New Iran Protests, Clashes With Police Gaining Steam After Week Of Plummeting Rial

Here we go again... The AP reports on a new round of protests now spreading to multiple cities in Iran after the dramatic drop in the rial early this week, based on emerging social media footage:
The videos were being circulated on Thursday. They show dozens of demonstrators said to be on the streets in the town of Gohardasht, west of Tehran. The protesters are seen setting fire to police vehicles and shouting “death to the dictator.” Police respond with tear gas.
Iran's state-run media briefly acknowledged the pockets of unrest in scant reports noting the protests were "without official permission" and isolated, but a series of social media videos emerged Wednesday and early Thursday which appear to show protests and clashes with police gaining steam across multiple cities.
The Iranian rial dropped to an historic low this week just ahead of a new round of renewed US sanctions set to begin Monday, August 6.
Previously in July protesters clashed with police in short-lived demonstrations outside of parliament in Tehran as merchants of the Grand Bazaar shuttered their stores while economic woes amidst looming sanctions renewal and runaway inflation meant they lost money by merely staying open.
Those prior protests lasted only three days and included a swift crackdown by authorities; however this week's protest will likely continue to grow through the weekend.
#Protests continuing for a third day in #Iran against rising prices, the collapsing currency. Videos suggest the demonstrations are spreading to more cities, including #Mashhad and #Shiraz. They are chanting: "The #US is not the enemy, our enemy is right here"... pic.twitter.com/UMWXpiNw4n— Rana Rahimpour (@ranarahimpour) August 2, 2018
Demonstrations involving crowds of hundreds were reported on Wednesday and Thursday in a handful of locations, including in the northern city of Rasht, as well as the city of Karaj, adjacent to Iran's capital.
#BREAKING: Anti-#Iran's Islamic Regime protest now in #Tehran. Protesters chant: "Akhoond (Shiite clerics) must go". Protesters have set trash bins on fire in order to neutralize effect of tear gas. #IranProtests #IranRegimeChange #RezaPahlavi pic.twitter.com/r0Pkr6ITP4— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) August 2, 2018
Both cities witnessed fierce clashes with police deploying riot control measures, according to unverified social media accounts.
Street clashes in Isfahan, #Iran.— آسپیران دودکار (@ssimamm) August 2, 2018
Anti-regime protesters occupy the street and fight the riot police with rock#IranProtestspic.twitter.com/XVCLARc3NK
Activist accounts have also claimed government messages were sent to cell phones in the country accusing the United States and Saudi Arabia of stoking domestic turmoil.
#BREAKING: Minutes ago, the regime's Ministry of Telecommunication just randomly sent this SMS for millions of #Iran|ians in which says: "the call for protests on Thursday is a plot of #US & #SaudiArabia".— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) August 1, 2018
The Islamic Regime is scared of the nationwide #IranProtests tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/OQMmHMxGPc
The US government-funded news source VOA has featured this week's social media protest footage out of Iran and noted anti-regime slogans, including chants of "The silence of any Iranian [in response to Iran’s current problems] is a betrayal against the country.”
#IranUpdate,— Raman Ghavami (@Raman_Ghavami) August 2, 2018
What how young protesters in Esfahan are fighting back and try to hold their ground. Clashes are on going. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/fgOFTVfFR1
♦️ ویدئو کوتاه |— VOA Farsi (@VOAIran) August 1, 2018
فیلمی جدید از #تظاهرات مردم در منطقه #شاپورجدید #اصفهان؛ ماموران خطاب به مردم: جلوتر نیایید#ایران pic.twitter.com/KGWm2tf8bU
Iran's currency is now nearing collapse ahead of sanctions. Days ago an elite top military commander urged President Hassan Rouhani to take "revolutionary actions" to prop up the falling rial.
Protesters appear to be responding primarily to a sharp hike in prices on imported products after the dollar's surge to record highs against the rial in black market trading. The unofficial rate of the Iranian rial plummeted to a record low at estimatesof between 112,000 and 120,000 rials against the dollar on concerns over the imminent return of full US sanctions.
Addressing Iran's president, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohammad Ali Jafari said,“The unique and extensive backing you benefited from in past weeks shouldn’t preclude you from taking revolutionary actions to control prices and prevent the enormous increase in the price of foreign currency and gold,” in an open letter published by the privately owned Tasnim news agency. “Decision-making in today’s difficult circumstances necessitates revolutionary determination and decisiveness in dealing with certain managers’ weaknesses,” the IRGC top commander said.
With protests possibly in the early phases and as the August 6 US sanctions are set to take effect, things in Iran are likely about to get a lot worse.
developing...
Comments
paging hasbara iran bashers, paging hasbara iran bashers
be sure to repeat the meme "pallets of cash" as many times as possible, and pretend it's relevant to the current debate.
"New Iran Protests"
It's actually, "New CIA Protests". Yep. It's happening in Iran. Now, all join hands and sing the rainbow song. Soon Iranians will be free. Free to watch mind control TV and free to send the fruits of their labor to the top 0.5%.
In reply to paging hasbara iran bashers,… by DingleBarryObummer
They MUST use the Red Shield Bank.
In reply to "New Iran Protests" It's… by silverer
… The videos show dozens of demonstrators said to be on the streets
Dozens of demonstrators! Hilarious! ;-)
Looney
In reply to They MUST use the Red Shield… by 07564111
Yep, more random photos that may, or may not, have been taken in Iran today. ;)
In reply to … The videos show dozens… by Looney
Any guesses as to who is funding this uprising?
In reply to Yep, more random photos that… by 07564111
I was going to say: where are the Russian shills? There you are :)
In reply to Any guesses as to who is… by sand_puppy
LOL.....just a few short years ago they were celebrating their victory over American when Obungo gave them 170 billion.
In reply to I was going to say: where… by RationalExuberance
It sounds like Soros and the CIA are getting a real bargain on paid protestors this week.
In reply to LOL.....just a few short… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
MIA!
Where is "It's the Joos fault. They are responsible for all the world's ills." post. Somebody taking an afternoon nap?
In reply to … The videos show dozens… by Looney
And while the warmongering jew supremacists continue to agitate for more & more wars, and continue to attack Iran & Syria on every hand by any and all means as well as the entire world; Lest we forget (((their))) past war crimes:
"Operation Gomorrah: Firestorm created ‘Germany’s Nagasaki’"
"There is no doubt in my mind that the Allied bombing campaign against Germany in WW2 was one of the worst war crimes ever committed. While certain despicable self-proclaimed intelligence experts laud the deaths of German civilians as a result of the bombing as a ‘glorious slaughter’ and lament that ‘we didn’t kill enough of them’ I feel only disgust and revulsion at what was done to the German people by my forebears."
Here:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/08/02/operation-gomorrah-firestorm-c…
Also Read:
"The Bad War" M.S. King (banned by jewmazon at the demands of the jwc)
"Against Our Better Judgement" Allison Weir
"MegaCaust" Michael Walsh
And Subscribe To: http://americanfreepress.net/
In reply to MIA! Where is "It's the Joos… by Ghost of PartysOver
On the back of Anglo-Ziotarded sanctions set to take effect this month, one protester chants:
"The #US is not the enemy, our enemy is right here"
Sounds like either a paid agent provocateur or a traitor.
In reply to And while the warmongering… by MoreSun
My Farsi is a lil rusty but it appears those protesters are demanding a Rothschild run central bank to stabilize the currency.
In reply to They MUST use the Red Shield… by 07564111
So a green debt note color revolution then ?
In reply to My Farsi is a lil rusty buy… by curbjob
Yup! The Axis of Evil is Russia, N Korea, Iran because umm, wait, this is a tough one...
I got it! None of them have a Rothschild fiat central bank in them.
In reply to They MUST use the Red Shield… by 07564111
This might as well be advertised as a CIA operation. How is it that the entire world let's the US do this over and over? Worse,the US citizens also turn a blind eye to it.
In reply to "New Iran Protests" It's… by silverer
That's IF the US citizens are aware of what is really going on....increasing numbers may be, but not enough yet...
In reply to This might as well be… by The Gladiator
Unless they pre-empt the NBA or the khardashians, no one will know in the USA.
In reply to That's IF the US citizens… by jusman
Generally however we simply blow them to bits in any regime change op.
In reply to "New Iran Protests" It's… by silverer
UAL starts non stop flights from Tel Aviv to DC.
https://amp.usatoday.com/amp/888695002
In reply to paging hasbara iran bashers,… by DingleBarryObummer
ANYONE SEEING A PATTERN HERE? iraq>terorism>afgan>terrorism>syria>terroism>russia>terrorism>iran> terrorism.
terrorism is anything from fake election fraud to fake bombing of all varieties to fake nuke threat.
up the see eye ah and mic budget, not enough, never enough, soo much terror to deal with...
In reply to paging hasbara iran bashers,… by DingleBarryObummer
The Iranian rial dropped to an historic low this week just ahead of a new round of renewed US sanctions set to begin Monday, August 6.
In reply to paging hasbara iran bashers,… by DingleBarryObummer
I wondered where all them Antifa Trump bashers went for their summer vacation.............................
In reply to paging hasbara iran bashers,… by DingleBarryObummer
THAT MOANING SOUND YOU HEAR IS KERMIT ROOSEVELT (jr.) WACKING OFF IN HIS GRAVE
Smells like Zio spirit.
The IRG MIC and their foreign policy of interference and intervention is killing the Iranian People. Death to the Hidden Iman and their war monger deep staters. ;0
^ like clockwork
In reply to The IRG MIC and their… by falconflight
I don't live here like you comrade.
In reply to ^ like clockwork by DingleBarryObummer
Falconflight is a vulture. The carrion will be scattered all over, even the chosen will be rotting in the sun. Have a feast then.
In reply to ^ like clockwork by DingleBarryObummer
Falconflight is a Hawk who kills its prey.
In reply to Falconflight is a vulture… by reverendspooner
I'll book a golden shower for you with your mum.
In reply to Falconflight is a Hawk who… by falconflight
Wait until I finish poking yur daddy.
In reply to I'll book a golden shower… by reverendspooner
Gentlemen! You can't fight here, this is the war room !
In reply to Wait until I finish poking… by falconflight
otay
In reply to Gentlemen! You can't fight… by Giant Meteor
Iran is right at home in the Middle East, has been for thousands of years.
The Zionist squatter camp has been there for the last 70 years and is trying to dictate how the region should behave, thanks to their disposable fellows in the US military. This Zio squatter camp is the real blight in the region trying to desperately re-shape power to appease their schizophrenic Ashkenazi minds that do not belong in the Middle East.
The Houthis are fighting back against Ziotard and Saudi aggression. Its funny how this is presented as bad in the Zio infested MSM media.
In reply to The IRG MIC and their… by falconflight
1...2...3...
Anyone who actually believes this shit put your hand up.
i believe someone paid for it, in other words it was not "organic"
In reply to 1...2...3... Anyone who… by RubberJohnny
36 people out of 95,000,000 are pissed off with the Government.
Not bad.
There are dozens of us! DOZENS!
try this little limerick: i r a n i a n a y r a n. it has always been vatican rome vs germanic ayran people of the gods.
Himmler couldn't prove, though he and his confederates tried.
In reply to try this little limerick: i… by bigpictures
Iran needs to use the Yuan, Euro, BTC, ETH to stabilize the currency...
In fact, 90% of the world need to do it just in case the USD warlord decides to shit on its currency.
That time is approaching.
In reply to Iran needs to use the Yuan,… by JibjeResearch
Protests sweep Iran’s cities amid clashes with security
Staff writer, Al Arabiya EnglishThursday, 2 August 2018
Angry protests swept the Islamic Republic on Thursday, for the third consecutive day with protesters venting their anger on the government over the high cost of living, inflation and the deteriorating value of the Iranian currency rial.
Videos posted on social media showed protesters clash with security forces trying to disperse the protesters.
https://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/world/2018/08/02/Protests-expand-…
Al Arabiya, the Saudi mouthpiece. Shocked, shocked I tell you!
In reply to Protests sweep Iran’s cities… by falconflight
PRESS TV; where truth dies...
In reply to Al Arabiya, the Saudi… by Brazen Heist II
I have more faith in RT, PressTV/Fars News, Global Times than CNN, WaPo, Fox and Guardian when it comes to reporting on foreign affairs.
As for the Saudi/Gulf Arab media, its hit and miss and full of nonsense when it comes to all things Iran.
In reply to PRESS TV; where truth dies... by falconflight
Hmmmm, I have little trust in any of them
In reply to I have more faith in RT,… by Brazen Heist II
I have a portfolio of news outlets from all corners of the world that I sample for a global picture of perspectives. Then there are the alt news media, the most interesting.
In reply to Hmmmm, I have little trust… by falconflight
You must mean wapo and the nyt.
Same goes for Liberty Media.
Hitler’s secret moon base, Hitlers lost treasure, Hitlers day at the beach, Hitlers secret commode...ad nauseum.
In reply to PRESS TV; where truth dies... by falconflight