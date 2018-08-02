Matt Taibbi: Beware The Slippery Slope Of Facebook Censorship

The social network is too big and broken to properly function, and, as Matt Taibbi writes in the latest Rolling Stone, these “fixes” will only create more problems...
You may have seen a story this week detailing how Facebook shut down a series of accounts. As noted by Politico, Facebook claimed these accounts “sought to inflame social and political tensions in the United States, and said their activity was similar — and in some cases connected — to that of Russian accounts during the 2016 election.”
Read this jarring quote from Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) about the shutting down of the “inauthentic” accounts:
“Today’s disclosure is further evidence that the Kremlin continues to exploit platforms like Facebook to sow division and spread disinformation… I also expect Facebook, along with other platform companies, will continue to identify Russian troll activity and to work with Congress…”
This was in a story in which Facebook stated that it did not know the source of all the pages. They might be Russian, or they might just be Warner’s idea of “sowing division.” Are we comfortable with that range of possibilities?
Facebook was “helped” in its efforts to wipe out these dangerous memes by the Atlantic Council, on whose board you’ll find confidence-inspiring names like Henry Kissinger, former CIA chief Michael Hayden, former acting CIA head Michael Morell and former Bush-era Homeland Security chief Michael Chertoff.
(The latter is the guy who used to bring you the insane color-coded terror threat level system.)
These people now have their hands on what is essentially a direct lever over nationwide news distribution. It’s hard to understate the potential mischief that lurks behind this union of Internet platforms and would-be government censors.
When Facebook works with the government and wannabe star-chamber organizations like the Atlantic Council to delete sites on national security grounds, using secret methodology, it opens the door to nightmare possibilities that you’d find in dystopian novels.
The sheer market power of these companies over information flow has always been the real threat. This is why breaking them up should have long ago become an urgent national priority.
The endgame here couldn’t be clearer. This is how authoritarian marriages begin, and people should be very worried.
Soon there will be no Facebook or Twitter: just Newspeak Daily.
Why does anyone use their shit site, Fakebook? It's for *connecting people*? So that's why you cannot search people by age, sex, race, height, hair colour, previous cities lived? I've used it to try searching for people who I know are connected via a friend of a friend and it comes back with someone in Africa or Australia instead. Fakebook is a totally fucking useless platform... And Twatter?? You don't even want to get me started! It's done more damage to the English language and natural ability to think since hip hop...
In reply to soon there will no Facebook… by Havoc Squad
US government not only allows top US corporate monopolies to push their garbage agenda while shitting on the majority of the population that does not agree with them but actually subsidizes them via monetary policy while the middle class is destroyed. fuck them i say. fuck them all. bring the fucking doom, i will enjoy watching them all burn down to the ground because that's exactly what they deserve. if this is capitalism, if this is freedom, if this is democracy, then count me out. fascist motherfuckers
In reply to Why does by Cryptopithicus Homme
Yep, and Twitter in their zeal of shadow-banning conservatives, just let the the new NYT racism-spewing editor, Sarah Jeong, somehow slip right through the cracks. Why wasn't she banned?
In reply to US government not only… by ted41776
Let them complete the discrediting process. I bailed in 2012 after telling everyone how f'ed up the world was.
In reply to Yep, and Twitter in their… by wee-weed up
Of course you KNOW why she wasn't. The (((SYSTEM))) is designed to commit White Genocide, as in the former Rhodesia today known as Zimbabwe and now South Africa.
Never Forget: The ADL Classifies “Globalist” as an Anti-Semitic Slur
These 2 articles describe what (((THEY))) did to
Andrew Anglin and his website, they are both worth reading:
After Protests, EU Decides to Reconsider Law Banning Memes July 5, 2018
UN Passes Resolution Declaring Free Expression on the Internet a Human Right July 10, 2018
Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D. Dr Joyce is a retired professor from England.
In reply to Yep, and Twitter in their… by wee-weed up
Maybe the alphabet soup agencies get the special search functionality on Fakebook?... where you can actually find people.
In reply to US government not only… by ted41776
STARVE THE FUCKING BEAST !!!!!!
"But we live in the city !!!!"
GOOD LUCK
In reply to US government not only… by ted41776
you should have been here 18 years ago durrrrr....
In reply to STARVE THE FUCKING BEAST !!!… by JRobby
I've seen organizations live stream events that get big audiences on FB.Your observation is totally fucking useless bullshit.
Maybe you consider ZH a high value alternative platform!!
In reply to Why does by Cryptopithicus Homme
All this crying about Russian meddling is pretty funny. We managed to bring down the USSR by "meddling". They just want a little payback.
They aren't even very good at it.
Ah come on.....Facebook is not the only IP address out there......
Their latest earnings report surely proves that....lol!....
Facebook is still around?
In reply to Ah come on.....Facebook is… by surf@jm
Deleted that POS Fakebook long ago. Seeing Zuckerpimp going broke would be awesome.
2011 for I after a brief 1 year stint. I realized I give zero fucks about my friends and families personal lives
In reply to Deleted that POS Fakebook… by GunnyG
Seeing him beaten to death by native Hawaiian's in his "compound", his head removed and "piked" would be a tad better.
In reply to Deleted that POS Fakebook… by GunnyG
Don't be fooled, Facebook or Youtube censoring Alex Jones is a psyop to strengthen the perception among Trumptards, that Trump and anyone sticking up for him are under attack. Well, everything is staged, Trump is controlled opposition. It should be clear by now.
Time to listen to Master of Puppets by Metallica...
In reply to Don't be fooled, Facebook or… by 666D Chess
'Do - do my work, do my dirty work scapegoat...'
Different tune I know, but it sorta fits in here.
In reply to Time to listen to Master of… by BeepBeepRichie
Another suitable song for people that think like me would be:
Bad Goys bad goys what you gonna do when Trump comes for you...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4MRmEPNUxY
In reply to 'Do - do my work, do my… by Consuelo
I've known Alex Jones for a long time, and he knows who I am. I can promise you, this is real, they're trying to shut him down for good.
Yes, I live in Austin. I owe Jones, I don't follow him anymore, because he went Zio.
If one lives in Dallas, the whites are Zioinsane. This is where Jones comes from, he copied the Austin libertarian mind for years, now he has gone Zio. Well it was Zionist Jewish congressmen who ordered Jones shut down and a pack of Jews on the outside with law suits. I hope this is a lesson for Jones who actually allowed his true Zionist programming from childhood in Dallas to come out and be the dominate theme.
Jones was important to me at one time. If it wasn't for Jones saying something at a critical moment in my life I couldn't have woke up from MKULTRA. He knows about it.
In 2005, I used a metal nanoplasma to reactivate my left frontal lobe which was shut down in 1965.
I had to go to the city it all happened in, smell the smells, and food I eaten as a child in that city which is still unique today. I was able to run then LSD-25 from neuron in the brain. There was a barrier in my mind I had to defeat. That's what LSD-25 does, it partitions the brain just like a hard drive.
I came back to Austin, I went back to CIA cab. At the Omni downtown. I was listening to Jones, I has previous had a customer who I told him, I go all over the world, I speak many languages and I run missions. I don't know why I do it.
At his house he paid me, then he said wait. He gave me a book, the Greatest Secret from a UK author, I do not support the UK or the crown. Even as a child I didn't support the crown, my grandfather is a descendant of royals from a Knight of the Church of England. Even an aunt was named after Queen Ann.
So I thought the book was nuts but I had promised I would read it. It explained MKULTRA and talked about congressional hearings. I didn't believe it, because to me, the UK is not an ally, but used us. I studied in the History department at UT Austin during my long 9.5 years of university education.
When Jones said MKULTRA, I looked it up, I had my laptop. I looked up MKULTRA, and I had not tried to wake up in the past, but always suppressed it. My subconscious was pushing it hard to wake up, it was saying wake up and I wouldn't do it from fear.
When Jones was on one of his MKULTRA rants, I decided to, look it up. I said there really was hearings, at the same time I was a soldier in Korea. And this is why the CIA came in 79.
I went further, I came to a court case in California. It was a case in which the CIA was being sued by parents who their child was being MKULTRA-ed.
It was the written case of everyone who spoke from the 60's. When the CIA man testified, he said, "spiritual warfare, warfare at a higher plain".
That was from my first day of written programming in 1965.
I almost fainted. I reached across the seat for a weapon which was not there to kill myself. Then I started respiratory shut down I had practiced as a child to kill myself if captured by the communist. (America was a different world in the 60's, we believed we were on the edge of a nuclear war)
I can take a polygraph on this, I have the name of the CIA man, and a CID officer in Korea who told me about the CIA coming to Korea in 1979 asking questions about me and I've written that part on here.
It's all a true story, later I would go to the FBI several times about it, however as we can see today, the FBI is a racket.
I started writing about it on the internet, well over 10K essays, then everyone and their brothers, all of them to young to be in the 60's were saying they were MKULTRA, it was for money.
I have never received one dime from the CIA, and I have never received credit for anything I've done. I served America for over 40 years as a slave of mind control.
Jones knows this story in detail, so since Jones did something good for me, I can not support of the persecution of Jones and the ban on him.
In reply to Don't be fooled, Facebook or… by 666D Chess
Dispensationalism is strong with the Farce in the Bible belt unfortunately. Even those that know better refuse to confront the truth for fear of being labeled anti-semitic.
In reply to I've known Alex Jones for a… by MK ULTRA Alpha
You've given smart ass comments to me all the time, you know nothing about MKULTRA or anything for that matter.
You're running the laugh tape from TV in your mind, programming to laugh at what is not funny.
It's 100% true and you're just like those who work over time to take credit from me. Like the imposters who say they were heros in the Army when they were never in the Army, not only do we see them when charged, I have met so many that I developed a list of things to ask when they say, they were SEAL snipers and all that, proving to them they weren't in the military at all, but in TV fantasy land.
In reply to Dispensationalism is strong… by Consuelo
I'm sorry to learn about your situation and I believe you. That being said, this doesn't change my belief that Trump is a puppet owned by the Rothschilds, in fact, Hillary and Trump were the two puppets offered by the Rothschilds you see, that's the trick, you can choose your rapist but you cannot choose not to get raped, this is how the create the illusion of freedom. The elite offered the sheeple two options, Hillary for the leftists, and Trump for the rebels while the Illuminati were laughing their ass off behind the curtain.
In reply to I've known Alex Jones for a… by MK ULTRA Alpha
In reply to I've known Alex Jones for a… by MK ULTRA Alpha
I don't want to think that, but the possibility does exist. All I know is that a proper psy-op involves misdirection and confusion, which are definitely not in short supply today.
In reply to Don't be fooled, Facebook or… by 666D Chess
facebook is a dead man walking.
We need some Theodore Roosevelt channeling from the White House and break up these 21st Century Monopolies!
Try and Publish a Lesson Plan about Politics and History using many sources that are public... whoops,... can not be published even if sources are GP or Public Domain or given freely to public domain.... you can't teach philosophy or logic in the USA. It is outlawed. Totally on topic here.
That is their endgame. Total control of information. Cry babies begging govt to make facecrook recognize their view is falling for a silly con anyone with a brain can see. Stupid people should stick to eating tide pods.
In reply to Try and Publish a Lesson… by TeethVillage88s
Fakebook will go the way Myspace did.
Facebook is CIA. My Space was not. That's why corporate America turned Facebook into a wild success while My Space is largely forgotten.
"Facebook in particular is the most appalling spying machine that has ever been invented." -- Julian Assange
In reply to Fakebook will go the way… by zelator
Beware of making social media a public utility that puts it under government control like the FCC. Then you will need to buy a license and get permission for all expression over any platform. Just boycott the companies you disagree with, no govt killers need to get involved.
I get my news from Facebook and Twitter. I am dead in many other ways as well.
"Yes but let's see your bankbook. A girl likes to be supported and financially secure these days"
In reply to I get my news from Facebook… by ThorAss
Holy shitter-pops " Facebook was “helped” in its efforts to wipe out these dangerous memes by the Atlantic Council, on whose board you’ll find confidence-inspiring names like Henry Kissinger, former CIA chief Michael Hayden, former acting CIA head Michael Morell and former Bush-era Homeland Security chief Michael Chertoff. "
The hysteria has now taken firm and complete control of the minds of people raised during the Cold War and uncomfortable without it.
We can communicate without being on a Social media site.
What do you mean? How is something like that even possible?
In reply to We can communicate without… by abgary1
ANYONE with two marbles between his ears who grew up with the "early internet" who logged onto facebook must have realized within just minutes of fooling around with it what a complete dogshit piece of shit site it is. Shallow, vacuous, pointless. I asked some of my friends why I "had to" get a facebook account and what they did on facebook. It was a horror show of triviality and time wasting.
Facebook does nothing. Adds no value. Contributes nothing. That it even still exists frankly surprises me. MySpace was a vastly superior site with much better features, better search capabilities and more creativity, and yet somehow Zuck's banal, bland, corporatish dipshit site flushed MySpace to cultural irrelevance.
We can only hope and pray that facebook suffers the same fate. Sooner the better.
It's been an abomination since day 1
In reply to ANYONE with two marbles… by Dr. Bonzo
Fuck FB.
I am so bewared that I don't have a facefuck account.
Seems like they're making and end run around 1A the way they do with 2A and 4A, by outsourcing it to corporations and quasi NGOs. Snowden showed other ways it could be done with his tweet today on cashless societies.
I'd bet the farm Zuckerberg had to make a deal with the CIA if he wanted Facebook to become what it is today. As part of that deal, he most likely had to agree Facebook would allow government access of its data and would censor any content the government wanted to suppress. Same with Google, same with Amazon, same with Twitter, and on and on.....
In-Q-Tel
In reply to I'd bet the farm Zuckerberg… by MrBoompi
I am not really sure facebook really knows what it is doing. They censor photos from my blog but don't mind me posting articles. Sometimes they remove the like button from my facebook page and sometimes they put it back. Sometimes they block replies to my posts and sometimes they block me from replying to other's posts. Facebook is private. They don't owe me or anyone else the time of day. I am good with that. But frankly it strikes me like they are in some kind of mindless emergency frenzy. They don't seem to have time to put much thought into what they are doing. http://quillian.net/blog/young-socialists/
I have Yen Cross the millionaire, VWAndy the car builder and then an insane guy like me. I know cars and can weld. They both live out in LA. You have to be touched to do a demolition derby as a driver. I have no interest in NASCAR or Monster trucks crap.
I would do it. I would smash your radiator out with my rear end. Not sure about what engine though. A Chevy 350 probably. Transmission? A turbo 400.
You can't really waste those transmissions though.
PARENTS, get your kids off FB. It ruins many childrens self image and identity.
Since the mid 1970s US capitalism has been in decline, a result of increasing competition from rebuilt economies in Europe- primarily Germany (Marshall Plan), Japan and Korea (Korean and Vietnam wars) and more recently China. Indeed, the structural economic problems which lead to the 2008 financial collapse, the greatest economic implosion since the Great Depression, have still not been resolved. Since 2008, [still] insolvent banks and Wall St have been propped up with a $4 trillion infusion of ultra-cheap money from the US FED for share buybacks. This money has also inflated the bond market and trendy real estate in Boston, NYC, SF, Seattle, etc. Thus, the economic order set up by the US at the end of WWII- Bretton Woods Agreement is breaking down.
When capitalism breaks down, fascism tends to come to fore, as occurred in Italy, Germany, Spain and several other countries. Fascism is characterized by domestic repression- racism, immigrant bashing, attacks on labor, policy brutality and incarceration of anyone who defies the system, press censorship, transfer of wealth from working people ot the wealthy- tax cuts including cuts/elimination of inheritance taxes, increased military spending and war. Fascism is supported by the wealthiest segments of society, small business owners and many religious institutions, such as the Catholic Church in Spain. Facebook is censoring content, such as announcements of the upcoming Aug 12 demonstration against fascism in Washington. Expect many corporate media outlets to act in a similar fashion.
Background Information.
1 Fascism and Big Business by Daniel Guérin (Book)
1 The Bretton Woods Conference, 1944; Link: 2001-2009.state.gov/r/pa/ho/time/wwii/98681.htm
2 The new gilded age- Income inequality in the U.S. by state, metropolitan area, and county
Report By Estelle Sommeiller and Mark Price July 19, 2018; Link: www.epi.org/publication/the-new-gilded-age-income-inequality-in-the-u-s-by-state-metropolitan-area-and-county/
3 Fascism and Big Business by Daniel Guérin (Book)
4 Facebook censors anti-fascist rally in Washington By Andre Damon 2 August 2018
Link: www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/08/02/cens-a02.html