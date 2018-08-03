America's Billionaires Battle Each Other For Political Control Over Europe

Authored by Eric Zuesse via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
A contest for political control of Europe is gearing up between two American teams, one headed by the long-established George Soros, and the other now being set up by the upstart Steve Bannon, US President Donald Trump’s former campaign-manager. Soros has long led America’s liberal billionaires in controlling Europe, and Bannon is now organizing a team of America’s conservative billionaires to wrest that control from the liberal ones. Whereas Soros claims to represent the public’s interests, Bannon claims to represent the population’s interests - that’s the ‘populist’ side of America’s billionaires, versus the established ‘public-interest’ (Soros) side of them.
Two American brands of ‘philanthropists' will thus now be fighting for control over Europe's political markets (or institutions).
It’s a battle to serve either ’the public’ or else ’the people’, and each political brand will be struggling to keep Europe as an ally in American billionaires’ war against Russia (which all American billionaires want to defeat), but each team does this from a different ideological perspective, one being ‘liberal’, and the other being ‘conservative’.
Just as there is liberal-conservative political polarization between billionaires domestically within a nation, there also is such political polarization between billionaires regarding their given nation’s foreign policies; and America’s billionaires are politically very highly polarized, both nationally and, increasingly, internationally as well. None of them is progressive, or left-populist. The only ‘populism’ that any billionaire currently promotes is right-‘populist', which is Bannon’s team. (Stalin was left-‘populist’; and Hitler was right-‘populist’; but neither dictator really was at all populist, which is simply democratic and against the aristocracy.) Both teams demonize each other within the United States for control over the US Government, but both are now competing against each other internationally for control over the entire world, by two different brands: liberal versus conservative. Both brands endorse ‘democracy’ or “the allies”; and both support spreading that ‘democracy’ by means of invading and occupying ‘dictatorships’ or “the enemies.” In Europe, this is called “imperialism”; in America, it is called “neo-conservatism” or “neoconservatism”; but no American billionaire actively opposes it (because to oppose it would be to oppose the aristocracy itself, the billionaires’ control over the Government — the very system that has been enormously successful for them, far more than the public itself recognizes).
After World War II, America’s billionaires took control of, first western Europe, and, then, after 1990, once the Soviet Union and its communism and its Warsaw Pact military alliance ended, they gradually took all of Europe. They did this not only by expanding NATO after 1990 (even as its mirror-organization the Warsaw Pact had disappeared and thus NATO’s nominal raison d’etre was actually gone) but by means of the EU, which was created in the 1950s as a joint effort by American and European billionaires and their agents — all of them being anti-Russian (or, as the public line at the time went, ‘anti-communist’). Their real aim was conquest, first of all absorbing all allies of Russia, and then ultimately of absorbing Russia itself — complete global conquest.
The public announcement of this new war by American billionaires for control over Europe, appeared on 20 July 2018, in the US neoconservative (i.e., pro-imperialism) neoliberal propaganda-site, The Daily Beast (it’s pro-Soros, anti-Bannon; and so says that Soros has “given away $32 billion to liberal causes” instead of “paid $32 billion to liberal causes” — for isolating and ultimately defeating Russia). This “liberal” article, against the “conservative” Bannon, opened as follows:
HELLFIRE CLUB
Inside Bannon's Plan to Hijack Europe for the Far-Right
Bannon is moving to Europe to set up The Movement, a populist foundation to rival George Soros and spark a right-wing revolt across the continent.
NICO HINES 07.20.18 9:57 PM ET
LONDON — Steve Bannon plans to go toe-to-toe with George Soros and spark a right-wing revolution in Europe.
Trump’s former White House chief advisor told The Daily Beast that he is setting up a foundation in Europe called The Movement which he hopes will lead a right-wing populist revolt across the continent starting with the European Parliament elections next spring...
Bannon has spent his career after the US military as an agent for various US billionaires, most recently for the ones that backed Donald Trump in the Republican primaries and so bought the Party’s nomination for him. Whereas the chief brain behind Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign was Google’s Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, the chief brain behind Donald Trump’s was Steve Bannon who had been hired for this purpose by billionaire mathematician and private-equity chief Robert Mercer who partnered on the operation with billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel. After Trump won the nomination, Bannon stayed on and his operation came to be funded most by the US-Israeli casino billionaire couple, Miriam and Sheldon Adelson. But all of the Republican billionaires(Jewish, evangelical Christian, and even some otherwise) were big supporters of Israel. Israel, of course, is allied with the Sauds, who own Saudi Arabia; and both Israel and the Sauds are even more focused on destroying Iran than on destroying Russia (the US aristocracy’s chief goal). Only America’s billionaires are obsessed to conquer Russia. They've been that way ever since World War II ended.
As the columnist Ambrose Evans-Pritchard accurately summarized in Britain's Telegraph, "The European Union always was a CIA project, as Brexiteers discover”:
US intelligence funded the European movement secretly for decades, and worked aggressively behind the scenes to push Britain into the project.
As this newspaper first reported when the treasure became available, one memorandum dated July 26, 1950, reveals a campaign to promote a full-fledged European parliament. It is signed by Gen William J Donovan, head of the American wartime Office of Strategic Services, precursor of the Central Intelligence Agency.
The key CIA front was the American Committee for a United Europe (ACUE), chaired by Donovan. Another document shows that it provided 53.5 per cent of the European movement's funds in 1958. The board included Walter Bedell Smith and Allen Dulles, CIA directors in the Fifties, and a caste of ex-OSS officials who moved in and out of the CIA.
Bill Donovan, legendary head of the war-time OSS, was later in charge of orchestrating the EU project.
Papers show that it [ACUE] treated some of the EU's 'founding fathers' as hired hands, and actively prevented them finding alternative funding that would have broken reliance on Washington.
There is nothing particularly wicked about this. The US acted astutely in the context of the Cold War. The political reconstruction of Europe was a roaring success.
However, his opinion at the end there isn’t entirely true, because at the same time, the CIA was working with thousands of secret Nazi and Fascist agents in Europe, whom the OSS had secretly collected and protected at the end of WWII and who continued secretly throughout the Cold War to carry out CIA operations to subvert not just communist agents in Europe but, even more than that, to subvert democratic agents in Europe who favored not subordination to the US but instead the democratic sovereignty of Europeans, over their own land's politics. Therefore, from the very get-go, the EU was a means to impose, upon Europeans, control by US international corporations, for the benefit of corporate America. That was the overriding purpose of the EU — subordination to America’s billionaires, no authentic democracy. Vassalage within the US empire was and is the goal of them all — to conquer, first, Europe, and then, the world.
Evans-Pritchard urges his readers: “In my view, the Brexit camp should be laying out plans to increase UK defence spending by half to 3pc of GDP, pledging to propel Britain into the lead as the undisputed military power of Europe.” This pro-imperialist view of his, is an extension of that by Cecil Rhodes late in the 1800s, for a UK-US global empire in which those two imperial powers — the old one and the new one — would gradually take control over the entire world. George Soros has been working for that objective feverishly. Steve Bannon is against that ‘internationalist’ viewpoint, and he favors instead the ‘nationalist’ one, but in both the liberal and the conservative versions, America’s billionaires will take in an increasing proportion of the world’s wealth. The contest between these two teams is over how best to achieve this objective.
There is also a second reason why America’s billionaires are rabid against today’s Russia, above and beyond that of America’s billionaires demanding to control the world. This reason is that, under Vladimir Putin, Russia’s policy has been to demand that all billionaires, both domestic and foreign, accept that in Russia, the welfare of the Russian public takes precedence over and above the welfare of any and all billionaires. This is a principle that billionaires everywhere, and especially the American ones who prior to Putin’s leadership were robbing the Russian federal treasury, cannot tolerate. So: in siding with America’s billionaires, Europeans have been siding also with billionaires as a class — siding with the super-rich — against the public, everywhere. Why would Europeans be doing such a thing? Aren’t they supposed to have at least some degree of choice in such a matter? Aren’t they supposed to live in a democracy?
Comments
May the Christian Nationalist win and the Protocols of Zion take a bath!
We have seen the Soros model.
Lets try Bannons before we just start shooting all these illegal fuckers.
In reply to May by TahoeBilly2012
Soros is no American. Foreign agent and enemy
In reply to We have seen thr Soros model… by thunderchief
Life can be a bowl of cherries...
But all these Leftards can do is serve up only the pits.
In reply to Soros is no American… by JimmyJones
Europeans are used to being "subjects" of a higher ruling class.
The ones that did not want to be subjects came to the US.
There lies the culture difference.
When we allow immigrants to come here, we are importing a "subject" class.
In reply to Life can be a bowl of… by El Oregonian
Europe doesn't stand a chance if it fails to refocus, now and fully, on the emerging geopolitical reality that is Eurasian integration--and NOT on the US or Europe's terms.
The tide turned in Ukraine when Clinton and Nuland arrogantly overplayed their hand and awoke the Putinbeast.
Now Europe has seen its high tide and is in retreat/decline. The Soros model, augmenting fading European populations with floods of migrants, was always a plain stupid model. Any social geographer will tell you two things about cultural wars:
1. Real conflicts occur when minority percentages exceed about 15% of the total, and tend to stop at about 30 or 40%.
2. In most cases the percentages don't trigger social upheaval; the rate of change does.
The Soros model is guaranteed to cross both of these fault lines. Therefore it is a suicidal strategy (by design? Who cares?).
Europe needs to get its shit together, inventory their actual assets and competitive positions vis-a-vis China and the emerging Asian/Mideast powers (India, Iran, Indonesia, etc.) and scrape together a way to make themselves useful and relevant. Bluster, imperial arrogance, murderous foreign policies and teeny militaries ain't it.
In reply to Europeans are used to being … by TrajanOptimus
Both sides are controlled, those that try to go there own way regardless of which side they are meant to be on, get metaphorically tarred and feathered (eg: Jeremy Corbyn & Nick Griffin).
In reply to Europe doesn't stand a… by Jim in MN
"A high-IQ white nationalism is a serious threat to Jewish globalism.
Jews know that the white race is their only serious competition that has the potential to threaten their Talmudic rule. They seek the marginalization of the White race for this reason.
Ultimately, Christianity and IQ are the two main reasons for Jewish hatred for whites. Cheap labor at home is third. In a divided land the most cohesive group will rule.
Jews have a high level of racial solidarity. This solidarity seems to be both the necessary and sufficient cause of social dominance. By reducing the White population to a minority the Jews will be able to control and/or eliminate all collective forces not aligned with their own.
A typical example of what characterizes the Jewish push for open immigration can be seen in the following 1948 quote by David Petegorsky, former Director of the American Jewish Congress: “Jewish survival can only take place within the framework of a progressive and expanding democratic society, which through its institutions and public policies gives expression to the concept of cultural pluralism.”
Few know Hitler stated in Mein Kampf:
"It was and it is Jews who bring the Negroes into the Rhineland, always with the same secret thought and clear aim of ruining the hated white race by the necessarily resulting bastardization, throwing it down from its cultural and political height, and himself rising to be its master" (Hitler, 1, 11).
This is a long-standing jewish strategy. For a small group to dominate a larger one, bringing in a third party, complete with grievances and created anger, is the easiest means to have a reserve army to use against their enemy."
In reply to W by eforce
Judaism a.k.a. rabbinical talmudism is by definition an anti-christian cult. Jews are not a race. They were called Pharisees in biblical times; the Babylonian worshipers of Baal, Baphomet, etc.
In reply to A high-IQ white nationalism… by MoreSun
Yes, I didn't say the odds are particularly good....they're not.
In reply to W by eforce
On this I feel the need to explain my view.
It was in 2008 with Georgia.
Israels fingerprints on that. Will not be forgotten.
In reply to Europe doesn't stand a… by Jim in MN
This is the sort of thing that we should be discussing around here. But in 2008, Uranium One was in full swing and Putin loved Clinton/Obama. So, did the Israelis sabotage the US-Russian 'OILigarch' lovefest? I'm still looking for the origin of the feud....figured it to be a simple mafia-style betrayal. Something else? Let's hear it.
In reply to The tide turned in Ukraine… by researchfix
Muricans are used to being "subjects" of the corporate ruling class. Can ya spare a dime Jamie? He earn what 40 average muricans will never earn working their entire life.
Life is very good in yankiestan. {for a minority}
In reply to Europeans are used to being … by TrajanOptimus
Donald Trump is another Baron establishing a dynasty :
https://thinkpatriot.wordpress.com/2018/08/04/donald-trump-is-a-baron-e…
In reply to We have seen thr Soros model… by thunderchief
Yoar hurting the feelings of dedicated trump fans. He can do no wrong until he's out. Then it all comes to light.
In reply to Donald Trump is another… by lew1024
-Himmler
In reply to May by TahoeBilly2012
Bannon is owned by jews just like the entire alt-right and right wing groups in Europe. Literally the only person you can trust is Jeremy Corbyn because he won't bow to the jews. Full on smear campaign taking place against him for "anti-semitism" and refusing to "condemn" Putin ... and Iran ... and Hezbollah. The guy is literally BANG ON about everything and the jews are in full panic mode. It's mostly kept out of the mainstream ... and even here on ZH. Do your own research and it's obvious.
In reply to We will have to deal with… by DingleBarryObummer
Hitler was also left-populist, sorry center-left revisionists, fascism is corporate-statism, and is always leftist, the fact that it uses some elements that the right also uses, cant change that at its core, its a leftist ideology, that far-left academics have been trying to declare 'right-wing' for 70 years.
In reply to Bannon is owned by jews just… by Scar Bro
Leftist ideology like bailing out the farmers that can't sell their products due to the trade war? And by the way, fascism is considered to be far right, it's similar to communism in that individuals must surrender their rights for the "welfare" of the state but also allows oligarchs to retain their properties so only the poor and the middle class are the ones that actually get screwed, which is pretty much what's going on under the leadership of the orange piece of scum.
In reply to Hitler was also left… by TruthHammer
Yea well if you gotta make big changes to save your country and temporarily bailout a sector to deal with the shock, then so be it.
In reply to Leftist ideology like… by 666D Chess
Shame Corbyn is a lefty, he's pretty woke on other stuff.
In reply to Yea well if you gotta make… by TahoeBilly2012
agreed- you can't blame a business (farmer) who budgets, plans and operates with what few knowns are known- the gov't (trump) takes action that is needed and expect the farmer to take the hit who was broadsided by these changes. whether its right or wrong will be seen but the farmer shouldn't take the hit.
In reply to Yea well if you gotta make… by TahoeBilly2012
We produce a little over 50% of the worlds supply of soybeans.
What most of you dont understand is, there are not enough soybeans to satisfy asia's total demand for them. The Chinese will try to buy theirs from other countries that produce, but unfortunately those other countries production is falling because Brazil and South Africa are falling apart. And if Thailand or Vietnam, or Japan can't get them from anywhere else but the US, guess where our soybeans are going.
In reply to agreed- you can't blame a… by dcmbuffy
Yeah, the farmer shouldn't take the hit, like in a socialist paradise.
In reply to agreed- you can't blame a… by dcmbuffy
Right, it's Trumps fault, never mind the theft by the rich the last 40 years...
You are a fucking dumbass.
In reply to Leftist ideology like… by 666D Chess
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM8S0ePjPPg&t=121s
Presented with no comment.
In reply to Right, it's Trumps fault,… by TrajanOptimus
Hitler was empowered by Central Bankers in Germany and the UK (Schacht and Norman); and financed and armed by multinational corporations... He was never underwritten by Soviets and purged the populist SA... Hitler was always a front man for private capital, ie a right-wing fascist.
In reply to Hitler was also left… by TruthHammer
If you like your American oligarchs seeking to control Europe you can keep your American oligarchs seeking to control Europe.
In reply to Bannon is owned by jews just… by Scar Bro
It is incredibly childish and stupid to imagine that Steve is going to wield some great influence over Europe.
Any one who has ever been to Europe knows that it is even difficult to get the Europeans to speak English, let alone obey some far right blogger from the US.
You can trick them into speaking English by trying to speak them in their own language. When you have abused it mercilessly for a little while they sometimes give up and speak to you in English.
In reply to If you like your American… by HowdyDoody
Try reading the article again. You think Bannon will be the mouthpiece?
Your comment shows how simple you think.
In reply to It is incredibly childish… by Griffin
It's better to think simple but at least with common sense unlike you.
In reply to Try reading the article… by TrajanOptimus
If Bannons face was slightly more melted, he would look just like Soros.
In reply to Try reading the article… by TrajanOptimus
Asked of a Frenchman: "Excuse me, but do you speak English?"
"Yes, but I choose not to."
Love those Parisians.
In reply to It is incredibly childish… by Griffin
There is an operation against the left, ironically a Jewish creation. They have lost control of it, and their highly critical of Israel's actions. You ready stories of old Communist parties, becoming Anti-Israel, and many Jews leaving Communists Parties in West because of it. Now their turning to Conservatism and high jacking it, trying to make it Israeli Friendly after like 100 years of attacking it with their Marxism.
In reply to Bannon is owned by jews just… by Scar Bro
I agree Corbyn the only one who 'gets it'among the politicians.
Unfortunately, the man's ideas on economics are too socialist for my taste.
In reply to Bannon is owned by jews just… by Scar Bro
yeah....a bath in aqua regia or hydrofluoric acid
In reply to May by TahoeBilly2012
‘I’m Proud to Be a Christian Zionist’: Steve Bannon Gets Standing O from Leading Jewish Organization AP Photo ... I am not a moderate, I’m a fighter. https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/13/im-proud-to-be-a-ch…
In reply to May by TahoeBilly2012
Bingo!
Hold that fat motherfucker’s feet to the fire.
Bannon knows pizza.
In reply to ‘I’m Proud to Be a Christian… by American Dissident
`Bannon knows and understands full well (((their))) central role in the West's destruction. My hope, and same goes for Trump, is that he's making nice noises about them until such time as he doesn't fear their power.
In reply to ‘I’m Proud to Be a Christian… by American Dissident
I'd pay money to see a Soros-Bannon cage match!
In reply to May by TahoeBilly2012
The trend we are seeing emerging now, things like Qanon in the US and Steve Movement in Europe is just a plot for the liberals/globalists to cast a net over the main enemy which are the so called populists and people in general who stand against liberalism and the brand of globalism that comes with it.
It is difficult for the elites that stand behind liberalism to fight a invisible enemy, that's why it needs to put it into some kind of a cage to make it easier to attack it trough the media, and by any other means.
In reply to I'd pay money to see a Soros… by DarkPurpleHaze
I guess you missed the part where it was shown that Bannon (and Trump) are financial backed by conservative Zionist money.
This is a fake battle, just like their fake news. Whoever wins, the billionaires all come out ahead and the individual loses.
In reply to May by TahoeBilly2012
Well, Russians got excellent nukes so, shall we not blow this situation out of proportions, MIC n' Riches?
In reply to May by TahoeBilly2012
Soros is not Anerican. He has no nation and is the definition of rootless cosmopolitan.
Bannon served as a Naval Officer.
Soros served Nazi Einsatzgruppen.
In reply to May by TahoeBilly2012
Crap article! Welcome the fact that Darth ̶S̶i̶d̶i̶o̶u̶s̶ Soros and his Frankfurt School chums will have some opposition! Bring it!!
Billionaires?
HA! .... What are those?
I'm just looking for a little extra beer money.
~~~~~~~~~~~) ........... Q? ............ (~~~~~~~~~~~~
Ok, what's the question?
Q-Anon is getting some MSM airtime.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAkYoSj7Awk
Here we go.
Fun times.
I've always been kind of fringy myself.
Live Hard, Trust Our US Government OR CNN OR 'The Plan' OR None Of The Above. ... Eeeeneee, Meaneee, Mineee, Que, Die Free
~ DC v10.05
I just hung my "Qanon" t-shirt next to my "Trump: New York Values" t-shirt in my closet.
Thanks to MSM I can't wear either in public anymore without having to duck Antifa bike-lock wielding assholes...
In reply to Billionaires? HA! .... What… by DuneCreature
Hahaha aaah! ..... I want your Trump: New York Values T shit!
Live Hard, How Many Hedge Fund Manager Severed Heads Will You Take For It?, Die Free
~ DC v10.05
In reply to I just hung my "Qanon" t… by vaporland
I wish I had a Qanon t-shirt to wipe down my toilet when I clean it and a doormat with Trump's face on it.
In reply to I just hung my "Qanon" t… by vaporland
Go away Hillary!
In reply to I wish I had a Qanon t-shirt… by 666D Chess