Seriously

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/02/2018 - 10:17

And just like that, Nasdaq's losses were gone...

It seems the open of the US equity markets is a massively bullish 'event'?!

Apple buybacks rescuing the world with Johnny 5...

AAPL tops $204 (remember $207.05 makes it a ONE TRILLION DOLLAR company).

And as goes Apple, so goes the world... (if only AAPL share-trading never had to close)

Comments

NEOSERF Thu, 08/02/2018 - 10:21 Permalink

Well what do people expect after the Garts was worried the "event" had started earlier today.  Seriously has anyone retrofitted a portfolio to do the opposite of Gartman and see how it does?  My guess is that it is up 50% this year.

pickatheweek Thu, 08/02/2018 - 10:23 Permalink

SIT ON IT AND SPIN MOFOS

 

small axe Thu, 08/02/2018 - 10:24 Permalink

SNB printing more money to protect its 4% stake in Apple. When the cost of your funds is zero, why not buy?

coordinated central bank greed and arrogance.

mariner22 Thu, 08/02/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

Tesla may be a financial horror show, but they have a leader who builds the world's best and most advanced rockets, and deliver amazing cars. I challenge anyone to find a Tesla owner who doesn't think their car is great (or better than great).

Amazon was once a financial horror show yet here they are.

Criticize Musk, disparage the company, just don't waste your money betting against it. There are far better targets.

Able Ape Thu, 08/02/2018 - 10:40 Permalink

Consuelo Thu, 08/02/2018 - 11:16 Permalink

Here's to a never-ending stream of discretionary income to purchase a bling device from a company with essentially (1) product line, approaching a $Trillion dollar market cap.   C'mon frivolous spenders - pull out that card and $leverage your patriotic duty...!!!