Bitcoin Whale Blows Up, Leading To Forced Liquidation, "Bail-Ins"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:19

We may have found the reason for Bitcoin's persistent weakness over the past week.

After hitting a price above $8,000 thanks to recent Blackrock ETF speculation, the cryptocurrency has dropped 10% in the past week, dropping as low as $7,300 today, leaving traders stumped what was causing this latest selloff in the absence of market-moving news.

It turns out the reason may have been a good, old-fashioned margin call forced liquidation, because as Bloomberg reports a massive wrong-way bet left an unidentified bitcoin futures trader unable to cover losses, resulting in a margin call that has "bailed-in" counterparties forced to chip in and cover the shortfall, while threatening to crush confidence in yet another major cryptocurrency venues.

According to a statement posted by Hong Kong's OKEx crypto exchange on Friday, a long position in Bitcoin futures that crossed on Monday, July 30, had a notional value of about $416 million. After Bitcoin prices dropped sharply in subsequent days, OKEx moved to liquidate the position on Tuesday, "but the exchange was unable to cover the trader’s shortfall as Bitcoin’s price slumped."

The exchange, which identified the problem trader only by an anonymous ID number 2051247, said the position was initiated at 2 a.m. Hong Kong time on July 31.

“Our risk management team immediately contacted the client, requesting the client several times to partially close the positions to reduce the overall market risks,” OKEx said. “However, the client refused to cooperate, which lead to our decision of freezing the client’s account to prevent further positions increasing. Shortly after this preemptive action, unfortunately, the BTC price tumbled, causing the liquidation of the account.”

The exchange was forced to inject 2,500 Bitcoins, roughly $18 million at current prices, into an insurance fund to help minimize the impact on clients. And since OKEx has a “socialized clawback” policy for such instances, it also forced other futures traders with unrealized gains this week to give up about 18 percent of their profits.

As Bloomberg notes, "while clawbacks are not unprecedented at OKEx, the size of this week’s debacle has attracted lots of attention in crypto circles."

The episode underscores the risks of trading on lightly regulated virtual currency venues, which often allow high levels of leverage and lack the protections investors have come to expect from traditional stock and bond markets. Crypto platforms have been dogged by everything from outages to hacks to market manipulation over the past few years, a period when spectacular swings in Bitcoin and its ilk attracted hordes of new traders from all over the world.

“Everyone is talking about it,” said Jake Smith, a Tokyo-based adviser to Bitcoin.com, in reference to the OKEx trade.

And while everyone also wants to now how much capital was actually at risk, the biggest question is just how much margin there was in the trade. The problem here is that the exchange - ranked No. 2 by traded value - allows clients to leverage their positions by as much as 20 times.

For those who rhetorcially tend to ask "what can possibly go wrong" after every bitcoin slump, well now you know.

What happens next?

OKEx, which requires traders to pass a quiz on its rules before they can begin investing in futures, outlined planned changes to its margin system and liquidation procedures that it said would “vastly minimize the size of forced liquidation positions” and make clawbacks less frequent.

According to Bloomberg, clawbacks are unique to crypto markets and expose the exchanges who use them to reputational risks when clients are forced to absorb losses, said Tiantian Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley trader who co-founded crypto trading firm Amber AI Group.

“It’s a weird mechanism,” Kullander said.

Finally, judging by the bounce in bitcoin, the market appears relieved that it has identified the culprit of the selling, and with no more liquidation overhang left, is once again pushing prices across the crypto space higher.

Comments

lester1 BaBaBouy Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

There will NEVER be mass adoption of Bitcoin. The price is far too unstable to be accepted by businesses. Fact.

 

The sooner you greedy HODL'ers wake up to that you would have already lost a fortune. Digital gold my ass!

​​​​​​

 

 

toady Free This Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:34 Permalink

"Bitcoin futures"

Back in the bitcoin heyday all the bitcoin guys would swear up and down that there wouldn't be a futures market... no etfs... no market manipulation!

"That's the best part about bitcoin! The traders can't manipulate it! There will be no margin calls"!

the artist Cryptopithicus Homme Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:15 Permalink

Disclaimer- I own no bitcoin nor have I ever. 

BTC haters fail to see that all of this activity has occurred outside of bitcoin. Bitcoin does not care if you win or lose $ speculating in it. 

Bitcoin requires this kind of drama. It requires that speculators get hammered again and again because only through that process will you ever find price stability. 

It is only AFTER price stability that you will see Bitcoin used for its intended purpose...transactions

Bitcoin is not an investment. It is a tool to move $ around the globe outside of the eyes of the central banks and regulators. 

the artist Free This Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

I don't think they CAN have their hands on it. I do think that some of the other coins have a built in traceability factor that makes them anything but anonymous. 

BTC is untraceable. What makes it traceable is your participation in an etf or other speculation or storage tool that exists outside of bitcoin and its structure.

I don't think .gov has any intention of banning cash any time soon. I think that is a misdirection.  I think they will keep cash at a sub critical level so it is always chained to the local banking, atm paypal etc. structure.  

Cash is just too big a part of poor peoples lives. 

I will say this...the more we use plastic the more obscure and worthless ca$h or the number in my bank account seems to me. 

That has to have an effect on people. I look at my gold and see how stable that price has been over the last 8 years. I am liking it more and more. 

auricle Donald J. Trump Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:11 Permalink

“Our risk management team immediately contacted the client, requesting the client several times to partially close the positions to reduce the overall market risks,” OKEx said. “ However, the client refused to cooperate, which lead to our decision of freezing the client’s account to prevent further positions increasing. Shortly after this preemptive action, unfortunately, the BTC price tumbled, causing the liquidation of the account.”

 

Sounds fishy to me. Almost like it was done purposefully.

natxlaw hedgeless_horseman Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:59 Permalink

One of these exchanges is eventually going to get owned by someone with a bitcoin futures position. Bitcoin is land, yes we make more of it but there is a hard upper limit. 

Debt is the unlimited bullshit that gets spewed constantly and forms the basis of the current financial system. Bitcoin is a 2 ton rock falling on a house of cards.

Who ever falls onto the rock is going to be broken, but whoever that rock falls on is going to be crushed.

This incident is someone falling onto the rock. They've Yossemite Sam'd themselves and shot themselves in both feet. Next time the trader or the exchange may not be so lucky. It looks to me like the manipulators were doing everything in their power to shake off a long position with a margin call. If I had an extra thousand lying around, I'd buy bitcoin right now.

RedDwarf toady Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:25 Permalink

I'm a bitcoin guy and I never said that.  In fact I and most BTC people I know said the exact opposite.  Stop living in your own headspace based on what a few say.

Futures markets were inevitable.  So is the risk and pain for any of them that allow 20x leverage on a highly volatile asset.

Kagemusho Endgame Napoleon Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

PM holders are playing the same game as China; China is always into the long chess move taking decades.

Nature abhors a vacuum...especially when it concerns survival. The electric plants will be taken over by somebody, as the oligarchs did in Russia after the fall of the USSR

Until then, PM holders with have a very truncated version of Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs: the base of the pyramid will be PMs, the middle the food and water and the apex will consist of the means to keep the other two in your possession. And the order of use will be as inverted as society itself gets turned upside down.

But sooner or later there will be some form of homeostasis, just maybe not one that most would like. Think neo-feudalism, a social order based on who controls energy production and thus food production. A new royalty may arise for the same reason the old ones did: they were better thieves. But a PM rich guy might buy his way into the hierarchy, i.e. like Rothschilds did to the English monarchy. 

Yellow_Snow lester1 Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

Let me clear up some misinformation...

There wasn't Blackrock ETF speculation...  There's a CBOE backed Bitcoin ETF...  that was, and still is pending approval...  We are expecting to hear something in August

                    CBOE Files Application for Bitcoin-Based ETF with SEC

The media and uninformed traders mistakenly assumed that the Wilki twins second rejection of their proposed ETF was the ETF that everyone was waiting for...  IT WASN'T

There are about a dozen Bitcoin ETF's awaiting approval, and the Wilki twins ETF was just one of them...

 

Keep an eye out for the CBOE ETF backed by the Vaneck Solidx Bitcoin Trust ...

SunRise the artist Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:36 Permalink

Iron-Ledger Technology is here to stay. 

Just ask Mr. Ed about the circle-track jeers of the horse lovers around the Turn of the Century -1900:  

- Curse you, you automobiles:  You're too stupidly noisy.  
- You have a bench seat, because your mechanic Techie has to ride along, but a horse need not be so burdened to keep her running:  There's more room for payload!
- Your tires don't last.  Look how far you have to walk to get air! 
- Gasoline is hard to get, but horse-feed is everywhere.  
- You can't even cross a stream without getting stuck in the mud; or worse!

Today (and well before today)  automobiles are everywhere.

 

IF there's the slightest chance your blinders may be self-satisfyingly crimping your sight and that Crypto may be an infant Green($) Giant,  please have a look at one excellent example of a Market Disrupt-er:

Javascript Enabled Coin (JSEcoin)

https://platform.jsecoin.com/?lander=3&utm_source=referral&utm_campaign

tmosley lester1 Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:44 Permalink

It's not the price that is important, it is the cost and speed of transactions.

BTC is a dead coin walking, propped up by fraudsters, banksters and jokers who got in early and cashed out. They forced the coin into a bottle that could not hold it, and kept it there.

BTC is a bonsai kitty.

the artist tmosley Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:29 Permalink

I dont disagree with you... but I think an equal valuable trait is the anonymity and ability to transfer funds outside of the current structure...now that may have its fundamental basis in its cost and speed. I have often wondered if there are not too many people/entities that hold a disproportionate share of BTC that are buried forever. This would make it problematic for liquidity or velocity might be a better term. 

Time will tell. 

TeamDepends tmosley Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:50 Permalink

We decided yesterday to cast some pearls before the no-coiner swine.  Digibyte costs a fraction of a penny to transact, is currently faster than VISA and will only get speedier, and is immune to a 51% attack.  Digi ID is miraculous, and may be adopted by POTUS as a national ID system.  They are also working on a POS system and real-estate applications which is why DGB will become known as the "merchant's coin".  But most of you will ignore this, as you (us included) ignored fonestar years ago telling us about $120 BTC.  Oh well.

Imxploring lester1 Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:49 Permalink

A means of exchange or a pretend "investment" to speculate in.... your call!

Just as has happened to PMs we now have a "market" around and outside the market for BTC that can manipulate and ultimately destroy any real valuation.

Big difference between BTC and PMs is history and alternative use.

Tzanchan lester1 Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:55 Permalink

2 thoughts. What's that green paper in your pocket? Backed by exactly what? "THe full faith and credit of the US government?" Ha. I'd rather trust the Bitcoin stakeholders. Second, gold is hard to buy and spend. Watch some videos of people going through a Mickey D's drive through and pay with a $20 gold coin. The cashier will freak out instead of puttin it in her pocket and putting a piece of monopoly money in the till to make change. Gold is a barbarous relic, but it's been a store of value for 5000 years and a currency. Bitcoin has who knows how many owners, stakeholders, even with whales. There is a consensus limit on 21 million of them divisible town to what 20 decimal places? Ur a fool if you don't devote a couple percent of your savings in it.

smacker lester1 Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:56 Permalink

As I and some others have long said on ZH, crypto currencies like Bitcoin will only ever be a speculative investment. Some will make a wadge, others will lose their shirt.

The unstable value is one of the main reasons and that cannot be rectified when vast numbers of people are speculating.

However, the blockchain does have a future and it will emerge in a .gov issued payment system to replace fiat cash.

smacker Endgame Napoleon Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

Not really the same thing.

.Gov will simply introduce their own crypto currency using the blockchain and the man in the street will adopt it voluntarily because it will have a known relatively stable value when used to buy/sell goods/services and FX tansactions. Those who don't adopt it voluntarily will be forced to later on when it becomes mandatory and fiat cash is withdrawn.

However, they will do this only when they are satisfied all the wrinkles have been ironed out of the blockchain and their back doors are in place and fully tested, because the .gov crypto will have back doors make no mistake about it.

What happens to pioneer cryptos like Bitcoin will be of no interest to .gov. From a .gov point of view, why should they be interested in a private speculative investment that eventually lost all its value?

OceanX lester1 Fri, 08/03/2018 - 11:02 Permalink

" There will NEVER be mass adoption of Bitcoin ..."

 

Never is a long time.  Back in the 80s, I had a film class, we made a 16mm documentary.  The class was invited to the sound studio to watch the 'Master Mix.'  The president of the studio assured us, "Due to sunk cost, the motion picture industry will NEVER switch to total digital sound!"  He went on explaining the millions of dollars of equipment that was all analog...  We never even heard the term digital light projection in those days.