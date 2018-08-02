Reporters, Celebs Call Trump-Supporters "Nazis", "KKK", Want Them "Euthanized" After Tampa Rally

Reported by Benny Johnson via The Daily Caller,
President Trump held a raucous rally in Tampa, Florida, Tuesday night.
Thousands of supporters packed the arena to hear Trump hammer his critics and tout his administration’s accomplishments. There was plenty of hecklers, comedy and chants about Hillary and 2020. Trump stopped to pick on one of his favorite targets, the media, approximately half-way through the speech. The president heckled the press in the press pen as “fake news” and the audience roared, chanting “Fake News” and “CNN Sucks” at the reporters.
One of the favorite targets of the audience was CNN’s Jim Acosta, who tweeted multiple videos of the crowd mocking him before and after the rally.
Acosta blamed Trump for the vitriol, saying “I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt.” The tweet showed Trump supporters jeering at Acosta after the rally.
Just a sample of the sad scene we faced at the Trump rally in Tampa. I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt. We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy. pic.twitter.com/IhSRw5Ui3R— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 1, 2018
The tweet quickly went viral with many celebrities and journalists insulting the supporters. Celebrated composer Christopher O’Riley, who is a regular on PBS and NPR, literally called for the enforced slaughter of Trump supporters. “Calling them Deplorables is euphemizing them. Maybe better to euthanize?” the verified twitter user quipped.
Other verified handles of celebrities and reporters were just as vulgar, likening the Trump supporters to Nazis, KKK members, white trash and Hitler while speculating the crowd will eventually commit murder. Others said the Trump supporters made them “ashamed” of America.
Pathetic, Ignorant, Shameful ….Trump + White Trash making America fucking lame https://t.co/wEIqMXh7ne
— Bassnectar (@bassnectar) August 1, 2018
This is sad and yes Jim @acosta also dangerous. I fear for the safety of journalists and for the American people who are being manipulated by #Trump. He will one day be long gone but he will leave a society divided and full of hatred and poisoned hearts. https://t.co/Bpp1LI9dlQ
— Maria Elena Salinas (@MariaESalinas) August 1, 2018
This scene looks like a modern day Ku Klux Klan rally. Amazing to see that @realDonaldTrump – the man occupying the #WhiteHouse – is so comfortable in this atmosphere of hateful hostility, bigotry & deplorable language. #GodBlessAmerica https://t.co/4HQUtMuko2
— Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) August 1, 2018
As an American citizen, this video depresses and angers me. As a working journalist, it terrifies me. @Acosta: Keep doing your job. Millions of us out here still appreciate your hard work and your quest for the truth. #HumanityFirst https://t.co/O8j2CV3edt
— Matt Villano (@mattvillano) August 1, 2018
I’m truly ashamed that this is what America has become.
Replace the MAGA hats and Trump signs, and this is straight out of any number of authoritarian regimes where journalists are killed.
I feel like a foreign correspondent in my own country. https://t.co/DyEaefnb7S
— Will Potter (@will_potter) August 1, 2018
I’ve seen classier crowds at cagefighting events. https://t.co/LtRXP2DVwx
— JE Snowden (@JESnowden) August 1, 2018
Trump’s endless vilification of the media will almost certainly lead to vigilante violence against journalists.
If Trump succeeds in weakening American institutions sufficiently, he could wage an Erdogan-style crackdown on his media critics and independent journalists. https://t.co/MZykJccKwP
— Khaled Diab (@DiabolicalIdea) August 1, 2018
Acosta wasn't done - the fragile snowflake appeared visibly upset when he appeared on Brooke Baldwin's CNN show, following Thursday’s press briefing after Sarah Sanders refused to agree with him that the press is not the “enemy of the American people.”
Acosta whined to Brooke Baldwin... “And, you know, I think maybe we should make some bumper stickers. Make some buttons, you know — maybe we should go out on Pennsylvania Avenue like these folks who chant CNN sucks and fake news, maybe we should go out, all journalists should go out on Pennsylvania Avenue and chant we’re not the enemy of the people because I’m tired of this. Honestly, Brooke, I’m tired of this. It is not right. It is not fair."
Fuck You Jim Acosta!
Double Fuck You Jim Acosta. Sarah Sanders did a great job handling his mini bitchass whine question at the presser. Trump followed up with a good tweet differentiating Fake News from real journalism.
Press favorability is roughly 10 percent.
Fuck em all.
THOSE ANTI AMERICAN WEAK ASSES CAN TRY TO STOP US BUT ITS NOT IN THEIR FAVOR.
Note that we haven't even shrunk government yet, we merely delayed the agenda for maybe a couple of years.
Just imagine the noise when we actually start reversing socialism.
The tables are turning. Mind my words, folks, CNN and all other Nothing But Crap News (NBCNs) will eventually be wiped off the face of this planet.
God, I love the smell of napalm in the morning...
Typical liberal bullshit. Seems the only cure for liberalism/socialism is in fact HOT LEAD at 2000+ fps!
Acosta blamed Trump for the vitriol, saying “I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt.”
No mention of Maxi Pad and her ilk though, right Acosta!?
Here are your supporters Jimmy boy. Talk about the Not For Long
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGTAsHaYoBQ
Y'all ought to listen to Rev.Darrell Scott on Trump...the black population is slowly waking up to the party of the KKK (Democrats)
Or one-way helicopter rides...
Trump’s endless vilification of the media will almost certainly lead to vigilante violence against journalists.
LoL, if only.
Won't someone PLEASE think of the JOURNALISTS!
I'm not advocating Euthanizing, but if we are going to consider candidates then the Obvious, Hands Down First Choice has to be the Press in this Country.
The MSM is Evil. And it most certainly is the Enemy of the American People.
If the Forefathers who wrote the Constitution had seen what Lying, Sacks of Sh!t these so called "Journalists" are; they would have hung them from the nearest Tree.
When those journalists finally get around to writing that story of how the World Trade Center buildings were blown up on nine eleven, then I’ll start to give them some kind of respect. Until then I could two shits if some family member gives them what they deserve. Fucking worthless sellouts.
Can't we all just get along?
Sticks and stones will break your bones
But threats can never hurt us
“The most effectual engines for [pacifying a nation] are the public papers... [A despotic] government always [keeps] a kind of standing army of newswriters who, without any regard to truth or to what should be like truth, [invent] and put into the papers whatever might serve the ministers. This suffices with the mass of the people who have no means of distinguishing the false from the true paragraphs of a newspaper.”
“I deplore... the putrid state into which our newspapers have passed and the malignity, the vulgarity, and mendacious spirit of those who write for them... These ordures are rapidly depraving the public taste and lessening its relish for sound food.”
“‘From forty years' experience of the wretched guess-work of the newspapers of what is not done in open daylight, and of their falsehood even as to that, I rarely think them worth reading, and almost never worth notice.”
“Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle. The real extent of this state of misinformation is known only to those who are in situations to confront facts within their knowledge with the lies of the day.”
“As for what is not true, you will always find abundance in the newspapers.”
“A coalition of sentiments is not for the interest of printers… [T]he printers can never leave us in a state of perfect rest and union of opinion. They would be no longer useful and would have to go to the plough.”
"I really look with commiseration over the great body of my fellow citizens who, reading newspapers, live and die in the belief that they have known something of what has been passing in the world in their time…”
"A truth now and then projecting into the ocean of newspaper lies serves like headlands to correct our course. Indeed, my scepticism as to everything I see in a newspaper makes me indifferent whether I ever see one.”
“The man who never looks into a newspaper is better informed than he who reads them, inasmuch as he who knows nothing is nearer to truth than he whose mind is filled with falsehoods and errors.”
“From a very early period of my life, I had laid it down as a rule of conduct, never to write a word for the public papers.”
Thomas Jefferson.
They didn't string them up back then either. And nothing has changed much. Human nature marches on.
Yep, just like their fore-bearers before them Eugenicists LOVE to euthanize...
I love watching Jim Acosta get butt hurt. LOL......
I agree
but probably for different (but not dissimilar) reasons though eh ;)
LOL, at least we agreed on sumpthin'
the enemy of my enemy is my friend :D
Very big talk of Hot Lead from the loser with small penis syndrome.
“You’re still here? Go home. It’s over.”
-Ferris Bueller
MSM is dead to me.
Still fighting the uphill battle huh cunt..
Has he been pissing up this rope before I started posting here or have I made the fucker insane?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0HQDoPJlwQ
No one opens links with out an intro. See ya
insaner. but that's baked in the cake for the useful idiots.
Trump should have been shrinking Government during his FIRST term but he's not. The fact he is already wanting to run a second term tells us he has no plan to drain the swamp. It doesn't take two terms to drain it, so why would one gamble on a re-election before doing the thing you campaigned about when you're perfectly able to do it on your first term?
In reply to Note that we haven't even… by techpriest
In reply to Trump should have been… by H H Henry P P …
Put the fires out, make sure everything still functions, then find and prosecute the arsonists.
That's how it's supposed to work...
Except the third part never happens because the arsonists are starting new fires faster than they are being put out.
Yes we can all picture the retard boy that spends 24/7 spamming here putting out fires. Do you even shower?
Millions of americans, as well as the leaders of society believe that there are two forces fighting for dominance in this world. One represented by the democrats and the left believe in dictatorship with lies covering up for it like all dictatorships do. In the case of the present, by pretending the European union is not A dictatorship, or pretending that the united nations isn’t A dictatorship, that claims that all people on earth can achieve equality under their leadership, but they will not allow real coverage of what life is like for the average African or third worlder. Leaving the people of the world trapped behind the lies of the united nations, with no ability to question them in society without being accused of being A racist for implying that africans or other third worlders cannot provide for themselves equally to formerly white gentile nations. This also robs the non white world of using the media, or the international community to pressure the governments of their nations to improve their treatment of their people, nor does it give the non white nations much of an opportunity to negotiate the distribution of resources in the world, since the fascist united nations has already established that the whole world is equal, and there are no human rights violations in the non white nations of the world that require looking into, so any non white who demands A renegotiation of resources can be killed and censored with no need for media coverage of their collaborator government with the united nations, or the americans or the Chinese or the Jews. There is no way for anyone to find out who.
The alternative is supporting peace, justice, liberty, G-d, freedom and goodness of every sort because you know that you and your people will not succeed to avoid punishment by the people really in charge, who serve G-d. To sleep peacefully at night knowing you supported the side of justice, and your people will be blessed when good defeats evil. There are billionaires funding media that supports free speech, liberty, merit and justice. They support nationalism as well as A great many people support all these things.
Those that support globalism, A one world government, and A united nations could be honest and disclose their beliefs, and attempt to explain them to the people and persuade them. But instead we have watched for the past few years that the media has become the enemy of freedom or persuasion, instead supporting initiatives that would end free speech like treating right wing media as fake news, pretending false flags have never happened, censoring right wing thought online, and attempting to raise up an emotional upswell against gun ownership while not allowing real conversations about how many lives are saved by gun ownership among the people. In essence the left wing media has made the American people there enemies, and it is only A matter of time before every American knows it, one way or another.
It makes sense if you think people are immoral idiots who deserve to be impoverished, ruled over and abused, then you would lie and try to trick them into agreeing with your ‘solutions’ to the problems that ail their society. In G-d I trust.
I thought you were leaving here for good?
Around the edges he has cut back certain regulations, and if we do get out of the Afghanistan and Syria wars, that is also a step forward.
However, no agencies have been closed, and spending has not been cut. At most it has been shifted around. Again, it is worth noting that in spite of few if any real cuts, the left has gone completely insane. Eventually we will hit national bankruptcy, and I can only imagine what the typical liberal is going to do when we really are out of other people's money.
I tell any socialist I meet that as soon as they take power, they can expect a 90% paycut. I don't get into the specifics of it, I just tell 'em they're going to take a massive paycut, everyone except the rich are going to take a 90% pay cut, and walk away.
Plant the seed... Fuckin' idiots.
I agree. Why is the FBI still funded? Same for the Dept. of Education. Same for the TSA.
The day the EBT payments are cut off, or fail due to a cyber attack or failure of the electric grid, is the day many US cities go up in flames, especially in certain neighborhoods.
When people are told the free lunch is over and they have to work many of them are going to have a big fucking wake up call and they are not going to be happy!
Just look at the WalMart test ops. Within minutes.
Now you know why I have six months of MREs in my garage.
Is that all? I have like two years of gourmet freeze dried shit man, step it up LOL - but I plan on helping my neighbors - instant army!!!
Heirloom seeds man - lifetime of calories right there!
The Nation is bankrupt and has been for a very long time. Why do you think a private corporation issues fiat currency instead of the Federal and or State governments coining gold and silver asset money as the Constitution mandates?
"The Creature From Jekyll Island" explains WHY Govt spending is always increasing, I suggest you read it.
Don’t worry the economic laws will make him shrink the government massively in his second term.
Euthanize, eh?
Tell me more, sugartits...because when it comes to someone getting machine-gunned into a ditch, I wonder which side will be dead in the end...
"there are those with loaded guns, and those who dig. You dig."
He had his chance. Maybe if he started acting like a reporter instead of grandstanding like a drunk Senator, Sarah wouldn't have to put her BOOT up his ass.
Just revoke his press credentials and be done with it. Then revoke CNN's FCC broadcast license for knowing broadcast of false information and hoaxes.
The best comment I have read this year.
"... euthanising ..." : Last time I looked, incitement to violence was a crime.
"... likening the Trump supporters to Nazis, KKK members ..." : So now what are they going to call Nazis and KKK members?
"Gasp! It's the KKK."
"Never mind guys, it's just another Trump rally."
"Gotta keep re-applying that band-aid and ripping it off again. Can't afford to let the wound heal. Here, it doesn't hurt enuff. Better add a bit of salt too."
"Gotta convince Team Trump they are in mortal danger so they will attack the Anti-Trumps."
"Not working?"
"Gotta convince Team Anti-Trump they are in mortal danger so they will attack Team Trump."
"Not working?"
"Fuck! What does it take to get a self-sustaining chain-reaction around here?"
"Keep it up with the gasoline! Need to pour some more over here. Where's them damn matches again? Quick! Rub these two sticks together. Fast!"
"Here, attach this band-aid and pull it off again. Must not let it heal. Better rub in some broken glass. Man, I'm sick of waiting for the band-aid to re-attach to what is left of the hairs on my arm. I wonder if there are any hairs left on my scrotum?"
In reply to Last time I looked,… by PT