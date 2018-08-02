And just like that, Nasdaq's losses were gone...
It seems the open of the US equity markets is a massively bullish 'event'?!
Apple buybacks rescuing the world with Johnny 5...
AAPL tops $204 (remember $207.05 makes it a ONE TRILLION DOLLAR company).
And as goes Apple, so goes the world... (if only AAPL share-trading never had to close)
Easy go easy come. As I said on my Gab, I am looking for a weekly closing target of 2770 for this week on the S&P500.
Algol's are extremely efficient. No need to waste time.
Neat 'market' we got these daaaaayyssssss
Algo's are extremely efficient Stop Hunter/Killer Machines.
It was Gartman...
Can't we just do all this virtually and skip the messy market thing - MaaS!
It was a gift, Gap down on no news........ a day before fabulous Friday.....
It will probably be back down to pre-open levels by the end of the day.
I guess FANG shorts missed the memo where Amazon announced that not only can you have your toilet paper shipped to your bathroom; but prime members can now get their shorts pulled down .. wipings to follow.
Anyone paying attention since US markets were Nationalized in 2009 knows that index losses are reversed with 48 hrs over 75% of the time. US market index prices are predetermined by computer programs. Free markets are only found in history books.
Dr Strangelove markets: Or how I learned to stop worrying and love the central planners.
XOXOXOXO Simon Potter is soooo smart!!!!! OMG I just love how he doesn't ever have to worry about P&L!!!!! XOXOXOXO
NOTHING CAN FAIL
Not even Tesla
The beatings must continue until morale improves.
2020 is when the establishment will start loading up their short positions.
I think it can. Honestly I'd really love to see Tesla and Musk go down in flames just so I could rub it in a few choice faces.
Then EVERYTHING will eventually fail together. We are in for the kind of crash that doesn't go into history books. It becomes part of legends, even religions, it will be like the Great Flood but without an ark.
What did you expect lol.
Seriously, stop klikbaiting with headlines like this and articles that after two hours are not true.
Well what do people expect after the Garts was worried the "event" had started earlier today. Seriously has anyone retrofitted a portfolio to do the opposite of Gartman and see how it does? My guess is that it is up 50% this year.
No Algorithms are programmed to SELL.
SIT ON IT AND SPIN MOFOS
And they call this a market....... pathetic!
SNB printing more money to protect its 4% stake in Apple. When the cost of your funds is zero, why not buy?
coordinated central bank greed and arrogance.
QuarterHill won a rather large settlement from Apple yesterday.
What goes up, must go up.
Newton was so 17 th century.
Plunge protection team fell asleep at the wheel, then they woke up. LOL
Tesla may be a financial horror show, but they have a leader who builds the world's best and most advanced rockets, and deliver amazing cars. I challenge anyone to find a Tesla owner who doesn't think their car is great (or better than great).
Amazon was once a financial horror show yet here they are.
Criticize Musk, disparage the company, just don't waste your money betting against it. There are far better targets.
Amazing cars "Built" in a tent?
I know of a few owners that might give you a dislike as a Tesla owner, if they could only awake from their crispy crisp blackened condition in their coffin theyd probably tell you that.
Just guessin.
...But...But...GAM sez I can't cash out!?!
Gartmannnnnn !
Is anyone really surprised?
I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...I'm RICH...I'm BROKE...
Tesla up over 10%
That’s what Elon apologizing for his ‘bad manners’ is worth.
Imagine what he’ll be worth when he first steps foot on mars!
why are we still reporting this? this is normal, right?
Shorted $TSLA @ 330.
You misspelled bullshit.
Feels like Apple at $1T will be that 10 year bell ringing event...Garts may be right for once.
Just like CSCO at $600B was the bell-ringing event for the dot-com era.
Here's to a never-ending stream of discretionary income to purchase a bling device from a company with essentially (1) product line, approaching a $Trillion dollar market cap. C'mon frivolous spenders - pull out that card and $leverage your patriotic duty...!!!