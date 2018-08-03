130,000 Acres Burned In California After 143mph "Fire Tornado" Rips Through Redding

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/03/2018 - 17:25

California's Shasta County is dealing with the 6th-worst fire in state history, which has killed 6 people and burned over 130,000 acres. The Carr fire, which is just 39% contained and being fought by oiver 4,300 fire personnel, has destroyed over 1,500 structures and is threatening another 1,300. Thousands of residents have been evacuated, while Yosemite Valley gave people until Noon on Friday to leave the area. 

Fire tornado

Large fires such as the Carr can produce their own unique weather paterns - and this was no exception. On July 26, the inferno unleashed a "fire tornado" that was so strong it uprooted trees and stripped away their bark. The National Weather Service on Thursday said that the vortex reached in excess of 143 MPH - equivalent to an EF-3 on the enhanced Fujita tornado scale

“This is historic in the U.S.,” Craig Clements, director of San Jose State University’s Fire Weather Research Laboratory, told BuzzFeed News. “This might be the strongest fire-induced tornado-like circulation ever recorded.”

Known as a pyrocumulus cloud, the ominous red weather formations usually occur over volcanic eruptions or forest fires when intensely heated air triggers an upward motion that pushes smoke and water vapor to rapidly rise. They can develop their own weather patters, including thunderstorms with severe winds which then further fan the flames. 

The tornado formed as the blaze, which has already charred an area three times as large as the District of Columbia, erupted and began to rotate like a supercell thunderstorm. Initially the smoke plume reached about 20,000 feet. That’s not overly impressive for a thunderstorm, but it couldn’t rise any higher: It was trapped beneath an inversion.

That “cap” in the atmosphere caused the smoke to spread out. But around 7:15 p.m. Pacific time, two plumes suddenly managed to break the cap. They rose into an unstable environment and exploded upward, towering to nearly 40,000 feet within just 30 minutes. That extreme, rapid vertical growth of the fire fueled an updraft that eventually would spawn the tornado. -WaPo

Fire map of California: 

junction I am Groot Fri, 08/03/2018 - 17:32 Permalink

Geoengineering at its best.  Forests wrecked by chemtrails: compounds of barium, aluminum, strontium and who knows what else dusted on the land to make it an animal death zone.  Satellite and HAARP directed energy weapons to trigger multiple points of ignition.  Trees deliberately injected with poisons by NWO land owners to leave them in the state of kindling wood.  What is the end game?  Death to the cattle, us!

vato poco Fri, 08/03/2018 - 17:27 Permalink

< ----- God himself has turned his back on CA

< ----- just a run of bad luck. nothing at all to do with 5 fuckin' decades of idiotic policies. could happen anywhere

toady Fri, 08/03/2018 - 17:27 Permalink

Poor bastards. Redding/Shasta is nice country. They've been trying to breakaway from those commie shitholes in South for decades.

Then again, they should be glad it's just a  fire and Mt Shasta isn't lighting them up!

GotGalt Fri, 08/03/2018 - 17:27 Permalink

mastersnark Fri, 08/03/2018 - 17:29 Permalink

"And turning the cities of Sodom and Gomorrha into ashes condemned them with an overthrow, making them an ensample unto those that after should live ungodly" - 2 Peter 2:6

Don Sunset Fri, 08/03/2018 - 17:41 Permalink

Too early to talk about killer mudslides?

The water temp off of the SOCAL coast is approaching 80F if not already there in some areas.

There is going to be an el nino event of some magnitude this winter.  If you are in CA, better start planning for above average rainfall and mud.

 

MadMxOrwell Fri, 08/03/2018 - 17:50 Permalink

Down here in SoCal there's always some fires going on. Mostly the local tweakers get bored and that's how those start. I go "fire-chasing", just drive the 4x4 right on up and watch the burn....never forget the hot dogs btw

agcw86 Fri, 08/03/2018 - 17:57 Permalink

Aerosols being sprayed in the atmosphere daily containing Aluminum and Strontium; both known fire accelerants. The quackademics, globalists, and world governments are torching the world pursuing their insane dreams of weather control.