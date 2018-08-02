Socialism: So Bad Women Are Willing To Be Sexually Abused To Escape It

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
The democratic socialist nation of Venezuela’s collapse is showing just how far people will go in order to escape the horrors of big government. In fact, the situation in Venezuela has gotten so bad that women are willing to risk being sexually abused in human trafficking rings in order to escape the horrors of socialism.
Unfortunately, the harsh reality of government is bearing down on real people and making life incredibly miserable for those stuck in Venezuela. It’s also no walk in the park for those who have managed to escape. The Washington Post detailed one woman’s plight, and it’s a disturbing an harrowing tale:
In Trinidad, the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations body, has received 23 suspected cases of trafficked Venezuelans in the past three months — compared with no Venezuelan cases last year, according to Jewel Ali, the organization’s local director.
They include victims like Luz — who said she lost one of her three children in April after the hospital in her Venezuelan town ran out of medication to treat her daughter’s bacterial infection. When she was approached to come to Trinidad, the offer seemed too good to be true.
“But I told myself, I’m going anyway. I’m not going to lose the chance for my kids to be better off just because I had some doubts,” she said.
The ordeal — five weeks spent captive and repeatedly filmed being raped — had “damaged” her, she said. At one point, Luz said, she and a friend were tied up and raped side by side.
“We were looking at each other,” Luz said, tearing up. “We would cry. And I would tell her, ‘Sister, be strong, you have a daughter.’ I would just keep repeating that.” –The Washington Post
As the oil-rich country buckles under the weight of a failed socialist experiment, an estimated 5,000 people a day are departing the country in Latin America’s largest migrant outflow in decades. Millions have fled Maduro’s reign of terror creating an even bigger crisis.
Carolina Jimenez, a senior official with Amnesty International, said, “Venezuela’s unprecedented situation has turned a domestic human rights crisis into a regional human rights crisis. Countries in the region are not prepared to take in so many migrants and do not have the asylum systems needed to prevent job exploitation and human trafficking,” she said. “These people should be protected, but instead they are being taken advantage of.”
The beginning of the end for Venezuela came when Hugo Chávez became president in 1999. Spouting similar policies to those of American socialist Bernie Sanders, Chávez forced a form of socialism on the people that resulted in many businesses collapsing or being nationalized. A purge of the state-run oil industry which was a center of opposition to his rule and essential to the nation’s economy removed thousands of workers, who were often replaced by political supporters with little to no technical experience. Venezuela’s slide into despotism increased in speed exponentially under current President Nicolás Maduro. The tyrannical authoritarian was a former bus driver and union leader who inherited power after Chávez’s death in 2013.
The United Nations projects 2 million Venezuelans will flee their dystopian native country and this year. That’s in addition to an exodus of 1.8 million over the past two years. Diplomats in Trinidad along with international agencies say there is also evidence of a horrifying trend: Desperate Venezuelans, mostly women, have become commodities to be bought and sold.
Comments
But they want cute Nordic socialism!
Theyll totally be good to everyone and not devolve into oligarchical fuckery like all other socialist shitholes....SWEAR
LIke Switzerland they abandoned socialism in 2010.
In reply to But they want cute Nordic… by IridiumRebel
If the fucking Divorce laws in this country weren't so Feminazi friendly I might scoop up one of these Spicy desperate Latinas. On the other hand, I don't want them to bring their Socialshit systems over. That's the worst part, they leave bc their country/state is ruined by socialism, and then the dumbfucks vote for it all over again in their new home.
In reply to LIke Switzerland they… by Ghostmaker
Didn't Maximo Maduro just admit his socialism was a failure - indeed.
In reply to If the fucking Divorce laws… by Shadow1275
"Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery." - Sir Winston Churchill
In reply to Maduro by Free This
It would be nice to see info how these refugees treat their hosts.
In reply to "Socialism is a philosophy… by Shillinlikeavillan
Socialism my ass
MARK WEISBROT: In the case of Venezuela it’s basically U.S., for the most part. And there you already have a financial embargo which prevents Venezuela from borrowing. And that is very drastic, because without being able to borrow, they can’t roll over their loans, for example. So normally when debt comes due, bonds come due when they mature, government will just roll that over, will borrow again, and then they just have to pay the interest consistently. But in Venezuela they’ve had to pay the principal as well, because they can’t borrow. And they can’t restructure that debt either under the U.S. sanctions, because that involves borrowing.
And they also can’t borrow-. They Lose a lot of other possibilities for credit as well, because financial institutions tend to be cautious, and they don’t want to go against the sanctions. So even the imports of some medicines have been affected by that, although depriving the government of foreign exchange has also contributed to shortages of lifesaving medicines, as well as food. And of course, the U.S. didn’t create the crisis there. It did, recession began in 2014, when oil was still $100 a barrel. But what these sanctions have done is make it nearly impossible for Venezuela to get out of the depression and the hyperinflation that the economy is caught in now, and that is the purpose, I think, of those sanctions. And that’s the other thing the two sets of sanctions now have in common. In both cases the Trump administration has made it pretty much explicit that the purpose of harming these two economies is to get rid of the government in both cases.
Well, US has been trying to get rid of the left governments. You know, there was in the 21st century, as we’ve talked about here, you know, left governments were elected in countries that had the majority of the population of of Latin America. In Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela, El Salvador, Nicaragua. And so this was a major change. And from the beginning, which, this started in 1998, the U.S. was involved in many efforts to get rid of these governments
https://therealnews.com/stories/us-sanctions-on-iran-and-venezuela-illegal-and-destructive
In reply to It would be nice to see info… by RAT005
The common citizen does not understand why his money loses value. That's the (evil) beauty of the scam. They're told it's the greedy merchant's fault for raising prices, and that the government has to print more money so the people can afford to live.
In reply to Socialism my ass MARK… by Justin Case
Don't worry. Capitalism will pick up the pieces.
Five weeks in captivity?
The next enterprising entrepreneur will offer to transport them in return for only four weeks in captivity.
I mixed some very dark sarcasm in there somewhere.
In reply to "Socialism is a philosophy… by Shillinlikeavillan
One of the problems when talking about politics is people assume the extremes. If you say you’re against socialism, then they ask you about things like traffic lights and paved roads, libraries, hospitals, parks, universities, transit systems, airports etc., which are forms of socialism.
I think the US actually has just about the right amount of socialism.
Why don’t mericans want a more social democratic federal government? Several reasons, but they mainly flow around one theme: complete distrust of politicians.
The government already has more than enough money to do everything the government is supposed to do for citizens, if the politicians actually spent the money the right way. But they don’t. They never do.
Because Government programs almost always:
waste a lot of money.
don’t solve the problem they were designed to solve.
create different problems in the process.
require never-ending expansions in funding.
never complete their task.
In reply to Don't worry. Capitalism… by PT
I imagine everyone leaving Venezuela has a strong anti-socialism sentiment in them. I'd like them to tell their stories to the avocado toast crowd first hand. It would smash their narrative in pieces. Whether the k-12 then college years of brainwashing can be changed is yet to be seen.
In reply to If the fucking Divorce laws… by Shadow1275
Shit, they flee the place they fucked up, and are like the liberals here, they take it with them to the next place to fuck it up and expect a different result = insanity
In reply to I imagine everyone leaving… by hawaiian waverider
They're manipulating us. The corporatetocracy that runs this corrupt excuse of a government is on a kill-socialism attack - in other words - they fear losing control to a less greedy system. So they call a world without their wars and tax raping "socialism" which is a different animal. In other words create some fear. Bernie/Ortez are crackpots but people don't trust either party. Trouble is, these political systemic shifts can go to too far to the other side. To me it feels like a new political party has an opening. Americans are selfish/sensible and will act/vote out of self interest. And Russia has a 15% flat tax. Compare that to America where a small business pays all in 45%. Do all the work and they take near 50% and no free healthcare.
In reply to But they want cute Nordic… by IridiumRebel
Kill socialism indeed, I have the physical scars to show you how dangerous that shit is!
In reply to They're manipulating us. The… by Baron von Bud
Nordic socialism or South American socialism...either way you will get gang raped by a bunch of filthy fucking niggers.
In reply to But they want cute Nordic… by IridiumRebel
Here we go. This is the truth about communism / socialism. You are state property and you do as you are told by your controllers, or else.
No, no, these ladies are re-learning the joys of the barter system. Travel in exchange for services rendered. I bet they wish they had some kind of other services they could offer instead. Imagine how much easier this transaction would be if they had some Capital.
Socialism is what the Fascists offer the peasants so the peasants don't notice their own lack of Capital.
EDIT: The ladies are also learning about the joys of competition. They are worth "so much" because there are so many of them and the services they seek in exchange are worth a "different" "so much" due to a different amount of availability, different level of difficulty, different amount of necessary start-up Capital, different level of desperation etc.
In reply to Here we go. This is the… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You comment amazingly ignorant to the reality these people face as a result of US economic and financial pressure.
In reply to No, no, these ladies are re… by PT
Not the US. The privately owned Feral Reserve economic and financial pressure.
Trump is on the verge of telling these fuckers to go pound sand, to wit - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqTZ4JR83xs
In reply to You comment amazingly… by Nexus789
Yes, Dr. Cornell West. I heard you say that. Putz
In reply to You comment amazingly… by Nexus789
What a fucking asshole, and what the fuck is that faggot flag you're waving there British Bob - fucking socialist!
In reply to You comment amazingly… by Nexus789
Socialism is a DEADLY disease friends! DEADLY - and our leftist friends embrace it??? Unreal
In reply to No, no, these ladies are re… by PT
Nexus789 spelled it out to you.
"Socialism" is just the label on the tin.
Fascism is what is actually inside.
I just try to point out the word-games vs reality. Capitalism only works if you have adequate Capital.
Socialism is what a failing govt MUST offer if they wish to TRY to remain relevant as their power crumbles away.
Fascism = merger of corporations and state. How did that happen? Did people vote to merge the corporations with the state? Or did the corporations simply BUY the state?
Who owns all the means of production? Who owns all the natural resources? Who is getting access to the fruits of production right now? Who has control of all the natural resources right now?
Socialism? Communism? Where? Ooooohhhh, you mean the laws and the hand-outs and the crushing of the remaining little entrepreneurs so they now suffer with their less-well-off brethren. Yeah, that looks like really bad Socialism just like all the other times. Now take a peak behind the curtains and have a look of who is taking control of what and tell me what it really is. Nexus789 tried to point you in the right direction. Keep going.
In reply to Socialism is a DEADLY… by Free This
The Vatican owns the British Crown and US Corp.
You are entirely right though definition wise!
In reply to Nexus789 spelled it out to… by PT
Right of Kings. History rhymes
In reply to No, no, these ladies are re… by PT
Communism has nothing to do with a means of exchange and everything to do with power.
"The ordeal — five weeks spent captive and repeatedly filmed being raped — had “damaged” her, she said. At one point, Luz said, she and a friend were tied up and raped side by side."
As these ladies found out, the hard way. At least they are alive. Stalin and Mao managed to starve, or kill, 200 million for the sake of power and control.
In reply to No, no, these ladies are re… by PT
Communism/Socialism murdered more people than those that died in all wars and disease put together in the history of the world.
In reply to Communism has nothing to do… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
True. ... and the people never did get a share of the means of production. Neither did they get a share of the natural resources. They got the exact overlords they were trying to escape from. Funny how it works like that.
In reply to Communism murdered more… by Free This
Guess who - Colombian Cops Bust Global Child Sex Slave Ring Run by Israeli Crime Network
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JF24XkqJMU
Yes Arab-Israelis, all Arabs practice such. Are you a hater?
In reply to Guess who - https://www… by Rusty Shorts
Maybe the Aztec candidate from NY may care to comment.
Bitches brought it upon themselves. Now, they import rapefugies. Burka burka is await you.
Same dumbasses voted for Chavez' free shit.
Free shit sells.
In reply to Same dumbasses voted for… by Gen. Ripper
Forward comrade!
obummer would revel in that kind of control of children. Yep barrreeeahh....you are dah devil.
The economy of that country is in trouble as it has been continually attacked financially and economically by Washington. This is not in dispute if you want to look and have an open mind. Clinton even boasted of it being a 'target' country when she was playing at being Sec-of-State.
The economy of Venezuela is in trouble because of its government.
If Washington would mind its own business, we'd see more clearly that left alone, socialism fails horribly. DC, with its ham-handedness gives socialists the excuse that "It's the Yankees that caused our ruin," where the ruin was caused by governments that can't understand the benefits of a free market.
In reply to The economy of that country… by Nexus789
You really think you can piss on everyone's leg here and try to convince us its raining? FFS. Save your stories for HuffPo or the Daily Beast.
In reply to The economy of that country… by Nexus789
an open mind got me to the place where I discovered socialism don't work, D.C. fucks with everyone, it's baked in.
In reply to The economy of that country… by Nexus789
"The beginning of the end for Venezuela came when Hugo Chávez became president in 1999." It is in the articles of abuse, is it not? Doom 2019, everyone gets abused! Next!
Ok. Well. So?
Socialism: So Bad Women Are Willing To Be Sexually Abused To Escape It
---
In Amerika, and much of Western Europe, women invite sexual abuse to be a part of Democratic Socialism. Smoking coal is the new embracing (Pun intended) Diversity.
It’ll be different here, because we have s bartender, not a bus driver /sarc
Women will phuck a dog to survive. LEARN & REMEMBER!
Wall Street is socialist, and they abuse their women.
The top down socialism we have in the United States will destroy more wealth than the classic socialism that destroyed Venesuela. We have more wealth to destroy. These articles are written as if the United States was some kind of mecca of free enterprise.
http://quillian.net/blog/young-socialists/
I'll pitch in for one way tickets
In reply to 10 Famous People Who Praised… by William Dorritt
And millions upon millions hang on the very words of these modern court jesters. Court jesters were always considered the lowest of the low, and only useful for entertainment.
In reply to 10 Famous People Who Praised… by William Dorritt