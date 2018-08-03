Harley-Davidson Begins Kansas City Plant Shutdown As Production Shifts To Thailand

Harley Davidson has begun shutting down its Kansas City, MO motorcycle plant as the firm shifts production to Thailand to avoid stiff EU tariffs in response to steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.
Around 180 workers will clock out for the last time at the Missouri factory which has operated for over two decades, while additional staff will remain until next year to continue making motorcycles until the facility is completely closed. Meanwhile, the motorcycle builder will also shift the manufacture of three models currently made in Kansas City to their state-of-the art factory in Pennsylvania.
In total, 800 Missouri employees will lose their jobs, while their York, PA factory will gain 450 workers.
In response to Harley's move, President Trump in June called it "the beginning of the end" for the company, and blamed the motorcycle company for "waving the white flag" by using the trade war as an excuse to move production.
Trump then warned the company that it would pay a big tax to sell back into the US: "when I had Harley-Davidson officials over to the White House, I chided them about tariffs in other countries, like India, being too high. Companies are now coming back to America. Harley must know that they won’t be able to sell back into U.S. without paying a big tax!"
In the same series of Tweets, Trump also said that the US is "getting other countries to reduce and eliminate tariffs and trade barriers that have been unfairly used for years against our farmers, workers and companies. We are opening up closed markets and expanding our footprint. They must play fair or they will pay tariffs!"
The workers are with Trump
Even after Harley Davidson became the first American company "to wave the white flag" and announce, in an 8-K filing, that it planned to move some production offshore, the workers at the Harley Davidson plant in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin stood by their president even though the Financial Times reports that "they could end up as collateral damage."
Mark, another Harley worker sitting astride his motorbike during the afternoon shift change at this plant that employs about 1,000 workers, said: "I think Harley is just using it as an excuse" to move more production overseas, after a recent decision to close the company’s Kansas City plant. "They will just blame it on Trump." -FT
What's more, several workers agreed with President Trump's assessment that the company's decision to move production is "just a Harley excuse."
Asked by the FT whether they blame Trump for Harley's offshoring decision, most workers said they only blamed the EU, and that, regardless of the fallout, it wouldn't change their vote. "The president was just trying to save the US aluminum and steel industry," one said approvingly.
Harley-Davidson said on Monday that it maintained a "strong commitment to US-based manufacturing," but that its facilities in India, Brazil and Thailand would increase production to avoid paying the EU tariffs that would have cost it as much as $100m.
When asked whether the latest news could make him vote against Mr Trump if he runs for a second term in 2020, one worker, who gave his name only as Tod, replied: "No, I don’t think so. It’s going to take a little bit more than that. He’s doing good things. We’ll just have to see who runs on the other side, that might change my vote."
Workers at the Harley plant also expressed optimism that they would be able to find another job if they were laid off, largely because the US economy is booming. "He's making changes, trying to get the country back where it needs to be," one worker told the FT. And how he does it may matter less than the idea that he's trying to "Make America Great Again."
Comments
Stupid fucks! They will now die a slow death! They make a mean ride, but this is pure globalist gobble! Did they sell out to a globalist or something? WTF?
There is a saying:
No pain, no gain!
These asshats are gonna rue the day they left America behind! Sell their stock and bikes! No one is gonna pay extra tariffs for these traitors, if they do, they're crazy!
Just get a ricer crotch rocket instead! Or an Indian? I forgot they still made them to be honest!
EDIT - I don't think I've seen an article up for this long without 1 down arrow! NICE!
Harley's leadership has been sitting around & idling their bikes for too long....vibrated all the intelligence right out of their ears.
In reply to Stupid fucks by Free This
The issue needs to be, demand for made in USA bikes.... Until then its a race to the bottom...
Speaking of bottoms, whats going on with Jeffro Sessions and Rosenqueen? Been quiet
In reply to Harley's CEO has been idling… by z0na8an0z
Does this make Harleys "rice burners" (lice burners?) as well now? Many Harley owner's biggest complaint against the Jap bikes ("rice burners") is that they aren't made in USA.
In reply to The issue needs to be,… by gatorengineer
If you are looking for an American Bike then consider
https://www.indianmotorcycle.com/en-us/motorcycles/
Indian History:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indian_Motocycle_Manufacturing_Company
In reply to Does this make Harley's … by LSD - Lower Sl…
Wow ... Winning Just Doesn't Stop ...
In reply to If you are looking for an… by Ghost of PartysOver
Harley just released plans to get into the 250 - 500cc market, and smaller in the future. What this really translates into is that they're going to sell their brand name to an Asian producer of commuter bikes ... much like Trump selling the rights for his name to be bolted onto a building.
In reply to Wow by BaBaBouy
Just who does Harley think they're going to sell bikes to after the Baby Boomers are bedridden? Soyboys and bugmen?
It's pretty clear by now to anyone who isn't a dumbass that this is a generational change, a 4th turning.
They'll be real American bike manufacturers to fill the gap.
In reply to Harley just released plans… by curbjob
FUCK harley! They make slow, heavy, non-handling, over-priced bikes! Going down!
In reply to Just who does Harley think… by Gaius Frakkin'…
https://theaseanpost.com/article/harley-trump-and-thailands-big-trade-g…
Two of the three provinces included in the so-called Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) are bike-manufacturing hubs for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., BMW AG, Volkswagen AG’s Ducati, and Britain’s Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. It’s not clear whether Harley would join them, but the Thai government is bound to roll out the red carpet if it does.
In reply to FUCK harley! They make slow… by PunchyBinThinkn
"I's pretty clear by now to anyone who isn't a dumbass that this is a generational change, a 4th turning."
True ... worth adding that it (has been) "pretty clear by now to anyone who isn't a dumbass" that Harley Davidson represents ancient and inferior technology and that the men who by their products are akin to woman who spend $800 on a brand name pocketbook ... so perhaps this turning will have a few silver linings ?
In reply to Just who does Harley think… by Gaius Frakkin'…
HD is just doing what the market demands. I'm amazed at the anti HD comments though I certainly don't care for the bikes. You cannot blame a company for going where the market is. It's their job to be profitable for the shareholders
Reluctantly politicians these days form the market. HD is just responding in order to stay in business.
In reply to Wow by BaBaBouy
Good Bye.
In reply to If you are looking for an… by Ghost of PartysOver
In five years we'll come back and see how well that worked for you.
I would think this will cause some discontent in the HD community although I don't know that for sure.
Just think that this decision had already been made and that it was pulled out conveniently at this time to try and discredit Trump, otherwise big businesses don't make decisions as important as this on a whim.
My suspicion is that lefty had already made the decision to go and that the announcement / carrying out of this was specifically timed to happen now.
In reply to Good Bye. by Chupacabra-322
no one will buy harley davidson anymore.
watch how quickly they return to the USA and are forced to apologize to get any customers back.
In reply to If you are looking for an… by Ghost of PartysOver
No no no.
If HD gets hit so hard they need to move manufacturing back then the fad will already be dead.
If sales within the US plummet to that extent then the former buyers (and their demographic) will have moved on to another status symbol of cool/bad ass and those holding onto the HD fad will be the uncool.
IMO
In reply to no one will buy harley… by PrezTrump
For years, biker friends of mine have been calling them
hardley davidsons
In reply to no one will buy harley… by PrezTrump
Does this mean I’ll have to listen to less of those noisy ass motherfuckers racing up and down the streets in my neighborhood?
Those overpriced shit boxes are nothing but a license to make noise.
In reply to Does this make Harley's … by LSD - Lower Sl…
Tariffs: Wininnnnng !!! /sarc
Harley 'Hog' Davidson the Great American... err, Thailand icon
In reply to Does this mean I’ll have to… by divingengineer
Precisely.
They can make all the noise they want but I can get a ticket for having a loud car radio.
They dont have to wear a helmet in Ohio, but I can get a ticket for not wearing a seat belt.
Fags!
https://youtu.be/BkqCmVXXbk4
In reply to Does this mean I’ll have to… by divingengineer
Nice bumps you got there! Wow, I am transfixed sitting here!!!
In reply to Precisely. They can make all… by Dat Ass
How do you say Easy Rider in Thai? Do the Sporters now come with Thai flags standard?
In reply to The issue needs to be,… by gatorengineer
We boom boom long time GI
In reply to How do you say Easy Rider in… by el buitre
It is the US Corporate System/Anglo System/Corporatism/Crony Capitalism/Financialization.... HD is not run by Harley Owners Group. Board of Directors and Executives are predators.
In reply to Harley's CEO has been idling… by z0na8an0z
Trump is part of that cabal as well
In reply to It is the US Corporate… by TeethVillage88s
^^ There you go.
The maverick will try to take steps to help make 'Murikan corps moar competitive and the top execs will use it as an excuse to price gouge, move out, stock buybacks and every crony move possible.
In reply to It is the US Corporate… by TeethVillage88s
Gonna be a big business opportunity in rebranding redneck HD swag... and tattoos!
In reply to Stupid fucks by Free This
Ha never thought of all those patriotic tattoos
better get some Dr. Turlington lower back tattoo removal
In reply to Gonna be a big business… by MagicHandPuppet
Hells Angels will need to change their charter to reflect this move.
HD needs to get back to racing and keep their bikes in the US. A bunch of wankers at the helm. They deserve to go away. This is the death of HD.
Who will fill the vacuum? Maybe Ducati will build a US plant?
In reply to Gonna be a big business… by MagicHandPuppet
I had to downvote since you are obviously a paid troll who has learned how to pretend to be human. This will be the beginning of the end for the loser company that used to held in high esteem by greasy low life bikers. Good riddance harley
In reply to Stupid fucks by Free This
LOL, whatever floats your boat man! It's all good, down vote away!
In reply to I had to downvote since you… by apocalypticbrother
I smell Koch Brothers with a possible hint of Soros
In reply to Stupid fucks by Free This
You'd could not be more wrong, but whatever!?
In reply to I smell Koch Brothers with a… by Enoughalready
You could not be a bigger retard but that doesn't stop you from spamming your 2 cents!
In reply to You'd could not be more… by Free This
Let's all point at laugh at the deluded factory workers
In reply to Stupid fucks by Free This
Too bad so many here will be left out of work, eh? I won't be laughing at them though.
In reply to Let's all point at laugh at… by bike
There product is OK but would not say it is "mean ride". Let's see how all the Harley freaks spin this.
In reply to Stupid fucks by Free This
They are durable, and I like the sound of them - that is what I meant by mean ride.
In reply to There product is OK but… by danl62
It's 1950's technology sold to idiots. Harley is akin to a fashion brand, nothing more. No reason it needs to be built in america. Second world manufacturing is more than adequate. Comparing an Indian, or a well spec'd japanese cruiser to a harley is like comparing a modern car to a ford pinto.
Toyota says that the Orange Dotard's tariffs will add $3k to the price of a Toyota- Winning!
In reply to It's 1950's technology sold… by prudent1nvestor
Still trolling for arrows I see..
In reply to Toyota says that the Orange… by Juggernaut x2
The thing I bring up every time a Harley article is posted is that, as you say, the company caters to fashion - to a certain passing demographic - the Happy Days Fonzie type guys who had been in a permanent decline since pretty much the day he jumped the shark. The last few "cool guy on a bike" images floated around the media in early 90's but then that was quickly turned into that of a gangster criminal. The bike has lost its sex appeal. The rebel male biker archetype was lost to a beer-gut human elephant with a 2-dollar toothless hooker in the back.
The brand went from an icon to a dollar store version. If we off-shore it, nothing of value will be lost.
In reply to It's 1950's technology sold… by prudent1nvestor
In early episodes of Happy Days, Fonzi actually rode a H-D. When the series became a hit Garry Marshall sought to soften the characters edge by putting him on a Truimph. That was the end of the series, they didn't need to jump no fucking shark.
In reply to The thing I bring up every… by JuliaS
Beautiful comment. I'm going to steal it.
In reply to In early episodes of Happy… by JamcaicanMeAfraid
The internet makes you tough. Try spewing those words to someone that rides.
In reply to The thing I bring up every… by JuliaS
HD should sponsor an endurance type race on dirt and street that uses their Sportster model. Create a racing culture around it that is accessible to average people, tours around middle America and support the class with a good aftermarket.
Give HD riders something to chat about and feel some pride over.
That is the winning formula.
In reply to The thing I bring up every… by JuliaS
Fuck Harley D.
I call the Top of the Bubble for prices on Harley Davidson bikes. Sell, sell, sell.
Sell at the top now!
In reply to fUck Harley by COSMOS
No Harley upgrade for me.
Great Betrayal?
Or more tariffs for more winning?