Kunstler: Is The Deep State Ready To Start A World War Just To Oust Trump?

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
Light It Up
The Guardians of the Galaxy at National Public Radio were beside themselves Wednesday night reporting that “the lights are blinking red for a 2018 election attack by Russia.” Well, isn’t that an interesting set-up? In effect, NPR is preparing its listeners in advance to reject and dispute the coming midterm election if they’re not happy with the results. Thus continues America’s institutional self-sabotage, with the help of a news media that’s become the errand boy of the Deep State.
What do I mean by the Deep State? The vested permanent bureaucracy of Washington DC, and especially its vastly overgrown and redundant “Intel Community,” which has achieved critical mass to take on a life of its own within the larger government, makes up its own rules of conduct, not necessarily within the rule of law, and devotes too much of its budget and influence defending its own prerogatives rather than the interests of the nation.
Personally, I doubt that President Putin of Russia is dumb enough to allow, let alone direct, his intel services to lift a finger “meddling” in the coming US midterm election, with this American intel behemoth vacuuming every digital electron on earth into the NSA’s bottomless maw of intercepted secrets.
Mr. Putin must have also observed by now that the US Intel Community is capable of generating mass public hallucinations, to the beat of war-drums, and determined not to give it anything to work with. That’s my theory about what Russia is up to. If you have a better one, let’s hear it?
Another curious incident played out on CNN earlier this week when Max Boot, senior fellow at the Council of Foreign Relations (the Deep State faculty lounge) faced off against Russia historian/scholar Stephen F. Cohen of Princeton on Anderson Cooper’s prime-time show.
“Russia is attacking us right now according to Trump’s own Director of National Security (Daniel Coates)!” Mr. Boot shrilly declared.
“I’ve been studying Russia for forty-five years,” Mr. Cohen replied, “I’ve lived in Russia and I’ve lived here. If Russia was attacking us, we would know it.”
“You’ve consistently been an apologist for Russia in those last 45 years,” Mr. Boot riposted.
“I don’t do defamation of people; I do serious analysis of serious national security policy,” Mr. Cohen rejoined. “When people like you call people like me ‘apologists for Russia’ because we don’t agree with your analysis, you are criminalizing diplomacy and detante and you are the threat to national security.”
Referee Anderson Cooper stepped in: “So, finally Stephen, you’re saying Russia was not attacking the United States?”
“Yes, I don’t think they attacked the United States,” Cohen said.
“You’re apologizing for Russia as we speak,” Mr. Boot inserted.
“This is low-level stuff that went on,” Mr. Cohen said. “It is not 9/11. It is not Pearl Harbor. It is not Russian paratroopers descending on Washington. This kind of hyperbole, ‘an attack on America,’ suggests that we need to attack Russia….I think Mr. Boot would have been happy if Trump had waterboarded Putin at the summit and made him confess….”
Notice how astonished Mr. Cooper was to hear the view that Russia did not attack the US. It’s inconceivable in the universe-as-known-to-CNN, so potent is the hallucination there that even the water-cooler is bubbling with angst.
Oh, and by the way, do any of you readers actually know how the duties of the Director of National Security (Mr. Coates) differ from the Director of the CIA (Gina Haspel) or the Director of the NSA (Paul M. Nakasone)?
In case you are mystified as to why a considerable portion of the public is disgusted with the news media, it is as simple as this: they appear to be an instrument of that permanent government bureaucracy, doing its bidding, defending its criminal mischief, and covering up its dishonesty. Proof of that is the media’s conspicuous inattention to the now well-documented political depravity in another arm of the Intel Community, the FBI — a much more compelling story of villainy than 13 Russian Facebook trolls and the alleged (still unproven) hacking of the DNC.
Donald Trump, aka the Golden Golem of Greatness, may be an unappetizing and embarrassing president. But is the Deep State ready to start a world war just to shove him offstage? Or burn down the constitution? While CNN stands by with Jeri-cans of gasoline?
Yes. And, subsequent email to the Dan Bongino show.
August 1, 2018: Ep. 775 Is the FBI Hiding This Damaging Information?
In this episode I address the devastating information the FBI and the DOJ may be hiding in the FISA application. I also address some suspicious behavior by the Mueller probe.
Dan,
“Most of it happens in the United Kingdom. A Five Eyes partner. Ladies & Gentlemen, are we hiding CIA Ops in the United Kingdom? That we should’ve not been conducting?”
“Is this going to be a major black eye on our Intelligence Community?
“Running CIA Ops in a foreign country to entrap a Political candidate in the UNITED STATES?
Dan,
does a Bear shit in the woods?
Here’s my proof.
The CIA was formed in London formerly called the OSS which was a subsidiary of the British SIS (British Secret Intelligence Service) set up by the Bank of England during its formation.
There wasn't a single American involved in the formation of the OSS.
"The OSS was actually set up by four members of the British Chief of Staff: Lord Louis Mountbatten (formerly Battenberg), a cousin of the King, and related to the Frankfort banking families. Rothschild and Cassel; Charles Hambro, director of Special Operations Executive, and director of Hambros Bank; Col.Stewart Menzies, head of Secret Intelligence Service; and William Stephenson, in charge of SIS American operations."
~ page 140, World Order (Our Secret Rulers) written by American historian, author, and speaker Eustace Mullins.
"The American secret service was never anything but a British operation.directed at all levels by representatives of the British Crown. OSS agents received advanced training for the European theater at Bletchley Park, British espionage headquarters. This site was chosen because it was only ten miles from Woburn Abbey, where Lord Beaverbrook' s agent, Sefton Delmer, operated the British "dirty tricks" center and other propaganda activities. Woburn Abbey was the ancestral home of the Duke of Bedford, Marquess of Tavistock. The British Bureau of Psychological, Warfare operated as the Tavistock Institute. "
- page 141, World Order (Our Secret Rulers) written by American historian, author, and speaker Eustace Mullins.
Drug Incorporated, Federal Reserve and the London Connection.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v...
When it goes down, I want everyone to remember the role these cock-sucking journalists played. Shithead flaming faggots like Q-Tip Cooper. There's no base deep enough to hide you, we're going to find you.
I have a dream... miles and miles street lights with them swinging.
In reply to Yes by Chupacabra-322
When you have zero skin in the game, you can say whatever the hell you want. Welcome to the world of zero accountability and consequences for so-called 'leaders', 'decision-makers', and 'influence-peddlers'.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to When by Cryptopithicus Homme
It's the OTHER WAY around.
Trump WILL start WORLD WAR 3
so the DEEP STATE won't oust him.
In reply to . by skbull44
"What do I mean by the Deep State? The vested permanent bureaucracy of Washington DC,...."
The author is clearly confusing the Deep State for the faction that opposes Trump in DC.
If it was the entire Deep State, Trump would have been gone by now.
In reply to lol by sanctificado
What If Everything We’ve Been Told About Recent History Is a Lie?
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/they-work-to-manufacture-consent-bec…
https://medium.com/@caityjohnstone/how-you-can-be-absolutely-certain-th…
War, Propaganda and the Media
In reply to "What do I mean by the Deep… by beemasters
1 truth you can count on .. starting a war with Russia is starting a war in which we all lose.
In reply to . by JSBach1
Anderson Cooper is a piece of shit "journalist" blatantly shilling for the CFR/Deep State/MIC war machine. His show is just a set-up to sell foreign policy propaganda to average americans to help the repugnant MIC war-machine oppress foreign people in far-away lands that pose absolutely no threat to the USA whatsoever.
In reply to 1 truth they can count … by 07564111
James Kunstler is a Jew and while I find him entertaining at times - Let's just not take Jewish council for the next 1000 years.
He is limited hangout as much as Noam Chomsky.
In reply to "What do I mean by the Deep… by beemasters
Exactly...don't think a president ever lost reelection during war time.
In reply to lol by sanctificado
you can pick your nose, and you can pick your president, but you can't wipe your president under the couch.
In reply to Exactly...don't think a… by slightlyskeptical
> “the lights are blinking red for a 2018 election attack by Russia.”
No they're not...
President Donald J. Trump is Strengthening the Security of Our Elections
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trum…
--------
Triangulation works both ways.
In reply to lol by sanctificado
The problem for the Deep State if they start a war, Trump will be in it to win it.
Not drag it out for decades and then withdraw without a victory.
In reply to lol by sanctificado
"Not drag it out for decades and then withdraw without a victory."
You actually think a war with Russia will last decades!
When Russia went up against the Wehrmacht it lost about half it's population.
Unlike obese and drugged Americans,,, the Russians will fight to the last standing man.
Anyways,,, the war probably won't last more then a few hours before most life on the planet is killed.
In reply to The problem for the Deep… by ejmoosa
Well, half their population? Note quite. 22 Million. Where they really lost a lot of their population base was during and after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
In reply to "Not drag it out for decades… by rejected
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_J._Donovan
(1920s) Following his return to the U.S., Donovan took his wife on a combined vacation, business trip, and intelligence mission to Japan, China, and Korea, then went on alone to Siberia. He went back to work at his law firm, but also took an extensive journey to Europe, where he did business on behalf of J. P. Morgan and gathered intelligence about international Communism
(1940s) Donovan set up espionage and sabotage schools, established front companies, arranged clandestine collaborations with international corporations and the Vatican, and oversaw the invention of new, espionage-friendly guns, cameras, and bombs. Donovan also recruited agents, selecting individuals with a wide range of backgrounds – ranging from intellectuals and artists to people with criminal backgrounds. He hired a great many female spies, dismissing criticism by those who felt women were unsuited to such work. Among his prominent recruits were film director John Ford, actor Sterling Hayden, author Stephen Vincent Benet, and Eve Curie, daughter of the scientists Marie and Pierre Curie. Other OSS recruits included poet Archibald MacLeish, banker Paul Mellon, Alfred du Pont, Julia Child, psychologist Carl Jung (who helped with the effort to analyze the psyches of Hitler and other Nazi leaders), author Walter Lord, and members of the Auchincloss and Vanderbilt families. There were so many aristocrats in the agency that the joke went around that OSS stood for "Oh So Social".
In reply to lol by sanctificado
They have "skin in the game". They just don't understand it yet.
In reply to . by skbull44
Fear of a potential war sells weapons too
In reply to When by Cryptopithicus Homme
Shat, all this talk of war everywhere! WWIII, Civil War, Revolutionary War, war, war, war....fucking psychosis is what it is. Most of these asshats have not seen real war - they are in for a rude awakening!
They won't like it one fucking bit!
In reply to Fear of a potential war… by JimmyJones
I don't want my kids to die in a mud hole.
But, our current last peaceful chance for change is a thin reed, indeed.
Patriots need to lay every scrap of information on the line NOW.
Information is the weapon of today.
Best that we win.
In reply to Shat, all this talk of war… by Free This
Agreed, but these asshats talking it up are really gonna get an ass raping! When I say what I say about this here I get gang banged, I don't care about that, they don't listen to me.
I have the battle scars and I have one good fight left in me, if it happens here, then I am fucking going all out!
In reply to I don't want my kids to die… by Jim in MN
All asshat and no cattle!
In reply to Agreed, but these asshats… by Free This
I first read your post as attacking the Right. Now it looks like you meant the Left. Maybe that's why you were downvoted.
Yeah, war is hell. But so is tyranny.
In reply to Agreed, but these asshats… by Free This
I think the fight is INside you, and gravity plays a take no prisoners type style, he has yet to lose a fight.
In reply to Agreed, but these asshats… by Free This
Good luck with that. Posting on ZH and other forums has been discredited as the neocons and liberals have done a nice job of labeling anything but the mainstream media as fake news. All of your biggest pushers of the real fake news like the NY Times, WaPo, Time, Huffpo, the Atlantic, broadcast media and others are read or viewed by the "intelligent and educated" people and they can't get enough of it. NPR is one of the biggest with their audience considering themselves a cut above everyone including other educated people. Try posting any kind of truth in their comments sections and you're royally stomped on by lots of people. Some like the LA Times and Huffpo won't print letters that go against their propaganda. Then there's Twitshit, Fakebook, and YouTube hiring censors to weed out anything that goes against the mainstream narrative. The real fake news outfits were in decline until Trump got elected and suddenly viewership and readership went up as they went into Trump and Russia bashing mode. Our university system has created these unthinking ghouls but they won't be satisfied until their stated goal of everyone going to college is met. Anyone, especially politicians and "educators", who say everyone must go to college should be shot drawn and quartered as they are either ignorant as hell or have an agenda. This does not mean we should give up the effort to convey the real truth.
In reply to I don't want my kids to die… by Jim in MN
Rope is cheaper than a bullet. And reuseable.
In reply to When by Cryptopithicus Homme
Better plan, sure, round 'em up but also include the 911 co-conspirators. The best place to hang them is the Memorial "Eye" at ground zero. They only open it once a year. Check it out, it's ideal. When closed the spikes would make a perfect place to put ropes, once full and they're all hung, wait a few weeks then open the "eye" all the carcasses will flop off, then rinse and repeat, as needed, until we have our republic back. It would be Reality TV and harken back to old America when hangings were a public event, box lunches, vendors, entertainers, then the final act.
In reply to When by Cryptopithicus Homme
,,
In reply to When by Cryptopithicus Homme
If the Russians show up; offer them coffee and donuts. Maybe they will give you the number of that gorgeous babe they had sitting on their hypersonic missile. We can do business with the Russians. A couple of Russian paratroopers probably have more class than all of Washington, DC. In the future refer to DC as Lizard Ville.
In reply to When by Cryptopithicus Homme
Deep State was trying to start a war with Russia even BEFORE President Trump was elected. This is because they were worried Hillary might not get elected.
The establishment method of governance is always the same. 1) Print infinite amounts of money to gain votes and pay for things that one can't normally afford; 2) Start a war with a country that is rich in resources. If you win the war, the conquered resources will ward off any inflation from having printed too much money, and if you lose the war, you take your money and change countries.
In reply to Yes by Chupacabra-322
This Jeff Sessions is a terrible little scoundrel. The maverick needs to fire this guy or face the consequences. He hired him and he can fire him. Unfuckingbelievable.
CLIVEN BUNDY VOWS TO FIGHT DOJ APPEAL OF DISMISSAL IN STANDOFF TRIAL CASE
http://dailycaller.com/2018/08/02/cliven-bundy-standoff-doj/
In reply to Deep State has been trying… by sixsigma cygnu…
It's like he's in a coma
In reply to This Jeff Sessions is a… by chunga
I've been angry with this govt for a long time but never like this.
In reply to It's like he's in a coma by JRobby
Me too chunga.
In fact I dont really consider this a government anymore.
I believe this is the largest looting operation in the history of the world.
When common sense is thrown out the window day after day thats the tell.
Personally.......I prep. to live off grid on our farm.
It keeps me moving towards my goals.
In reply to I've been angry with this… by chunga
"In fact I dont really consider this a government anymore.
I believe this is the largest looting operation in the history of the world"
From the ground up. Even the locals are utterly brazen.
In reply to Me too chunga. In fact I… by Zappalives
3D chess doesn't make any sense without pot. It's their loss. Get to work dickhead (sessions).
In reply to This Jeff Sessions is a… by chunga
The look on Mr. Poopers face, to this perceived revelation of a nothing Russian burger is priceless. The depth of the massive brainwashing, Psychological Operation that has occurred is like something out of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers .."
Fucking people have lost it ... bigly, and thats just #sad
In reply to 3D chess doesn't make any… by DingleBarryObummer
What really shocks me is that we gave them credit as serious journalists and it was all bullshit.
In reply to The look on Mr. Poopers face… by Giant Meteor
The close to 50+ years of Deep State Intelligence Cleaning Up since the Kennedy Execution is not goi g to be an easy task.
Thus, Trumps not wanting to fire or redact FISA.
This is Death by a thousand paper cuts until the elections.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Psychopath at Large George Bush Jr. instituted the Criminal Surveillance infrastructure.
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath at Large Barack Obama expanded it exponentially.
However, Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths Obama, Clinton & their minions used the intelligence apparatus to go after their political enemies.
The 50+ reign of Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopathic Tyrannical Lawlessness between old Oligarch’s & new are being played out right before our very eyes.
Bush Senior +Bill & Hillary Clinton + Bush Jr. (Cheany Handler) + Obama = CIA
That’s 50 years of Infiltration at all Levels of every Intel, Law Enforcement Agencies, DOJ & virtually every Level of Government, NGO & Front Companies by the aforementioned Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA since they Executed Kennedy.
50 + years of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA inflicting Tyrannical Lawlessness upon the American People.
This, from my perspective will end very badly. Nothing less then “Scorched Earth” will surface when dealing with these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths. And, quite frankly, I don’t have a problem with spilling their blood.
The time has come for bold leadership, fearless decision making & the absolute, total, complete Elimination of the CIA.
The National Security Elimination Act of 2018 will achieve that goal with one stroke of a pen.
The United States survived quite nicely for 130+ years with neither a Criminal FBI, CIA, IRS nor the Federal Reserve. Let's return to those better days ASAP.
As easily as The National Security Act was signed in 1947 it can & must be Eliminated.
Last time I checked.
We, the Republic owes absolutely NO alegence to any of the three Oligarch Crimes Familes I mentioned or the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.
Eliminate the Familes & the House of Cards Collapse.
”Let Justice Prevail or the Heavens Fall.”
In reply to Deep State has been trying… by sixsigma cygnu…
It really does make it fascinating that one of Trump's earliest actual accomplishments was releasing all those JFK files.
In reply to The close to 50+ years of… by Chupacabra-322
Close, but war was planned with Russia whoever won,it was merely delayed when Hitlary lost.
In reply to Deep State has been trying… by sixsigma cygnu…
At this rate the US isn't going to last long enough to fight a war with Armenia!
In reply to Close, but war was planned… by Winston Churchill
If there is a war with Russia the legacy media will be telling lies bigger than Baghdad Bob used to tell.
In reply to Yes by Chupacabra-322
They already are. His name is Seth Rich.
In reply to Yes by BarkingCat
Could you post a detailed exchange between the participants so as to take up as much space as possible?
Thanks
In reply to Yes by Chupacabra-322
Mullins wrote a number of good books. Of course no major book publisher would touch them.
"The origin of the Jews is revealed by the origin of their tribal name. The word "Jew" was unknown in ancient history. The Jews were then known as Hebrews, and the word Hebrew tells us all about this people that we need to know....Hebrew means "one who is from across the river." Rivers were often the boundaries of ancient nations, and one from across the river meant, simply, an alien. In every country of the ancient world, the Hebrews were known as aliens. The word also, in popular usage, meant "one who should not be trusted until he has identified himself." Hebrew in all ancient literature was written as "Habiru". This word appears frequently in the Bible and in Egyptian literature. In the Bible, Habiru is used interchangeably with "sagaz", meaning "cutthroat". In all of Egyptian literature, wherever the word Habiru appears, it is written with the word "sagaz" written beside it. Thus the Egyptians always wrote of the Jews as "the cutthroat bandits from across the river". For five thousand years, the Egyptian scribes identified the Jews in this manner. Significantly, they are not referred to except by these two characters. " - Eustace Mullins, New History of the Jews, Pg. 19
In reply to Yes by Chupacabra-322
Many so called "Jews" are simply hiding behind that religion, among other religions, and practicing the occult.
In reply to Mullins wrote a number of… by Skip
Good to know Im not the only Bongino fan around here. He has a good read on whats going on, and also has some very good insider info from at least a couple sources in the "Deep State". More of these posters on here should listen to his show.
In reply to Yes by Chupacabra-322
if thats the way he wants it, he gets it....
They've shown that they won't hesitate to kill you or your children.
We're fully awake here.