Why Japan May Spark The Next Crisis

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,
In a world full of reckless and extreme monetary policy, Japan no doubt takes the cake.
The country has total debt of more than ONE QUADRILLION YEN (around $10 trillion) pushing its debt-to-GDP ratio to a whopping 224% – that puts it ahead of financial basket case Greece, whose debt-to-GDP is around 180%.
Japan spent 24.1% of its total revenue (appx. 23.5 trillion yen) last year servicing its debt – both paying down principal and interest. And that percentage has no doubt moved even higher this year.
And, keep in mind, this isn’t some banana republic. It’s the world’s third-largest economy.
The country’s economy is so screwed up that the Bank of Japan (BOJ), the central bank, has been conjuring trillions of yen out of thin air to buy government debt.
The BOJ printed yen to buy basically all of the $9.5 trillion of government debt outstanding. When it ran out of bonds to buy, BOJ started buying stocks. Now it’s a top 10 shareholder in 40% of Japanese listed companies.
Most recently, the central bank has started “yield-curve control,” which basically means they’ll do whatever it takes to make sure the government doesn’t have to pay more than 0.1% interest.
But something interesting has happened over the past few weeks…
Despite the BOJ’s promise to hold rates and bond yields down, the other owners of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) have been getting nervous. And they’ve been selling.
The selling pressure pushed bond prices down (and, inversely, yields and rates up)… In just under two weeks, yields on 10-year JGBs soared from 0.03% to 0.11% – an 18-month high.
If you own an asset and you don’t think it will perform well, you sell it. And clearly that’s how people feel about Japanese debt. The bonds pay close to zero, after all.
Japan has been fighting deflation for a long time. And with deflation, when the purchasing power of your money increases every year, you may consider holding a bond that pays close to zero… because you’re still maintaining your purchasing power.
But for the past decade or more, Japan has been committed to producing inflation. And now it’s getting inflation of around 1% a year (with a target of 2% annual inflation).
Now, anyone holding JGBs is guaranteed to lose money. And who in their right mind is going to hold an asset that guarantees you’ll lose money?
So people are selling those bonds. And yields are going up as a result.
Yields increasing from 0.03% to 0.11% may not sound like a big deal to you. But think about what it means for Japan…
The country already spends a quarter of its tax revenue just to service the debt. They cannot afford even the tiniest increase in interest rates.
And because bondholders are selling, and rates have been rising, the BOJ has intervened three times in a single week… buying up all the bonds people are selling in a desperate attempt to hold interest rates down.
This is a clear-cut case of BLATANT financial desperation.
And, to be honest, it’s a bit scary.
Japan is already in debt up to its eyeballs… but the BOJ is telling the world that they’re just getting started buying more bonds, no matter what the cost.
It’s crazy when you hear the most powerful economic policy makers in the world’s third-largest economy say that they’re going to hold interest rates down with ZERO consideration for the consequences.
It means they don’t care about fiscal responsibility, they don’t care how much they will plunder the power of people’s savings through inflation, or about their underfunded pensions struggling to generate returns. None of that matters.
The government’s only focus is to hold down interest rates… which they have to do to make sure Japan doesn’t go bankrupt.
If interest rates in Japan went to, say, just 1%, the nation’s annual debt service would literally exceed all of government tax revenue.
Here’s why this is a really big deal…
Remember how crazy things got in June, when some Italian finance minister didn’t get the job?
Markets around the world completely freaked out.
The potential downfall from what’s currently happening in Japan would be 1,000x worse. Remember, this is the third-largest economy in the world.
The Japanese government is fighting for its life right now (with absolutely ZERO concern for its other financial obligations). And it’s clear that they will spend whatever it takes to combat a rise in interest rates.
This won’t end well.
And it’s time to start loading up on the safest assets you can find.
Comments
With Japan, QE 400 may not be enough.
They are just jealous of our Bigfoot porn.
Literally the ONLY kind they didn't think of first.
In reply to With Japan, QE 400 may not… by Truther
"Kyle Bass to the white courtesy phone, please. Kyle Bass to the white courtesy phone."
I may have been early, but I'm not wrong!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLLgNi5UmB0
In reply to They are just jealous of our… by Jim in MN
Anyone with a bank franchise who is going to hold that, "asset," as fractional-reserve collateral that guarantee they can make 10-100 times more, "assets."
It's, "assets," all the way down.
Why work and build real things when you can just hit CTRL+P
In reply to And who in their right… by hedgeless_horseman
Build things? Like labor? Who needs it? We have robots.
So, the balance is no longer a question of labor vs capital, but now debtor vs creditor.
In reply to Why work and build real… by Solosides
Hold on:
So few years ago was the Greek crisis that was going to spark the collapse, then it was Deutsche Bank with their Derivatives monstrosity, then few months ago has been China with their massive debt to GDP ratio...........
and now is........ Japan?
Out of all catalysts for a collapse, this one is something anyone can grasp. DB and China can kick the can down the road and are about "perception", whether people feel like they have to rush for the exits. Greece is peripheral. Japan, though... People have said their monetary experiment was extreme and would eventually crash, it seems like it is crashing right now.
In reply to Hold on: So few years ago… by BitchesBetterR…
If the BOJ owns all the government bonds - why does the interest rate matter?
If I loan myself $1 trillion dollars - do I care what rate I charge myself?
Fuck - I can just loan myself more to cover the higher interest cost.
According to Ivestopedia the BOJ held 40% of Japan Government Bonds. They don't own it "all".
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/j/jgb.asp
In reply to If the JOP owns all the… by all-priced-in
Then they need to get serious, and own it all.
It'll be an interesting experiment, to see whether that works or not. I wouldn't be surprised if it does work, the (((system))) buys into it, and gold takes another bashing.
In reply to According to Ivestopedia the… by Socrates55
The BOJ is up to its eyeballs in debt. I venture that the BOJ cannot blow up even if it posts enormous losses on JGBs. It can simply write them off at a stroke or hold them to maturity and never realize a loss. The BOJ must hold the yen down, hence buying assets to get yen out there.
Corporate and households balances sheet are by and large something to envy. Maybe these two items are related phenomena a la Richard Koo.
What Japanese polity has to figure out is why no one is having babies; and in general what is causing extreme social aberrations; and take measures to fix this.
Lehman Brothers was TBTF until...
In reply to The BOJ is up to its… by jm
Lehman didn't print the currency in which their liabilities were denominated. The BOJ does.
In reply to Lehman Brothers was TBTF… by Socrates55
Who needs nuclear war to tamp down on population growth when you got bankers silently killing human civilization.
In reply to The BOJ is up to its… by jm
Sure. Blame Japan.
~what a crap~
Send the mullah to Japan. Maybe it is not too late to talk some sense into them. ;-)
They haven't gotten the Kamikaze out of their system yet
The teachers for the Kamikaze system in Japan are American. Japan is now in deep trouble due to taking advice from infamous American economists. You can't pretend to be the Fed when you're not the world's reserve currency.
In reply to They haven't gotten the… by chrsn
It is amazing what you can do if you print your own money...they will print trillions more..its free money to them..need to make the next government payroll.....print it up
"Most recently, the central bank has started “yield-curve control,” which basically means they’ll do whatever it takes to make sure the government doesn’t have to pay more than 0.1% interest."
What's the over/under on when the US Fed starts “yield-curve control”?? Mathematically, that is inevitably the beginning of the "reset."
I wouldn't lend JAPAN a dime at any interest rate!
You don't have to, people around the world beg to buy Japanese household brand products. That reason alone is enough to allow them to print to OBLIVION. How many days you can go without a sushi meal? Is your home free of any Japanese brand product or item?
For as long as Japanese society is willing to work, innovate with impressive technologies and a net exporter of the world's household brands, the value of the Yen will NEVER be diminished. There'll always be buyers no matter how much you numbers you "create".
This is the SECRET of money creation. Human demand generated through activity will always continue to fuel value behind money as long as its society wants to work hard in life, has the interest of the world eyeing their products and monogenous society that is undivided or conflicted.
In reply to I wouldn't lend JAPAN a dime… by Don Sunset
Japan is quite different from other 3rd world countries out there. Besides being the 3rd largest economy, it is also the world's household brand leader that continues to innovate technology. We know the frauds of money creation, a country can afford to keep creating money infinitely for as long as its people is willing to work till death and its economy generate human activity, it'll never fail.
Unlike Venezuela and other 3rd world nations with sand fills where their societies are lazy, caste based, fossil fuel mining dependent, and relies on foreign investments to build sweat shop mills for taking advantage of peasants. Self sufficient and hardworking monogenous societies such as Japan,China and South Korea are very different models.
So as many have said, if your society is still willing to work and lead the world in tech innovation, has jobs that prioritize only your own kind, a net investor outside your own country, a household brand around the world, no matter how much money you create, there will always be buyers and value in the notes you print.
Heck, loan yourself $1 Trillion? $10Trillion? $100Trillion?Just keep everyone addicted with yellow fever, people will keep crawling back for more.
Those are fair points, but isn't there a disconnect between the financial system and the real economy? Crashes have an element of irrationality, unpredictability and herd behavior.
In reply to Japan is quite different… by Naruhodo
Why Greece May Spark The Next Crisis
Why Portugal May Spark The Next Crisis
Why Italy May Spark The Next Crisis
Why Brexit May Spark The Next Crisis
Why Japan May Spark The Next Crisis
...And so it goes on...
DavidC
The problem with sovereign default is that it throws the entire country into financial disrepute. If the Japanese government did the rational thing and declared bankruptcy like any failing business would, the world would instead act like every business and citizen in Japan had also run out of money and would never again have any money. The disaster would be compounded as capital flees the country, Toshiro Q. Public gets his credit card cut up by a man in a suit from the credit card company, and a noodle shop with a foolproof business model and regular revenues can't get a loan of a few thousand yen to buy a new stove.
The obvious followup question is how on earth do you liquidate a state? Who would be the receiver? Would the Japanese people and Japanese businesses actually benefit from "vulture capital" coming in and buying up state assets for pennies on the dollar? Would they expect to become the new government, or would they be content to rent seek off the new government?
Nonsense. It is all Japanese money. Sovereign debt, owned by the nation.
Japan has a 'glowing future' ahead of them, demographics not withstanding. <sarc>
Japan would be fine if they stopped fucking rubber dolls and Radiating their Oceans.
Japan is very different from other nations that went the bankrupted route such as Venezuela or Zimbabwe which relies on foreign investments to create sweatshops for their peasants with little value creation.They're the world leader in household branding and net exporter of innovative tech. That makes a HUGE difference. The whole world is addicted to Japan and sees it as a role model.
When you're in this position, can you afford to create infinite money? Of course. No matter how much you dilute your money, there'll always be interested buyers or Japanophiles around the world that support your country's products.BOJ can keep creating debt to ensure its people won't stop turning the threadmill.Moreover it's internal debt, they're self sufficient. Do the opposite and restrict the money supply/debt creation, people will lose interests in working that's even worst.