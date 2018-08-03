A Gaunt Tommy Robinson Recounts Horrible UK Prison Experience

Tommy Robinson told Fox News' Tucker Carlson about the conditions he suffered in a UK jail after his May 25th arrest and imprisonment for contempt of court. Robinson was taken into custody while filming and broadcasting from outside a pedophile grooming trial over Facebook Live.
The UK activist, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, was released on bail Wednesday after three London judges ordered him retried on the contempt charge, citing in part the mere five hours between his arrest and imprisonment by a smirking Judge Geoffrey Marson QC.
Once a judge heard what happened in the trial, we found so many illegal and wrongdoings within this kangaroo court that then it took another two weeks before I was freed. -Tommy Robinson
Robinson says that after being initially housed in a prison with a low Muslim population of just 7 percent, he was transferred to another prison with the largest Muslim population in the UK, and housed directly across from the mosque. Robinson tells Tucker: "What I'm known for is criticizing Islam, so there's been many planned attempts to murder me and kill me in this country."
He said he was placed in solitary confinement where he spent "two months not seeing or speaking to anybody," during which he lost 40 pounds from a diet of "one tin of tuna and a piece of fruit a day."
I was supposed to be in Her Majesty's prison service, not Guantanamo Bay. I couldn't open my windows because I have excrement and spit put through them. I believe this whole piece - and, Tucker, this isn't the first
So, every prisoner would walk past my cell window. Everyone, as they walk out. So, when my windows were open, every prisoner is walking past. But the mosque for the prison was directly opposite my cell. -Tommy Robinson
Robinson said he had to close his window amid sweltering heat spells to avoid all the excrement and spit flying into his cell from passersby.
He also said, reluctantly, also admitted that he was diagnosed with a form of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) which he has never spoken about publicly "because I don't want to insult members of the military who have witnessed war to try and compare to being locked in a cell in solitary confinement."
Robinson also describes his arrest, and claims his lawyer (solicitor) has evidence that authorities said he was being released - only to be jailed hours later:
CARLSON: I just want our viewers to understand why this happened to you in the first place. You went to prison in a supposedly free country for expressing unfashionable opinions in public.
ROBINSON: There was a court case going on where 29 people were in court for gang raping up to 100 young children.
Now, I stood outside of the court and I spoke. And all I had done was read a BBC news article, a BBC news article that is still online now for millions of people to see. And I was taken.
And everyone would I watch the video. They said for a breach of the peace. They transported me to a police custody. And then, my solicitor contacted the police custody. Then, they emailed my solicitor. So, the solicitor has this email, saying I was being released.
Then they took me in a van back to the court through the back door. They put me up before a judge. And the media reports have said that I pled guilty. At no point was I even asked whether I was guilty or not guilty.
He should try a Mexican jail ;-)
He shouldn't have been put in jail in the first place.
In reply to He should try a Mexican jail… by nmewn
They are going to put a lot of us in jail or worse before it is all over and people WTFU!
In reply to He shouldn't have been put… by tenpanhandle
I was reading about social media reeducation being proposed, in the U.K., a minute ago.
Here's the link: https://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/08/03/govt-fake-news-report-calls…
In reply to They are going to put a lot… by ScratInTheHat
The crux of the problem lies with the pro-muslim deranged assholes who want to pretend this death cult is ready to be united with western civilization.
As the article points out, 29 fucking savages gang raped 100 children. Just talking about this atrocity is SO dangerous because the public might find out what kind of filth the government openly allowed in, covered up, and in fact became a part of.
In reply to I was reading about social… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
They'll soon be coming for Alex Jones, Paul Joseph Watson and Ezra Levant
In reply to The crux of the problem lies… by BlackChicken
He was done for contempt of court, because he was filming outside the court.
What I'd like to know was whether he was filming the defendants - which does risk influencing jurors - or just filming himself talking about the trial. If it was the latter then it seems a miscarriage of justice.
If he was filming the defendants then it does risk producing a mistrial... and being punished is fair enough (though the punishment seems too severe)
I don't trust the British "Justice" system... but I'm not sure I trust this dude, either. He seems a bit keen on self-aggrandisement.
In reply to I was reading about social… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The legal claim, as I understand it, that he was breaching the peace or some such nonsense. Basically he was filming himself, outside, talking about the proceedings inside. Other than the building, and himself, he wasn't showing anything else.
Sometimes it takes someone to step up and take the fall to wake up others who go along to get along.
I have been a fan of Tommy for several years and bought his book, "Enemy of the State." Worth reading to understand his point of view. His home town was invaded my ragheads on welfare.
In reply to He was done for contempt of… by BigJim
A sentencing hearing is not a trial. They were already found guilty.
His crime was reading a BBC story about the crimes they committed.
His crime was upsetting Muslims who don't want people to know what they do for recreation.
In reply to He was done for contempt of… by BigJim
fucking stupid country
Whaaa? This is a civilized euro-peon country! This is what we deplorables are told we should try and emulate! How dare you!
In reply to fucking stupid country by medium giraffe
There is an ugliness amongst us; its called Government. The most vile of them is the UK government in association with the "royal" family. They are especially vile because they hide their mendacity behind a veil of gentility and feigned moral superiority.
In reply to Whaaa? This is a civilized… by nmewn
They're hiding?
Sure doing a shitty job of it.
In reply to There is an ugliness amongst… by Al Gophilia
Sorry mate, UK is the just the premiere shithole in Europe nowadays. France is catching up though...
In reply to Whaaa? This is a civilized… by nmewn
Unrestrained ZOG
In reply to fucking stupid country by medium giraffe
Tommy for Prime Minister !!!
Well, he didn't die, so, they did something wrong.
Big mistake. #walkawaycompletely
In reply to Well, he didn't die, so,… by Perry Colace
"But the mosque for the prison was directly opposite my cell."
Speaks volumes.
Fart clouds heading west?
In reply to "But the mosque for the… by LetThemEatRand
what the fuq is there a mosque for the prison for?
In reply to "But the mosque for the… by LetThemEatRand
Allen's Snackbar.
In reply to what the fuq is there a… by old_cynic
Its the marxist way.
In the meantime ragheads run amok and are free to rape and still collect welfare checks and live in council housing.
Europe is going to have one helluva time eradicating this vermin. I would start with that judge. He is wearing a clown suit and a horse-hair wig and smiling? If anyone told me to wear that crap and have my picture taken I would shoot them.
Even the disabled are being sacrificed: https://www.breitbart.com/london/2018/08/03/mentally-disabled-women-for…
Oh and the BBC was forced to remove this propaganda cartoon meant to brainwash teens into thinking that the U.K. has always been multiculti: https://youtu.be/9hLf0kInlos
Ha, he couldn't open his windows! So sad, poor guy.
I don't recall the windows being able to open while I was in county, probably because they didn't. I also recall having forced cold air being blown through the vents at all times, with the thinnest excuse for a "blanket", and toilet paper rolls/books for a "pillow." No tuna, no fruit. I even bet he was able to turn the lights off when he slept at nite!