"This Is A Coup For China": Senators Slam Google's Plan For Censored China Search Engine

Two days ago we reported that in a striking departure from its mission statement of keeping speech free and uncensored, in its latest attempt to penetrate the Chinese market, Google was planning the rollout of a censored search engine in China. Google originally shut down its Chinese search engine in 2010, citing - ironically - government attempts to “limit free speech on the web" but that no longer appears to be a binding consideration.
Google has demonstrated the app which would blacklist websites and search terms about human rights, democracy, religion and protests, to the Chinese government, and a final version could be rolled out in six to nine months. As The Intercept reported citing internal documents leaked by a whistleblower, Google had been developing the censored version of its search engine under the codename Dragonfly since the beginning of 2017. The search engine is being built as an Android mobile app, and will reportedly “blacklist sensitive queries” and filter out all websites blocked by China’s web censors (including Wikipedia and BBC News). The censorship will extend to Google’s image search, spell check, and suggested search features.
Today, a group of Republican and Democratic senators slammed Alphabet Google the still unconfirmed reports it is developing a censored version of its search engine. According to Bloomberg, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, a prominent China critic, was joined by five other lawmakers on a letter to Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai on Friday demanding answers about the proposed "Dragonfly" search engine.
“If true, this reported plan is deeply troubling and risks making Google complicit in human rights abuses related to China’s rigorous censorship regime. It is a coup for the Chinese government and Communist Party to force Google -- the biggest search engine in the world -- to comply with their onerous censorship requirements, and sets a worrying precedent for other companies seeking to do business in China without compromising their core values.”
The letter demands details on Google’s push into China, and was also signed by Republicans Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Cory Gardner of Colorado, and Democrats Mark Warner of Virginia, Ron Wyden of Oregon and Bob Menendez of New Jersey.
Rubio has emerged as a strident critic of China. He voted this week against the annual defense policy bill because it didn’t include stringent punishment of Chinese telecommunication firm ZTE Corp. for violating U.S. sanctions by selling technology to Iran and North Korea
"We appreciate your prompt reply to this inquiry, including any views that you are prepared to share as to how this reported development can be reconciled with Google’s unofficial motto, ‘Don’t be evil,’" the letter concludes.
And while Google responded that it declines to comment on "speculation about future plans", in a separate article Bloomberg reports that as Google is contemplating its Chinese expansion, it has already figured out just how it will monetize selling out: it is laying the groundwork for a key part of the initiative, bringing its cloud business to the world’s second-largest economy.
The internet giant is in talks with Tencent Holdings Ltd., Inspur Group and other Chinese companies to offer Google cloud services in the mainland, according to people familiar with the discussions. They asked not to be identified discussing private matters.
The talks began in early 2018 and Google narrowed partnership candidates to three firms in late March, according to one of the people. However, with trade tensions between China and the U.S. now looming over the effort, it’s unclear if the plans will proceed.
After years of slowly rebuilding a presence in China, Google has pressed the accelerator recently. As Bloomberg notes, it’s building a cloud data center region in Hong Kong this year and opened an artificial intelligence research center in Beijing in January. Along with other Alphabet Inc. units, it has begun investing more in Chinese companies. Plans for a censored search app in China surfaced earlier this week, sparking a furious debate about whether Google is putting profit over its mission to "organize the world’s information and make it universally available."
Too little, too late fuckers. It's already done.
https://www.businessinsider.com/google-rolls-out-new-voter-registration…
https://www.justsecurity.org/59941/googles-dragonfly-bellwether-human-r…
You should have thought about this when they paid you to let them pop the dotcom bubble but noooo, you're all crooks so you didn't think about the consequences landing on your own dumb asses.
https://media.8ch.net/file_store/79836ab200277fcf2ffe9b108dfbabc2dc1e30…
Yep, wayyy too late.
The pols are willfully ignorant and/or bought off so their feigned outrage is pure hypocrisy.
How long will it take for the average citizen to realize that it was Google and Facebook behind the technology and advice (Eric Schmidt anyone?) that has enabled China (and N. Korea!) to become a massive surveillance and behavioral modification experiment on a grand scale?
Coming to a continent near you soon.
China is a piece of shit, fire a sunbeam right up their communist assess! They will be eating themselves soon enough.
FANGS can kiss my ass too!
so China is going to let the NSA and CIA in? Doubtful.....
All the more reason to turn to alternatives.
Well, I guess we all know where their priorities lie. What a bunch of fucking hypocrites! No principles at all in the face of money. They should have told China to fuck off.
That being said, China has every right to control what goes on in their own country. So maybe 'capitalists' don't really HAVE the 'right' to do business in China, and if they want to, they will have to sell out.
And we will know who they are when they do.
Anyone who doesn't see that Big Tech is in for an overhaul isn't paying attention. These companies will be getting cut down to size with regulations and anti-trust actions, coming soon.
They put themselves on the radar at a time when TPTB are DESPERATELY searching for fall guys to take the blame for the shit that's coming.
Big Tech's gonna get put on a short leash. But it won't matter, because the internet will be classified as a utility and be taken away from Silicon Valley and the venture capitalists. That day is coming very soon now.
Taken away from Silicon Valley and given directly to the Deep State to manage. Sounds like a winner.
Too late. Deep state created Google. Look up In-Q-Tel. Why do you think Google is now called ABC as in the ABC agencies (CIA/NSA/FBI) . It's right in your face if you care to look.
Bullshit. Big tech is the proxy government now. This little show of resistance is just an act to convince the Chinese that Google has pissed off the US government when in fact .gov can't wait to see all that Chinese social science data. Data/information is the only power that matters now. Do you really think Google will firewall the CIA/NSA from their Chinese operations? Get a clue.
But, its just business, nothing personal.
Google is practicing for here in the US. They are already censoring conservative speech. It will just be a matter of time. Just watch.
They squeeze people's nut's and nobody does anything.
Why improve morale?
Where's my 3D gun?
Yeah, but now they have a legal means to snoop and "massage" public opinion by altering the permitted search results. So this is not exactly a win for China. Then they get to bring the tech back home to make sure Trump doesn't win next time.
I am certain the Senators objections are just Kabuki theatre, of course they want Google branded NSA spyware installed.