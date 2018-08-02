Socialism: So Bad Women Are Willing To Be Sexually Abused To Escape It

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/02/2018 - 21:45

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

The democratic socialist nation of Venezuela’s collapse is showing just how far people will go in order to escape the horrors of big government. In fact, the situation in Venezuela has gotten so bad that women are willing to risk being sexually abused in human trafficking rings in order to escape the horrors of socialism.

Unfortunately, the harsh reality of government is bearing down on real people and making life incredibly miserable for those stuck in Venezuela.  It’s also no walk in the park for those who have managed to escape.  The Washington Post detailed one woman’s plight, and it’s a disturbing an harrowing tale:

In Trinidad, the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations body, has received 23 suspected cases of trafficked Venezuelans in the past three months — compared with no Venezuelan cases last year, according to Jewel Ali, the organization’s local director.

They include victims like Luz — who said she lost one of her three children in April after the hospital in her Venezuelan town ran out of medication to treat her daughter’s bacterial infection. When she was approached to come to Trinidad, the offer seemed too good to be true.

“But I told myself, I’m going anyway. I’m not going to lose the chance for my kids to be better off just because I had some doubts,” she said.

The ordeal — five weeks spent captive and repeatedly filmed being raped — had “damaged” her, she said. At one point, Luz said, she and a friend were tied up and raped side by side.

“We were looking at each other,” Luz said, tearing up. “We would cry. And I would tell her, ‘Sister, be strong, you have a daughter.’ I would just keep repeating that.” The Washington Post

As the oil-rich country buckles under the weight of a failed socialist experiment, an estimated 5,000 people a day are departing the country in Latin America’s largest migrant outflow in decades.  Millions have fled Maduro’s reign of terror creating an even bigger crisis.

Carolina Jimenez, a senior official with Amnesty International, said, “Venezuela’s unprecedented situation has turned a domestic human rights crisis into a regional human rights crisis. Countries in the region are not prepared to take in so many migrants and do not have the asylum systems needed to prevent job exploitation and human trafficking,” she said. “These people should be protected, but instead they are being taken advantage of.”

The beginning of the end for Venezuela came when Hugo Chávez became president in 1999. Spouting similar policies to those of American socialist Bernie Sanders Chávez forced a form of socialism on the people that resulted in many businesses collapsing or being nationalized. A purge of the state-run oil industry which was a center of opposition to his rule and essential to the nation’s economy removed thousands of workers, who were often replaced by political supporters with little to no technical experience. Venezuela’s slide into despotism increased in speed exponentially under current President Nicolás Maduro. The tyrannical authoritarian was a former bus driver and union leader who inherited power after Chávez’s death in 2013.

The United Nations projects 2 million Venezuelans will flee their dystopian native country and this year. That’s in addition to an exodus of 1.8 million over the past two years. Diplomats in Trinidad along with international agencies say there is also evidence of a horrifying trend: Desperate Venezuelans, mostly women, have become commodities to be bought and sold.

IridiumRebel Thu, 08/02/2018 - 21:46 Permalink

But they want cute Nordic socialism!

Theyll totally be good to everyone and not devolve into oligarchical fuckery like all other socialist shitholes....SWEAR

Shadow1275 Ghostmaker Thu, 08/02/2018 - 21:57 Permalink

If the fucking Divorce laws in this country weren't so Feminazi friendly I might scoop up one of these Spicy desperate Latinas. On the other hand, I don't want them to bring their Socialshit systems over. That's the worst part, they leave bc their country/state is ruined by socialism, and then the dumbfucks vote for it all over again in their new home.

Justin Case RAT005 Thu, 08/02/2018 - 22:31 Permalink

Socialism my ass

MARK WEISBROT: In the case of Venezuela it’s basically U.S., for the most part. And there you already have a financial embargo which prevents Venezuela from borrowing. And that is very drastic, because without being able to borrow, they can’t roll over their loans, for example. So normally when debt comes due, bonds come due when they mature, government will just roll that over, will borrow again, and then they just have to pay the interest consistently. But in Venezuela they’ve had to pay the principal as well, because they can’t borrow. And they can’t restructure that debt either under the U.S. sanctions, because that involves borrowing.

And they also can’t borrow-. They Lose a lot of other possibilities for credit as well, because financial institutions tend to be cautious, and they don’t want to go against the sanctions. So even the imports of some medicines have been affected by that, although depriving the government of foreign exchange has also contributed to shortages of lifesaving medicines, as well as food. And of course, the U.S. didn’t create the crisis there. It did, recession began in 2014, when oil was still $100 a barrel. But what these sanctions have done is make it nearly impossible for Venezuela to get out of the depression and the hyperinflation that the economy is caught in now, and that is the purpose, I think, of those sanctions. And that’s the other thing the two sets of sanctions now have in common. In both cases the Trump administration has made it pretty much explicit that the purpose of harming these two economies is to get rid of the government in both cases.

Well, US has been trying to get rid of the left governments. You know, there was in the 21st century, as we’ve talked about here, you know, left governments were elected in countries that had the majority of the population of of Latin America. In Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela, El Salvador, Nicaragua. And so this was a major change. And from the beginning, which, this started in 1998, the U.S. was involved in many efforts to get rid of these governments

https://therealnews.com/stories/us-sanctions-on-iran-and-venezuela-illegal-and-destructive

Justin Case PT Thu, 08/02/2018 - 22:34 Permalink

One of the problems when talking about politics is people assume the extremes. If you say you’re against socialism, then they ask you about things like traffic lights and paved roads, libraries, hospitals, parks, universities, transit systems, airports etc., which are forms of socialism.

I think the US actually has just about the right amount of socialism.

Why don’t mericans want a more social democratic federal government? Several reasons, but they mainly flow around one theme: complete distrust of politicians.

The government already has more than enough money to do everything the government is supposed to do for citizens, if the politicians actually spent the money the right way. But they don’t. They never do.
Because Government programs almost always:
        waste a lot of money.
        don’t solve the problem they were designed to solve.
        create different problems in the process.
        require never-ending expansions in funding.
        never complete their task.

 

Baron von Bud IridiumRebel Thu, 08/02/2018 - 21:59 Permalink

They're manipulating us. The corporatetocracy that runs this corrupt excuse of a government is on a kill-socialism attack - in other words - they fear losing control to a less greedy system. So they call a world without their wars and tax raping "socialism" which is a different animal. In other words create some fear. Bernie/Ortez are crackpots but people don't trust either party. Trouble is, these political systemic shifts can go to too far to the other side. To me it feels like a new political party has an opening. Americans are selfish/sensible and will act/vote out of self interest. And Russia has a 15% flat tax. Compare that to America where a small business pays all in 45%. Do all the work and they take near 50% and no free healthcare.

PT HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Thu, 08/02/2018 - 21:52 Permalink

No, no, these ladies are re-learning the joys of the barter system.  Travel in exchange for services rendered.  I bet they wish they had some kind of other services they could offer instead.  Imagine how much easier this transaction would be if they had some Capital.

Socialism is what the Fascists offer the peasants so the peasants don't notice their own lack of Capital.

EDIT:  The ladies are also learning about the joys of competition.  They are worth "so much" because there are so many of them and the services they seek in exchange are worth a "different" "so much" due to a different amount of availability, different level of difficulty, different amount of necessary start-up Capital, different level of desperation etc.

PT Free This Thu, 08/02/2018 - 22:16 Permalink

Nexus789 spelled it out to you. 

"Socialism" is just the label on the tin.
Fascism is what is actually inside.

I just try to point out the word-games vs reality.  Capitalism only works if you have adequate Capital.
Socialism is what a failing govt MUST offer if they wish to TRY to remain relevant as their power crumbles away.
Fascism = merger of corporations and state.  How did that happen?  Did people vote to merge the corporations with the state?  Or did the corporations simply BUY the state?

Who owns all the means of production?  Who owns all the natural resources?  Who is getting access to the fruits of production right now?  Who has control of all the natural resources right now? 

Socialism?  Communism?  Where?  Ooooohhhh, you mean the laws and the hand-outs and the crushing of the remaining little entrepreneurs so they now suffer with their less-well-off brethren.  Yeah, that looks like really bad Socialism just like all the other times.  Now take a peak behind the curtains and have a look of who is taking control of what and tell me what it really is.  Nexus789 tried to point you in the right direction.  Keep going.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 PT Thu, 08/02/2018 - 22:12 Permalink

Communism has nothing to do with a means of exchange and everything to do with power.

"The ordeal — five weeks spent captive and repeatedly filmed being raped — had “damaged” her, she said. At one point, Luz said, she and a friend were tied up and raped side by side."

As these ladies found out, the hard way. At least they are alive. Stalin and Mao managed to starve, or kill, 200 million for the sake of power and control.

Nexus789 Thu, 08/02/2018 - 21:53 Permalink

The economy of that country is in trouble as it has been continually attacked financially and economically by Washington. This is not in dispute if you want to look and have an open mind. Clinton even boasted of it being a 'target' country when she was playing at being Sec-of-State. 

Vote up!
nekten Nexus789 Thu, 08/02/2018 - 22:01 Permalink

The economy of Venezuela is in trouble because of its government.

If Washington would mind its own business, we'd see more clearly that left alone, socialism fails horribly. DC, with its ham-handedness gives socialists the excuse that "It's the Yankees that caused our ruin," where the ruin was caused by governments that can't understand the benefits of a free market. 

BankSurfyMan Thu, 08/02/2018 - 21:54 Permalink

"The beginning of the end for Venezuela came when Hugo Chávez became president in 1999." It is in the articles of abuse, is it not? Doom 2019, everyone gets abused! Next!

falconflight Thu, 08/02/2018 - 22:00 Permalink

Socialism: So Bad Women Are Willing To Be Sexually Abused To Escape It

---

In Amerika, and much of Western Europe, women invite sexual abuse to be a part of Democratic Socialism.  Smoking coal is the new embracing (Pun intended) Diversity.