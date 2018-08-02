Tim Cook Rescues US Stocks As Trump Crushes China, Turkey

Forget the "three comma club"...
Tim Cook's Apple just joined the four-comma-club...
AAPL rescued the entire market - "Thank you Tim Cook!!"
Apple has never been this big relative to the S&P 500...
While we are on the subject of AAPL - the spread between AAPL Bond yields and dividend yields has never been wider...
And AAPL's panic-buyback-bid prompted an epic liftathon in the Nasdaq (blue) at the cash open (and everything else)... Dow futs (red) manage to hold onto unchanged...Can you spot the moment the cash market opened for buyback business?
In cash markets even The Dow managed to benefit from AAPL's surge, ramping from -240 points at the open to unch... Nasdaq Composite led the charge though...
FANG stocks managed gains today...
But remain major laggards relative to "safe haven" AAPL...
And despite its biggest quarterly loss ever, Tesla bonds and stocks soared today... (we've seen this pattern before)
While all eyes were on Apple's gains, the big moves were in FX markets...
As the Turkish Lira tumbled to a new record low as threats and sanctions were exchanged...
And Trump's tariff threats prompted another plunge in the offshore Yuan...
....And China stocks tumbled.
And European stock were ugly too...
The Dollar Index rallied, extending gains off the Fed dip...
Cryptos continued their freefall...
Treasury yields drifted lower today after two ugly days...
The yield curve steepened very modestly on the day. 10Y yields closed below 3.00%...
Global bond prices popped today - JGBs (blue), Bunds (red), USTs (gold)...
While Copper and PMs continued to drift lower (as the dollar gained), WTI popped after a Genscape report suggested Cushing inventories tumbling....
Finally, while Tim Cook won, Jeff Bezos is close behind...
Comments
it is absolutely obvious that the CB's now own the markets; TSLA are you fucking kidding me!! The SEC and the DOJ are also obviously powerless and/or complicit.
stocks up every day. bonds are behaving. either there's too much fiat looking for a home or there's too much fiat looking for a home.
give me a complete list of who is buying the treasuries, so I can have some basis to predict when/how this might end. where's the fucking transparency? FOIA ..... lol.
In reply to it is absolutely obvious… by spastic_colon
If the sun stopped shining tomorrow morning, stocks would go UP!
In reply to stocks up every day. bonds… by james diamond squid
Did all of the missing Telsa fleet just start on fire and burn up? Production has been YUGE....
Where did those darn cars go?????
In reply to stocks up every day. bonds… by james diamond squid
You mean... THANK YOU FED?!?
So when the Dow totally crashes, who do we credit? Or will it be Tim Cook's fault?
In reply to You mean... THANK YOU FED?!? by CoCosAB
Pretty sure PPT simply tells the algos what to do. And as long as that theory holds 80 percent of trading is controlled.
In reply to You mean... THANK YOU FED?!? by CoCosAB
It's a lead-follow structure.
There are subroutines running.
Most of the algos are not controlled.
They respond to moving avgs, momentum, headlines.
The subroutines are set to pivot off of falling territory limits, or enhance them.
The rest of the primary dealer or primary player algo buy programs just keep going off of the "preset" or "scripted" conditions
In reply to Pretty sure PPT simply tells… by AynRandObjectivist
This company makes phones and tablets. And not particularly great ones either. How in the hell are they worth this much? Their computers are shit used only by libtard SJW soyboys and their software is piss poor as well. I don't get it.
It's not for getting it... Is for buying SHIT!
In reply to This company makes phones… by j0nx
As long as financial terrorism is VERY CHEAP a lot of TESLA's & badAPPLE's are out there!
Delinquency Rates Are Going Vertical And Have Surpassed The 2008 Financial Crisis, Auto Sales And Housing Demand In Freefall, And The Fed Will Hike The Rate Again In September?!
Oh that constant uniform increase, over swaths of naz's intraday
That's not synthetic machinery
That's not a For-Next subroutine
Just coincidentally at least twice
per week for 3 years,
Coincidental that it looks like a pathologically
controlled progressively fueled bubble burst scenario
BWahaha ahhah ahahahhahaha lol
On Topic a Historian who may not understand money, currency or economics... but does look at Military, Military Tech, Trends in Military, Trends in the cost of Military and Government.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QgwwBAj8Ow
On Contact: Decline of the American empire with Alfred McCoy
I wonder if he'll get his own tequila...cuatro commas...though in Tim Cook's case, it would probably be a wine cooler.
Never ending fantasy and fraud. When will reality and justice return?
Hang these fucking thieving central bankers along with their lapdog politicians and "law" enforcers.
Honestly its a disgrace to have a company that sells over hyped junk to stupid fanboys all guided by a flamboyant fag as a rescuer of the stock market. Are there any companies that actually produce things of value run by normal people listed?
As complete a CB manipulation as you will ever see on display today ... right from the opening bell. What a fucking joke, pretending US equities are anything but a manipulative Ponzi scheme ... "Dr. Goebbels, call your office or pick up the white courtesy phone".
As these stupid assholes keep reducing the float in their stock with buybacks, it's just going to magnify the decline when they tank out.
The shit is going to dumped into a vacuum with no buying volume to stop the free fall into hell.
“That’s right, Mortimer. One Trillion Dollars.”
When they plaster $1 trillion all over the place. You know that the top is going in. That kind of shit only happens at inflection points. Also there's been a big change in the rules regarding retail client leverage in Europe, which means retail clients can no longer leverage as much as they used to and downside protection becomes more expensive in terms of margin. The stars are aligning here. NDX 6000 before year end!