Reporters, Celebs Call Trump-Supporters "Nazis", "KKK", Want Them "Euthanized" After Tampa Rally

Reported by Benny Johnson via The Daily Caller,

President Trump held a raucous rally in Tampa, Florida, Tuesday night.

Thousands of supporters packed the arena to hear Trump hammer his critics and tout his administration’s accomplishments. There was plenty of hecklers, comedy and chants about Hillary and 2020. Trump stopped to pick on one of his favorite targets, the media, approximately half-way through the speech. The president heckled the press in the press pen as “fake news” and the audience roared, chanting “Fake News” and “CNN Sucks” at the reporters.

One of the favorite targets of the audience was CNN’s Jim Acosta, who tweeted multiple videos of the crowd mocking him before and after the rally.

Acosta blamed Trump for the vitriol, saying “I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt.” The tweet showed Trump supporters jeering at Acosta after the rally.

Just a sample of the sad scene we faced at the Trump rally in Tampa. I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt. We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy. pic.twitter.com/IhSRw5Ui3R — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 1, 2018

The tweet quickly went viral with many celebrities and journalists insulting the supporters. Celebrated composer Christopher O’Riley, who is a regular on PBS and NPR, literally called for the enforced slaughter of Trump supporters. “Calling them Deplorables is euphemizing them. Maybe better to euthanize?” the verified twitter user quipped.

Other verified handles of celebrities and reporters were just as vulgar, likening the Trump supporters to Nazis, KKK members, white trash and Hitler while speculating the crowd will eventually commit murder. Others said the Trump supporters made them “ashamed” of America.

Pathetic, Ignorant, Shameful ….Trump + White Trash making America fucking lame https://t.co/wEIqMXh7ne — Bassnectar (@bassnectar) August 1, 2018

This is sad and yes Jim @acosta also dangerous. I fear for the safety of journalists and for the American people who are being manipulated by #Trump. He will one day be long gone but he will leave a society divided and full of hatred and poisoned hearts. https://t.co/Bpp1LI9dlQ — Maria Elena Salinas (@MariaESalinas) August 1, 2018

This scene looks like a modern day Ku Klux Klan rally. Amazing to see that @realDonaldTrump – the man occupying the #WhiteHouse – is so comfortable in this atmosphere of hateful hostility, bigotry & deplorable language. #GodBlessAmerica https://t.co/4HQUtMuko2 — Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) August 1, 2018

As an American citizen, this video depresses and angers me. As a working journalist, it terrifies me. @Acosta: Keep doing your job. Millions of us out here still appreciate your hard work and your quest for the truth. #HumanityFirst https://t.co/O8j2CV3edt — Matt Villano (@mattvillano) August 1, 2018

I’m truly ashamed that this is what America has become. Replace the MAGA hats and Trump signs, and this is straight out of any number of authoritarian regimes where journalists are killed. I feel like a foreign correspondent in my own country. https://t.co/DyEaefnb7S — Will Potter (@will_potter) August 1, 2018

I’ve seen classier crowds at cagefighting events. https://t.co/LtRXP2DVwx — JE Snowden (@JESnowden) August 1, 2018

Trump’s endless vilification of the media will almost certainly lead to vigilante violence against journalists. If Trump succeeds in weakening American institutions sufficiently, he could wage an Erdogan-style crackdown on his media critics and independent journalists. https://t.co/MZykJccKwP — Khaled Diab (@DiabolicalIdea) August 1, 2018

Acosta wasn't done - the fragile snowflake appeared visibly upset when he appeared on Brooke Baldwin's CNN show, following Thursday’s press briefing after Sarah Sanders refused to agree with him that the press is not the “enemy of the American people.”

Acosta whined to Brooke Baldwin... “And, you know, I think maybe we should make some bumper stickers. Make some buttons, you know — maybe we should go out on Pennsylvania Avenue like these folks who chant CNN sucks and fake news, maybe we should go out, all journalists should go out on Pennsylvania Avenue and chant we’re not the enemy of the people because I’m tired of this. Honestly, Brooke, I’m tired of this. It is not right. It is not fair."