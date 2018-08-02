Tim Cook Rescues US Stocks As Trump Crushes China, Turkey

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/02/2018 - 16:01

Forget the "three comma club"...

Tim Cook's Apple just  joined the four-comma-club...

 

AAPL rescued the entire market - "Thank you Tim Cook!!"

 

Apple has never been this big relative to the S&P 500...

 

While we are on the subject of AAPL - the spread between AAPL Bond yields and dividend yields has never been wider...

 

And AAPL's panic-buyback-bid prompted an epic liftathon in the Nasdaq (blue) at the cash open (and everything else)... Dow futs (red) manage to hold onto unchanged...Can you spot the moment the cash market opened for buyback business?

 

In cash markets even The Dow managed to benefit from AAPL's surge, ramping from -240 points at the open to unch... Nasdaq Composite led the charge though...

 

FANG stocks managed gains today...

But remain major laggards relative to "safe haven" AAPL...

 

And despite its biggest quarterly loss ever, Tesla bonds and stocks soared today... (we've seen this pattern before)


 

While all eyes were on Apple's gains, the big moves were in FX markets...

As the Turkish Lira tumbled to a new record low as threats and sanctions were exchanged...

 

And Trump's tariff threats prompted another plunge in the offshore Yuan...

 

....And China stocks tumbled.

And European stock were ugly too...

 

The Dollar Index rallied, extending gains off the Fed dip...

 

Cryptos continued their freefall...

 

Treasury yields drifted lower today after two ugly days...

The yield curve steepened very modestly on the day. 10Y yields closed below 3.00%...

Global bond prices popped today - JGBs (blue), Bunds (red), USTs (gold)...

 

While Copper and PMs continued to drift lower (as the dollar gained), WTI popped after a Genscape report suggested Cushing inventories tumbling....

 

Finally, while Tim Cook won, Jeff Bezos is close behind...

spastic_colon Thu, 08/02/2018 - 16:02 Permalink

it is absolutely obvious that the CB's now own the markets; TSLA are you fucking kidding me!! The SEC and the DOJ are also obviously powerless and/or complicit.

D.r. Funk AynRandObjectivist Thu, 08/02/2018 - 16:23 Permalink

It's a lead-follow structure.

There are subroutines running.

Most of the algos are not controlled.

They respond to moving avgs, momentum, headlines.

The subroutines are set to pivot off of falling territory limits, or enhance them.

The rest of the primary dealer or primary player algo buy programs just keep going off of the "preset" or "scripted" conditions

pickatheweek Thu, 08/02/2018 - 16:04 Permalink

j0nx Thu, 08/02/2018 - 16:04 Permalink

This company makes phones and tablets. And not particularly great ones either. How in the hell are they worth this much? Their computers are shit used only by libtard SJW soyboys and their software is piss poor as well. I don't get it.

D.r. Funk Thu, 08/02/2018 - 16:06 Permalink

Oh that constant uniform increase, over swaths of naz's intraday

That's not synthetic machinery
That's not a For-Next subroutine
Just coincidentally at least twice
per week for 3 years,

Coincidental that it looks like a pathologically
controlled progressively fueled bubble burst scenario
 

Fiat Burner Thu, 08/02/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

Never ending fantasy and fraud. When will reality and justice return? 

Hang these fucking thieving central bankers along with their lapdog politicians and "law" enforcers. 

chippers Thu, 08/02/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

Honestly its a disgrace to have a company that sells over hyped junk to stupid fanboys all guided by a flamboyant fag as a rescuer of the stock market.  Are there any companies that actually produce things of value run by normal people listed?

vegas Thu, 08/02/2018 - 16:11 Permalink

As complete a CB manipulation as you will ever see on display today ... right from the opening bell. What a fucking joke, pretending US equities are anything but a manipulative Ponzi scheme ... "Dr. Goebbels, call your office or pick up the white courtesy phone".

 

Yen Cross Thu, 08/02/2018 - 16:12 Permalink

  As these stupid assholes keep reducing the float in their stock with buybacks, it's just going to magnify the decline when they tank out.

  The shit is going to dumped into a vacuum with no buying volume to stop the free fall into hell.

Rise Of The Machines Thu, 08/02/2018 - 16:18 Permalink

When they plaster $1 trillion all over the place. You know that the top is going in. That kind of shit only happens at inflection points. Also there's been a big change in the rules regarding retail client leverage in Europe, which means retail clients can no longer leverage as much as they used to and downside protection becomes more expensive in terms of margin. The stars are aligning here. NDX 6000 before year end!