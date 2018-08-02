Syrian Military Claims It Shot Down Two Israeli Reconnaisance Drones Over Damascus

According to unconfirmed reports from Syrian sources, Damascus air defense systems shot down two Israeli reconnaissance drones to the west Syria's capital. The Syrian Army's (SAA) air defense systems reportedly engaged multiple targets, possibly hostile warplanes or projectiles. There has been no official confirmation from Israel officials so far.
Update: #Syria(n) military says 2 #Israel(i) reconnaissance drones shot down over #Damascus— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) August 2, 2018
According to Syrian activist Wael al-Russi, three missiles and one Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, or drone, were downed by Syria's air defenses. Two of the missiles were apparently thwarted in the south of the city and another in the northwest. The drone was shot down in west of the city, according to the activist.
Syrian Journalist Kevork Almassian says his military sources are confirming an "enemy target" was intercepted to the west.
Video | The #SyrianArmy intercepts and destroys a hostile object over the skies of #Damascus pic.twitter.com/s2OaLxezGP— Kevork Almassian (@KevorkAlmassian) August 2, 2018
According to journalist Ilanit Chernick with the Israeli Jerusalem Post, Israel may have been targetting Iranian bases near Damascus.
Syrian state media outlet SANA has confirmed the downing of an "enemy" target in Western Damascus. They outlet has apparently posted footage of the country's air defense systems at work.
#BREAKING SANA reports airstrikes near Damascus (Video credit: Syrian official TV) pic.twitter.com/Fh6YRpJDgb— Suleiman Maswadeh (@SuleimanMas1) August 2, 2018
With Iran said to be planning a massive military drill in the Persian Gulf, reportedly to "demonstrate the country's ability" to block the Persian Gulf, Israel may be eagerly awaiting even the smallest provocation to engage Iran "proxies" and promptly escalate to a broader confrontation, especially one which might benefit from the support of US forces.
Comments
Looks like Syria (Thanks to Putin) Will NOT go silently into the good night.
Unlike Libya and ALL that stolen gold.
Good, let 'em all kill each other, like I've been saying all along here! It seems to be a way of life over there - DEATH and DESTRUCTION!
We need to get the hell out of that shit hole! Israel too!!!
In reply to Looks like Syria (Thanks to… by alexcojones
Tyler - BAN this FUCKING idiot !!
In reply to Good, let 'em all kill each… by Free This
Why? Because I speak to the truth of things? Ban yourself socialist!!
In reply to Tyler - BAN this FUCKING… by Jack Oliver
looks like I'm the one with the crystal balls
https://imgur.com/a/VcwWPsn
In reply to Why? Because I speak to the… by Free This
Get control of your airspace guys. That's good that they shot these two down, but if some country casually flys drones over your capital, there needs to be more consequences than them losing their toys that the USA taxpayer bought for them. Playing whack-a-mole with no other repercussions to the (((offending country))) is a losing strategy.
In reply to looks like I'm the one with… by DingleBarryObummer
"Syria" a Sykes-Picot production, propped up by Tyranny, a UN Sovereignty Model Production .
In reply to Get control of your airspace… by Kafir Goyim
https://www.timesofisrael.com/syria-claims-to-have-repelled-airstrikes-…
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/update-syrian-air-defense-destroys…
http://www.atimes.com/article/china-says-willing-to-team-with-syrias-as…
In reply to looks like I'm the one with… by DingleBarryObummer
Because you constantly over saturate the threads with your bullshit lies repeating them as nauseum .... get a life, ooops you have NONE! Do us a favor and jump off of a cliff!
In reply to Why? Because I speak to the… by Free This
No, because you're repeating talking points straight out of Hasbara's mouth.
You needn't wish for death and destruction to make things better.
Can't you understand why?
In reply to Why? Because I speak to the… by Free This
This idiot is worse than ALL of the spammers combined. Anyone else sick and tired of this chimp over saturating the threads?
In reply to Tyler - BAN this FUCKING… by Jack Oliver
The Sum of All Spam.
In reply to This idiot is worse than ALL… by CTacitus
He is another Zionist stooge. Go fight for Israel scum. No one wants to lose their son to Israel’s devilish games.
In reply to Tyler - BAN this FUCKING… by Jack Oliver
Too bad it wasn't manned fighters.
In reply to Looks like Syria (Thanks to… by alexcojones
We’ll need a new billion dollar defense initiative to repel this new threat. To defend our country and our allies. To stop terrorism, spread freedom. Blah blah blah blah ad nauseam.
In reply to Too bad it wasn't manned… by tmosley
antisemitic much?
https://www.adl.org/take-action/report-an-incident
In reply to Too bad it wasn't manned… by tmosley
Not enough.
No such thing, really.
In reply to antisemitic much? https:/… by bruno_the
Soon, you'll get your wish. Love to see some Joo skulls obliterated. Just as they've done to others.
In reply to Too bad it wasn't manned… by tmosley
Come on, Mr.Pig Eyes will be pissed off already as it is, if they killed a Jewish pilot, the orange swine would start a nuclear war...
In reply to Too bad it wasn't manned… by tmosley
Remember the USS Liberty!
Remember stolen nuclear secrets!
Remember spying (Amdocs, Verint).
Remember 911.
In reply to Looks like Syria (Thanks to… by alexcojones
I’m not anti-(insert here).
I damn well have an issue with out of control troublemaking countries (plural) run by self serving, greedy political crony criminals funded by the banking cartel.
I’m not a religious ‘believer’. Facts are facts and history is written by the victors or, on a long enough timeline, the bitchez who crawled out from under the rocks who paid a PR firm (along with bribes), to put forth a false narrative.
When an historical fella named Christ said; “Give to Caesar what is Caesar’s”, he was speaking in parable...
Use your Imagination....
In reply to Remember the USS Liberty! by Lumberjack
Don't forget the King David Hotel bombing, the Lavon Affair, military/industrial espionage against the West by Sayanim since before Israel was even formed.
Sayanim Everywhere
“Israeli spies have done more harm and have damaged the United States more than the intelligence agents of all other countries on earth combined... They are the gravest threat to our national security.”
— Admiral Bobby Inman
Former Deputy Director of the CIA
http://www.texemarrs.com/082012/sayanim_everywhere.htm
https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2010/07/19/sayanim-israeli-operat…
The Lavon Affair
https://davidduke.com/israel-honors-jewish-terrorists-who-attacked-amer…
Carl Cameron's Fox News Series On Israeli Spies In The U.S. (2001)
https://archive.org/details/israeli-spying-in-united-states.
List Of Jewish Spies
https://en.rightpedia.info/w/List_of_Jewish_spies
https://rense.com/general79/zspies.htm
https://www.stormfront.org/forum/t271797/
In reply to Remember the USS Liberty! by Lumberjack
Or those who intentionally start wildfires...
Long story....
In reply to Don't forget the King David… by RagnarRedux
"Gold is not money" -Benyamin Shalom Bernanke
So why would somebody want to steal it?!
In reply to Looks like Syria (Thanks to… by alexcojones
The game is up for Israel - Their provocations are diminishing as Russia/SAA put further protective measures in place !
Russia rarely gets fooled TWICE !
In reply to Looks like Syria (Thanks to… by alexcojones
The fiends Hillary Clinton set on Libya, and Qaddafi repeatedly warned Europe and the White world that if he went down no one else would hold the Dark Tide from swarming their nation. He had a 4 year old daughter Hana I believe her name was IIRC who Ronald (AMNESTY FOR MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS IN 1986) killed via bombs/missiles. Qaddafi didn't try to take revenge against America for that.
He wasn't a "bad guy" at all. But (((THE GANG))) wanted him gone.
And so he went and those Clintonites RAPED HIM WITH A BAYONET before murdering him. The Clinton dog was on her owner's leash, and that leash is strictly KOSHER.
Whenever Syria says anything the headlines are always "CLAIMS" when the Jews say anything it is always "FACT"
Something is Not Adding Up In Idlib Chemical Weapons Attack April 04, 2017
For one, seen in the above picture, the White Helmets are handling the corpses of people without sufficient safety gear, most particularly with the masks mostly used , as well as no gloves. Although this may seem insignificant, understanding the nature of sarin gas that the opposition claim was used, only opens questions.
Within seconds of exposure to sarin, the affects of the gas begins to target the muscle and nervous system. There is an almost immediate release of the bowels and the bladder, and vomiting is induced. When sarin is used in a concentrated area, it has the likelihood of killing thousands of people. Yet, such a dangerous gas, and the White Helmets are treating bodies with little concern to their exposed skin. This has to raise questions.
It also raises the question why a doctor in a hospital full of victims of sarin gas has the time to tweet and make video calls. This will probably be dismissed and forgotten however.
The US, Germany and Canada will also be getting "White Helmets" REFUGEES" you know?
UK: “They May Be Terrorists, But They’re Our Terrorists”
In reply to Looks like Syria (Thanks to… by alexcojones
I said it was over when russia originally came in. The only reason things are still going is the increasingly overt meddling by Israel and Turkey.
The mop up operations are great to see. So is shit like this.
In reply to Looks like Syria (Thanks to… by alexcojones
Looks like Russia switched on their systems.
There are no known Russian AD systems in the Damascus area or the south, they are much further north.
In reply to Looks like Russia switched… by Wile-E-Coyote
Known!!!!!!!!!!!
In reply to There are no known Russian… by JohninMK
plenty of discussion that there is little reason to install new russian shit in that area, because Israel would only target them as soon as they showed up citing the usual fake threats they cry about.
Syria proper has done a fine job of dealing with the international war crimes on their own.
In reply to Known!!!!!!!!!!! by Wile-E-Coyote
Ahh, finally fighting back. Sometimes ya just gotta punch the bully in the mouth
https://southfront.org/united-nation-forces-redeployed-at-contact-line-…
That is a blatant act of war on the Syrians behalf. The Jews of Israel have every right to violate another sovereign airspace if they so choose, if they believe the threat is existential to ISIS.
This view is also endorsed by Orange Jesus and 99% of Capitol Hill. Resisting the Washington consensus, leaves them no alternative but to implement the harshest of financial sanctions, or submit to vassal state status and the dollar and trade terms favouring Uncle Scam, and the petrodollar and commodities priced in dollars and the South stream gas-oil pipeline and conceding the Golan Heights and a Kurdish independent territory and vassal status to Israel and we'll help rebuild Syria if Assad steps down and fund it with guaranteed IMF/World Bank loans placing Syria in debt bondage for 7 generations to come.
What fucking better friend could Syria have than the United States of America, if it bends over for Israel at will?
Israel is being even more aggressive than usual with Iran, Yemen, and Syria lately. You'd think they were desperately craving a bloody nose so that their big brother could come in and finish the fight for them.
In other news Paul Ryan claims he is 3% jewish. I am sure Goldman will hire him in January or he qualifies as a middle east envoy for Israhell.
3% means he can cut off some fingers
In reply to In other news Paul Ryan… by onwisconsinbadger
Pull some nails. His wife's nails.
In reply to 3% means he can cut off some… by Omega_Man
Like to see Syria respond with some low flying MIG 21's with large bombs to fly so low as not to activate Israel's systems and fly to their air bases and blow the shit out them... these bitches need some payback
Great idea, but I think they're saving the best for last.
In reply to Like to see Syria respond… by Omega_Man
Looks like Isn'treal is gonna have some trouble trying to topple the legitimate government of Syria now. That's real sad...I feel sorry for the self-Chosen.
Oh well, try your luck in Lebanon, self-Chosen. Your imaginary god said it belongs to you too, right?
Right fucking on!
2 for our side.
https://media.8ch.net/file_store/d50834a6b233e4a877aa8d898495890edab404…
https://media.8ch.net/file_store/dbfd51e99c97ab319a5e6e610afe9cf5496b6e…
khazar fake wanabe jews going down!