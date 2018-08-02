NYT Hires Editor Who Absolutely Hates "Dumbass Fu*king White People" 

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/02/2018 - 13:45

The New York Times has hired a bigot, whose tweets from just 48 months ago would have gotten Roseanne Barr excommunicated from the planet were the race simply changed. 

On Wednesday the paper announced the addition of Sarah Jeong to their editorial board as the "newest in a fab group of recent additions." As the Daily Caller's Amber Athey notes, Jeong previously wrote for the Verge and authored a book about online harassment and free speech titled "The Internet of Garbage." 

One of Jeong's tweets from 2016 reads: "Dumbass fucking white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants." Another reads "oh man it's kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men"

And while words don't hurt anyone, so who cares - the left has established that anyone's tweets can qualify them for a witch hunt, which is why director James Gunn is no longer employed by Disney after several very pedocentric tweets were unearthed. 

Jeong is apparently a chartist as well:

As a thought exercise, let's simply change the race Jeong hates so much to black people, as the Twitter account @NotRacistWhen does, and see how she comes off: 

"Dumbass fucking black people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants" 

"oh man it's kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old black men" 

"I dare you to get on Wikipedia and play "Things black people can definitely take credit for." It's really hard." 

"1. black men are bullshit" 

"Black people have stopped breeding. You'll all go extinct soon. This was my plan all along." 

"#CancelBlackPeople" 

"These are inconvenient truths but we should thoroughly examine them instead of giving onto the PC lie that black people don't smell bad" 

Now you might be thinking - "Maybe the NYT simply overlooked these tweets when hiring her, and she'll surely be fired like they did with Quinn Norton after her derogatory tweets about black and gay people were unearthed."

Nope, In fact, the paper not only says they knew about the tweets as part of her vetting process - they said her bigoted tweets were simply imitating other racists! 

"Her journalism and the fact that she is a young Asian woman have made her a subject of frequent online harassment. For a period of time she responded to that harassment by imitating the rhetoric of her harassers." 

Jeong provides two examples of such harassment that justified her dozens of rants about white people, along with a statement which reads "I engaged in what I thought at the time as counter-trolling. While it was intended as satire, I deeply regret that I mimicked the language of my harassers. These comments were not aimed at a general audience, because general audiences do not engage in harassment campaigns. I can understand how hurtful these posts are out of context, and would not do it again."  

Roseanne Barr, meanwhile, said she didn't know former Obama admin staffer Valerie Jarrett was black when she compared her to a character from "Planet of the Apes," resulting in ABC swiftly firing her from the reboot of her eponymous show. 

She should have just said she was mimicking racists!

Tags
Social Issues
Broadcasting - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 53
Vote down!
 0
ted41776 Thu, 08/02/2018 - 13:46 Permalink

i'm sure twitter banned her long ago, they're all about fighting injustice and racism /sarc trump really needs to do something about his twitter addiction. there are alternative non-fascist communication platforms

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 11
MoreSun HopefulCynical Thu, 08/02/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

The jew owned ny times hires a jew taught white hater to help fulfill their genocide of White America! When America?

And while the warmongering jew supremacists continue to agitate for more & more wars, and continue to attack Iran & Syria on every hand by any and all means as well as the entire world; Lest we forget (((their))) past war crimes:

  "Operation Gomorrah: Firestorm created ‘Germany’s Nagasaki’"

"There is no doubt in my mind that the Allied bombing campaign against Germany in WW2 was one of the worst war crimes ever committed. While certain despicable self-proclaimed intelligence experts laud the deaths of German civilians as a result of the bombing as a ‘glorious slaughter’ and lament that ‘we didn’t kill enough of them’ I feel only disgust and revulsion at what was done to the German people by my forebears."

Here:

https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/08/02/operation-gomorrah-firestorm-c…

 

Also Read:

"The Bad War" M.S. King (banned by jewmazon at the demands of the jwc)

"Against Our Better Judgement" Allison Weir

"MegaCaust" Michael Walsh

 

And Subscribe To: http://americanfreepress.net/ 

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 0
Cryptopithicus Homme JimmyJones Thu, 08/02/2018 - 14:10 Permalink

Fuck this dumb bitch... but also the rest of these poseur "technology writers".

In my experience most of them wouldn't know how to get a shell, run a simple traceroute, ping, use a compiler.  They pick up and re-hash bullshit about "AI" or "quantum computing" from other shit sites like wired.com and rehash it.  Or jump on the cyber-bullying bandwagon.  These are a bunch of HR people... not tech people.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
TeamDepends Free This Thu, 08/02/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

Dear Leftists, you have approximately six months to join your sane brethren in the #walkaway movement.  After that, well, let's just say our tolerance will be depleted.  We don't need you.  You have become an annoying lap dog at our feet who will not stop its incessant yapping.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
T.Gracchus Free This Thu, 08/02/2018 - 14:34 Permalink

Yeah, best way to get the moral high-ground over moronic leftish trash spouting racist shit....is to respond with moronic right-wing racist shit, with a bit of the ol' Free this megalomania thrown in 'want a piece of me honey' and a rapey subtext about 'reaming'.

You are still the biggest fucking moron and embarrassment to have ever cast a cloud over ZH...and remember, that even includes T.Mosely. BTW, you were absent from the comments yesterday. Did the short bus come to take you on an outing to Chimp world?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Solosides Cryptopithicus Homme Thu, 08/02/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

Same goes for anyone "learning" IT, computer science, or anything tech related in college.

I explained to a a student majoring in network security, how all hard drives, memory, motherboards, and most computer hardware manufactured since 2001, have back doors built into the firmware that go straight back to Langley and Tel Aviv. He replies "ya, that's why I just always run a VPN on my computer." The hardware part of the equation went straight over his head. He will probably go on to manage a multi-million dollar server system for some corporate office full of braindead idiots.

 

I'm going to stick with my "ancient" technology that is not permanently connected to the internet.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Yukon Cornholius SQRT 69 Thu, 08/02/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

While it might be difficult for this "woman" to find things white people can take credit for, an even shorter list is things Asian women can take credit for. Producing more ant-people is really their only claim to fame...and being good, cheap hos for American GIs.

Nikola Tesla's list of accomplishments keeps whiteys in the green for another few centuries at least.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
inhibi MoreSun Thu, 08/02/2018 - 14:25 Permalink

Enough with the jewish shit.

This woman is KOREAN. KOREANS are notoriously racist. Just say "man the Japanese are so talented" in front of them and they go ballistic. Same thing with the Chinese.

In fact, most asians hate each other and themselves, which is why their racism and suicide rates are so high. Go to an asian country, and you will see more whites in advertisements and commercials than asians. 

Grandmother (blonde German) went to China 2/3 decades ago with her friends: a bunch of Chinese doctors from the US. The Chinese wouldnt even look twice at these wealthy doctors. They wouldnt even serve the food unless my grandmother said it was OK. Treated her like a god, the others like dogs.