Nomi Prins: The Disrupter-In-Chief & Five Financials Uncertainties For 2018

Authored by Nomi Prins via TomDispatch.com,
The Entropy Wars - Five Financial Uncertainties of 2018 (So Far)
Here we are in the middle of the second year of Donald Trump’s presidency and if there’s one thing we know by now, it’s that the leader of the free world can create an instant reality-TV show on geopolitical steroids at will. True, he’s not polished in his demeanor, but he has an unerring way of instilling the most uncertainty in any situation in the least amount of time.
Whether through executive orders, tweets, cable-news interviews, or rallies, he regularly leaves diplomacy in the dust, while allegedly delivering for a faithful base of supporters who voted for him as the ultimate anti-diplomat. And while he’s at it, he continues to take a wrecking ball to the countless political institutions that litter the Acela Corridor. Amid all the tweeted sound and fury, however, the rest of us are going to have to face the consequences of Donald Trump getting his hands on the economy.
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, entropy is “a process of degradation or running down or a trend to disorder.” With that in mind, perhaps the best way to predict President Trump’s next action is just to focus on the path of greatest entropy and take it from there.
Let me do just that, while exploring five key economic sallies of the Trump White House since he took office and the bleakness and chaos that may lie ahead as the damage to the economy and our financial future comes into greater focus.
1. Continuous Banking Deregulation
When Trump ran for the presidency, he tapped into a phenomenon that was widely felt but generally misunderstood: a widespread anger at Wall Street and corporate cronyism. Upon taking office, he promptly redirected that anger exclusively at the country’s borders and its global economic allies and adversaries.
His 2016 election campaign had promised not to “let Wall Street get away with murder” and to return the banking environment to one involving less financial risk to the country. His goal and that of the Republicans as a party, at least theoretically, was to separate bank commercial operations (deposits and lending) from their investment operations (securities creation, trading, and brokerage) by bringing back a modernized version of the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933.
Fast forward to May 18, 2017 when Trump’s deregulatory-minded treasury secretary, “foreclosure king” Steven Mnuchin, faced a congressional panel and took a 180 on the subject. He insisted that separating people’s everyday deposits from the financial-speculation operations of the big banks, something that had even made its way into the Republican platform, was a total nonstarter.
Instead, congressional Republicans, with White House backing, promptly took aim at the watered-down version of the Glass-Steagall Act passed in the Obama years, the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010. In it, the Democrats had already essentially capitulated to Wall Street by riddling the act with a series of bank-friendly loopholes. They had, however, at least ensured that banks would set aside more of their own money in the event of another Great Recession-like crisis and provide a strategy or “living will” in advance for that possibility, while creating a potent consumer-protection apparatus, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Say goodbye to all of that in the Trump era.
Dubbed “the Choice Act” -- officially the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act -- the new Republican bill removed the “living will” requirement for mid-sized banks, thereby allowing the big banks a gateway to do the same. When Trump signed the bill, he said that it was “the next step in America’s unprecedented economic comeback. There’s never been a comeback like we’ve made. And one day, the fake news is going to report it.”
In fact, thanks to the Trump (and Republican) flip-flop, banks don’t need to defend themselves anymore. The president went on to extol the untold virtues of his pick to run the CFPB, meant to keep consumers from being duped (or worse) by their own banks. Before Trump got involved, it had won $12 billion in settlements from errant banks for the citizens it championed.
However, Kathy Kraninger, a former Homeland Security official tapped by Trump to run the entity, has no experience in banking or consumer protection. His selection follows perfectly in the path of current interim head Mick Mulvaney (also the head of the Office of Management and Budget). All you need to know about him is that he once derided the organization as a “sick, sad” joke. As its director, he’s tried to choke the life out of it by defunding it.
In this fashion, such still-evolving deregulatory actions reflect the way Trump’s anti-establishment election campaign has turned into a full-scale program aimed at increasing the wealth and power of the financial elites, while decreasing their responsibility to us. Don’t expect a financial future along such lines to look pretty. Think entropy.
2. Tensions Rise in the Auto Wars
Key to Trump’s economic vision is giving his base a sense of camaraderie by offering them rallying cries from a bygone era of nationalism and isolationism. In the same spirit, the president has launched a supposedly base-supporting policy of imposing increasingly random and anxiety-provoking trade tariffs.
Take, for instance, the automotive sector, which such tariffs are guaranteed to negatively impact. It is ground zero for many of his working-class voters and a key focus of the president’s entropic economic policies. When he was campaigning, he promised many benefits to auto workers (and former auto workers) and they proved instrumental in carrying him to victory in previously “blue” rust-belt states. In the Oval Office, he then went on to tout what he deemed personal victories in getting Ford to move a plant back to the U.S. from Mexico while pressuring Japanese companies to make more cars in Michigan.
He also began disrupting the industry with a series of on-again-off-again, imposed or sometimes merely threatened tariffs, including on steel, that went against the wishes of the entire auto sector. Recently, Jennifer Thomas of the industry's main lobbying group, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, assured a Commerce Department hearing that “the opposition is widespread and deep because the consequences are alarming."
Indeed, the Center for Automotive Research has reported that a 25% tariff on autos and auto parts (something the president has threatened but not yet followed through upon against the European Union, Canada, and Mexico) could reduce the number of domestic vehicle sales by up to two million units and might wipe out more than 714,000 jobs here. Declining demand for cars, whose prices could rise between $455 and $6,875, depending on the type of tariff, in the face of a Trump vehicle tax, would hurt American and foreign manufacturers operating in the U.S. who employ significant numbers of American workers.
Though President Trump’s threat to slap high tariffs on imported autos and auto parts from the European Union is now in limbo due to a recent announcement of ongoing negotiations, he retains the right if he gets annoyed by... well, anything... to do so. The German auto industry alone employs more than 118,000 people in the U.S. and, if invoked, such taxes would increase its car prices and put domestic jobs instantly at risk.
3. The Populist Tyranny of the Trump Tax Cuts
President Trump has been particularly happy about his marquee corporate tax “reform” bill, assuring his base that it will provide jobs and growth to American workers, while putting lots of money in their pockets. What it’s actually done, however, is cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, providing corporations with tons of extra cash. Their predictable reaction has not been to create jobs and raise wages, but to divert that bonanza to their own coffers via share buybacks in which they purchase their own stock. That provides shareholders with bigger, more valuable pieces of a company, while boosting earnings and CEO bonuses.
Awash in tax-cut cash, American companies have announced a record $436.6 billion worth of such buybacks so far in 2018, close to double the record $242.1 billion spent in that way in all of 2017. Among other things, this ensures less tax revenue to the U.S. Treasury, which in turn means less money for social programs or simply for providing veterans with proper care.
As it is, large American companies only pay an average effective tax rate of 18% (a figure that will undoubtedly soon drop further). Last year, they only contributed 9% of the tax receipts of the government and that’s likely to drop further to a record low this year, sending the deficit soaring. In other words, in true Trumpian spirit, corporations will be dumping the fabulous tax breaks they got directly onto the backs of other Americans, including the president’s base.
Meanwhile, some of the crew who authored such tax-policies, creating a $1.5 trillion corporate tax give-away, have already moved on to bigger and better things, landing lobbying positions at the very corporations they lent such a hand to and which can now pay them even more handsomely. For the average American worker, on the other hand, wages have not increased. Indeed, between the first and second quarters of 2018 real wages dropped by 1.8%after the tax cuts were made into law. Trump hasn’t touted that or what it implies about our entropic future.
4. Trade Wars, Currency Wars, and the Conflicts to Come
If everyone takes their toys to another playground, the school bully has fewer kids to rough up. And that’s exactly the process Trump’s incipient trade wars seem to be accelerating -- the hunt for new playgrounds and alliances by a range of major countries that no longer trust the U.S. government to behave in a consistent manner.
So far, the U.S. has already slapped $34 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese imports. China has retaliated in kind. Playing a dangerous global poker game, Trump promptly threatened to raise that figure to at least $200 billion. China officially ignored that threat, only inciting the president’s ire further. In response, he recently announced that he was “willing to slap tariffs on every Chinese good imported to the U.S. should the need arise.” Speaking to CNBC’s Squawk Box host Joe Kernen on July 20th, he boasted, "I'm ready to go to 500 [billion dollars].”
That’s the equivalent of nearly every import the Chinese sent into the U.S. last year. In contrast, the U.S. exports only $129.9 billion in products to China, which means the Chinese can’t respond in kind, but they can target new markets, heighten the increasingly tense relations between the world’s two economic superpowers, and even devalue their currency to leverage their products more effectively on global markets.
Global trade alliances were already moving away from a full-scale reliance on the U.S. even before Donald Trump began his game of tariffs. That trend has only gained traction in the wake of his economic actions, including his tariffs on a swath of Mexican, Canadian, and European imports. Recently, two major American allies turned a slow dance toward economic cooperation into a full-scale embrace. On July 17th, the European Union and Japan agreed on a mega-trade agreement that will cover one-third of the products made by the world economy.
Meanwhile, China has launched more than 100 new business projects in Brazil alone, usurping what was once a U.S. market, investing a record $54 billion in that country. It is also preparing to increase its commitments not just to Brazil, but to Russia, India, China, and South Africa (known collectively as the BRICS countries), investing $14.7 billion in South Africa ahead of an upcoming BRICS summit there. In other words, Donald Trump is lending a disruptively useful hand to the creation of an economic world in which the U.S. will no longer be as central an entity.
Ultimately, tariffs and the protectionist policies that accompany them will hurt consumers and workers alike, increasing prices and reducing demand. They could force companies to cut back on hiring, innovation, and expansion, while also hurting allies and potentially impeding economic growth globally. In other words, they represent an American version of an economic winding down, both domestically and internationally.
5. Fighting the Fed
President Trump’s belligerence has centered around his belief that the wealthiest, most powerful nation on the planet has been victimized by the rest of the world. Now, that feeling has been extended to the Federal Reserve where he recently lashed out against its chairman (and his own appointee) Jerome Powell.
The Fed had been providing trillions of dollars of stimulus to the banking system and financial markets though a bond-buying program wonkily called “quantitative easing” or “QE.” Its claim: that this Wall Street subsidy is really a stimulus for Main Street.
Unlikely as that story may prove to be, presidents have normally refrained from publicly commenting on the Federal Reserve’s policies, allowing it to maintain at least a veneer of independence, as mandated by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913. (In reality, the Fed has remained significantly dependent on the whims and desires of the White House, a story revealed in my new book Collusion.) However, this White House is run by a president who couldn’t possibly keep his opinions to himself.
So far, the Fed has raised (or “tightened”) interest rates seven times since December 2015. Under Powell, it has done so twice, with two more hikes forecast by year’s end. These moves were made without Trump’s blessing and he views them as contrary to his administration’s economic objectives. In an interview with CNBC, he proclaimed that he was “not thrilled” with the rate hikes, a clear attempt to directly influence Fed policy. Sticking with tradition, the Fed offered no reaction, while the White House quickly issued a statement emphasizing that the president “did not mean to influence the Fed's decision-making process.”
Ignoring that official White House position, the president promptly took to Twitter to express his frustrations with the Fed. (“[T]he United States should not be penalized because we are doing so well. Tightening now hurts all that we have done. The U.S. should be allowed to recapture what was lost due to illegal currency manipulation and BAD Trade Deals. Debt coming due & we are raising rates -- Really?”)
Fed Chairman Powell may want to highlight his independence from the White House, but as a Trump appointee, any decisions made in the framework of the president’s reactions could reflect political influence in the making. The bigger problem is that such friction could incite greater economic uncertainty, which could prove detrimental to the economic strength Trump says he wants to maintain.
When Entropy Wins, the World Loses
Trump’s method works like a well-oiled machine. It keeps everyone -- his cabinet, the media, global leaders, and politicians and experts of every sort -- off guard. It ensures that his actions will have instant impact, no matter how negative.
Economically, the repercussions of this strategy are both highly global and extremely local. As Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) noted recently, "This trade war is cutting the legs out from under farmers and [the] White House’s ‘plan’ is to spend $12 billion on gold crutches... This administration’s tariffs and bailouts aren’t going to make America great again, they’re just going to make it 1929 again."
He was referring to the White House’s latest plan to put up to $12 billiontaxpayer dollars into those sectors of American agriculture hit hardest by Trump’s tariff wars. Let that sink in for a moment and think: entropy. In order to fix the problems the president has created, allegedly to help America become great again, a deficit-ridden government will have to shell out extra taxpayer dollars.
Subsidizing farmers isn’t in itself necessarily a bad thing. It is, in fact, very New Deal-ish and Franklin Delano Roosevelt-esque. But doing so to fix an unnecessary problem? Under such circumstances, where will it stop? When those $200 billion or $500 billion in tariffs on China (or other countries) enflames the situation further, who gets aid next? Auto workers? Steel workers?
What we are witnessing is the start of the entropy wars, which will, in turn, hasten the unwinding of the American global experiment. Each arbitrary bit of presidential pique, each tweet and insult, is a predecessor to yet more possible economic upheavals and displacements, ever messier and harder to clean up.
Trump’s America could easily morph into a worldwide catch-22. The more trust is destabilized, the greater the economic distress. The weaker the economy, the more disruptable it becomes by the Great Disrupter himself. And so the Trump spiral spins onward, circling down an economic drain of his own making.
This is worst misuse of entropy I've ever seen.
Nomi Prins is right on the money. Trouble is, the USA is now more like a RICO enterprise, with the murderers in charge.
In reply to This is worst misuse of… by PodissNM
In reply to Nomi Prins is right on the… by junction
I am still thumbing through parts of her latest book "Collu$ion" and it's quite a good read.
In reply to Nomi Prins is right on the… by junction
"en·tro·py
/ˈentrəpē/
noun
1.(omitted)
2. lack of order or predictability; gradual decline into disorder.
"a marketplace where entropy reigns supreme"
And... You must be losing money on your chinese investments and are too lazy to swing back to the US... aren't ya?
In reply to This is worst misuse of… by PodissNM
I don’t think so. She is a fabulous writer, explaining the issues in an understandable way. You must be a scientist, expecting a literal use of the word entropy. I thought the term “entropy” and “living will” were both illustrative.
Many Trump voters wish he had stuck with the achievable goals of ending illegal immigration and reducing legal immigration to reasonable, merit-based numbers.
That is what affects us most, right on our home turf.
We are competing with people who pour over the border illegally, immediately producing US-born instant-citizen kids. They stay strategically below the income limits for welfare (free food, free housing, monthly cash assistance and refundable child-tax-credit cash up to $6,431), making it easy for them to undercut non-welfare-eligible citizens in the labor force.
It is causing justified social resentments, and we want it stopped.
It is not that shipping over 6 million breadwinner jobs to cheap-labor havens in China abd Latin America between 2000 and 2010, additionally nullifying the SS contributions that would have been made if those jobs had been kept here, did not hurt the American middle class. It was ruinous. But the negative ramifications for tariffs are multi-tentacled, like this article points out so well.
Even if American-owned companies brought jobs back here due to the pressure from tariffs—and they probably won’t—the jobs would just go to welfare-buttressed legal and illegal immigrants.
Because nothing has really been done about that issue.
To “deliver” for Deplorables, Trump should have stuck with the immigration issue from the beginning, nagging the h** out of our lobbyist-fed / lobbyist-owned US Congress in a public showman style that would be hard for them to ignore.
Trump should have used his ability to manipulate the media—performance art-style / Theater of the Absurd-style—showing everyone just how the “Congress to Lobbying pipeline” works and how, in turn, lobbyist-written legislation yields higher paying corporate jobs for the lobbyists.
Only a few people will read this learned article, which is a shame, but Donald J. Trump knows how to get the camera’s unblinking eye on the poop.
He should have spent his ample talent on immigration, the key reason that he was elected. He should have used his disruption skills there, going LBJ on the bought-and-paid-for US Congress in a much less behind-the-scenes way until they relented, giving him a Deplorables First immigration bill.
This trade war is a World War. What we needed was for Trump to help us avert another Civil War.
What we got instead was Trump, using the venal weaknesses of the US Congress to commandeer a debt-financed tax cut mostly for their donor class, with another $2,000 for dual-earner parents thrown in to soften the edges of the deal. Obama already fetched $2,000 for dual-earner parents in his 2008 stimulus, which did not work. Next, we’ll get capital gains tax cuts. It won’t be that hard to get our money-minded legislators to relent on that issue since capital gains tax cuts, too, will be popular with the donor class.
In reply to This is worst misuse of… by PodissNM
If the left is chasing their tails, we are winning every single day..
I love the tax cuts and this week Trump passed his "Trumpcare" law which will allow every American to choose whatever coverage he wants. It will go into effect November 1st and I am sorely looking forward to it since Obama threw me off my Blue Cross Blue Shield Plan which i paid for myself. But Obamacare forced me off it onto the worst crap in the world.
In reply to If the left is chasing their… by Bill of Rights
"It will go into effect November 1st"
I see what he did there!
In reply to I love the tax cuts and this… by Never One Roach
I have to worry more about the lack of full-time, non-temporary jobs that cover rent that soaks up more than half of my earned-only income and all of the competition from womb-productive citizens & noncitizens with “somethin comin in” from spouses, ex spouses or monthly welfare and refundable child-tax-credit welfare, which makes low pay and part-time hours acceptable to them.
In reply to I love the tax cuts and this… by Never One Roach
I believe your Schadenfreude at the Democrats will be short lived.
If Ms. Prins is correct, both the left and the right in the USA will soon be circling the bowl, not chasing their tails.
In reply to If the left is chasing their… by Bill of Rights
We need a new party.
In reply to I believe your schadenfreude… by opport.knocks
President Trump's trip to Europe had a huge audience and could have massive ramifications on America's relationship with many countries. It should be noted this trip included the President's all important with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki and during the trip he may have engaging in a bit of pre-meeting posturing.
Trump often comes across as, "Too clever by half" and a little humility on the part of Trump might go a long way towards defusing the anger that his style seems to generate. More on this subject in the article below.
http://Mr. Trump Goes To Europe As The Whole World Watches.html
Perfect bring the whole shit show down! Like a bull in a china shop...we should start new.
nice analysis...
describes this megalomaniac to the "T"!
Lets see, Trump has experience in running Multi-National Enterprises, has made billions in Business, and is a winner in one of the most hotly contested presidential election. I say he knows more than Nomi Prins who got that education from a Book.
You kidding, even his son-in-law is at the Qatari begging table to keep them from bankruptcy . . . for the umpteenth time?
Oh yeah and he's sucking on Bibi's nut-sacks.
In reply to Lets see, Trump has… by OneCourageous
I will grant you this, based on the adoration of his fans, Trump is a Hall of Fame Snake Oil Salesman.
Prins has tons of real world experience which is reflected in her books:
"Prins worked as a managing director at Goldman-Sachs for 2 years and as a Senior Managing Director at Bear Stearns for 7 years, and was a senior strategist at Lehman Brothers and an analyst at the Chase Manhattan Bank. Prins is known for her book All the Presidents' Bankers in which she explores over a century of close relationships between the 19 Presidents from Teddy Roosevelt through Barack Obama and the key bankers of their day based on original archival documents."
In reply to Lets see, Trump has… by OneCourageous
Nomi Prins was a trader on wall street and worked in banking for many years. I think she knows a shit ton more than shit head Trump who fell on his gold spoon and got it stuck up his ass.
In reply to Lets see, Trump has… by OneCourageous
Book smart / street smart: One does not diminish the other.
In reply to Lets see, Trump has… by OneCourageous
Baffle them with Bullshit is Trumpelthinskin's Motto.
I just look at his senior picks and it reads like a who's who in SWAMPLAND - Rothschild's Fixer, Wilbur Ross; John Bolton-Sociopath War Hawk; Steve M-nutsonchin- Goldman Alumni; Nikki Nimrata Randhawa Haley- A Proper CUNT; Mike Pompeo- Bloated Imbecile . . . .
He's a Conman who has zero intention of draining the swamp, no different to the bought & sold career politicians, only on a larger scale.
Watch that DEBT rise exponentially while the country sinks down the plughole.
Take a long ride and view on the "Acela Corridor". No free rides! "Practically every one of us lives in the “Acela corridor” traversed by Amtrak’s commuter rail line from Washington to Boston." https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/calling-all-acela-corridor-conser… Doom 2019! Next!
#6 Bad Actors
