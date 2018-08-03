It's Not All Good: Here Is The Real Problem Deep Inside The Jobs Report

On the surface, today's jobs report was solid: despite the headline miss, July payrolls were in line with expectations when one strips out Toys "R" Us job losses and the volatile summer vacation-linked occupations. Wages also came in line, rising at 2.7% Y/Y (a number which however was the most negative since 2012 when adjusted for inflation).
However, looking deeper between the lines reveals a potentially troubling problem.
Consistent with historical experience however, the breakdown in job creation by wage has evolved throughout the expansion. At first, more of the new jobs are for people with skills. As the cycle matures, job creation rotates in favor of lower-wage positions. Lower-wage workers are more easily replaced and have less bargaining power, so benefits from the economic expansion do not trickle down until the labor market is especially tight.
What this means in practical terms - as DB's Torsten Slok explains - is that over the last three years, i.e. during the later stage of the current expansion, cumulative low-wage employment has risen by 104%, outperforming the high-wage segment which increased by only 64% over the same period. In the three years preceding that, high-wage jobs were created at a much higher rate, increasing 251% compared to only 28% for low-wage jobs.
And, as shown in the chart below, this means that high wage jobs have actually been declining throughout 2018 as employers have shifted their hiring to low-wage occupations, and replacing existing highly-paid workers with less productive, but cheaper, surrogates.
This has significant consequences for wage growth: the greater the portion of low wage jobs as a percentage of total, the more subdued overall hourly earnings growth will be. Which is precisely the phenomenon we have observed in recent years, and is what has stumped the Fed for which wage inflation has repeatedly been defined as a "mystery."
There is another major problem: in their pursuit of semi-skilled workers, and low wage employment in general, potential employers have aggressively lowered their selection criteria. As a result, according to the BLS, over the past 3 months the vast majority of the total workers hired, some 1.1 million, are high school graduates or those without a high school diploma.
What about workers with some college degree or higher? Here the US economy has actually lost 233K workers!
Pink Floyd was right: American workers indeed no longer need any education.
Alas, there are extensive negative consequences of hiring workers who have - at best - graduated from high school. First and foremost, a chronic lack of productivity, which incidentally is also the key reason why this has been the slowest economic expansion in US history. And as the latest data reveals, the recent surge in hiring of less than college grads, confirms two things: wage growth will remain anemic at best, and productivity - that key component of GDP - will continue to shrink.
Comments
Where do the 50,000 Spamazon jobs that Georgia seeks fit into this structure?
I dunno, maybe we need to define success a little bit.
Real disposable personal income per capita isn't looking too bad:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/A229RX0
Jan 2017: $42,384
Jun 2018: $43,730
Of course this doesn't speak to income distribution but you have to start somewhere, this series was shaky for a long time after the financial crisis....
In reply to The new jobs were with the… by Arrowflinger
2017 US Census all households Median income. $57,230
Median income, Tax rate (IL) all taxes included is 62%
38% is Inc remaining for rent and food etc = $21,747
$21,747 / 12 = $1812 mo
Est rent or payment $1500
Car payment $350
Food for family of 4 = $500
Gas for car 2 tanks = $100
Total per month for basics = $2,450
https://www.census.gov/data/tables/2017/demo/income-poverty/p60-259.html
In reply to I dunno, maybe we need to… by Jim in MN
well you nailed, it.... Dont think a family of 4 can even eat dog food on $125 a week btu I agree with the sentiment....
Problem with this article is that it doesnt define high wage jobs...
In reply to 2017 US Census all… by William Dorritt
The article seems to assume that college makes any given American more productive and more valuable to organizations. This reflects ignorance about what actually goes on at most departments of most colleges.
In reply to The new jobs were with the… by Arrowflinger
It's also another example of ZH's drift to leftist politics and establishment-think.
In reply to The article seems to assume… by TBT or not TBT
I don't think there will be such a thing as a "walmart greeter" in the near future. Just a hunch from my balls (crystal)
Sure there will. There is always a greeter of the herds dutifully forced through the self checkout Corral.
In reply to I don't think there will be… by DingleBarryObummer
I ripped you guys a new asshole over this last night and you all missed my point because I hurt your feelings. This is the worst job market for young white men since BEFORE the great depression. the last time it was this bad here we had a civil war.
In reply to Sure there will. There is… by Arrowflinger
It seems good for the racist bitch the New York Times hired though.
In reply to I ripped you guys a new… by Mtnrunnr
yeah, it certainly does. And that's the story they want us to tell because it pacifies the minority masses and divides the rest of us. It is easier to conquer a divided foe. The rich don't care about white or black. they care about their money and the madder you get the happier they are.
In reply to It seems good for the racist… by TheABaum
Old white men are not fairing any better. Looking for a job has become a bureaucracy. If you get a job you are expected to sell your soul if you want to actually hold on to it. Some workplaces are hostile and pit workers against one another. Tell me if I am right.
In reply to I ripped you guys a new… by Mtnrunnr
you are right. the job market is terrible for you too, in fact, it's probably worse. the difference is that you had 30+ years to create a family, advance in your job, get a degree at a reasonable cost, and live a life. those of us in our 20's have only every known a reverse racist, outsourced and depressing world. ALSO your generation voted for these assholes. Granted, it's not like you had much of a choice.
In reply to Old white men are not… by Sonny Brakes
Didn't hurt mine,
Exploding student loan debt fueling Exploding professor salaries that cannot be discharged might produce guns that can!
In reply to I ripped you guys a new… by Mtnrunnr
Sure there will. It'll just be a robot, that's all. To go with the robotic cashiers and the robot shelve-stockers.
In reply to I don't think there will be… by DingleBarryObummer
Sure they'll be Walmart Greeters. As Japanese men keep using sex robots and the extinction of the Japanese accelerates, there will come a point when they get too old to buy the Viagra needed to keep the lead in their pencils. Then used sex robots will be on Ebay and Walmart will hose them down and repurpose them.
In reply to I don't think there will be… by DingleBarryObummer
I am Mexican. Can I work for them?
Are you paying for the wall? I want the inside scoop from an authentic mexican.
In reply to I am Mexican. Can I work… by MexInvest
I will pay for wall and you all have to pay me toll tax.
In reply to Are you paying for the wall?… by DingleBarryObummer
That's all good. I enjoy solid B.M.'s so I will not be traveling to the great state of Mexico.
In reply to I will pay for wall and you… by MexInvest
A toll? LOL Couldn't pay me to go to Mexico.
In reply to I will pay for wall and you… by MexInvest
dont worry today must be IBM day on the dow..................did they get a positive mention in the jobs report or is it just their turn at buybacks.
"Lower-paying jobs for all the serfs- that's how we MAGA, bitches!" - Dronald J Drumpf
Their vote in November weighs the same as yours, and there are more of them.
In reply to "Lower-paying jobs for all… by Juggernaut x2
Trump's a wicked autocrat, but don't fall into the Magic President trap.
In reply to "Lower-paying jobs for all… by Juggernaut x2
And for people that just spent the better part of a decade not working, who have a weak experience base or nothing at all, who lived off Mom and Dad, and now when employers get desperate enough, they'll take a chance-but only at a discount-yeah, that's how we start to MAGA, after the Kenyan effed put people on the road to permanent adolescence and careers as "baristas". Catching up on entry level experience in 2018, that you should have gotten in 2010 comes with a price, bitchez.
In reply to "Lower-paying jobs for all… by Juggernaut x2
WHen is crash coming?
let me consult my balls (crystal)
In reply to WHen is crash coming? by MexInvest
All the degrees in community activism, white guilt, social justice and Socialist Democracy going to waste, the Trillions wasted on worthless degrees.
Their brains are so packed full of shit from their I-Phone, K-12 propagandizing and finishing school for Social Justice Undergrad, that they many not only be unable to reproduce, they won't be employable, ever.
Enjoy the 200 sq ft apartments, robot cars that control destinations, bugged phones and unlimited music suicide videos.
End the H1b program and all immigration, we are looking at mass dislocation by automation, we don't need anyone else on welfare.
employers will tell the federal government exactly what they want to hear in order to qualify for hiring/training incentives.
this feedback loop will continue until sane, rational people start asking questions and digging a little deeper.
when there is no oversight or adherence to GAAP, businesses/people will report whatever it takes to get free money from the government (tax payers).
just which jobs exactly are filled by people without a high school diploma?? Without a high school diploma? I can't even imagine a job where you don't have to know how to read.
Most people learn to read in the third grade or so.
In reply to just which jobs exactly are… by hardmedicine
No shit you fucking idiot. over 60% of US jobs pay less than 20 bucks and hour. That stinks!! Furthermore, this jobs report is total bullshit. Or the 157K jobs a full 146K were generated by the phony BLS birth/death model. These are not real jobs. So there was only 11K jobs added in July. That fucking stinks!!!!
Bell Curve, meet Real World. Real World, meet Bell Curve .
In reply to No shit you fucking idiot… by DrBrown314
"Alas, there are extensive negative consequences of hiring workers who have - at best - graduated from high school. First and foremost, a chronic lack of productivity, which incidentally is also the key reason why this has been the slowest economic expansion in US history."
Have you seen what's coming out of colleges? I give you Alexandria Ocasio-Whatever. The woman is supposed to have a degree in foreign relations, runs her mouth on an international topic, and then claims she's not an expert. She's also supposed to have majored in economics but doesn't understand how to calculate unemployment-and after graduation, she worked s e worked as a bartender in Manhattan and as a waitress in a taqueria, while peddling children's books.
She's utterly useless, even before you get a whiff of her idiotic politics.
U6 is what needs to be worked on to better express the gig economy and part time jobs and those that chose not to work in expensive inflated gamed rentier economy.
Labor participation is down from what 67% to 62% of a big number, we have a long way to go.
End all H1b Visas now
In reply to U6 is what needs to be… by TeethVillage88s
You know what's not all good too? Mexico has a 3.4% unemployment rate and is a literal shit hole. You know what the US has? An expanding Mexican workforce with an unemployment rate that looks more and more like Mexico's. Get it ?
If blue is low wage and red is high, what's the purple?
"Amount of niggaz on purple drank"
In reply to If blue is low wage and red… by American Sucker
I fail to understand why lower-wage workers are "less productive": if a $10/hr. employee produces even HALF as many widgets as a $30/hr. one, he is by definition MORE productive...
Because in the end what factors in is how much the firm paid and how much widgets were sold. I doubt the ratio factors in GDP calculations.
In reply to I fail to understand why… by Kreditanstalt
Good set of Charts
July 2018 ADP Job Growth Is 219,000
Written by Steven Hansen
"ADP reported non-farm private jobs growth at 219,000.
Analyst Opinion of ADP Employment Situation
This month the rate of ADPs private employment year-over-year growth remained in the tight range seen over this year. Last month's employment numbers were revised upward.
ADP employment has not been a good predictor of BLS non-farm private job growth."
http://econintersect.com/pages/releases/release.php?post=201808010729
Cue the article here on ZH from a day ago, showing the infiltration of organized socialist groups on campus across university-America and tell me what parent in their right mind would send their kid to college today...?
With domestic manufacturing, comes the re-birth of trade schools. And I'll take a trade-school graduate any day of the week over a university graduate steeped in the mindset of Marx.
"replacing existing highly-paid workers with less productive, but cheaper, surrogates".
So, just how do "they" know the "cheaper" the pay the less productive their work will be?
I can tell you for an absolute fact that is not necessarily so.
On an individual case of course not, plenty of people are overpaid, and lots of smart guys are for reasons working cheap. BUT on an average, it's probably still true.
The problem is when you start jerking around the high-end guys, when you find you need them again they are hard to find, hard to identify, and won't really want to work for you, and have to come up the new learning curve to figure out where you are. So the whole habit of going cheap, holds back the organization and eventually the whole economy.
Still, it has always been so, and if you think you're that hot shit, start your own company, that has always been the way.
In reply to "replacing existing highly… by wmbz
To hold a job outside government you have to add more value to your employer's bottom line than you are absorbing whether you have a degree or not . The degree is economically meaningless as you will get one if you put in the time and pay the tuition.
If you earn 20./hr or 160. per day then you have to create/generate 200. per day or you should be laid off whether you have a PhD in Entitlement Studies or not.
Need to pull the top 1% off the "wages" data, and then it also helps to pull the minimum wage increases maybe the bottom 2% out of the wages data, to see where the economy is going for the 97%. And if you do that I think it's not pretty, even now.
I have an employee who most likely could not sit down and pass a high school SAT.
On the other hand...
He has saved me countless thousands of dollars with his ability to fix things. Electrical, plumbing, basic construction and even learning a few computer skills enabling him to test certain types of equipment for me, resulting in sales. Not afraid to get his hands dirty and won't turn his nose at anything I toss at him.
That's my kind of 'college grad'...
AI and robots are taking our jobs and the new 5G network uses micro wavelengths due to the high speed (60ghz) that it uses and that means in plain English that the micro cell towers need to transmit the signal using a very high energy so that's going to give us all cancer if we don't stop them.
Sorry but we have too many useless eaters and AI will have a door to roast us on the spot if it takes over the 5G transceivers by pumping the power up even more without just needing all the drones they are building to cull our numbers down.
The cold war is fake but it gives them the excuse to keep developing AI and more drones but few people are getting the full picture just now but you will.