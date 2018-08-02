Syrian Military Claims It Shot Down Two Israeli Reconnaisance Drones Over Damascus

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/02/2018 - 17:55

According to unconfirmed reports from Syrian sources, Damascus air defense systems shot down two Israeli reconnaissance drones to the west Syria's capital. The Syrian Army's (SAA) air defense systems reportedly engaged multiple targets, possibly hostile warplanes or projectiles. There has been no official confirmation from Israel officials so far.

According to Syrian activist Wael al-Russi, three missiles and one Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, or drone, were downed by Syria's air defenses. Two of the missiles were apparently thwarted in the south of the city and another in the northwest. The drone was shot down in west of the city, according to the activist.

Syrian Journalist Kevork Almassian says his military sources are confirming an "enemy target" was intercepted to the west.

According to journalist Ilanit Chernick with the Israeli Jerusalem Post, Israel may have been targetting Iranian bases near Damascus.

Syrian state media outlet SANA has confirmed the downing of an "enemy" target in Western Damascus. They outlet has apparently posted footage of the country's air defense systems at work.

With Iran said to be planning a massive military drill in the Persian Gulf,  reportedly to "demonstrate the country's ability" to block the Persian Gulf, Israel may be eagerly awaiting even the smallest provocation to engage Iran "proxies" and promptly escalate to a broader confrontation, especially one which might benefit from the support of US forces.

Kafir Goyim DingleBarryObummer Thu, 08/02/2018 - 18:14 Permalink

Get control of your airspace guys.  That's good that they shot these two down, but if some country casually flys drones over your capital, there needs to be more consequences than them losing their toys that the USA taxpayer bought for them.  Playing whack-a-mole with no other repercussions to the (((offending country))) is a losing strategy.

JSBach1 DingleBarryObummer Thu, 08/02/2018 - 18:14 Permalink

Loud explosions reported west of Syrian capital, where Israel has reportedly attacked an Iranian base in the past

https://www.timesofisrael.com/syria-claims-to-have-repelled-airstrikes-…

 

the Syrian air defense engaged and destroyed the “hostile targets” that were flying over the Al-Kisweh area of southwest Damascus.

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/update-syrian-air-defense-destroys…

 

China says willing to team with Syria’s Assad in push to retake territory

China’s ambassador to Damascus has reportedly told Syrian media that Beijing is prepared to aid the government’s push to retake territory throughout the country.

“Asked about the possibility that his country would take part in the Arab Syrian army’s upcoming campaign against the terrorists in Idlib, especially in light of the presence of Uyghur fighters [there], Qianjin replied that China ‘is following the situation in Syria, in particular after the victory in southern [Syria], and its military is willing to participate in some way alongside the Syrian army that is fighting the terrorists in Idlib and in any other part of Syria,” the article from Al-Watan was translated as saying.

http://www.atimes.com/article/china-says-willing-to-team-with-syrias-as…

Lumberjack Lumberjack Thu, 08/02/2018 - 18:09 Permalink

I’m not anti-(insert here).

I damn well have an issue with out of control troublemaking countries (plural) run by self serving, greedy political crony criminals funded by the banking cartel.

I’m not a religious ‘believer’. Facts are facts and history is written by the victors or, on a long enough timeline, the bitchez who crawled out from under the rocks who paid a PR firm (along with bribes), to put forth a false narrative.

When an historical fella named Christ said; “Give to Caesar what is Caesar’s”, he was speaking in parable...

Use your Imagination....

 

RagnarRedux Lumberjack Thu, 08/02/2018 - 18:23 Permalink

Don't forget the King David Hotel bombing, the Lavon Affair, military/industrial espionage against the West by Sayanim since before Israel was even formed.

Sayanim Everywhere

“Israeli spies have done more harm and have damaged the United States more than the intelligence agents of all other countries on earth combined... They are the gravest threat to our national security.”

— Admiral Bobby Inman 
   Former Deputy Director of the CIA

http://www.texemarrs.com/082012/sayanim_everywhere.htm

https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2010/07/19/sayanim-israeli-operat…

The Lavon Affair

https://davidduke.com/israel-honors-jewish-terrorists-who-attacked-amer…

Carl Cameron's Fox News Series On Israeli Spies In The U.S. (2001)

https://archive.org/details/israeli-spying-in-united-states.

List Of Jewish Spies

https://en.rightpedia.info/w/List_of_Jewish_spies

https://rense.com/general79/zspies.htm

https://www.stormfront.org/forum/t271797/

 

 

Skip alexcojones Thu, 08/02/2018 - 18:11 Permalink

The fiends Hillary Clinton set on Libya, and Qaddafi repeatedly warned Europe and the White world that if he went down no one else would hold the Dark Tide from swarming their nation. He had a 4 year old daughter Hana I believe her name was IIRC who Ronald (AMNESTY FOR MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS IN 1986) killed via bombs/missiles. Qaddafi didn't try to take revenge against America for that.
He wasn't a "bad guy" at all. But (((THE GANG))) wanted him gone.
And so he went and those Clintonites RAPED HIM WITH A BAYONET before murdering him. The Clinton dog was on her owner's leash, and that leash is strictly KOSHER.

Whenever Syria says anything the headlines are always "CLAIMS" when the Jews say anything it is always "FACT"

Something is Not Adding Up In Idlib Chemical Weapons Attack April 04, 2017

For one, seen in the above picture, the White Helmets are handling the corpses of people without sufficient safety gear, most particularly with the masks mostly used , as well as no gloves. Although this may seem insignificant, understanding the nature of sarin gas that the opposition claim was used, only opens questions.

Within seconds of exposure to sarin, the affects of the gas begins to target the muscle and nervous system. There is an almost immediate release of the bowels and the bladder, and vomiting is induced. When sarin is used in a concentrated area, it has the likelihood of killing thousands of people. Yet, such a dangerous gas, and the White Helmets are treating bodies with little concern to their exposed skin. This has to raise questions.

It also raises the question why a doctor in a hospital full of victims of sarin gas has the time to tweet and make video calls. This will probably be dismissed and forgotten however.

The US, Germany and Canada will also be getting "White Helmets" REFUGEES" you know?
UK: “They May Be Terrorists, But They’re Our Terrorists”

To Hell In A H… Thu, 08/02/2018 - 18:07 Permalink

That is a blatant act of war on the Syrians behalf. The Jews of Israel have every right to violate another sovereign airspace if they so choose, if they believe the threat is existential to ISIS.

This view is also endorsed by Orange Jesus and 99% of Capitol Hill. Resisting the Washington consensus, leaves them no alternative but to implement the harshest of financial sanctions, or submit to vassal state status and the dollar and trade terms favouring Uncle Scam, and the petrodollar and commodities priced in dollars and the South stream gas-oil pipeline and conceding the Golan Heights and a Kurdish independent territory  and vassal status to Israel and we'll help rebuild Syria if Assad steps down and fund it with guaranteed IMF/World Bank loans placing Syria in debt bondage for 7 generations to come.

What fucking better friend could Syria have than the United States of America, if it bends over for Israel at will?

 

. . . _ _ _ . . . Thu, 08/02/2018 - 18:09 Permalink

Israel is being even more aggressive than usual with Iran, Yemen, and Syria lately. You'd think they were desperately craving a bloody nose so that their big brother could come in and finish the fight for them.

Omega_Man Thu, 08/02/2018 - 18:12 Permalink

Like to see Syria respond with some low flying MIG 21's with large bombs to fly so low as not to activate Israel's systems and fly to their air bases and blow the shit out them... these bitches need some payback 

WorkingClassMan Thu, 08/02/2018 - 18:15 Permalink

Looks like Isn'treal is gonna have some trouble trying to topple the legitimate government of Syria now.  That's real sad...I feel sorry for the self-Chosen.

Oh well, try your luck in Lebanon, self-Chosen.  Your imaginary god said it belongs to you too, right?