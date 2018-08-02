Turkish Lira Bloodbath Continues As Erdogan Threatens Retaliation

It would appear that Turkish President Erdogan is not a fan of Kenny Rogers as he watches his nation's currency collapse into worthlessness, he refuses to "fold 'em", instead doubling down on retaliatory threats against the Trump administration.
The U.S. “move will likely only incense Erdogan and a commensurate response is already promised,” Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London, said in emailed comments.
Turkey remains particularly exposed to shifts in investor sentiment, given its large external financing needs, and the reaction is clear - another 5 handle collapse in the Lira to a new record low...
As The Telegraph reports, the Turkish foreign ministry warned that Washington's sanctions move "will greatly damage constructive efforts" to solve outstanding issues and told Washington it would retaliate.
"Without delay, there will be a response to this aggressive attitude that will not serve any purpose," it said.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is set to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the next few days, also warned that the move "will not go without response".
“The market lurches from one negative event to another,” said Nigel Rendell, a senior analyst at Medley Global Advisors in London. “The net result being the erosion of foreign appetite for Turkish assets and an ever weaker lira.”
As Bloomberg notes, the one-year dollar-lira currency swap rate jumped to the biggest premium on record to the three-month contract after the central bank unexpectedly refrained from raising rates on July 24 -- a sign that investors are demanding more compensation for longer-dated securities to protect themselves against an acceleration in price growth.
“It’s bad,” said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging-market research at TD Securities in London. “Diplomacy has never been that bad in many years, the economy is slowing and there’s a concrete risk of a hard landing; from a financial viewpoint, the central bank will be forced to hike again unless the upside dollar-lira move reverses, but I’m afraid it won’t.”
Finally, as a reminder, these are one-for-all, all-for-one NATO allies... food for thought eh?
It's fuckin' Turkey.
...and the peasants are too scared to snuff out the problem.
Not hard to believe that they have allowed some chump dictator to take total control and F' up their country beyond hope
In reply to It's fuckin' Turkey. by Fishthatlived
Hubris has never been, is not and never will be a virtue. Hubris paired with stupidity is a disaster waiting to explode.
Chavez, Maduro?
In reply to and the peasants are too… by Stu Elsample
I'm guessing the Sultan's solidification of power in Turkey over the last 2 years and his brutal oppression of his adversaries has nothing to do with foreign investors losing interest in Turkish debt... Nah, that couldn't be it...
In reply to Hubris has never been, is… by Ghost of PartysOver
If you mean by " some chump dictator" US then i fully agree with you. I do not like Erdo but at least he wants to be sovereign and not a puppet like rest of Europe.Its Turks country. They have to decided about how they country want to be govern.Not some benevolent unelected dictators in Deep State.Turky has a lot of options and looking at the way EU and US is treating Turks, its not far from the truth that Turks will want to join SCO and BRICS. Complaining about Turkish government stifling freedom of speech looks utterly ridiculous when it is comming from EU and US who do much worse than that.
Some of you chumps can't see forest from the trees.
In reply to and the peasants are too… by Stu Elsample
You no like when Turkey discuss in less than favorite light?
Turks easy more speak and write than English?
In reply to If you mean by " some chump… by Thordoom
What are you on? Erdogan's opium? Wait you must be driving with the oil stolen by Erdogan's son. Maybe you agree with all those migrants sent by Erdogan that have turned Sweden into a rape nation...
In reply to If you mean by " some chump… by Thordoom
People usually do not leave when they are not bombed to ruins by US proxy so you can go thank them for that. Now you are complaining about blowback. Nobody forced Swedish government at the barrel of the gun to allow them to come there.
Im am not driving on Erdogan stolen oil. That is pretty pathetic way to respond.
In reply to What are you on? Erdogan's… by OliverAnd
The Turkish Armed Forces collectively rank as the second largest standing military force in NATO and also control the Turkish Straits. Russia would love to have them as a ally.
In reply to If you mean by " some chump… by Thordoom
So the US insist in pocking the face the only ally that can really inflict real damage on the dollar hegemony? GREAT!!
In reply to It's fuckin' Turkey. by Fishthatlived
Turkey will follow the model Russians created when they were under the same attack in 2015. It will be painful but when they pull through it will be blueprint for actual US "ally(slave)" to show it can be done.After that it's over for US imposing their sanction power over anybody.
In reply to So the US insist in pocking… by The central planners
"dollar hegemony" is important to a small politically powerful group in the US. To US centric businesses and groups it is a detriment. Turkey isn't likely to be much of a threat since their military has been purged. Less of a threat than Iran. Call it what you will, fascism, socialism, crony capitalism, failed Kingdom, when large numbers of people go hungry a country falls apart.
In reply to So the US insist in pocking… by The central planners
Pretty soon my souvenir 10,000,000 lira banknote will be worth 10,000,000 lira again!
In reply to It's fuckin' Turkey. by Fishthatlived
Who is this Erdodone or Erdogone guy?
Roast Turkey and serve it for Thanksgiving.
Those Turkish chocolate bars sold at the dollar store for 50 cents should be sold for 20 cents now. They still aren't as good as the $1.25 Mars bar.
Its entertaining watching erstwhile allies walk off the Uncle Scam plantation.
and starve? Turkey has been subsidized by the US and EU for years. EU can't afford to pay any more and Trump has good relations with Russia and North Korea so doesn't need Turkey.
In reply to Its entertaining watching… by Brazen Heist II
he who throws the party pays and takes all the risks. is the party winding down? tits drying up?
bad actors being told to fuk off or pay up? and who's to say an arrogant imperialist country has any of these rights?
[if only we minded our own business] ; but that's not how humans think when full of hubris whilst at the top of the human heap. all humans are the same. one at the top til not...
In reply to Its entertaining watching… by Brazen Heist II
This, combined with Argentina, Venezuela and other EM fiats is a perfect example of how fiats die. I will not predict when ALL fiats will die, but for the EM's they will be picked off, one at a time. I applaud Venezuela for at least trying to back their currency with some hard collateral, and it is a start. I would surmise, if they got the right leadership in there, I would say, this may have a chance of stabilizing the situation.
As for the other EM's out there, with their dollar swapped, and local currency debt, their populace who is now transacting in dollars or cryptos (more and more each day) and not reporting their transactional commerce to the tax man, it is not looking like a sustainable policy.
One at a time. Watch them get picked off.
Turkey is a vibrant economy, they are going to go thru some very painful next few years.
Good news is this. America's reliance on overseas energy becomes less and less. What you are watching is America extricating itself from a region that no longer has as much significance to American citizens. With every day, this is increasingly becoming more Merkels problem and less America's problem.
Obviously you have not ever stepped foot in Turkey. Almost all major projects are taking place on the European side of Turkey... and they too have now been slowed. Within the Asian part of Turkey the country is as poor as some of the poorest areas of the world. They have knowingly halted infrastructure development in southern Turkey due to the Kurds with exception of the dam that controls the water volume throughout the Middle East. Turkey is NOT a vibrant economy; if it were it would not be seeing its currency depreciate years BEFORE the Islamic rhetoric from Erdogan and his followers. The lira has been sliding BEFORE the Israeli boat incident a few years ago. It is a country that has gotten its hands on cheap money with little interest but as things are changing the entire nation will crumple, and not just economically...
In reply to This, combined with… by Jaymorpheus
Sorry Turkey, we really do not need you any more. You were nice to have around when we flew U2s over Russia, but now with satellites, you are a lot less important.
Turkey has not ever been an allie to the west. The closest Turkey has ever gotten to the west is when it allowed the Germans to offer advice on how to kill Armenians, Pontians and Greeks in the early 20th century using guns bought from the Russians.
Wow that Pastor must really be a CIA agent involved in the Erdogan coup. Embarrassing
Hand him over or we WEAPONIZE YOUR CURRENCY against you.
CIA agents are generally atheists...
In reply to Wow that Pastor must really… by hotrod
That is why as Pastors it is the perfect cover
In reply to CIA agents are generally… by OliverAnd
CIA agents are not that smart either...
In reply to That is why as Pastors it is… by hotrod
It's the Trump administration as a Leveraged Buyout firm with the private equity moxie of a Henry Kravis.
Leave SWIFT and start an alternative you fucking Turkish idiots. Base your money on the amount of precious metals you have and tell the prevailing order to suck eggs. Do this in tandem with Russia, China and whoever wants to join in 18 months time. Just do it. A side by side system with SWIFT and BIS, in conjunction with an an alternative to VISA Mastercard. The world will embrace it within 5 years and start in the poor/developing world countries first.
The amount of remittances sent abroad in the west, would force its take up in the west. I once seriously laughed at PAY-PAL when Ebay forced people to use it. Some 2 bit, shit payment system for a 2nd hand website? I seriously laughed and ridiculed it. How fucking wrong was I?
A similar set of systems, charged at a rate of inflation plus 15% above running costs should see transfer rates @3% a sending rates on cards abroad @ 1.5% less than official as their cut, due to sheer volume of transaction and undercut its competitors. 2/3rds of the world leaving the current system and using an alternative side-by-side would effectively kill it.
Yes, I think the world would embrace it. Get through the pain and get out from under the USA Weaponized dollar.
In reply to Leave SWIFT and start an… by To Hell In A H…
So, is Turkey is not Hungary for doing business with the United States? (sorry, had to....)
Better gobble gobble up some gold while the lira still has some value.