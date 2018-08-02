The Student Debt Crisis Is Hitting These Ten States The Hardest

The student debt crisis in America continues to expand. According to the latest figures from the New York Federal Reserve, the total Student Loans Owned and Securitized, Outstanding (SLOAS) grew to over $1.52 trillion in July. Although the debt crisis affects millions of Americans, the debt is not spread evenly across the country, as millennials in some states are much more likely to be weighed down by student loans.
A new study by personal finance website GOBankingRates revealed that graduates in the northeastern states have the heaviest financial burdens. Of these states, millennials in New Hampshire have outstanding student loans around $36,367 — that is the highest rate in the country, according to the Institute for College Access and Success’s 12th Annual Student Debt report.
Geographically, GOBankingRates noticed an alarming trend of northeastern states made the top ten list for highest average debt and highest percentage of graduates with debt. As shown below, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania made the list while Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island were among the highest for average debt.
States With the Highest Average Student Debt
-
New Hampshire Average student loan debt: $36,367 Percent of graduates with debt: 74%
-
Pennsylvania Average student loan debt: Percent of graduates with debt: 68%
-
Connecticut Average student loan debt: $35,494 Percent of graduates with debt: 60%
-
Delaware Average student loan debt: $33,838 Percent of graduates with debt: 63%
-
Minnesota Average student loan debt: $31,915 Percent of graduates with debt: 68%
-
Massachusetts Average student loan debt: $31,563 Percent of graduates with debt: 60%
-
South Dakota Average student loan debt: $31,362 Percent of graduates with debt: 75%
-
Maine Average student loan debt: $31,295 Percent of graduates with debt: 55%
-
Alabama Average student loan debt: $31,275 Percent of graduates with debt: 50%
-
Rhode Island Average student loan debt: $31,217 Percent of graduates with debt: 61%
It makes sense that the Northeast states are carrying higher student loan debt, according to Adam Minksy a lawyer specializing in student loan law. “Certain states have less robust, affordable state education systems,” Minsky tells CNBC.
States like California and Florida have major state universities systems that are affordable, so many millennials chose those institutions with the least amount of debt, Minsky added.
GOBankingRates also noticed states like Utah, New Mexico, and California had the lowest percentage of graduates with debt at just 43 percent and the lowest average debt around $20,000. In fact, the states with the second- and third-lowest percentages of graduates with debt, Wyoming and Arizona, were also both among the ten states with the lowest debt.
As a slowdown in the economy nears, high school graduates and their families are starting to discover that the debt ball and chain via student loans is not a winning strategy when it comes to picking a college. “I was told by everyone to go to the best school you can get into, even if it’s more expensive, it will be a good investment,” Minsky says. “Now we’re starting to see a shift toward making responsible financial choices about college.”
* * *
Heavily indebted millennials might have a shot at paying off their student debt via a new game show on TruTV called “Paid Off.” Contestants must have lots of student loans and could have the chance to answer trivia questions – and if they win, the game show will pay off their student debt.
Is it a crisis?
What are the effects of imaginary money creating real college graduates, (at least some are STEM). Shouldn’t this be a GDP boosting asset class? Or are college educated young workers a liability? Seriously, I ask because a long time ago they would have been viewed as a great asset to the country, do you think China views their students as a liability? Why do we?
If you have student loans
In reply to Is it a crisis? by divingengineer
one American culture's worst phrases:
"those who can't do teach."
this phrase alone explains the decay of our society
In reply to If you have student loans by natxlaw
That's baloney! After 10 years in the field I took a job at Continental Cable's Regional training Faciity in Portsmouth NH. I taught Safety, Pole climbing, installation, Advanced Installation, Tech 1, 2 and 3, Maintenance, Constrution and Fiber optics, as welll as satellite courses I helped design. I could run circles around many of those I taught. Ohms law freaked them out! Maffs! I'm 60 and a nurse now but I bet I could still climb a pole better than 3/4 of those guys.
In reply to one American culture's worst… by helltothenah
35,000 @ $500/month = 70 months
What's the big deal? That's not far from a typical car loan?
Drive an old car, live with your parents or multiple roommates and you debt free in 3 years.
~~~
The bigger problem is what kids are spending that $35,000 on...worthless degrees!
Local Community COLLEGE offers a course, I SHIT YOU NOT, in Basic Math that includes working with "Fractions"! That is 5th grade math being taught to 19 year olds @$200 Cr/hr!
Geesh, one of my kids went CompSci at a great University and his 3rd semester Calculus class finished with just 18 kids...this University has a 5 figure enrollment! If you don't take, and pass, those Calc classes...your remaining degree options aren't worth the paper they're printed on let alone $35,000!
In reply to That's baloney! After 10… by Oldguy05
if you create fake graduates from fake money to take jobs that don't exist and skew the economics behind the job market wages become depressed and education becomes worthless and your debt only grows. this is why a college education is a liability.
In reply to bbbb by FireBrander
Wait until the FINANCIAL CATACLYSM hits.
In reply to bbbb by FireBrander
if you create fake graduates from fake money to take jobs that don't exist and skew the economics behind the job market, wages become depressed and education becomes worthless and your debt only grows. this is why a college education is a liability.
In reply to bbbb by FireBrander
Are they the states with the heaviest Democratic Socialist recruiting pushes? 'Cuz that would be sweet.
In reply to Is it a crisis? by divingengineer
Everything's a fucking crisis! Get with the program!
In reply to Is it a crisis? by divingengineer
“Never let a crisis go to waste”. Rahm Emanuel
In reply to Everyting's a fucking crisis… by Oldguy05
He's a friggin good Alynskyite.
In reply to “Never let a crisis go to… by PrintCash
Yes, imaginary money. And In many if not most cases, imaginary learning.
In reply to Is it a crisis? by divingengineer
90% of those college degrees are worthless.. so yes its a liability
In reply to Is it a crisis? by divingengineer
Or are college educated young workers a liability?
In this case, many are.
This is a textbook economics case. If a degree must be paid up front, for most families this would come at a significant cost. And if it is at a significant cost, most likely some of the cost will be demanded from Junior, who is going to have to get a job and work to pay for some of his education (I did lab work, the wife did catering, etc.). Generally, if you have to work for the degree, and it costs you, then succeeding at a degree that will actually do something for you is going to be important.
Now, if you can instead get it all on credit, you are going to attract more of the type of student who has a near-term time preference, i.e. someone who doesn't think of the future. That will not be true for *all* students, but *enough* to be observable. If you aren't thinking much of the future, you likely also lack the foresight to ask how a given degree will affect your thinking. So, you get more people with applied bullshitology degrees.
The other issue is the talent margin. When you dramatically expand the number of students who want to get a given degree, and the university puts pressure on your department to take more kids, then you have pressure to accept students you would not have accepted otherwise. This means diluting the student body with low talent. When a given department grows from 200 students (80 in, 30 out) to 800 students, odds are you didn't increase the number of quality students by 4x, and you certainly didn't increase the number of jobs waiting for them by 4x.
In reply to Is it a crisis? by divingengineer
A top scoring borderline autistic child pressured to develop scan reading and photo memory skills to beat the SAT MCAT and GRE sieves are more often shrink cases than a real talent having some very disturbing and real issues from fucking their own mothers to pissing their beds, abusing psychotropic shit and so on. I've seen more than enough of the finest academia before I made my opinion.
why degrees at all and why regulate them? a standardized, adapted, camera monitored computer test could select best candidates in 2 x 4-hour checks before employer trains them or throw some real-life problems at them.
but then again, how would elite and their offspring hold the power then?
In reply to Or are college educated… by techpriest
Apparently, the PBoC doesn't run their government like the so-called Fed Res runs America. That should be a starting point.
In reply to Is it a crisis? by divingengineer
Blame Canada!
Yes in Pa were in the top 5.
We also have the highest gas tax
Worse bridges by far
1-2 worse roads
Highest corruption on road construction contracts and kickbacks
top 5 in state debt obligations per resident
We SUCK. lol
Buht wee steeel together:)
In reply to Yes in Pa were in the top 5… by peopledontwanttruth
Philly resident here... WE'RE #1!!!
Maxed out my student loans at $60,000. Only managed to get my associates in IT plus 5 classes short of my bachelor in programming. $2,000 per class. So another $10,000 left to go, coming out of my own pocket, on top of the $8,000 already paid. That's just for a bachelor.
In reply to Yes in Pa were in the top 5… by peopledontwanttruth
We've got you beat here in Connecticut. Highest electric rate (after Hawaii), bankrupt state capital, super-high property taxes, income tax, overpriced houses, roads suck and bridges (remember the Mianus bridge on I-95 that collapsed?)
I must be crazy to stay, but there's also a lot to like. Guess I'm fucked.
In reply to Yes in Pa were in the top 5… by peopledontwanttruth
"Daddy?" MOAR MONEY for College!
Student debt is a movable feast.
Follows them where ever they go, state to state, attached to SSN#.
Why do they think they got #ed in the first place?
I paid cash for my nursing degree. What they didn't tell me was that most hospitals in the area would give you $9,000 towards your student debt. I would have taken out a loan for 9K had they explained that to me. Even so. Fuck you weenies. I paid my own way!
In reply to Student debt is a movable… by peippe
Went to school full time, worked (Just above minimum wage) in a state facility for the retarded (Wiping butts and feeding people), then a state hospital for the chronically mentally ill, also Air Guard member. No breaks for summer. Depending on the shift I was assigned, went to school in the morning and again in the evenings (glad that was only for a quarter or two).
But, the big but, is that was a long time ago. It was a community college, then a tiny (800 student body) public liberal arts school, where full time load was costing me about $300 including books. Gov't student loans has wickedly fueled inflation.
In reply to I paid cash for my nursing… by Oldguy05
Except of course, in reality when something is printed from out of thin air it's not really a debt because it came from no fcking place in the first place. And something can not come from nothing, it is mathematically impossible. Do you know why your kids are getting dumber everyday? Because nothing comes from nothing like your money, and your kids are transforming to nothing. Oh it is true, as true as the sun shines. That in part why I put the kibosh on inventions, because something doesn't come from nothing.
Pay a fortune for your own indoctrination, and be a debt slave afterwards who will vote socialist in order to try and get someone else to pay it off!
A brilliant political scheme if ever there was one.
Grandpa ain't paying for the grand kids' college education.
If they want my help, then beginning at age 16, they will apprentice, without pay, in the trades. Learn welding; assembly; electric; mechanical; and programming for industrial computers.
They must take a high school course in basic accounting and be able read, write, spell and do basic math.
If they do all of that, then at age 21, I will bank roll them in a business that they understand.
Everyone has to graduate from "Screw U". Better to get that degree as fast as possible.
The article should state the median student debt. Average of course sounds worse, but will be skewed by he few with much larger debt. More relevant would be what the typical student faces.
Superbugs will fix everything, and if not superbugs, then a super volcano, and if not a super volcano it might have to be something more ordinary like you all running out of practical energy. The only reason there's so many people in the world is because of practical energy, without it kiss your asses goodbye.
I don't know why Trump doesn't attack the "education-industrial complex." Its a huge debt-trap for young people, and the costs are fucking outrageous and indefensible. Its full of corruption and waste, and full of phony, useless bullshit intellectualism. Squishy leftist academics and the Ivy's massive endowments will make great PR punching bags. Plus, its a huge base of support for his political opponents.
Its a ripe political issue for anyone, but particularly for Trump who isn't afraid to attack elites.
In 2020 the Big Question will be “If (re)elected, will you forgive all student loans?”
Watch. The Social Democrats will be all over it.