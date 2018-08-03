Bill Binney In His Own Words: "A Collaborative Conspiracy To Subvert The US Government"

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe that they are free."
- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
William Edward Binney is a former highly placed intelligence official with the United States National Security Agency (NSA) turned whistleblower who resigned on October 31, 2001, after more than 30 years with the agency.
He was a high-profile critic of his former employers during the George W. Bush administration, and later criticized the NSA's data collection policies during the Barack Obama administration.
In 2016, he said the U.S. intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election was false.
- Wikipedia, Bill Binney
Because of his analysis in conjunction with Veteran Intelligent Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) that has tended to carefully debunk the Russia Russia narrative, Binney has not been given much airtime on certain channels within the mainstream news media.
I found this recent interview to be very interesting. I am not qualified or sufficiently well-informed to assess it, but listen to it for yourself and see what you think. It would seem to be worth your time at least.
He has some good things to say about Donald Trump and draining the swamp. And you know how I feel about his Presidency. So there must be something there for me to find it worth hearing.
He discussed a number of controversial topics including 9/11, etc.
Binney certainly has the right pedigree to be an informed whistleblower, and he has never been brought to heel or silenced, so he must have something going for him. He does seem to be extraordinarily well-informed. I would imagine that if it was possible that he would be charged or discredited or smeared.
Comments
A real American hero.
Binney had better watch out or he will wind up a suicide, hanging on a red scarf from a doorknob like Anthony Bourdain.
The USG has been subverted for a long time,
hence its unending WOES.
Yes, a chicken in every pot!
Dayum! That's a whole lot of chicken.
https://qanon.pub/data/media/ad59f3ebae0cbc57d1f5629dee6faa15c3f43e8b01…
I don’t recall anyone named Bill Binney coming forward to expose the 911 lie perpetuated by the likes of Mueller et al. Another .gov sellout. The fact that Mueller gets to be assigned as special counsel after covering up the controlled demolition of the WTC buildings on nine eleven just shows how fucked up our country is today.
Can't blame that on Binney. He and Snowden have pretty much proven what liars our Fedgov are.
Bill Binney is a True American Patriot, unlike the multitude of phonies that proclaim themselves as such.
(Sigh)
All the corporate media companies aka the MSM collaborated to conceal a conspiracy to subvert the US government. That's not just misprision, that stack of treason and felony charges stands on its own.
https://qanon.pub/data/media/0eee995d77f72dc18106c5978e4059b4156515f9c6…
God damn, I hope the whole QAnon thing is legit.
Seeing every last fucking one of these goddamned traitorous bastards "go down in flames" would be the realization of my wildest dreams.
@POTUS: In the past, when on this subject, I have offered to fill the job of "Official Executioner", if such a job became necessary. I will work for a reasonable rate, and carry out the duties of this post in an efficient manner. Please let me know.
He is a double amputee? Wow. I didn't know that.
And yet the author says "he has never been brought to heel." Come on, Jesse. Not funny.
Diabetes?
Best answer I can find is "serious health condition" that left him a double amputee. Good guess with diabetes.
He must not have the need for sympathy from strangers to keep his morale up. If he was a leftist, his disability would be front and center.
Google ( Eric Schmidt) ran political election manipulation out of the White house under Obama and eric schmidt worked directly with Hillary campaign changing the algorithems to show only positive hillary info and neg. Info on Trump.
Google has partnered with department of defense.
Now you know why they ( Soros also on hillary DNC fundraiser staff and Lynn Rothschild $100,000 dinner fund raisers and intel agencies FBI/CIA/NSA all survaillance operatives) not only wanted hillary but NEEDED a corrupt President/ officals in office like we've had since after 1940 with Prescott Bush ( trading with the enemy) Bush Sr. Through Obama administration.
https://youtu.be/VkSbUgg2Vo4
Next time, find a more quiet place to do your interview. Bill Binney deserved better.
Human beings define themselves with all kinds of lofty definitions but they have a very definite herding nature. It is part of that herding nature to trade freedom for comfort through out their lives. It is a survival mechanism left over from a time when it was useful. Right now folks are pretty comfortable.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-human-herding-instinct/
IT MUST BE THE END OF THE WORLD
ONLY AS WE KNOW IT!
Anyone
Do you remember laughter?
Me Neither!
How come none of these Neocons, Spooks, MSM Shills & Grifters are not getting bumped off, only the People who give a shit?
Got's to take a leaf out of Putin's Book with those 3 Russian journo's/film-makers killed the other day in the Central African Republic. Initially i assumed it was the handy work of the covert Deep State Operatives of Vichy DC/EU, but no, these 3 stooges were actually working for Deep State, spooking around that less than hospitable country.
2 of the 3 were pro Ukraine and once a colony of Vichy France, the French wanted it back under its control/influence. As of late, Russia has set up shop, good relations with the current Government/Military, in particular within the Diamond Mining/Other Sectors.
The 3 stooges were poking around attempting to ascertain how deep that influence ran with regard to Russian Special/Private Forces.
Time to take a leaf out of Russia's Book, at least hitting soft MSM targets as it might discourage their siding with the Devil.