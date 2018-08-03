Forget $1 Trillion: This Is The Real Resistance Level For Apple

With Apple darting gingerly above the $1 trillion market cap territory today after crossing it yesterday for the first time ever following some early morning weakness today, traders are asking if there is only upside now to Apple, especially with tens of billions more to go on the company's stock buyback program .
But maybe $1 trillion, while a nice round number, is not the real resistance level: as Bloomberg's Michael Regan writes, "whether or not the round number gives investors pause is open for debate, but there's a coincidental stumbling block to consider."
Regan is talking about Apple's increasingly weight as a share of the entire stock market: to wit, the latest surge has put it above 4% of the market cap of the S&P 500. And as Regan notes, while Apple was able to stay above that weighting for much of 2012, its outperformance has petered out in subsequent years as it approached or hit that threshold:
Why could 4% of S&P prove to be a bigger peak for AAPL to surmount than the $1 trillion market cap, which has largely been scaled thanks to hundreds of billions in debt-funded buybacks? Because as the Bloomberg commentator notes, "surmounting a 4% share of the index may be a bigger challenge considering that active fund managers may not be too comfortable being "overweight" a stock that's already such a huge weight."
The other reason: virtually everyone - hedge funds, mutual funds, pension funds, reserve managers and even central banks...
... are already long to the gills AAPL stock. Which means that aside from the company buying back its own stock, the question is who is left?
the people will hodl fang to the bitter end.
Still have my shares. But, I’m thinking this is a good time to dump it.
And so the global Ponzi Colossus lives on to fight another day. But the Ponzi Colossus grows old, and tired… and looks forward to his afternoon nap on the sofa… after lunch before cocktails…
ruskie has shares since 24hrs. long time hodler you are.
SPY to RSP....... equal weight baby..........
Pretty incredible for a company that took a competitor bail out in 1997.
And remember that when Steve Jobs returned to Apple, Michael Dell's advice was to liquidate the company.
Apple sucks, but who's laughing now?
$9/share.
I remember it well.
Apple is priced for growth....yet it uses its money for share buybacks.....that is not a 'growth strategy...that is a hunker down strategy. Apple has 'grown' in all the markets it can. It is out of ideas. There is no 'new big thing' on the horizon for Apple. When companies shrink their outstanding shares it boosts EPS as long as revenues remain constant.
I don't like the smell I'm smelling coming from Cupertino.
Everyone
The hardest $1 Trillion is always the first Trillion
The second Trillion shouldn't take more than 4 - 5 Years.
All they have to do is keep raising the ASP of the iPhone by 12.5%'ish annually and its a done deal. (Since they have no unit growth)
In 5 years the ASP for an iPhone will be $1400+, and services will grow another 20 to 30+ billion. That should more than double revenue and bingo, $2 Trillion
Buy now while prices are low....
What could go wrong?
How hard can it be?
"who is left?" -- Ans: Who else is needed? When yours swings that big, you are reducing outstanding shares, and earnings are still growing this puppy can still climb. It's PE is still pretty reasonable. Plenty more runway left for this flying fortress.
2012 I was still using a blackberry and enjoying the utility of the track ball.
still can't move the cursor where I want it 6 years later...
Jobs was fucking lame asshole.
When you can spend $50 billion buying back stock and be rewarded with a $300 billion increase in market cap, why wouldn't you do it?
I told someone today that there are less shares of Apple available than in 2000 and they nearly shit thier pants when they looked it up and went, "Holy shit!!! How did they get to $1 trillion?"
Well, that's how the con game is played.
$520 billion in market cap from the low with no increase in yearly revenue. THANKS CENTRAL BANKS!!!!!!
If Apple actually lost money in one quarter, they might go to $2 trillion because that means future growth will be insane.
Jim Cramer says more than $1 trillion is justified because Apple has become a consumer products company.
Excuse me there Jimbo, but name a consumer product company that is worth more than $1 trillion. If let's say Hoover was worth $1.5 trillion, then maybe you could say Apple could be undervalued as a consumer product company. But as the only trillion dollar company, Apple can only be overvalued, especially with stagnant revenue and massively declining marketshare.
Oh and since iCrap is a closed ecosystem, Apple's services revenue will be taking a massive hit as more and more consumers leave. Apple peaked in 2014 and it is a long way down.
And just think, it all hinges upon (1) product line - a $1k highly discretionary entertainment device.
Confidence.
Is it really discretionary- or a necessity for Millennials who can finance an iPhone X for 2 years?
