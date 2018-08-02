Senators Seek "Crushing" Sanctions For Russia In New Bill

In the latest effort to punish Moscow over alleged election meddling, as well its role in both Ukraine and Syria, a bipartisan bill has been introduced in the Senate Thursday that seeks to be so far reaching that it's being widely described as "crushing".
Predictably, it has as sponsors such Congressional hawks as Senators Bob Menendez, John McCain, and Lindsey Graham — the latter which announced the bill's goal is to "impose crushing sanctions and other measures against Putin’s Russia until he ceases and desists meddling in the U.S. electoral process, halts cyber-attacks on US infrastructure, removes Russia from Ukraine, and ceases efforts to create chaos in Syria," according a statement.
According to lawmakers' statements, the Graham-Menendez bill introduces harsh new restrictions on sectors ranging from energy and oil projects to uranium imports and on sovereign debt transactions. And the new sanctions further target various Russian political figures and oligarchs.
Bob Menendez (D) of New Jersey called the measure the "next step in tightening the screws on the Kremlin" so Putin understands "that the U.S. will not tolerate his behavior any longer."
Other supporters include Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) among those previously mentioned.
In a statement Sen. John McCain said, "Until Putin pays a serious price for his actions, these attacks on our democracy will only grow. This bill would build on the strongest sanctions ever imposed on the Putin regime for its assault on democratic institutions, violation of international treaties, and siege on open societies through cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns."
Notably, part of the legislation would require the State Department to make an assessment on whether Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism.
It might have trouble passing, however, as even though a broad spectrum of legislators have lately criticized President Trump for meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki last month and have charged Russia with seeking to interfere in US elections, there's concern that it could inadvertently impact markets beyond Russia's borders. It would further have to pass the House of Representatives before going to Trump's desk.
According to Reuters:
The Banking and Foreign Relations Committees are planning hearings in advance of legislation coming to the floor. Some senators have expressed concern new sanctions might go too far or not succeed in getting Putin to change course.
The Treasury Department has warned Congress against legislation that would block transactions and financing for Russian sovereign debt in part because of the pain it would wreak across markets outside Russia’s borders.
The bill is considered the broadest and most far reaching of any Russia sanctions bill previously considered. Sen. Graham had recently described that it would include everything but "the kitchen sink."
Meanwhile the ruble and Russian local bonds were shaken moments after the bipartisan legislation was announced Thursday: the ruble traded down by as much as 0.9 percent against the dollar, and bond yields jumped to the highest level since July last year.
Comments
LoL
That which does not kill me makes me stronger.
The US is the official and original state sponsor of worldwide terror. Why can't we get some credit for this?
In reply to LoL by 07564111
Russia certainly does inspire terror in the Deep State. They bet the farm on their >muh Russia hysteria, and now they are going to pay the price.
In reply to When can by Jus7tme
With all these sanctions handed out like candy, I wonder… are we trying to wean the world off the Petrodollar? ;-)
Looney
In reply to Russia certainly does… by tmosley
Is this the wish of McCain or his tumor?
In reply to Russia certainly does… by tmosley
.
In reply to When can by Jus7tme
I wonder how many of those fucks sitting there have a dual passport from Israel or residency status for New Zealand based on their investments in property there.
In reply to When can by Jus7tme
I'm more of a fan of Russia now than I've ever been. Have you seen the women over there?
Wait...ISIS / Al-Nusra get funding from RUSSIA????
Only in the demented minds of pindotard dotards. :D
In reply to Wait...ISIS / Al-Nusra get… by taketheredpill
McCain's looking well I see.
OLD PICTURE
In reply to McCain's looking well I see. by PrivetHedge
Hope the World takes note of the DESPERATION
John McCain must see himself as a true American hero
The dogs bark but the caravan rolls on — Vladimir Putin
Russia tells Britain give back the Falklands before telling US what to do. Russia has told Britain it should "clean its conscience" and give back the Falkland Islands before it criticises them over their involvement in Ukraine. Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin made the shocking remarks when responding to his British counterpart Matthew Rycroft at a UN security council meeting in New York. (Daily Express 4 Feb 2017)
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
And what would Russia look like?
fucking merica is the biggest terrorist... fuck them... need all out war to crush merica... fund the communist takeover of merica.. give the commies support and guns... if Trump goes along with this shit he will finish merica off once and for all..
Why don’t they build a roof over the entire lower 48 and call it the world’s biggest fucking lunatic asylum?
McCain is 5'9", stretched no doubt and Lindsey Graham is 5'7", also no doubt stretched.
Always the same with the short guy problem.
Does it also include body bags by the 1000's?
What's the cancer been up to in McStain's empty head? Is it on welfare or something?
HA HA Trumptard Losing.