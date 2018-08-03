How Inflation Destroys Civilization

Authored by Nick Giambruno via InternationalMan.com,
Yesterday I told you about the unstoppable trend towards more socialism in the US.
I think inflation is the primary factor driving this trend. Americans feel squeezed because the cost of rent, medical insurance, and tuition, as well as other basic living expenses, is rising much faster than their wages.
This creates very real problems for ordinary people. In response, more and more turn to Santa Claus politicians that promise supposed freebies, like a $15 minimum wage or universal basic income.
Why the Cost of Living Has Exploded
This is all a predictable consequence of the US abandoning sound money.
By every measure - including stagnating wages and rising costs - things have been going downhill for the American middle class since the early 1970s.
August 15, 1971, to be exact. This is the date President Nixon killed the last remnants of the gold standard.
Since then, the dollar has been a pure fiat currency. This allows the Fed to print as many dollars as it pleases. And—without the discipline imposed by some form of a gold standard—it does precisely that. The US money supply has exploded 2,106% higher since 1971.
The rejection of sound money is the primary reason inflation has eaten up wage growth since the early 1970s—and the primary reason the cost of living has exploded.
The next chart illustrates this dynamic. It measures US hourly wages priced in gold grams (the number of gold grams the average person’s hourly income could buy).
Measured in gold, wages in the US have fallen over 84% since 1971. That’s an astounding drop.
The next chart measures the federal minimum wage in terms of gold grams. Priced in gold, the minimum wage has fallen 87% since 1968.
Note that the federal minimum wage was $1.60 in 1968. It’s $7.25 today, or 353% higher in dollar terms.
But that $7.25 buys 87% less than $1.60 did back in 1968. That’s the story you won’t hear from the mainstream press.
This is why millennials and millions of others are gravitating toward socialism.
They feel the economic pain of inflation every day. They know it’s becoming harder and harder to maintain a middle-class lifestyle. They just don’t understand why. So, they succumb to the siren’s call of freebies.
Perverse as it is, the policies demanded by people suffering from inflation create even more inflation.
Inflation has a way of perpetuating itself. The more inflation reduces living standards, the more people push for programs that create even more inflation. This includes things like universal basic income and a higher minimum wage… which in turn creates a cycle of inflation.
It’s only a matter of time before “fight for $15,” the rallying cry for a $15 minimum wage, becomes “fight for $20.” Then it’s “fight for $50,” “fight for $100,” and so forth.
What people should really fight for is a return to sound money. It’s the only way to end this insidious cycle. But that’s not going to happen.
Inflation follows a clear pattern of corruption:
-
In a fiat currency system, the government will invariably print an ever-increasing amount of currency.
-
This makes prices and the cost of living rise faster than wages.
-
The average person feels the pain but doesn’t understand what’s happening.
-
More people support politicians who promise freebies.
-
In order to pay for the “freebies,” the government prints more money.
-
This creates even more inflation, and the cycle repeats.
Most of America Lives Off the Government
At this point, we have to ask ourselves whether the political situation in the US will improve. Unfortunately, the data points to a troubling, but inevitable, answer… “no.”
The reason is simple: a growing majority of US voters are addicted to the heroin of government welfare.
An estimated 47% or so of Americans already receive some form of government benefit. But I don’t think that accurately reflects the situation. At least, not when you consider all the government employees, along with those in the nominally private sector who feed off the warfare state. This includes defense and other government contractors who win huge, no-bid contracts.
People involved in the military-industrial complex live off government slops as much or more than those who collect food stamps and other traditional forms of welfare. Yet they aren’t counted in the statistics. Any honest account of who depends on the government needs to include them.
When you count everyone who lives off of political dollars, we’re already well north of 50% of the US population.
In other words, the US has already crossed the Rubicon. There’s no going back.
The growing majority of people who depend on the government guarantee that socialist policies will continue and likely accelerate. It’s why Bernie Sanders and his ilk are growing in popularity.
I think this trend is unstoppable. There’s no way a meaningful number of these people would ever vote to stop their government benefits. No one voluntarily breaks his own rice bowl.
The notion that a significant number of people living off of government largesse will come around to a libertarian way of thinking is a pipe dream.
Even the Libertarian Party has become a crude parody of a real libertarian, free market, voluntaryist philosophy.
There is simply no hope for positive change from the political system. That means one thing is certain: an ever-increasing amount of money printing to pay for all these government programs.
How to Protect Your Wealth
Unfortunately, most people have no idea how bad things can get when socialist government policies spin completely out of control, let alone how to prepare.
Owning some physical gold is step one. This is something everyone should do.
Gold is the ultimate form of wealth insurance. It’s preserved wealth through every kind of crisis imaginable. It will preserve wealth during the next crisis, too.
The price of gold tends to be inversely related to the value of the dollar.
I expect gold to soar in the years ahead as the political inflation cycle plays out.
In addition to physical gold, you’ll also want leveraged upside to grow your wealth. For that, I suggest looking to companies that produce precious metals.
Comments
I remember when slewie and antislewie were the talk of the day. I remember when knuckles and dr Engali bet their first sandwhich. I remember when miffed was first online discussing her job. I have lurked here....since the beginning. Watching from the shadows.
Truly.
I have happened upon other sites, like many denziens, of the internet seeking knowledge.
I remember the forming of GLP, ATS, LOP etc.
I remember the aggregator newsblok being made and witnessed its removal.
I remember the days before any of these when a student seeking knowledge had to read books from the library or join organizations. Before "dial up". Before google existed for the younger readers present.
I am noone of consequence to those whom see with scotoma. A simple watcher. I have taught many before and will continue long after this site is dust.
I have made an account and come here not to pride myself. Rather to simply offer some insight from time to time. Why should any heed me though? I could answer. However it would smack of nothing but arrogance and be met with disbelief...so in lieu; I offer a simple humble greeting. Hello. That said....
Many seem so set upon their dichotomous thinking these days. Wouldn't you agree? Evil and good. Light and dark. Few, it seems, embrace the sage wisdom of doubt. So many have blind faith in their chosen world views. Republicans this. Democrats that. Christians this. Muslims that. Rich this. Poor that. Few see the game itself.
The world is a finite place. With finite resources. And tempus fugit. Grasping at straws of normalcy bias, many simply refuse to let go of their preconceived notions. It is a sisyphus action to watch the kabuki theater of life unfold and believe the actors upon the stage are anything more than that: actors.
Why the show to begin with? Because the world is finite.
Populations rise. Disparities happen. And war commences.
An epoch begins.
Tribalism leads to monarchy.
Monarchy leads to representational government.
Representational government is over taken by social dictums as supplies dwindle. War commences. The end of an epoch.
The remnants of the former epoch continue into the next as tribalism....
Ad infinitum.
Its about the resources and control of those resources. Understand this: Economics and ecology are intrinsically tied at the hip.
To belie the world with "end the fed" yet no sustainable method is postulated to substitute for the control of the fed: is a sisyphus action. Even if given a modus operandi for free, to address the world peak productive limits, to the ruling elite echelons, the question would remain of control. For power corrupts. Few can wield power with a benevolent heart.
Hence the only true answer to what you seek (ending the fed).... Is to address a methodology to give the world and its populaces a means for food, medicine, energy, & potable water in a manner that oil and gas, banking & government can maintain control....
All, in time, prior to war being set upon the world and this epoch ending. For trade wars inevitably lead to shooting wars if not stopped.
It does not matter the politics or the religious perspective, or lack thereof, of people or the elite. Every human must drink. Must feed.
I have had the good fortune in real life of teaching; many. I have waited a long time to come on here and say something.
So listen if you will. If not: I care not.
The entire kabuki theater of the central banks is about resources.
In hell. The damned sit on thrones, at a great feast set upon a table before them. Their arms are chained to the chairs and their hands have been twisted into 10 foot long spoons. Try as hard as they can, they cannot get even the tiniest morsel to their mouths. They wail in agony as hunger gnaws at them. For eternity.
In heaven. The blessed have the exact same situation. 10 foot long hand spoons chained. They cannot reach their mouths. Same thrones. same feast. Yet they eat their fill in happiness and peace. Forever.
They feed each other.
THIS is currency swaps.
Currency swaps and Projects that provide the intrinsic qualities of life in a sustainable fashion are the future; if there is to be one at all.
For this we need not look at politics or religion. We need to look at technology.
Here is one modus operandi I came up with. I gave it to many for free.
I post it here for free for consideration.
I called it a hydrogen seawall.
I gave it to the prime minister of Israel's office. As well as ashton carter's office and the governors of Texas, California, and many others. For free. Below is a copy paste. For free for any of you.
It is my first gift for you zh readers. Technology can help. I am not arrogant. It is just a plan. It is just a process design. Yet that is more than what many have done to try to avert the resource wars. If you want to end the fed. Understand what the fed is doing. Vis a vis brezezsinki grand chess game.et al.
Save yourselves. Perhaps someone here knows someone with deep pockets that wants a possible answer. Well; here is mine.I am asking for nothing. In writing. I am under an assumed name of mastersplinter....so you have legal ability to utilize what is publicly written of course.
Perhaps if we have a resource based economy humanity may break the cycle of atrocities and be blessed with a feast. I leave that to you all.
God bless.
An answer to world hunger, peak energy, Medicine production, climate, potable water, renewably and sustainably in a manner the status quo can maintain control, disease vectors, rising sea levels, carrington events, boiler reactors etc.
ALL....
Simultaneously.
Energy is but one string of a huge nexus REQUIRING a simultaneous answer. So. Here.
nuts & bolts
1. Tide meets pozzolan seawall.
2. Nonocean side fills (flow control)solar stills columns /rows.
3.solar desalination
4. Condensation grey water gravity drop through sawyer filter or other filter for bacterial removal.
5. Gravity drop through sedimentation filtration for nuclear heavy metal.
6. Pipe water to electrolysis plant (PV microbial)
7. H2 production.
8. Pipe H2 in LNG pipelines
9. Utilize molybdenum sulfide fuel cells instead of pt.
10. Output h20 collection feed to wallipini
11. Utilize wallipinis to grow food and medicinal plants
12. Sell excess H2 and distillates from solar still to repay financing
1. Decentralization of electric grid.
2. Clean energy production.
3. sustainable
4. water production and food and medicine intrinsic.
5. job creation
6. economic benefit
7. cars, planes, homes, buildings, ships at sea can all utilize H2.
8. status quo paradigm O&G, banks, government maintained thus acceptable to world at large.
9. helps to stop wars (trade wars lead to shooting wars)
10. most of the planet has access to seawater.
11. encourages LOCAL food production.
12. answers a way out of global recession. Liquidity investiture in similitude to refinery investment.
X% of distillate production for Y years ROI (magnesium, phosphorous, etc)
Brine can be taken care of vis a vis a chalcogel generator waste disposal unit.
Links:
Younggy Kim postdoc study on producing hydrogen from salinity gradient in fresh and salt water:
http://m.pnas.org/content/108/39/16176
Molybdenum disulfide catalyst (no rare Earth materials required)
http://www.worldofchemicals.com/media/academy/new-promising-catalyst-to-cut-the-cost-of-making-hydrogen-fuel/6052.html
EON hydrogen into LNG Pipeline
http://mobil.eon.com/en/media/news/press-releases/2013/6/13/power-to-gas-unit-injects-hydrogen-into-natural-gas-system-for-f.smart320.html
Pozzolan (stands for MILLENNIA in the ocean currently)
http://ferrocement.net/ferro/files/pozzolans-uwe.html
China $60B water projects (could have cost half)
http://www.canadianconsultingengineer.com/engineering/china-embarks-on-60-billion-system-of-canals-and-aqueducts/1000027874/
Walipini Benson institute ($300 greenhouse building as opposed to a couple grand and is posaible almost anywhere on Earth)
http://opensourceecology.org/wiki/File:Walipini.pdf
University of Maryland willow bark
http://umm.edu/health/medical/altmed/herb/willow-bark
Port of Honolulu young brothers (ships run on it as opposed to D2)
http://m.phys.org/news/2014-02-portable-hydrogen-fuel-cell-green.html
Primary dealers (flow controllers of funds)
http://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/pridealers_current.html
53 Trillion dollars (plenty of money available if flowed correctly)
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20120411005029/en/53-Trillion-Infrastructure-Needed-2030-%E2%80%93-OECDOliver#.VPHLNaXnYm8
Sand dunes GIVE ZERO ROI.
http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/07/14/dunes-reefs-protect-us-coastlines-from-climate-change-storms/2513299/
1 MILLION pounds of Food on 3 acres. 10,000 fish …: http://youtu.be/jV9CCxdkOng
Chalcogel converts to ammonia (green disposal for brine)
http://m.phys.org/news/2015-02-catalyst-nitrogen-ammonia.html
Port of Aqaba (example)
http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Port_of_Aqaba
Archangel tree archive
https://www.ancienttreearchive.org
Drones for good plant a Billion Trees
https://environmentalimpact.passle.net/post/102cb68/drones-for-good-drones-to-plant-1-billion-trees-in-a-year
Planting trees in the desert mitigates climate
http://www.sciencecodex.com/could_planting_trees_in_the_desert_mitigate_climate_change-116705
Global extinction within one lifetime (Permian extinction part deaux)
http://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/global-extinction-within-one-human.html?m=1
Global green bonds
http://www.investopedia.com/articles/bonds/07/green-bonds.asp
Tranche
http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tranche
BRICS Development bank
http://sd.iisd.org/news/brics-launch-development-bank
NATO+ BRICS on this topic=Human survival vs. Extinction level event.
CME of July 2012....we should already bein the dark ages again.
http://science.nasa.gov/science-news/science-at-nasa/2014/23jul_superstorm/
Darfur water
http://m.voanews.com/a/water-scarcity-root-of-darfur-conflict-123688459/158292.html
World bank president ten years left... Back in 2014.
http://www.theguardian.com/environment/2014/apr/03/climate-change-battle-food-head-world-bank
" Why “plantibodies?”
ZMapp isn’t produced in the waving fields of tobacco one would find in Kentucky, Virginia, or North Carolina. Instead, the version of tobacco used by KBP is one that is easily manipulated with recombinant DNA techniques and amenable to automated greenhouse operations.
This same tobacco species is one also used by Medicago USA for development of a pandemic influenza virus.
The USAMRIID, Mapp, and KBP teampublished work in 2012 demonstrating the the three antibodies produced in Nicotiana benthamiana were superior to those made in Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells, the most common FDA-approved host for human therapeutics that certain sugar molecules for biological activity."
http://www.forbes.com/sites/davidkroll/2014/08/05/ebola-secret-serum-small-biopharma-the-army-and-big-tobacco/
Now imagine every town square having a tobacco walipini with automated drones to administer treatment to the plants from a 3d printer.....no more production problems so to speak. Ebola is a horrible way to die. So is MERS, actionbacter, ND Marcello, Avian flu and many more ad nauseum. Viable defense has the predicated axiom of vaccine production and dissemination.
“It’s not viable,” she says. “We spent four days without water, and we saw what it was like. We saw people behave like animals in our building, so imagine 20 million people.”
http://www.theguardian.com/cities/2015/feb/25/sao-paulo-brazil-failing-megacity-water-crisis-rationing
Its not just the 20 million in Sao Paulo. California is done without water. Which is the heartbeat of USA Agriculture.
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2014/08/140819-groundwater-california-drought-aquifers-hidden-crisis/
The ogallala is drying
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/last-drop-americas-breadbasket-faces-dire-water-crisis-n146836
China is done
http://www.arlingtoninstitute.org/wbp/global-water-crisis/457
MENA is annihilated
http://hdr.undp.org/en/content/water-scarcity-challenges-middle-east-and-north-africa-mena
Las Vegas
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2014-08-12/las-vegas-will-go-dry-if-water-levels-drop-7-further-lake-mead-hits-record-lows
And the list goes on....
SYMBIOSIS OF LIFE AND MULTIPLIER EFFECTS. Everyone everywhere is in deep trouble. Which is one of the reasons I went so far to try to give it away for free.
Solar still
http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_still
OISM Nuclear expedient filtration
http://www.oism.org/nwss/s73p919.htm
Sawyer water filter
http://www.sawyerwaterfilter.com
Xylem filter MIT
http://www.technologyreview.com/view/520706/how-to-build-a-plant-xylem-water-filter/
GCC MENA examples of desalinating water daily oil... Tie energy to water production and you systemically price people out of water destabilizing the world in time. A symbiotic world.....
http://www.saudigazette.com.sa/index.cfm?method=home.regcon&contentid=20130603168358
http://www.saudigazette.com.sa/index.cfm?method=home.regcon&contentid=20141222228250
Cities sinking (have to build dunes or seawalls anyways... UK Lagoons project is already in the works)
http://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2013/07/30/us-cities-sinking-climate-change_n_3676325.html
Honda bottling water
http://www.psfk.com/2014/05/honda-hydogen-fuel-bottled-water.html
Electric grid vulnerable to squirrels
http://www.nytimes.com/2013/09/01/opinion/sunday/squirrel-power.html?pagewanted=all
Earthship tour
http://youtu.be/vWBQp59iPs4
Vertical farming
http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vertical_farming
Heirloom seeds
http://heirloomseeds.com
Foraging Texas (Merriweathers site)
http://www.foragingtexas.com/?m=1
Houston arboretum
http://houstonarboretum.org
Pharmacognosy
http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pharmacognosy
http://www.pharmacognosy.us
http://www.nirs.org/factsheets/bwrfact.htm
http://www.nirs.org/reactorwatch/accidents/gemk1reactorsinus.pdf
http://www.nirs.org/factsheets/bwrfact.htm
http://articles.chicagotribune.com/2011-03-21/business/ct-biz-0322-oyster-creek-20110321_1_nrc-nuclear-plant-nuclear-reactor
JFC your first comment is a OT dissertation? Fuck off. I already hate you and you are one arrogant fuck to hijack the thread with OT BS.
As for inflation, the article was excellent. Love the charts that show wages paid in gold in 1970 versus today. Inflation is the hidden tax and thus the cruelest tax of all.
Keep on stacking!
In reply to I remember when slewie and… by mastersplinter
And your past 10,000 comments on here have changed the world. Surely. JFC you blind bastard. Keep talking about ending the fed yet do nothing. Good job.
In reply to JFC your first comment is a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Obviously you didn't read any of my comments, asshole.
And you think that after being a lurker, for many years, and showing up with a prepackaged comment you are going to save the world? Fuck off ecofreak. Commiefornia is a shithole because of people like you.
In reply to And your past 10,000… by mastersplinter
Fuck you Federal Reserve.... You are 100% at fault for this shit.....
In reply to Obviously you didn't read… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Nice strawman and poisoning the well. However all i did was make a post. That offends your fragile sensibilities that's your problem.
In reply to Obviously you didn't read… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Oh fuck you! You are the one that posts a comment longer than the article, and, as I said, wasn't even on topic!
And you want to accuse me of a logical fallacy? Go sit and spin on a cactus, moron.
In reply to Nice strawman and poisoning… by mastersplinter
Even more cruel from hypothecation and rehypothecation which exponentially expand the real money supply over a fixed human lifespan of labor compensated in fiat units that, at best expand arithmetically.
In reply to JFC your first comment is a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Lets not forget dear old George:https://www.mrc.org/commentary/soros-funded-lefty-media-reach-more-300-…
In reply to I remember when slewie and… by mastersplinter
you plan on doing all that by yourself?
In reply to I remember when slewie and… by mastersplinter
I plan on doing nothing but sharing a thought from time to time for free. What people do with the knowledge is up to them. Im not pro fed nor against the fed. I am pro resources. Hence sharing.
In reply to you plan on doing all that… by 1 Alabama
Word inflation destroys blogs.
Q !CbboFOtcZs No.117
Aug 3 2018 16:26:29 (EST)
http://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/JW-v.-DOJ-02046-Hillary-R.-Clinton-Part-24-of-24.pdfDOJ-02046-Hillary-R.-Clinton-Part-24-of-24.pdf" target="_new" title="archive" id="archive_today">
https://twitter.com/JordanSchachtel/status/1025442755600891904/photo/1
We have the server[S].
Q
Go look.
https://qanon.pub/
In reply to Q !CbboFOtcZs No.117 Aug 3… by monad
In order to understand inflation, you have to understand what the Fed has done. They have, with the massive QE printing of the last decade or so anointed a new fiat. Its called the stock market. As the price of these stocks to up, the fiat itself devalues forcing all cash into the stock market in order to take the gain of the new preferred fiat, which is the stock market. Monkey hammering gold on the side is the afterthought of the Fed while the real policy is to concentrate wealth as never before in corporations that trade with stocks.
You often hear talk about a stock market crash, when in fact the fiat in your pocket, your cash crashes every day 24/7 with the Fed's constant printing. They have in fact created new winners and these winners are the masters of the universe who's ideals are nothing less than destruction of the American constitutional society. Destroy a country's fiat then choose one you would rather support and the game is all but over.
The irony is that few, very very few are even now wise to the game.