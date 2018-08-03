"F*ck The Police": NYT's Newest Hire Also Hates Cops And Men, Not Just White People

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/03/2018 - 13:30

The New York Times' newest editorial board member, Sarah Jeong, was outed as a bigot yesterday after dozens of tweets from less than four years ago were unearthed, revealing extreme hatred of white people

The Times, in response, claimed to have known about the tweets - and said they were simply Jeong imitating racists. 

"Her journalism and the fact that she is a young Asian woman have made her a subject of frequent online harassment. For a period of time she responded to that harassment by imitating the rhetoric of her harassers." -NYT

Except this was quickly dispelled after several tweets of Jeong's in which she drops casual bigotry such as "fuck white women" out of the blue were caught by other Twitter users. 

Now, as the Daily Caller's Amber Athey reports, Jeong's Twitter history also reveals hatred of cops and men.

The NYT claimed that Jeong was “imitating” the behavior of people who harassed her online, but this does not explain why she was tweeting “fuck the police” and encouraging people to “kill all men.”

A search for “cops” and “police” on Jeong’s Twitter reveals an extensive history of anti-cop sentiment and a lack of sympathy for police who are injured on the job.

In one tweet from 2014 she wrote, “let me know when a cop gets killed by a rock or molotov cocktail or a stray shard of glass from a precious precious window.

“Cops are assholes,” she said in 2015.

“If we’re talking big sweeping bans on shit that kills people, why don’t we ever ever ever ever talk about banning the police?” a tweet from 2016 asserts. -Daily Caller

Jeong also fantasized about killing men, joking that even if only "bad men" were killed, it would still include all men. 

It all makes perfect sense, right?  

Of course, the MSM is already starting to cover for Jeong - as evidenced by journalist Tim Pool's observation that the BBC "stealth edited" an article to change the word "racist" to "inflammatory" without noting the update:

The BBC also added quotation marks to the phrase "Racist Tweets" to suggest they aren't actually racist.

Nothing to see here folks, just the NYT hiring and then defending a bigot who openly hates white people, men and cops. Of course, the Times also said of ABC's decision to cancel Roseanne: "The network's decision to cancel "Roseanne" over a racist comment will cost it. But when people decide to let racism slide, it costs the rest of us." 

Unless it's one of their own... 

Klassenfeind silverer Fri, 08/03/2018 - 13:40 Permalink

I just reported this dog-eating cunt to Twatter. Do the same!

Get off your fucking lazy asses and report the bitch to Twitter for hate speech!!

It's only a few clicks! Of course it won't help much in actually getting her blocked/suspended from Twitter, but the good thing is that Twitter will see by the huge number of people reporting shit like this, that people have had ENOUGH of this left wing neo-communist shit!

By the way, for all the dumb-fuck rednecks out there who are completely ignorant of history: I’m definitely not a communist. "Klassenfeind" means "Class Enemy" and is actually a term that the communist regimes in the DDR and the Soviet Union used for the enemies/opponents of socialism/communism.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 5
MoreSun Klassenfeind Fri, 08/03/2018 - 13:42 Permalink

This jew supremacist taught creature is a product of:

Let the jewess supremacist Barbara Spectre clue you in on the jew supremacist Kalergi Plan:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72RYO3L58OM

Kalergi married a jewess, and all of hell's angels were let loose on the White Race & Their Culture.  

"According to his (Kalergi) autobiography, at the beginning of 1924 his (jew) friend Baron Louis de Rothschild introduced him to (jewMax Warburg who offered to finance his movement for the next 3 years by giving him 60,000 gold marks. Warburg remained sincerely interested in the movement for the remainder of his life and served as an intermediate (aka Director) for Coudenhove-Kalergi with influential Americans such as (jew) banker Paul Warburg and financier (jew)Bernard Baruch.

In April 1924, Coudenhove-Kalergi (financed by the jews) founded the journal Paneuropa (1924–1938) of which he was editor and principal author (with (((they))) above, behind the curtains).

The next year he started publishing his (((their))) main work, the Kampf um Paneuropa (The fight for Paneuropa, 1925–1928, three volumes). In 1926, the first Congress of the Pan-European Union was held in Vienna and the 2,000 delegates elected Coudenhove-Kalergi as president of the Central Council, a position he held until his death in 1972." Does the quote above ring a bell, when I say "C.I. Scofield"? IT SURE SHOULD! another like jew supremacist creation.

Both the Kalergi Plan & C.I. Scofield's Commentaries were created by the jews, financed by the jews, and shoved down the White western worlds throat by the jew supremacists and their cucked boot-licking goyim dupes such as Kalergi & Scofield.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 4
Free This toady Fri, 08/03/2018 - 13:52 Permalink

What a sullen and lonely little bitch she must be?

The New Yawk Crimes is a slimeball rag anyway!

Defend her at your peril liberal hypocrites!

And three of these articles in two days - the liberal brainwashing is now complete!

BTW, I don't call 911

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander StackShinyStuff Fri, 08/03/2018 - 14:07 Permalink

1. Asians aren't "White People"? If she was walking through "Da Hood"; she'd be looked at as one of the Bro's "Sista's"?

>>I would love to test her "I'm not white" belief in one of Baltimore's "Culturally Diverse" (non white) sections.

2. This is what happens when you hand an immature child a microphone.

3. Five words, that if she tweets, I will GUARANTEE get her terminated; "Trump is right about _____".

~~~~~~~~

Edit, will never happen, but it would be fun if the NYT assigned her to spend 24hrs in Baltimores "non white" sections and write about her experience.

Prediction...the piece would be titled "I HATE N______ TOO!"

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
mkkby FireBrander Fri, 08/03/2018 - 14:31 Permalink

Lovin' it.  Every day these condescending douche bags red pill more sheep.  Almost nobody still believes MSN is real news.  Far healthier for society.

Having said that NYtimes is finally playing good chess.  Hate generates clicks, which generates CASH.  The advertisers won't drop them as long as they only upset whitey.  And more crazy libtards will subscribe/click and send over that cashola.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Fish Gone Bad Free This Fri, 08/03/2018 - 14:05 Permalink

Anyone remember the artwork from Han Asshole Solo where he said all the management at CNN were jews?  There are other graphics now with various news agencies that apparently have the same make up.  NYT? Yep.

https://i.4pcdn.org/pol/1520238165410.jpg

How does Sarah Jeong feel about Jews who pass for "old white men"?

Where is the diversity everyone is supposed to embrace?  Certainly not in the news organizations.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
pods MoreSun Fri, 08/03/2018 - 13:51 Permalink

Instead of pissing and moaning, why not let the Times shrink to nothing?

Let them hire this bitchy woman, and then when everyone else has to be let go it will just be her left to bear the brunt of it.

I wouldn't disgrace a dead fish by wrapping it in the NY times.  Or even let my hypothetical bird crap on it.

Remember folks, once the rabid printing of joobux comes to a close, rotten apple here we come.

pods

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
sleigher MoreSun Fri, 08/03/2018 - 14:01 Permalink

This is perfect.  Exactly what we want.

Others get fired for the same crap but their people don't.

Republicans get prosecuted while Democrats walk free for even worse crimes.

 

The courts are being shown to be biased and cannot be trusted.  We need to clean this place once and for all.  The only way to have a fair trial is to hold military tribunals for the accused until our justice system can be fixed.

 

40k+ sealed indictments.

Trust the plan

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
monad DingleBarryObummer Fri, 08/03/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

I think she's the sorriest decoy the (((dims))) ever shat. Ever.

The frame up of President Trump was a CIA op done under color of FBI. Coup!

Strzok's jacket doesn't say FBI, it says CIA. It was his 100% criminal op and now he's falling on his sword. Comey is up to his snout in it. The penalty for treason is Death. Execute the fake Pope too, for espionage.