Multi-Billion Fund Manager Freezes Redemptions At Bond Funds

In 2015, at the peak of the commodity-crush induced wave of energy defaults, a high-yield bond fund at Third Avenue in froze withdrawals to avoid having to divest holdings at fire-sale prices. That set off a chain of events that rattled credit markets and deepened one of the worst selloffs in years.
Fast forward to today, when Swiss multi-billion asset manager, GAM Holdings announced it has frozen withdrawals at some of its bond funds after a surge in redemptions from clients who sought withdraw their money following the suspension of manager Tim Haywood, the latest in a series of setbacks that sent the company’s shares into a tailspin.
GAM's troubles started last month, when as we reported at the time there was market speculation that a market neutral quant fund it had purchased in October 2017, Cantab Capital Partners, was in trouble, with some pointing fingers at AQR. Perhaps, but it turns out that GAM was also involved when the fund warned of a writedown due to losses at one of its quant hedge funds. The announcement launched a slide in its shares that only accelerated after this week’s suspension of Haywood, who headed the firm’s second-largest strategy, and a warning by CEO Alex Friedman that clients may allocate less money to the firm because of volatile market conditions, accelerated the slump.
Quoted by Bloomberg, Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett sought to soothe investor fears, saying he’s open to all ways to strengthen the stock price.
“The board of directors and the management team are committed to considering all avenues to optimize shareholder value as we continue to build on the many achievements to date," he said in a statement Thursday.
It only made things worse, and as Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Michael Kunz wrote in a note to clients, the fund freeze "actually brings GAM out of the frying pan and into the fire." The first was certainly raging in GAM's stock price today, which plunged 12% in Zurich trading, wiping out a third of the company's value in the past month.
On Thursday, GAM announced that the redemption halt came into effect on July 31, Bloomberg reports. That day, an investigation into Haywood raised issues with his risk management procedures and record keeping, and GAm said that it had suspended the manager. Trying to prevent fears of a Madoff-style fraud, the asset manager said at the time that the probe had not raised concerns about Haywood’s honesty and that there had so far not been a material impact on investors.
However, while it remains to be determined if Haywood was a criminal, the bigger problem now facing GAM is how to ringfence his losses: the boards of the investment pools "are now considering all future steps, including liquidations, for 7.3 billion Swiss francs of assets managed in the strategy Haywood oversaw."
There is a word for this: firesale.
Although there is enough liquidity to pay investors back, the firm said “such actions would lead to a disproportional shift in their portfolio composition, which could compromise the interests of remaining investors.”
Making matters worse, the assets in the bond strategy are spread over different funds and share classes, making an effective cleanse all but impossible. What is more embarrassing, is that despite the alleged impropriety, the GAM Multibond Absolute Return Bond Fund, which has about €2 billion in assets, still could not outperform the market and according to Bloomberg trailed 92% of peers over the past five years.
Another problem is that Haywood's bond fund was not a "pure play" but was unconstrained, which basically gave Haywood permission to invest in anything and everything that he felt could deliver returns within the broad category of fixed income. And as Bloomberg's Mark Gilbert writes, "GAM, for its part, recognized that the more esoteric the products it offered, the higher the fees it could charge."
And speaking of complexity, Kunz, the analyst at Zuercher Kantonalbank, wrote that Friedman a year ago explained that bond funds Haywood headed had “integrated additional strategies like trade financing into the products.” Haywood also oversaw 2.9 billion francs in trade finance funds and 653 million francs in other fixed-income portfolios.
“All this is reminiscent of the equity funds that in the wake of increased outflows during the financial crisis of 2008 were suddenly sitting on private equity positions that had become entirely too large,” Kunz wrote.
The last major fund freezes in Europe came in the wake of the Brexit vote when investors pulled money from U.K. property funds, fearing real estate values could plummet. That led asset managers to halt redemptions of funds with about 18 billion pounds ($23.6 billion) of assets.
What happens next and do we get a rerun of 2015 when redemption halts snowballed, leading to a sharp drop in the bond market, which then quickly spilled over into other asset classes? Here is what Gilbert thinks happens:
For now, this is a GAM problem rather than one for the broader market. And it’s entirely proper that it should halt redemptions rather than sacrifice values by dumping assets at whatever prices it can get. But it’s a reminder to investors everywhere that – as the financial crisis a decade ago proved – when everyone rushes for the exit at once, values can get trampled swiftly and irredeemably.
Comments
and you thought it was YOUR money you invested
Can they do that? Redemption policies are spelled out in the prospectus?
But that's apparently not worth the paper it's printed on!
"Although there is enough liquidity to pay investors back, the firm said “such actions would lead to a disproportional shift in their portfolio composition, which could compromise the interests of remaining investors.”
So, because the ones that redeemed caused a shift in portfolio balance- we have to continue to fck the holders and hope for a turn around??
In reply to and you thought it was YOUR… by SWRichmond
Can they do that? We do that: (From Vanguard) https://investor.vanguard.com/mutual-funds/money-market-reform/
Money market reform is a set of SEC rule amendments meant to address any potential financial instability that could be caused by money market funds. The amendments took effect on October 14, 2016.
Here are the key elements:
In reply to Can they do that? Redemption… by Occams_Razor_Trader
"Give me my fucking money"
"It's not yours anymore. While the lawyers wrangle I will sell off the super yacht and 3 estates"
In reply to Can they do that? We do… by two hoots
The rules get rewritten during a financial crisis. The banks and such must be protected.
In reply to "Give me my fucking money" … by JRobby
those are cash funds, not bond funds. cash funds have to provide same day liqudiity, bond funds do not.
cash funds have no mark to market risk, are always redeemed at par,do not use derivatives and are only subject to bank and US government default risk. bond funds are invested everywhere in te bond market from high yield to government bonds and make extensive use of derivatives like CDS, IRS and options.
In reply to Can they do that? We do… by two hoots
Rumor has it they are removing Tim Haywood's pictures from all their offices as we speak.
As if ... Erasing all memories of him.
In reply to those are cash funds, not… by hooligan2009
The only money market funds offering investors even half a chance during a melt-down are "retail" US Treasury funds...and liquidity could be sketchy with those if SHTF. If the asset isn't stacked in your safe or buried in your back yard you don't really own it - the bankers do.
In reply to Can they do that? We do… by two hoots
See "Ponzi Scheme" for instruction.
In reply to Can they do that? Redemption… by Occams_Razor_Trader
As the old saying goes..."Always read the fine print"
In reply to and you thought it was YOUR… by SWRichmond
Only 12% drop. Alert me when 12% left.
In reply to and you thought it was YOUR… by SWRichmond
let it burn
Probably just a flesh wound....
funny how these canary stories are released on days where the fan is getting soiled pretty bad already.... JG225 futures down almost 2% DE30 also, US30 off .6%
I believe all mutual funds are obsolete because buying and selling can only take place at the end of the day. During market crashes, clients can take a financial bath. It's time for a rule change there so that people can buy and sell mutual funds when they wish. The technology exists.
This seems to be a case of unhappy clients voting with their feet re fund performance. It should also raise the question whether clients would be better off working with smaller specialized money management firms that are more flexible.
I am amazed how little the money bundlers at places like Schwab, Fidelity, et. al. know about the markets in which they hold licenses. Luckily for them, there's a sucker born every minute to replace those who smarten up and leave.
This is why ETFs were designed.
and the attendant problem is few investors look at portfolios , and think about them, and the same hold true for so called advisors who do not know what they buy and hold own for clients.
Little things like portfolio liquidity in a crisis, or risk vs reward of portfolio. It used to be called risk adjusted returns and if anybody is doing that its still a secret.
one day all this bs is going to blow up because investors abdicate their responsibility.
i used to have an advisor, who before he retired, used to have quarterly boring meetings going into details saying i had to know what i owned. Thats what i learned. Most people dont care.they should.
In reply to I believe all mutual funds… by Goodsport 1945
well said, sir. although ETF's are subject to supply and demand of the ETF, rather than the underlying investments. mutual funds are dealth with the next day at a spread to mid or bid priced NAVs of the closing day.
In reply to This is why ETFs were… by Hal n back
Unfortunately, most ETFs are sold on the basis of their name.
Like the "Genius Sure-Thing Triple-Your-Money Peruvian War Bonds ETF (Powered by Blockchain)"
In reply to This is why ETFs were… by Hal n back
In reply to I believe all mutual funds… by Goodsport 1945
But their management sucks too. My dad held Vangaurd's precious metal Fund back when gold almost tripled in price. he was shocked when he found out the Vanguard VGPMF held NO GOLD! So it's price stayed the same while gold and gold soared.
I guess the managers were too incompetent or drunk to actually do their research. He dumped it and never held a mutual fund again.
Anyone remember those Legg mason funds that were supposedly well managed? Sad many of them dropped ~ 60 or more if i remember correctly.
Do yo' own research!
In reply to you fucking wish. fidelity,… by buzzsaw99
In reply to But their management sucks… by Son of Loki
And it’s entirely proper that it should halt redemptions rather than sacrifice values by dumping assets at whatever prices it can get. But it’s a reminder to investors everywhere that – as the financial crisis a decade ago proved – when everyone rushes for the exit at once, values can get trampled swiftly and irredeemably.
Wrong and contradictory! It is a reminder that when your greedy ass buys shit unconstrained bond funds with high fees instead of buying gubbermint bonds then you should prepare to get fucked on the front end by guys like Haywood, and then have your not-so-liquid assets frozen on the back end. Bitchez.
My Dad tells me in the old days the board and majority owners would contribute their own persoanl money to the fund to prop it up as a sign of confidence.
No longer the case these days. They usually have taken their money out before their investors when they see the writing on the wall. Anyone else see all the redemptions before FB plunged?
In reply to And it’s entirely proper… by buzzsaw99
My Fidelity government money market fund mid-year report plainly stated that $1 was a NAV that could vary and I could lose money. The reforms to money markets included “gating”, authorizing some funds to delay redemptions. The integrity of Swiss banking is a myth as is their “secrecy”. From whom do people get their investment ideas and information, barflies? I don’t know anybody who puts out thousands of $$$ and doesn’t know what is going on but obviously there are armies of ignorant investors.
In reply to And it’s entirely proper… by buzzsaw99
"an investigation into Haywood raised issues with his risk management procedures and record keeping, and GAm said that it had suspended the manager."
"despite the alleged impropriety, the GAM Multibond Absolute Return Bond Fund, which has about €2 billion in assets, still could not outperform the market and according to Bloomberg trailed 92% of peers over the past five years. Another problem is that Haywood's bond fund was not a "pure play" but was unconstrained, which basically gave Haywood permission to invest in anything and everything that he felt could deliver returns within the broad category of fixed income."
Sounds a lot more like shitty portfolio management vs. fraud to me.
shitty record keeping is a red flag.
In reply to "an investigation into… by Agent P
They used to be called “late reporters”.
In reply to shitty record keeping is a… by buzzsaw99
The bond market meltdown is near, brace for impact !
Near? It's knocking on the door.
Silly "investors".
In reply to The bond market meltdown is… by Spectre
And this is an active manager. I wonder how the junk bond ETFs are going to fare once the cash flow heads for the exit?
Hedge Funds have become Hedgehogs.
OK. Just hogs.
And... it's gone.
lolz. mark it zero
In reply to And... it's gone. by houseofcards
I wonder how well it would work for them to try and freeze the redemption of me pulling my precious metals out of my safe?.........
But it's worth a lot of money as long as we all stay in? why does a portion of investors leaving affecting the Price of everybody so called valuable Investment, oh right bags of Shit ain't worth Much. if you can't sell when it's high, or sell when it's starting to loose what good is it.. I know I know hold till the Unicorns all rest in heaven.
"Tim Haywood could not be reached for comment."
One call to Corzine will fix it all.................
If you can't stand in front of something and physically defend it with a firearm, you don't own it and probably never did.