New Iran Protests, Clashes With Police Gaining Steam After Week Of Plummeting Rial

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/02/2018 - 13:30

Here we go again... The AP reports on a new round of protests now spreading to multiple cities in Iran after the dramatic drop in the rial early this week, based on emerging social media footage:

The videos were being circulated on Thursday. They show dozens of demonstrators said to be on the streets in the town of Gohardasht, west of Tehran. The protesters are seen setting fire to police vehicles and shouting “death to the dictator.” Police respond with tear gas.

Iran's state-run media briefly acknowledged the pockets of unrest in scant reports noting the protests were "without official permission" and isolated, but a series of social media videos emerged Wednesday and early Thursday which appear to show protests and clashes with police gaining steam across multiple cities

Demonstrations in Iran’s third-largest city, Isfahan on Wednesday. Image source: Radio Farda via VOA News

The Iranian rial dropped to an historic low this week just ahead of a new round of renewed US sanctions set to begin Monday, August 6

Previously in July protesters clashed with police in short-lived demonstrations outside of parliament in Tehran as merchants of the Grand Bazaar shuttered their stores while economic woes amidst looming sanctions renewal and runaway inflation meant they lost money by merely staying open.

Those prior protests lasted only three days and included a swift crackdown by authorities; however this week's protest will likely continue to grow through the weekend. 

Demonstrations involving crowds of hundreds were reported on Wednesday and Thursday in a handful of locations, including in the northern city of Rasht, as well as the city of Karaj, adjacent to Iran's capital.

Both cities witnessed fierce clashes with police deploying riot control measures, according to unverified social media accounts. 

Activist accounts have also claimed government messages were sent to cell phones in the country accusing the United States and Saudi Arabia of stoking domestic turmoil

The US government-funded news source VOA has featured this week's social media protest footage out of Iran and noted anti-regime slogans, including chants of "The silence of any Iranian [in response to Iran’s current problems] is a betrayal against the country.”

Iran's currency is now nearing collapse ahead of sanctions. Days ago an elite top military commander urged President Hassan Rouhani to take "revolutionary actions" to prop up the falling rial.  

Protesters appear to be responding primarily to a sharp hike in prices on imported products after the dollar's surge to record highs against the rial in black market trading. The unofficial rate of the Iranian rial plummeted to a record low at estimatesof between 112,000 and 120,000 rials against the dollar on concerns over the imminent return of full US sanctions.

Addressing Iran's president, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohammad Ali Jafari said,“The unique and extensive backing you benefited from in past weeks shouldn’t preclude you from taking revolutionary actions to control prices and prevent the enormous increase in the price of foreign currency and gold,” in an open letter published by the privately owned Tasnim news agency. “Decision-making in today’s difficult circumstances necessitates revolutionary determination and decisiveness in dealing with certain managers’ weaknesses,” the IRGC top commander said. 

With protests possibly in the early phases and as the August 6 US sanctions are set to take effect, things in Iran are likely about to get a lot worse.

developing...

Tags
War Conflict
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 17
Vote down!
 3
DingleBarryObummer Thu, 08/02/2018 - 13:31 Permalink

paging hasbara iran bashers, paging hasbara iran bashers

be sure to repeat the meme "pallets of cash" as many times as possible, and pretend it's relevant to the current debate.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 6
MoreSun Ghost of PartysOver Thu, 08/02/2018 - 13:47 Permalink

And while the warmongering jew supremacists continue to agitate for more & more wars, and continue to attack Iran & Syria on every hand by any and all means as well as the entire world; Lest we forget (((their))) past war crimes:

  "Operation Gomorrah: Firestorm created ‘Germany’s Nagasaki’"

"There is no doubt in my mind that the Allied bombing campaign against Germany in WW2 was one of the worst war crimes ever committed. While certain despicable self-proclaimed intelligence experts laud the deaths of German civilians as a result of the bombing as a ‘glorious slaughter’ and lament that ‘we didn’t kill enough of them’ I feel only disgust and revulsion at what was done to the German people by my forebears."

Here:

https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/08/02/operation-gomorrah-firestorm-c…

 

Also Read:

"The Bad War" M.S. King (banned by jewmazon at the demands of the jwc)

"Against Our Better Judgement" Allison Weir

"MegaCaust" Michael Walsh

 

And Subscribe To: http://americanfreepress.net/

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 10
falconflight Thu, 08/02/2018 - 13:40 Permalink

The IRG MIC and their foreign policy of interference and intervention is killing the Iranian People.  Death to the Hidden Iman and their war monger deep staters. ;0

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 3
Brazen Heist II falconflight Thu, 08/02/2018 - 13:53 Permalink

Iran is right at home in the Middle East, has been for thousands of years.

The Zionist squatter camp has been there for the last 70 years and is trying to dictate how the region should behave, thanks to their disposable fellows in the US military. This Zio squatter camp is the real blight in the region trying to desperately re-shape power to appease their schizophrenic Ashkenazi minds that do not belong in the Middle East.

The Houthis are fighting back against Ziotard and Saudi aggression. Its funny how this is presented as bad in the Zio infested MSM media. 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
JibjeResearch Thu, 08/02/2018 - 13:46 Permalink

Iran needs to use the Yuan, Euro, BTC, ETH to stabilize the currency...

In fact, 90% of the world need to do it just in case the USD warlord decides to shit on its currency.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 5
falconflight Thu, 08/02/2018 - 13:47 Permalink

Protests sweep Iran’s cities amid clashes with security

Staff writer, Al Arabiya EnglishThursday, 2 August 2018

Angry protests swept the Islamic Republic on Thursday, for the third consecutive day with protesters venting their anger on the government over the high cost of living, inflation and the deteriorating value of the Iranian currency rial.

Videos posted on social media showed protesters clash with security forces trying to disperse the protesters.

https://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/world/2018/08/02/Protests-expand-…