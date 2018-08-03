China Blinks: Why Beijing's Currency Intervention Is Doomed To Failure

The People’s Bank of China today announced a re-introduction of reserve requirements on FX forwards trading which it had eliminated last September just after the Yuan soared against the dollar – a move aimed at taking pressure off the renminbi as the USDCNY rapidly closed in on 7.00. However, as ING's Chris Turner writes, this looks only a temporary reprieve for the renminbi as all prior PBoC attempts to stem CNY weakness haven't been all that successful in reversing a trend.
Reserve requirements back in play
Since 2015 the PBOC has used reserve requirements on FX forward transactions as a tool to control ‘macro-financial risks’. The measure puts a 20% required reserve ratio for financial institutions when conducting onshore CNY forwards business on behalf of customers. The move makes it effectively costlier for the market to fund short CNY positions through the forwards market.
This measure was first used for domestic financial institutions in October 2015 and then broadened to include foreign institutions in July 2016 when USD/CNY was pushing above 6.70. These reserve requirements were scrapped when USD/CNY was dipping below 6.50 in September 2017 amidst broad dollar weakness.
Prior PBoC attempts to stem CNY weakness haven't been all that successful
ING, Bloomberg
Why now?
It seems pretty clear that these measures have been introduced to trigger a squeeze in short CNY positions and keep USD/CNY away from 7.00. This reserve requirement is a relatively soft measure and avoids the bigger stick of FX intervention or rate hikes at a time policymakers are delicately deleveraging the economy.
We also think Chinese policymakers had a bad experience when USD/CNY was last trading near 7.00 in late 2016. Investors struggled to digest the message at the time that the renminbi was stable versus the basket and that the move to 7.00 was all about the dollar. That message will be so much harder to deliver today given the 6% decline in the renminbi against its trading basket since late June and the uncertainty over whether this is a market-led decline or the PBOC is using the renminbi as a weapon in the current trade war.
Temporary reprieve
USD/CNH has sold off 1% on today's (Friday) news, but we doubt investors will be encouraged to return to Renminbi exposure anytime soon.
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has made the US trade position clear by outlining that Washington wants to create a situation where it’s more painful for China to continue current practices than it is for China to reform.
An increase in the proposed tariff rate to 25% on the next $200bn worth of Chinese imports looks likely over coming weeks. And combined with firm US rates and what look like continued dollar strength over coming months, it looks as though the PBOC will be forced to use more of its currency toolkit to prevent USD/CNY going through 7.00.
Comments
tyler blinks?
Gartman says sell, therfore buy.
cha ching mr fu man chu!
In reply to tyler blinks? by PrezTrump
And gold spikes down.....
RIPS
In reply to Gartman says sell, therfore… by TheSilentMajority
LOL, China - paipa tiga ROFLMAO
They are peggers and trade cheaters!!!!! They have NOTHING, they are gonna fall on their own petard! without US markets they will be TOAST - wan't some Jam Xi?????
Fuck'em right down mainstreet bitchezzzzzz
In reply to And gold spikes down..... … by Deathrips
Shorting Wall-Mart type stores stock seems like a logical play. If logic works anymore.
In reply to LOL, CHina by Free This
She say that she dindantaluv me - she lie, she lie....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rILKm-DC06A
Made in Chaynah!
In reply to Shorting Wall-Mart type… by are we there yet
You mean Trump was right again, China manipulates its currency to cheat in trade? No kidding!
And the US (USD = reserve currency) doesn't manipulate its currency and the price of commodities...?
In reply to You mean Trump was right… by woody188
Looks like the Trumptards have swallowed the 'China Bad' meme. It's fucking hilarious.
In reply to And the US (USD = reserve… by Bokkenrijder
The US would never ever even think of doing such a dastardly deed.
How dare you imply! :)
In reply to And the US (USD = reserve… by Bokkenrijder
FUCK CHINA!
MAGA
Ghost currency
Oops. China wasn't dealing with just another easy to bribe and influence politician. They just found out they were dealing with a drop-forged well experienced business man. Trumped 'em up, he did.
An honest question... When I hear this kind of news daily -
(1) Harley Davidson is shifting to Thailand
(2) Tesla is planning to invest heavily in China manufacturing.. How can Trump succeed with China??
We are still not ready for
(1) competitive wages with less welfare and
(2) Govt policies favor only the top 1%, rather than American working class or any major infrastructure development.....
In the end China might cave in just before elections (similar to Europe, nothing in real) and Dow will hit 30,000!!
yuan has been a lot more stable the last couple of years compared to the US dollar....lately its been pegged to gold and liquidity for physical gold in the west is moving into crisis mode just when the Yuan oil futures contract goes into delivery next month....Lets see how the US dollar fairs when that hits....the PBOC's policy is a stable Yuan currency despite the US attempts to destabilize trade. At some point the US will have sanctions on everyone else around the world and then they will cry nobody wants to trade with them......the bully in the schoolyard. Their leaders are morons and yet they expect everyone to follow.....