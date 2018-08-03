"I'm Totally Freaked Out": Brazil's Elite Fleeing Bloodshed And Chaos

Amid the economic, political, and social collapse, Brazil has been described by many as being in the midst of a “zombie apocalypse” as years of corruption and violence spectacularly implodes all at once.
Horrified by the out of control violence and pessimistic about the nation’s political and economic outlook, thousands of wealthy Brazilians are now fleeing the country.
Thiago Lacerda, a high-profile actor, is one of the thousands of celebrities, bankers, lawyers and affluent Brazilians considering emigration before the next round of turmoil.
“I’m totally freaked out by what’s been happening, especially here in Rio [Rio de Janeiro],” Mr. Lacerda told The Wall Street Journal.
The 40-year-old actor said he has considered moving his family to Europe for the safety of his three children. “In several years, they’re going to want to go out, to start dating, without worrying about getting shot.”
Naercio Menezes Filho, director of the center for public policy at Insper, a São Paulo business school, commented on the situation and pointed out — the elite fleeing the country is the newest trend amid the threat of gang violence and economic instability.
According to a study published in June by Brazilian polling agency Datafolh, about 52 percent of the wealthiest Brazilians — those with a monthly income of more than $2,500 — want to emigrate, while 56 percent of college graduates have plans on leaving the country.
“The hope that Brazilians once had in their country has gone out the window, and many people are now reaching the conclusion that things are unlikely to change in the next few years,” said Mr. Menezes Filho.
Government figures show the number of Brazilians filing emigration notices with the federal tax office reached 21,700 in 2017, that is nearly three times the number in 2011, when officials started recording the data. WSJ notes that many are moving on the Portuguese Riviera and to US cities such as Orlando and Miami.
Since the economic collapse, Brazil’s murder rate has been increasing.
The response: Emigration notifications with the federal tax office explode higher.
And now, the country’s elite want out.
Marcelo Caio Corrêa de Melo, a 37-year-old e-commerce manager in Brazil, told WSJ that security is the top reason he is emigrating to Portugal at the end of this month with his wife and two children.
“At the beginning of this year, I was in the office and suddenly we heard a huge explosion outside, and everyone jumped up,” he said. “It was a grenade let off by criminals running from the police.” A few months later, he said his father was robbed at gunpoint — and that is when he decided to escape the collapsing country.
According to Datafolha, the economy could grow at a 1.5 percent pace this year, while unemployment remains elevated at 12.4 percent. Datafolha asked 16- to 24-year-old Brazilians would they emigrate, and the result was shocking: 62 percent said yes.
Besides violent crime and a collapsed economy, 16- to 24-year-old Brazilians may want to flee the country because of high taxes, stifling economic growth as a huge chunk of which goes to pensions, said Tony Volpon, chief economist at UBS in Brazil. For those with a good education, leaving “looks like a good decision,” he said.
WSJ cites Brazil’s foreign ministry, which indicates the US has the most significant share of Brazilian expats — more than a third of the three million Brazilians estimated to be living abroad.
“Things just work there. Infrastructure is better, and everything is not so expensive,” said Vinícius Barbosa da Silva, 20, a student from the south of Brazil who said he is preparing to migrate to the US by 2020.
Joseph Williams, a US entrepreneur who moved to Brazil eight years ago, said some Brazilians cannot comprehend why he is still transacting business in the country.
“I tell everyone who comes to Brazil that if someone comes at you with a gun, you give them what you have,” he said. Recently, in São Paulo, where he runs a real-estate advisory and investment firm, two men robbed the occupants in the car next to his at the traffic lights. “I threw my phone and my bag on the floor and slid down on the seat,” he said.
But for many Brazilians, leaving the country has become more appealing. “I want to give my kids a childhood, more freedom, more equality,” said Lacerda, the famous actor, adding that “the idea of cutting myself off from my country is unthinkable,” however, necessary as the country descends into further chaos.
I would like to volunteer to rescue a pretty Brazilian woman that I have had my eye on for the last few years.
I find it disingenuous that it is the elites who are typically in a position to take advantage of and influence their politicians that now want to escape the hell hole they themselves were responsible for creating. In Brazil, citizens are compelled to vote and I imagine that those votes can easily be purchased for a relatively low price.
“In several years, they’re going to want to go out, to start dating, without worrying about getting shot.”
Silly elites! Just ban guns..
/sarcasm
“I tell everyone who comes to Brazil that if someone comes at you with a gun, you give them what you have,”
"That's not a gun."
*pulls out S&W Magnum 500*
"THAT'S a gun!"
In reply to I would like to volunteer to… by Sonny Brakes
The oligarchy imposes high taxes in order to stuff their pockets, on top of the corruption they use to stuff their pockets. Once they have sucked the society dry and it begins to collapse they move on to the next victim.
In reply to . by Daves Not Here
"16- to 24-year-old Brazilians may want to flee the country because of high taxes"
Only the ordinary middle class people in Brazil pay high taxes.
The well connected and corrupt at the top - not so much.
Should bribes be declared to tax authorities?
As the former French President, General Chrarles de Gaulle said:
Brazil is a country of the future, and always will be.
In reply to The oligarchy imposes high… by SWRichmond
We're full!
In reply to "16- to 24-year-old… by Dutti
Bye Bye Brasil - 1979
https://youtu.be/PsBbLPn-L7k?t=661
In reply to "16- to 24-year-old… by Dutti
Hey! Leave Jeff Bezos out of this! /s
In reply to The oligarchy imposes high… by SWRichmond
Hence, the liberal TURD montra, "Welcome to America".
Build the damn WALL!
In reply to The oligarchy imposes high… by SWRichmond
Why move to Europe? Somalia might be better.
In reply to . by Daves Not Here
We all have the tendency to think with our smaller head. The results can lead to personal bankruptcy. Be careful. I make a point of being out of the house when the maid shows up. I can’t afford the risk.
In reply to I would like to volunteer to… by Sonny Brakes
That’s no way to live, it’s not nice to fool Mother Nature, a proven bitch.
In reply to We all have the tendency to… by Cloud9.5
I was trying to be clever, never a good idea; but can you tell me more about your maid?
In reply to We all have the tendency to… by Cloud9.5
Rio got overrun by favela culture.. the new subway system built for the Olympics actually made the city more ghetto.. in Rio people from the suburbs are our version of "rednecks" and these uneducated groups brought the city down a level.. economic crisis only accelerated the situation. it's an embarrassment honestly.. Blame it on failed leftwing policies of the Lula/Dilma adminstration
At least they don't have piles of shit all over their streets.
In reply to Rio got overrun by favela… by HUGE_Gamma
Yet.
In reply to At least they don't have… by Son of Loki
Na, the favela's poor sewer system just dumps into the beach at Ipenema. If there even is one. As the ole say'in goes, 'shit runs down hill'.
In reply to At least they don't have… by Son of Loki
What was it $34 Billion
still missing from Lula and Dilma crime spree ?
In reply to Rio got overrun by favela… by HUGE_Gamma
Brazil Average IQ: 87
200m total population.
70m african origin
130*100=13000
70*60=4200
13000+4200=17200
17200/200=86
My simplified calculation deliveres 86.
In reply to Brazil Average IQ: 87 by css1971
if you would quickly kill yourself you could help the average a lot ....
In reply to 200m total population. 70m… by oncemore1
Well, the math logic is sound.
In reply to 200m total population. 70m… by oncemore1
The natural tendency is to head north. Maybe that is why Mexico is building a wall.
In reply to Brazil Average IQ: 87 by css1971
100 million cold be at the US Border in the very near future.
Mitch and Paul want to keep it open so they can get more nannies and maids for the same price they pay today.
In reply to The natural tendency is to… by Cloud9.5
We should study this collapse. It has lessons for all of us. Ferfal has a lot of insights on the collapse of Argentina. https://ferfal.blogspot.com/
Holy Zombie Apocalypse Batman..
Did you see those numbers on that chart of 30 homicides per hundred thousand?
The murder rate for the entire Country of Brazil is almost as bad as Chicago on a holiday weekend.
I can see why the elite are fleeing the Country. Maybe they should move to the windy city so they can feel right at home here in the US. As long as they don't mind having their city run by a dual Israeli US Citizen.
nowhere to run, nowhere to hide .... how long before the ultra rich begin to realize that? the worst part is that no matter what they do or where they go they will slowly, slowly figure out that they need the rest of us .... such a sad, sad situation .....
In reply to Holy Zombie Apocalypse… by jafo2me
I built an offset letterpress and greensand foundry. I researched and wrote a book by hand on how to do things by hand sans electricity or WROL. I gave it to general joseph lengyels office for free. To help the national guard. I condensed 1,000's of pages of notes into a book. I turned the book into a poster for portability. Its another gift for you ZH. Free. The future sans resources for america is in danger of mirroring brazil or venezuela imho.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B0UM5SLjcPJrOHVBT2FiNmJIZm8/view
WSJ notes that many are moving on the Portuguese Riviera and to US cities such as Orlando and Miami...
and when they turn miami into brazil they will run somewhere else and do it all over again.
Transfusing Brazilians into Miami is like zapping a person with AB+ blood with O-, or like pouring a good beer in a gallon of piss. Tour the Miami airport, there are humans there that have no racial classification.
In reply to WSJ notes that many are… by buzzsaw99
Sounds like Newark and LaGuardia also. All from African and Haiti. Not even the Pakis and Sri Lankans want to land in NY or Newark any more it's so disgusting.
In reply to Transfusing Brazilians into… by Farqued Up
Tour the Miami airport...
Went through there a few months ago. Witnessed child abuse in broad daylight while standing in line. Horrible experience all the way around. Still better than Fort Lauderdale though, but only because it is slightly quicker to escape once you land.
In reply to Transfusing Brazilians into… by Farqued Up
"The 40-year-old actor said he has considered moving his family to Europe for the safety of his three children."
Oh, yes, places like London, Berlin, or Milan should be MUCH safer......
If Drugs and Crime are the problem.
Duterte is the answer.
The crime and gangs in Brazil were totally out of control during the good years.
Ya'll made your bed - stay there. The rest of the world has it's own shit to deal with.
America is on the same path as Brazil thanks to "multiculturalism"
The Illuminati are busy destroying any country that is cohesive. Then, they can buy that real estate someday for pennies on the shekel.
So it goes so much better when the country is not ruled by a socialist ....
or not
Moving to Europe? Either he's ignorant or South America is a very dangerous place to live.
Yes!
DaddyO
In reply to Moving to Europe? Either he… by ThomasEdmonds
But it's so multicultural and diverse. As others have pointed out regarding the data in the following article, it doesn't include those never found, still missing.
2.5 Million Murders In 16 Years: Latin America’s Nonwhite Crime Wave
"At least 2.5 million people have been murdered in Latin America in just sixteen years (between 2000 and 2016), representing 33 percent of the world’s homicides—despite having only 8 percent of its population, a new report by the Brazilian Igarapé Institute has revealed."
http://newobserveronline.com/2-5-million-murders-in-16-years-latin-amer…
Bloomberg: Brazil’s Crime Costs Double In Two Decades To More Than $75 Billion
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-06-11/brazil-s-crime-costs…
Population control.
In reply to But it's so multicultural… by RagnarRedux
Build that fucking wall