdf
Well done, ShitBob. You have convinced me. Corbyn for PM! Free the Malvinas!
In reply to Corbyn is pretty clueless -… by BritBob
And England respects international laws ? Ireland voted overwhelmingly , in 1918 , for Independence....you still hold a portion of our country !!!
In reply to Corbyn is pretty clueless -… by BritBob
Cameron was forced into a referendum because UKIP was coming close to winning a lot of seats.
Corbyn will destroy the Labour party, that is the great fear of the left. Once that happens you are very likely to see the rise of a Nationalist party similar to the Lega in Italy and then both the Tory and Labour vote will collapse.
I doubt it will be Ukip rather a new party but the establishment are in deep water and cannot swim
There's a lot of pressure for UKIP to step up to the mark once again. Under the circumstances (the dreadful thought of Corbyn being in office or the Tories selling us out) I reckon there could be a quick and dirty election with many simply voting UKIP because the old two-party system is clearly corrupt.
UKIP has many failings but they can be sidelined in the face of the much more dangerous prospect of Labour or Conservative victories. Many Conservatives voted UKIP at the last GE and the pseudo-Labour-Tory party that has gradually risen post Thatcher leaves many voters partyless - a gap that UKIP is slowly filling despite the massed opposition in the form of traitors and MSM fake news.
There will be blood on the streets if this twat gains power.
We need a new party for a newly independent Great Britain.
No British main political party leader has had a positive public opinion rating for over 10 years, and those always get worse the longer they are in post. Nor do any of them have a better individual in their parties, and that's quite deliberate. The incompetent hate competition.
In short, the entire lot of them are worse than useless. One remembers the words of Oliver Cromwell
Boris Johnson will be Britain's Prime Minister in the next six months. I'd have money on that bet if online betting was legal here. They've been grooming him for years. The cheerful buffoon Mayor of London theater was such fun. A jolly chap from an aristocratic background and some upper crusty estate out in the country. Theresa May's getting ready to jump ship, Corbin's playing the roll of 'Only other alternative tedious commie puke' so the nob heads will only have Boris to vote for.
Some form of tedious and enslaving Brexit will be announced with much fanfare.
I'm not sympathetic to Corbyn's politics, but I don't live in the UK and so don't really ultimately care about that country's fate. His appeal to me, as a human living on this planet, is that he is the type of leader who would do everything possible before pressing the nuclear button. He's been quite explicit in this regard. To the extent that nuclear armed countries have leaders like that, it is something I think the rest of us should encourage.
I found the article very well written. I don't know enough about British politics to know if it makes sense, although I have read the Cameron called for the Brexi t vote because he thought it would lose badly. It appears he didn't anticipate the Russian involvement which may have made the difference. I have read also that England could keep out the Muhamadens if it wished.