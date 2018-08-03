A Chinese Spy Worked In Senator Dianne Feinstein's Office For Twenty Years

We can only imagine the twenty-four hour media blitz that would be unleashed if this had happened with the Trump campaign, or on anyone's staff even remotely associated with President Trump past or present.
But when the story first broke in the middle of this week of a mole working on behalf of the
Russian Chinese government on a powerful Democrat Senate Intelligence Committee member's staff, it passed in the mainstream media with a yawn, and though slowly gaining visibility still hasn't been covered by some of the large cable networks or newspapers.
Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) was "mortified" upon learning that a Chinese spy had worked in her office for nearly 20 years.
According to new details initially unveiled in a Politico report on Russian and Chinese spies in Silicon Valley, a staffer who was fired five years ago had managed to stay on her team for nearly two decades likely out of motivation to collect information related to her long tenure on the Senate Intelligence Committee, for which she maintains top-secret security clearance.
Sen. Feinstein reportedly made the staffer retire upon being alerted by the FBI. He worked as her personal driver and clerk for her Bay Area office, as CBS San Francisco relates:
On Wednesday, the San Francisco Chronicle uncovered additional details in a column written by reporters Phil Matier and Andy Ross. The column revealed that the Chinese spy was Feinstein’s driver who also served as a gofer in her Bay Area office and was a liaison to the Asian-American community.
He even attended Chinese consulate functions for the senator.
Feinstein — who was Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee at the time — was reportedly mortified when the FBI told her she’d be infiltrated. Investigators reportedly concluded the driver hadn’t leaked anything of substance and Feinstein forced him to retire.
Perhaps the most stunning part of the story is that he remained in her office for nearly two decades, reportedly having contact with China's Ministry of State Security for an unknown number of years during that lengthy period.
Though it's unclear when his contact with the Chinese state began, follow-up reports by local San Francisco sources claim he may have been an unwitting asset.
The San Francisco Chronicle in a follow-up investigation reports:
According to our source, the intrigue started years earlier when the staffer took a trip to Asia to visit relatives and was befriended by someone who continued to stay in touch with him on subsequent visits.
That someone was connected with the People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of State Security.
“He didn’t even know what was happening — that he was being recruited,” says our source. “He just thought it was some friend.”
Neither the FBI nor Chinese embassy has issued official comment in response to the bombshell story; however, various reports cite investigators close to the matter who say the mole was able to obtain little or nothing of substance.
It's believed that the advantage of Chinese intelligence placing a driver with the Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee is that he may have picked up on tidbits of sensitive conversations at moments the senator thought she could comfortably speak to colleagues and staff.
One former counter-espionage FBI agent in the Bay Area, Jeff Harp, told CBS San Francisco he believes someone like Sen. Feinstein would constitute a key, high value target for foreign intelligence and eavesdropping:
Harp pointed out politicians with access to classified information are generally trained on what not to say and when not to say it. But he also noted when you have a driver behind the wheel day in and day out for 20 years, there are more opportunities to slip up.
“Think about Diane Feinstein and what she had access to,” Harp explained. “One, she had access to the Chinese community here in San Francisco; great amount of political influence. Two, correct me if I’m wrong, Dianne Feinstein still has very close ties to the intelligence committees there in Washington, D.C.”
And of Silicon Valley being a hotbed of Chinese espionage, Harp continued, “They also have an interest in the economy here. How to get political influence here. What’s being developed in Silicon Valley that has dual-use technology. All of that is tied to the Bay Area.”
Comments
So that's where this old bitch gets all her ideas.
Meanwhile, Israhelli spies have been in the top DC positions and nobody dares say a thing.
Chinese spies are essentially spying on Israhelli officials in DC.
In reply to So that's where this old… by Your_Suzerain
Everyone loves a dual citizen.
RUSSIA!!!!!
In reply to Meanwhile, Israhelli spies… by beemasters
Yet Feinstein IS and has always been an Israeli spy!
In reply to Everyone loves a dual… by IridiumRebel
If this "Chinese staffer/spy" were news the FBI would have known about it. Feinstein's SF86 form had to disclose a relationship with a foreign national. The fact that this didn't come out means the FBI/IC was using the staffer to track contacts and plant misinformation. If this is not old news then everyone in the top levels of the DHS should be fired.
In reply to Yet Feinstein IS and has… by CTacitus
this asshole was "a staffer who was fired 5 years ago"???
5 freakin' YEARS ago???
a spy on the payroll, and all that bitch did was "fire" him???? (actually, she didn't even do that: she just made him quit)
and not one fuckin' peep outta the media?
Trump proven right yet again: the MSM is the enemy of America
In reply to If this "Chinese staffer/spy… by Stuck on Zero
But he brought good fortune.... Cookies!
For someone, assuredly!!
In reply to this asshole was "a staffer… by vato poco
I'm searching for a heart of gold, and I'm getting old! These "leaders" HATE you! ALL OF THEM!
In reply to But he brought good fortune… by MozartIII
A commie spy? Working for DiFi? What the hell?!...LMAO!
Who could have ever imagined such a thing? ;-)
In reply to I'm by Free This
One mopre retarded post and you make actually covert somebody here monkey faced boy keep up the good work. you are really making a difference.
In reply to I'm by Free This
Of course, there are always the Pakistani IT professionals...
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to But he brought good fortune… by MozartIII
Politicians with access to classified info “are generally trained” on what to do and what not to do?
what, like Hillary Clinton?
In reply to Everyone loves a dual… by IridiumRebel
Q !CbboFOtcZs No.117
Aug 3 2018 16:26:29 (EST)
http://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/JW-v.-DOJ-02046-Hillary-R.-Clinton-Part-24-of-24.pdfDOJ-02046-Hillary-R.-Clinton-Part-24-of-24.pdf" target="_new" title="archive" id="archive_today">
https://twitter.com/JordanSchachtel/status/1025442755600891904/photo/1
We have the server[S].
Q
In reply to Politicians with access to… by Big Creek Rising
Go look.
https://qanon.pub/
In reply to Q !CbboFOtcZs No.117 Aug 3… by monad
Well st least it wasn't Pakistanis or fascists this time. Unusually, for the Dems.
In reply to Everyone loves a dual… by IridiumRebel
Old List.
Duel Citizen Nationals from other Countries should & do hold Political Office.
This is an old list.
Question, can you name them all?
THE US SENATE [13]
Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) Barbara Boxer (D-CA) Benjamin Cardin (D-MD) Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) Al Franken (D-MN) Herb Kohl (D-WI) Frank Lautenberg (D-NJ) Joseph Lieberman (Independent-CT) Carl Levin (D-MI) Bernie Sanders (Independent-VT) Charles Schumer (D-NY) Ron Wyden (D-OR) Michael Bennet (D-CO)
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES [27]
Gary Ackerman (D-NY) Shelley Berkley (D-NV) Howard Berman (D-CA) Eric Cantor (R-VA) David Cicilline (D-RI) Stephen Cohen (D-TN) Susan Davis (D-CA) Ted Deutch (D-FL) Eliot Engel (D-NY) Bob Filner (D-CA) Barney Frank (D-MA) Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) Jane Harman (D-CA) Steve Israel (D-NY) Sander Levin (D-MI) Nita Lowey (D-NY) Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) Jared Polis (D-CO) Steve Rothman (D-NJ) Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) Allyson Schwartz (D-PA) Adam Schiff (D-CA) Brad Sherman (D-CA) Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) Henry Waxman (D-CA) Anthony Weiner (D-NY) John Yarmuth (D-KY)
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/89-of-our-senators-and-congress-hold…
In reply to Meanwhile, Israhelli spies… by beemasters
China! China! CHINA!!!
QUICK, get Mueller on the horn!...
oh wait, she's a democrat... never mind.
In reply to Old List. Duel Citizen… by Chupacabra-322
Good list Chupacabra. I'd say we have a vastly bigger problem with Israeli dual citizens serving in government more than any other. And it needs to be excised. BTW, the spelling is 'dual' not 'duel'. Here is another list:
http://educate-yourself.org/cn/dualcitizensobamaadmin23aug12.shtml
In reply to Old List. Duel Citizen… by Chupacabra-322
At least its not the Russians.
In reply to So that's where this old… by Your_Suzerain
And his punishment? Forced retirement. With a government pension no doubt. So to these pedophiles nothing is criminal?
In reply to So that's where this old… by Your_Suzerain
We've been $old out for decades by (((them))).
In reply to So that's where this old… by Your_Suzerain
Ho Li Shit!
In reply to So that's where this old… by Your_Suzerain
Probably got some great Christmas gifts from Diane every year..
Shoe-phone, maybe.
In reply to Probably got some great… by ebworthen
Feinstein colluded and conspired with the Chinese.
She knew.
the chauffeurs clothes and the car were no doubt infested with bugs.
Chiggers.
In reply to the chauffeurs clothes and… by hooligan2009
She's too busy building her and her husband's bank accounts to give a damn about California, let-alone her staff! Let them eat cake I say! Gotta love these "enlightened" Libs... they continue to crank-out more and more failed policies. Data and/or results be damned! It makes them FEEL GOOD... that's what matters to these people! Nevermind how their constituents feel! Spies? That's just the cost of doing business to this lot of people! But it's AMERICA that pays the cost, not them... so all is great in their view!
The spy was probably more interested in getting information about Feinstein's husband Richard Blum's business dealings, and vice versa. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_C._Blum
And they call the right Rhino's?
She's a stupid whore.
No fucking shit.
This just in; water is wet.
I feel very secure knowing the following:
"Feinstein — who was Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee at the time — was reportedly mortified when the FBI told her she’d be infiltrated. Investigators reportedly concluded the driver hadn’t leaked anything of substance and Feinstein forced him to retire."
She is the Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee? The qualifications must be VERY LOW for this type of work. SHEESH...
My cat is on the Intelligence Committee. What are you trying to say ?
In reply to I feel very secure knowing… by TheFQ
It's always the same dog ate my homework with these dem pols. They get infiltrated, turned into puppets and they ask the infiltrator to retire or give them paid leave. These dems do these acts of pissing away tax payers' dollars right on down to the dogcatcher.
I wonder if her opponent Kevin de Leon is gonna bring this up and challenge granny on this issue?
Sorry, who the fuck is in charge of vetting staff like this?
the DNC
In reply to Sorry, who the fuck is in… by Pendolino
So she was on the Senate Intelligence Committee but it was down to the DNC to vet her staff. Can anyone else see a problem with this picture? What connections to the intelligence agencies that might have an inkling the guy was a spy is the DNC supposed to have? Seems like an open goal to me.
In reply to the DNC by hooligan2009
It could have been worse...it could have been a Russian spy. /s
These jokers are fooling no one. The Fourth Turning book was indeed prescient of the current times, having been written in the 90's, as there are clear indications everywhere that these sclerotic, gamed, rackets of institutions are all coming down. More and more just aren't buying the BS status quo.
And it couldn't happen any sooner.
This quote couldn't be more spot on, as it's time to move on to a new great cause that the racketeers have to learn once again how to game in another few generations:
“Every great cause begins as a movement, becomes a business, and eventually degenerates into a racket.”
— Eric Hoffer
She should resign immediately.
A Chinese spy picking Feinstein's brain for ideas? That had to be a US counter-intelligence coup. Poor bastard.
This shows how unobservant Feinstein and the deep state she works for really are.
A massive elephant crapping in the middle of room and nobody bloody notices anything!
Of cause we all hear over and over again like a broken record that...
... it wos the Russians that did everything bad don't you know!!!!
They were also having an affair, Ms. Dianne loved anal. She only twigged when once in her apartment he pulled back the shower curtain and sang Boo Hoo Baby I'm a Spy.
Senile Senator Feinschwein was unavailable for comment.
Blum. Bay Bridge. Chinese steel.
'Mortified' she is now...
Another reason for term limits?
Feinstein deserves the death penalty for treason.