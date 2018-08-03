Here Is The Full List Of US Products That Will Be Hit With New Chinese Tariffs

Stoking the flames of the relentless trade war between the US and China, earlier today Beijing unveiled a list of $60 billion of some 5,207 goods imported from the United States that will be taxed with extra tariffs ranging from 5 to 25%, should the U.S. follow through on a plan to impose duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods as early as next month.
Here are some facts and figures about the products (via BBG):
- Taxation breakdown:
- 2,493 products fall under the 25% category;
- 1,078 products will be taxed at 20%,
- 974 at 10%
- 662 at 5%
- Liquefied natural gas to be taxed at 25%
- Agricultural products may face levies between 10% and 25%
- Machinery is mainly taxed in 20%, 10% and 5% categories
- Mining, mineral and metal products face tariffs of 10%-25%; natural and synthetic chemicals are taxed under all four brackets
- Sports equipment is mainly taxed under 10% and 20% categories
- Motor vehicles, together with their parts and accessories, fall mostly within the 5% bracket
Will this be the final trade war salvo? Certainly not: in response to China's sanctions announcement, earlier today Larry Kudlow told Bloomberg that Trump will keep pressing China for trade concessions as the administration views China's $60BN response as "weak" although together with the last tariff rounds, it pretty much exhausts the amount of imports that China takes from the US in any given year, and so China can't impose further sanctions even if it wants to.
"We’ve said many times: no tariffs, no tariff barriers, no subsidies. We want to see trade reforms. China is not delivering, OK?," Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow said. "Their economy’s weak, their currency is weak, people are leaving the country. Don’t underestimate President Trump’s determination to follow through."
That said there is some hope for a ceasefire: U.S. and Chinese officials have held “hardly any conversations” in the past month, but there’s “some hint” the Chinese may be warming to the idea of negotiations, Kudlow said. There’s recently been some communication at the highest levels, he also told reporters outside the White House, although with neither leader willing to appear weak, it is virtually certain that unless both parties agree on a ceasefire at the same time, the trade war will continue.
Meanwhile, Chinese authorities - bracing for economic fallout - have taken a range of measures in recent weeks to bolster the economy. On Friday officials stepped in to cushion the yuan, which has been battered by trade tensions and was approaching the key level of seven to the dollar, and the PBOC announced it would impose a reserve requirement of 20% on trading of foreign-exchange forward contracts, making it far more difficult to short the yuan.
Commenting on the Yuan devaluation, which many saw as greenlighted by Beijing, Kudlow said the weaker yuan indicates that investors have questions about the strength of China’s economy, adding a lack of intervention to prop up the yuan is helping cushion the impact of the trade war for China, although that clearly changed in the course of the day.
“Some of the currency fall though, I think, is just money leaving China cause it’s a lousy investment and if that continues that will really damage the Chinese economy,” Kudlow said.
Of course, China's intervention, apart from being seen as a from of soft capital controls to prevent any further capital flight from the nation by keeping the yuan stable, will also have the result of putting further pressure on the Chinese economy which will no longer be able to offset US tariffs via a weaker currency, effectively providing an easing of monetary conditions for the US.
The full list of US products subject to 25% tariffs is shown below. Unfortunately, China's Ministry of Finance saw it fit to only provide a non-English version.
Comments
Y'all thought Trump was giving you a tax cut?

Tariffs are taxes.
Tariffs are taxes.
In reply to Tax cut. by hedgeless_horseman
I can use my tax cut to pay the tariff for a few years while the manufacturing shifts back to the USofA and then I will just use the tax cut to have my stuff made by 'muricans. It's the long game, but the long game is the only game that matters.
In reply to Tax cut. by hedgeless_horseman
In reply to Q: What did Socialists use… by Free Man
China does not need to import anything, they already own corporations all over the world (including the US) so they can get everything they need AT COST. Do you think China will put tariffs on it's own business entities? Since the US doesn't have majority ownership of any Chinese corporations, these tariffs will only hurt US corporations and US consumers, not China. When these US corporations fail because of the tariffs, who do you think comes in and buys them for pennies on the dollar? Like everyone hasn't seen those tour buses full of Chinese "investors" all over the country for the last several years? Tariffs don't work when the nation you're in a trade war with comes in and buys all the corporations, natural resources, and real estate it wants. Trump knows this, most of his clients were from China. Maybe that's part of the reason he wanted to be president so bad, some sort of subconscious guilt after decades of serving wealthy Chinese "Communists". The only way tariffs would work is if all corporations, property, and natural resources owned by foreign entities were to be confiscated (you know, government takeover of foreign owned property and business, like it's done in China). Think that's going to happen? I believe this is checkmate
there are too many dollars in existence for their imports to not matter
American corporations are mostly manufacturing in China, albeit they have taken a lot of production to Mexico, too.
Just between 2000 and 2010, US-owned corporations shifted 6 million jobs to China, depriving young Americans of breadwinner jobs and the Social Security trust fund of 6 million employee contributions and 6 million employer contributions.
https://www.consumerreports.org/cro/magazine/2013/02/made-in-america/in…
http://jiesworld.com/international_corporations_in_china.htm
The SS trust fund was not beefed up by offshoring; it is no longer running surpluses. But the actions of US-owned corporations beefed up the Chinese economy and, no doubt, helped them to buy out some big American corporations, in addition to lots of hard assets in the USA, while pumping up their military.
It is doubtful that the US economic elites who are cashing in on this situation will [really] reverse course.
About the only thing that might rain on the Chinese parade is if the safety of the products manufactured there came under serious scrutiny.
In the past, with the health of children at issue, there was a lot of concern over lead content in toys Made in China.
Chinese retaliatory measures might spark some doubt in the minds of American consumers. It might increase their overall concerns about the trade, which has played a big role in shriveling the US middle class.
In reply to China doesn't need to import… by ted41776
If a citizen of another country walks into your shop, telling you that he will pay people in your town to make your product for you, and you can sell it in his country, where wages are much higher, undercutting the wages of the people in his country, what are you going to do? Are you going to turn turn him down? Who is really at fault for decimating the wage base of that guy's country?
In reply to This is all so stupid. Enact… by Juggernaut x2
