Kudlow Says Trump Won't Back Down: "China's $60BN Response Is Weak"

It took little time for Trump's chief China trade war advisor Larry Kudlow to respond to China's publication of its "retaliation list" itemizing the $60 billion in US goods that will be subject to US tariffs. Saying that the $60 billion trade response by China might be weak, Kudlow warned that the US has more ammunition than China in a trade fight, envisioning that the US imports more products from China than vice versa.
Predictably, Kudlow focused on China's currency devaluation response as the trade war recently shifted to currency war as Beijing hopes to offset the impact of tariffs using a weaker currency.
Speaking on Bloomberg TV, Kudlow correctly noted that the yuan has fallen in part because China has "stopped defending the yuan. They think it’s going to help offset the U.S. efforts to get rid of their unfair trading." This changed on Friday evening (Chinese time) when the PBOC announced it would increase the reserve requirement on FX forward, precipitating a short squeeze and sending the Yuan sharply higher and the dollar sliding.
Some speculated that the PBOC move was a form of soft capital control, as the Yuan had fallen so much it had precipitated capital flight, easily the weakest link in China's economy. Kudlow touched on this, saying that "some of the currency fall though I think is just money leaving China because it’s a lousy investment, and if that continues that will really damage the Chinese economy."
"If money leaves China - and the currency could be a leading indicator - they’re going to be in a heap of trouble. And so I’m going to make the case that they are in a weak economic position. That’s not a good place for them to be vis-a-vis the trade negotiations," he told BBG TV's Jonathan Ferro.
It is not clear if this means that Kudlow - and thus Trump - finally understand that further tightening, and higher rates in the US, is a far worse for the Chinese economy, especially since China is about to post its first first half current account deficit on record which, without outside capital, it simply can't fund and the alternative would be economic contraction.
It does, however, explain why Wilbur Ross yesterday said that Trump plans to pour more pain on China's economy: after all if the Trump administration believes China is near a breaking point, it makes sense to keep cranking up the pressure.
Kudlow then made another accurate assessment of China's economic situation saying that "it looks to me like the China economy is declining in growth. It’s weakening almost across the board. And it looks like the People’s Bank of China is trying to pump it up by adding high-powered money and new credit."
And the punchline: "We’ve said many times: no tariffs, no tariff barriers, no subsidies. We want to see trade reforms. China is not delivering. Their economy’s weak, their currency is weak, people are leaving the country."
As a reminder, this is precisely the prescription suggested by One River CIO Eric Peters, who last weekend laid out what is the best way to win trade war with China:
“The best way to bring Beijing to its knees is by running a tight monetary policy in the US,” continued the same investor. “China has the world’s most overleveraged, fragile financial system.” In 2008, China’s total debt-to-GDP was 140%. It is now roughly 300%, while GDP is slowing. “The economy is held together by capital controls. If those fail, the whole system fails.” The capital flight in 2015/16 cost the government $1trln in reserves, and that was with ultra-dove Yellen in charge. Imagine what would have happened with Volcker at the helm. “The Chinese are dying to get their money out.”
“Engineering a decade of rolling Chinese financial crises would be the most effective foreign policy the US could run,” continued the same investor. Forget about the South China Sea, don’t bother with more aircraft carriers, just let Beijing try to cope with their financial system. “And we’re 80% of the way there – we instigated a trade war, implemented a massive fiscal stimulus, which created the room to raise interest rates,” he said. “The combined policy mix makes capital want to leave at the same time it makes the dollar more attractive and effectively shuts down new investment inflows to China.”
Kudlow's conclusion: China "better not underestimate President Trump’s determination to follow through" on trade threats, and we are confident that it is only a matter of time before Trump tweets his angry response to China's latest retaliation to Trump's own Chinese tariffs, pushing the tit-for-tat escalation further beyond a point of no return.
thou americans i'd rather suggest: go and work and build something that people really want at a competetive price instead of playing the Joo-game: tariffs, printing $$$, bombing countries, CIA pumping up fake companies like Google and Amazon, punishing really successful foreigners like VW.
otherwise all of your former friends will figure out you are nasty SOBs.
Larry Kudlow always looks like he just snorted a few lines of dandruff. ;-)
"China's response is weak. Hang on, I need a little bump"
Is "weak" says the guy that manufactures NOTHING!
He manufactures BS and algo-market moves
Hey round eye we will not use your crApple products and that car guy can't build his electric cars here!
China has nothing for us, zip!
Trump will be carrying them like a six-pack out of the 7-11 LOL
Without the US market they will go broke in 6 months and factories will be coming back into vogue here! Then you will see stagnant wages disappear!
In reply to Hey round eye we will not… by Countrybunkererd
Will the Chinese keep buying those shacks in Hongcouver and Seattle for $35 million?
In reply to China has nothing for us,… by Free This
I rather think the Chinese are in the orgy of globalist and the marriage of tech and the elites of the world. List of 200 CEOs pay shows Walmart CEO makes 2,000 times his avg worker, McDonalds makes 3,000 times the pay of his avg worker.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2018/05/25/business/ceo-pay-2017.ht… (Chinese are still players, they are still buyers, they will keep buying in USA, Canada... South America... Luxembourg
In reply to So.... Will the Chinese keep… by Handful of Dust
Trump has nailed the Chinese. They are addicted to U.S. consumer debt to the tune of a 1.25 Billion dollar a day habit and now they are bogarding the plate with their giant straw. Enter trump, and he says: "Sorry, you're gonna have to let us do a line or two, just a couple of small ones, you'll hardly notice, very big plate, lots of good shit for everyone." The Chinese response is that of the typical final stage addict. They don't want to share. Trump says "Fine, my plate, my shit, so you don't really have a choice." All the addict can do is scream and scratch themselves all over. That is what we are seeing.
In reply to Larry Kudlow always looks… by Looney
Xi should have been more flexible considering they have raped the USA for years (with Bush's and Obama's help no less!).
If Xi gave in a tad here and there, he could have avoided most of this imo.
I guess on the bight side, Xi hasn't quoted Mooshell Obama or Ocasio Cortez.
Probably needs to snort to work up the courage. But he's not weak.
Another dirt bag ugly souled ashkeNAZI. Get these dumb mother fucker Black Magic assholes out. OUT. They are not the voice of America.
Remove them all over the world. This Satanic Jew cult is no longer allowed upon the World Stage.
This is the MAJOR problem that will now be solved. Time to burn the sick cult down.
American manufactured goods are the best in the world, though they carry a price tag that reflects that.
Rather than admonishing us for something you made up in your brain, how about you get rid of your fucking tariffs?
GM is the best in the world? Hahaha
I remember the days of US made consumer goods that were 2x as expensive and of even worse quality than the Chinese or Korean made version. I still see it today. Kitchenaid makes a garlic press with the lower half of the handles being plastic which break extremely quickly because garlic is tough. Mine broke the 3rd time I used them. They were a gift because I'd never have bought such obviously poor engineering.
I don't mind paying more for quality, but I do mind paying more for shittier quality. You are stuck in a bygone era of American awesomeness that was outsourced to American greed over 2 generations ago. Good luck overcoming the monolithic corporate mindset of quaterly profits at all other costs
In reply to American manufactured goods… by tmosley
Hows that A-380 working out? Or the A-400. Hows those EU phones doing? Has there been a new, world class company or product out of Europe in the last 40 years? I can't think of one.
Hows that all in on Brussels, even if your citizens vote no on multiple to-join referendums doing? Hummm, anti-populast, urber elitists, yet another layer of paracitic medling beurocrats( as if there was a shortage ). But the new, young, virile Europeans should cancel out any Anglo style notions in your domestic riff raff, nationalist, deploribles.
Yup, you're gonna be fine. ( /S )
You have to understand that everything made in the US is designed with planned obsolescence in mind. It is a design culture that deeply permeates every design department in every US corporation. It is not incompetence, it is a screwed up way of thinking that nobody has decided to confront head on.
With the blockchain and robots, I wonder if it is really going to be that much more expensive. The chinese are making their junk for less than it costs them to ship it. It is all bottled water (you are paying for the gas to move it more than the water). We might just be able to maintain prices with the new levels of automation, we've never been here before. The trouble is getting our upper middle management layer back. These guys are retired if they are even still alive. You're not going to learn much from Elon Musk's guys.
In reply to American manufactured goods… by tmosley
Why the fuck does the world use the USD as a crutch to support their shitty currencies anyway? That is what ultimately started this imbalance and fuels it still today.
Use gold, use cryptocurrency, or base your fiat on something else for fuck's sake. Stop running to the USD every time you get scared, like little kids.
Two words - Bretton Woods!
There is so much USD running in the veins of CB's, it's the life blood, and it ain't going anywhere any time soon. Bank on it.
If it happens to go down, which I doubt, at least in the short run, all other countries swirl too.
Then you can count on WWIII, ugh, that will be a sad day indeed.
The problem is that most all the jobs sent to China were bad low-level assembly jobs, the sort that even the Chinese are automating away. That was and largely still is China's position on the trade totem pole: A place where products often make their last pass for assembly.
Do Americans really want these jobs to return home? It was for more than cost that such jobs went overseas. Americans largely kept the high-quality design and engineering jobs. Problem apparently is that too many Americans simply can't make their living with technical jobs; it's out of their reach. But I don't see any rush by Americans to pick up those quality laboring jobs that are already abundant with restrictions in immigration. Roofing, landscaping, masonry, painting. Not a lot of fun, but work that needs to be done, and work that we give to Latinos and even temporary foreign labor because Americans don't want to do it.
Nice to see a new player even if it is Kudlow
KudLOW is an old player. As old as cocaine on a $1 bill from 1976.
But the old coke whore has kept his ass out of everything for the most part. Yeah, same schtick as always. But while we wait for DC to stand up to Globalists for right to protect US Jobs... at least trump plays a quiet tune about trade while his swarmed by media and polito attacks.
- fuck, I know Kudlow is old as hell... I know about his divorce... I know about his addictions
US Liabilities for International Investments = $35.5 Trillion, see table B of IIT
https://www.bea.gov/newsreleases/international/intinv/intinvnewsrelease…
King Dollar - as ol' Larry puts it! He might have his flaws, but he is a smart guy!
Weak dollar promotes trade/exports. It is complicated.
With Pudlow on your side what could go wrong.
Kudlow has a point....
http://www.thirdworldtraveler.com/New_World_Order/Goldwater_NoApologies… "With No Apologies" By Barry Goldwater
http://www.globalistagenda.org/quotes.htm
I thought Larry the Lout was a "Free-Market" guy?
Yes, he is. But you are too stupid to understand that the tariffs are not the ends but the means to that.
Consumers ultimately pay for tariffs you dumb cunt. Capital will always flow where it can be exploited the cheapest and that won't be to the US- that is just the way it is you sucker of Orange Jesus's shrivelled old cock- no matter how much Trump tells you he is going to MAGA.
That is not a response to what I said. I think you are experiencing cognitive dissonance.
Try actually responding to my actual words.
Lookit, to get a level playing field, Trump has to inflict some pain, mostly it will be on China!! Without our markets, they are DEAD!
We feel some pain too, but it is worth it to get mfg back over here, and the jobs to go with it! We don't need China at that point.
The free trade deals sold us down the river!
"Speaking on Bloomberg TV, Kudlow correctly noted that the yuan has fallen in part because China has "stopped defending the yuan."
So...by not taking action and allowing their currency to adjust naturally in the market, China is a currency manipulator?
China doesn't have to match us dollar for dollar. Why? The U.S. doesn't produce what China does, and our trade deficit is the U.S.'s deficit, not China's. And, since we are a consumer nation, and China is a manufacturing nation, the only way the tariffs are going to hurt anyone, are the consumers here at home. China has the rest of the world to produce things for, and trade with too.. The U.S. simply isn't going to win any trade war with China.
+1 Chief.
And that doesn't even touch on the price of labor aspect. Can America manufacture to the world like China? Sure. Can a nation with a set-in-stone standard of living adjust to labor prices that would allow their home-grown manufacturing to compete on the global stage? Would the enviro-reg deluded masses countenance a roll-back of regulation to the extent which would allow large-scale home grown manufacturing to flourish and compete...?
Thus are the crocodiles in the river waiting for the all-too eager ready to jump in and swim to the other side.
Can China allow labor to formally demand improved rates and conditons? And if not, can it always , every time, suppress that?
What would the spread be if Chinese labor was to be allowed to have, or took, political power.
With out the American markets, China is dead in the water! Who else is gonna pick up the slack there, chief??
Then we deserve the pain as part of the cure. If not, there will be far worse coming.
No surprise here. For Americans they are always right and the others wrong. Hahaha!
Go China!
So, what is the total GDP of your country? LOL, I thought so...
Lower than US but our food is not GMOs you dont have that garbage there. Pretty sure your kids are future cancer patients mine don't think so... Now enjoy your GDP.
Playing Hard Ball on a Ping Pong Table risks a collapse of the entire Table with no Winners especially when the table legs are flimsy and debt ridden on both sides.
Americans should get ready to pay more for everything. Wages aren't going anywhere because of low productivity and global competition. The real unemployment rate is over 20% and GDP is negative. Kudlow is a con artist and a shill.
We may be paying more for their garbage, but they will go totally BROKE!
maybe everyone will become hysterical and this will spiral out of control?
At the end China will win and all let for Americans will be their garbage GMOs so they can feed themselves and the families.
The future is Eurasia.
Trade War starting to take its toll on manufacturing, China's capital flight is getting worse, The Euro is about to break a key support against the USD....