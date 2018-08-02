Maxine Waters Hit With FEC Complaint After Daughter Rakes In $750,000 From Campaign Funds

California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, 79, has been slapped with an FEC complaint after funneling $750,000 in campaign funds to her daughter since 2004 to manage a mailer program, as extensively detailed by the Free Beacon's Joe Schoffstall.
The scheme managed by Karen Waters has raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars from California politicians who pay to be included in her "slate mailers" - sample ballots mailed out to around 200,000 Los Angeles voters which promote who Waters endorses.
Since 2004, the campaign in turn reportedly has paid $750,000 to the congresswoman’s daughter, Karen Waters, or her public relations firm Progressive Connections for help producing them.
A government watchdog in July filed the first of two complaints with the Federal Election Commission asking for a full audit of the Citizens for Waters campaign. -Fox News
Waters, the California Democratic State Central Committee and Sen. Kamala Harris are all named in the first complaint. Of note, Harris is a likely 2020 Democratic presidential contender.
Legally, the payments are considered "reimbursements" for the state mailer, rather than a campaign contribution - which is currently limited to $2,700 to a candidate's committee and $5,000 to a PAC, so the mailer scheme is more or less a giant loophole.
“This certainly violates the spirit of campaign finance laws, but the FEC doesn’t seem to think it violates the letter of the law,” said John Wonderlich, executive director of the Sunlight Foundation, a nonpartisan watchdog group that first reported on the practice by the Waters campaign in 2010 and the connection with her daughter.
“In this case, is it a question of enrichment for a family member?” Wonderlich added. “How much of the money passes through to cover postage and printing? It may be unsavory but not corrupt. Much of it hinges on the extent to which the money passes through.”
A second, broader complaint is currently being drafted by the conservative National Legal and Policy Center, which will focus on Waters' sources of funding as well as the mechanism by which her daughter has been so handsomely paid for running the mailer program.
'Maxine Waters found an old provision and turned it into a cottage industry.'
- Tom Anderson, National Legal and Policy Center
Waters is well versed in fundraising through mailers, while California's top Democrats and local office-seekers have funneled far in excess of legal contribution limits to her campaign in exchange for her endorsement, Fox reports. Waters' campaign pays Karen and other firms as part of the program, which the FEC approved in 2004.
Everything was going smoothly until the California Democratic Party paid $35,000 to the Waters campaign in 2016 for her endorsement of Kamala Harris' Senate candidacy on the mailer. Third parties are not legally allowed to pay for mailers endorsing a candidate without a reimbursement under the 2004 FEC approval, reads the complaint.
Another report shows that the Harris campaign paid $30,000 to Waters' campaign in early 2016 for a primary slate mailer, however no subsequent payments were made.
“The Democratic State Central Committee of California's $35,000 contribution to Citizens for Waters violated campaign finance limits” -FEC complaint
So far in the 2018 election cycle, Fox reports that as of July 28, Democrat Gavin Newsom's gubernatorial campaign has paid $27,000 to Waters' re-election campaign in exchange for inclusion in her mailers.
The state Democratic Party snubbed Sen. Dianne Feinstein this year, but she paid $27,000 and has the Waters endorsement. Candidates for state assembly, sheriff and judges paid between $2,000 and $12,000 to Citizens for Waters to be included on the mailers.
FEC data also shows as of July 28, Citizens for Waters paid Karen Waters $54,000 so far for the 2018 election cycle, mostly for slate mailers but also for other campaign work. The congressional campaign paid her $72,000 in the 2016 cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks money in politics.
In November, Waters is facing Republican Omar Navarro, 29, a small business owner. The 79-year-old incumbent beat Navarro in 2016 with 76 percent of the vote, and outpaced him again in the June “jungle primary” (in which both parties can run) with 72 percent of the vote.
“She is going to be re-elected no matter what,” Anderson said. “She comes knocking and other politicians in California to say, ‘do you want my endorsement,’ because she knows they don’t want her opposing them.”
“If you don’t pay to be on her slate, then maybe you’re one of Trump’s people,” Anderson said. “A local politician, like a judge, does not want to be on her bad side.”
Comments
I'm SHOCKED!
God told her to do it
In reply to I'm SHOCKED! by sheikurbootie
if you think she wrong your raysssssssssssisssssssssss
In reply to God told her to do it by IridiumRebel
Maxine could smoke crack with 3 year olds on camera and the people in her district she doesn't live in would re-elect her.
In reply to if you think she wrong your… by ted41776
i wouldn't be surprised if she does and wouldn't be surprised if the three year old crackheads vote for her too (multiple times of course)
In reply to Maxine could smoke crack… by JimmyJones
That wig makes her look like Karen Carpenter. /s
In reply to i wouldn't be surprised if… by ted41776
Maxine's got balls. I wish I had a pair.
- Judas Sessions
In reply to That wig makes her look like… by ParkAveFlasher
A blackmailer then.
In reply to x by macholatte
That's a lot of wigs !!!!
Karen sank the family boondoggle !!!!
Like pigs at the trough, eventually they get slaughtered and smoked.
In reply to A blackmailer then. by Richard Chesler
That black prune is a hashtag of the Democrat's creeping communism, sedition, and lawlessness! She should be re-called!
In reply to That's a lot of wigs !!!! by JRobby
Drag her face down the length of the 405
In reply to That by Free This
too late...somebody already beat you to the punch!
In reply to Drag her face down the… by JRobby
reparations
In reply to too late...somebody already… by Snaffew
Hey Yo FREE THIS:
Not a person of ur word I see. You are still here and got down voted like fuck about ur asking if you should leave. People agreed u should leave. Y did u come back.?
_________________________________________________________________________
Free This peopledontwanttruth Wed, 08/01/2018 - 04:46 Permalink
EDIT - The board has spoken! FINAL Tally 71 stay 86 Leave @ Midnight
_________________________________________________________________________
Leaving would prolly do u some good. Get outside, get some sun and air and get away from the keyboard. U really do need more in life than just typing away here. The last I said with sincerity. And once again I ask y ur here. You said u were leaving.
It is very easy to spot hysterical narcissists.
In reply to reparations by bamawatson
I lied through my teeth, got a problem with it? It was a great experiment, and my eyes were opened a lot about a few people!
Do you think I give a rip about an online blog site poll? Tell me LOL
I did get away, went to the beach, but it was fouled by the addicts and crap everywhere, still good to get out and inhale the salt air! I am recharged enough. I took yours and other peoples advice and took off.
Thanks for the advice. Unfortunately I could not get away for days at a time.
In reply to Hey Yo FREE THIS: Not a… by lookslikecraptome
hysterical narcissists are easy to spot. so are borderline personality disorders. psychopaths usually exhibit more intelligence than u do.
Do tell us the results of your GREAT EXPERIMENT BULL SHITTER
"It was a great experiment, and my eyes were opened a lot about a few people!
Do you think I give a rip about an online blog site poll?"
You do understand the oxymoronic and the moronic qualities of ur 2 quoted sentences. One hopes. I would hate to have to throw in re re into ur diagnostic categories.
In reply to I lied through my teeth, got… by Free This
Refresh the page I added some stuff just now. I found out some folks who I thought were assholes, were really not. I also realized there really are some decent people on this site! Good hearts, even though we disagree on much stuff.
In reply to hysterical narcissists are… by lookslikecraptome
Here is the thing. No one gives a shit but you. You get all narcissistic butt hurt and say ur leaving. Ur tripping all over your self with oxymoronic and moronic cognitive process.
In reply to Refresh the page I added… by Free This
I might add, I am as sane as they come, sorry you feel otherwise. Is it because we disagree on things? Yeah, I am a passionate person, who speaks his mind, be damned with what others think about me. Will listen to a good argument and call bullshit when I see it.
I will help ANYONE who asks, and will fuck up anyone who tries to harm me, my family or some stranger!
That is how I roll, friend.
In reply to Refresh the page I added… by Free This
That is how I roll. Shit u must have just watched "Training Day" Give the world a break. That is How I roll. LOL
Let us know about the end results of your research experiment after the multivariate analysis of variance u conduct.
Adidas
In reply to I might add, I am as sane as… by Free This
FT, I'd say her head looks moar like alligator hide. Can you imagine what it looks like with the wig off, false teeth popped out and a mounted set of pistol grip ear holes?
aaaaaaaaaa!!! Run Forest, RUN!!!! jajajajajjajajajajaj
And maybe lookslikecraptome wants a jab at that nasty LIBTARD, LMAO. Well do ya punk?
HOPE, HOPE AND CHANGE!!!!
In reply to That by Free This
what I don't understand, is who would actually donate to her campaign? I know she's got a lot of followers, but I don't know a single one who'd cough up more than about $3.50 for a campaign. $350 for a hair weave, sure...but that's different.
In reply to x by macholatte
That would be because then she'd be just like her voters! They all smoke crack with their kids!
In reply to Maxine could smoke crack… by JimmyJones
Trump made her pay her daughter 750,000. Impeach him. /s
In reply to That would be because then… by dl242424
I suddenly have a craving for gorilla cookies. I remember those, they were printed little graham crackers.
In reply to Maxine could smoke crack… by JimmyJones
Dupe, but I am leaving it for effect. Maxine could smoke crack with 3 year olds on camera and the people in her district she doesn't live in would re-elect her.
In reply to if you think she wrong your… by ted41776
Empress Pruneface does indeed wear no clothes (God help us).
In reply to if you think she wrong your… by ted41776
true dat! now where dit I put dose plans for dat plastic gun so's I can secretly kill whiteys?
In reply to if you think she wrong your… by ted41776
It's always the white man trying to keep a brother down.
In reply to God told her to do it by IridiumRebel
I just clicked cause I wanted to see a picture of the giant doughnut.
In reply to It's always the white man… by Mr. Universe
Did Max have sex reassignment surgery?
He should ask for a refund.
In reply to I'm SHOCKED! by sheikurbootie
Its called crony politics / AKA pay to play. How did Ron Paul ever stay in office for so long?
In reply to I'm SHOCKED! by sheikurbootie
And now 15 minutes of Hate!
This isn’t a leftist site like Vox.
We hate those that totally deserve it.
LOCK HER UP
In reply to And now 15 minutes of Hate! by HilteryTrumpkin
Blow me moron! :) it isn't a site for intelligent folks either I guess.
In reply to This isn’t a leftist site… by IridiumRebel
It might become one if you and a few others left, nah stay on it confirms the narrative. Actually you may be very intelligent, but you hide it well.
In reply to Blow me moron! :) it isn't a… by HilteryTrumpkin
How to spot a cultural Marxist:
No content, all name calling.
In reply to It might become one if you… by Umh
NO, You blow ME, you fucking sperm burper
In reply to Blow me moron! :) it isn't a… by HilteryTrumpkin
Funny thing is that, according to some stats I saw a while back, ZH is one of the top 10 websites visited by the wealthy. So I would think the average ZHer is relatively smart, assuming a positive correlation between wealth and intelligence. But then the libtards might brand us as privileged white people whose wealth needs to be redistributed to the poor underprivileged fine folks.
In reply to Blow me moron! :) it isn't a… by HilteryTrumpkin
Actually, most of the smart ones left, or lurk. Thanks Tylers. Copy some other kind of comment system if you can't figure it out.
In reply to Funny thing is that,… by FullHedge1
She’s making quite a career out of it.
The “scumbags” rant, @ 2:09 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CIf7A2CvQs
In reply to And now 15 minutes of Hate! by HilteryTrumpkin
Highlight reel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M47aqjkCMNc
In reply to And now 15 minutes of Hate! by HilteryTrumpkin
The only politicians I hate more than the Republicans are the Democrats. Except on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays when I hate the Republicans more than the Democrats. Fortunately, I have plenty of hatred and contempt to spread to both of those POS parties.
In reply to And now 15 minutes of Hate! by HilteryTrumpkin
Yep, but the Blue still needs to get screwed in November.
In reply to The only politicians I hate… by Condor_0000
corruption
skimming niggas
Whups...
It is a nigger assuming that white people can't add or subtract or do accounting; simply because they don't understand the white man's mafph (math).
She's jus bad att maff.
looks to me like her daughter is good at maff
In reply to She's jus bad att maff. by 847328_3527