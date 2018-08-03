Kushners Sell 666 Fifth Avenue Office Tower To Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to purchase the lease the office portion of 666 Fifth Ave. in midtown Manhattan from the Kushner family, the WSJ reported.
“Given Brookfield’s experience in successfully redeveloping and repositioning major office assets in New York and other cities around the world, we are well placed to capitalize on that opportunity,” Ric Clark, Brookfield Property Group’s chairman, said in a statement.
The infamous "devil" tower with the "666" sign on the entrance, has been under scrutiny because Jared Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump, and is a senior adviser to the president. When the Kushner Cos acquired the building in 2007 for $1.8 billion, it represented a New York commercial real estate record and was made when Kushner was taking a leadership role in the business. It remained precarious for years, and potential deals became complicated after Mr. Kushner took the senior White House job.
While terms of the deal weren’t disclosed in a statement Friday, the WSJ notes that the proceeds would give the family enough to pay off the more than $1.1 billion of debt on the building and buy out its partner, Vornado Realty Trust, for $120 million so it can transfer 666 Fifth to Brookfield unencumbered.
The sale means that the Kushner family likely won't make any money on its investment in 666 Fifth Ave.
In recent years, the building hasn’t been generating enough money to pay its debt service. Jared Kushner had already sold his stake in 666 Fifth to a trust controlled by other family members to avoid potential conflicts. Still, the talks between Anbang and his father ignited criticism that Kushner might use his position to help his family salvage its investment.
Brookfield, which is buying the property through one of its private-equity funds, also plans to invest more than $600 million in overhauling the 39-story building, giving it a new lobby, façade and mechanical systems, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The building has seen its rental payments suffer in recent years due to a relatively high vacancy rate but is viewed in real-estate circles as having potential due to its prime location on Fifth Avenue between 52nd and 53rd Streets.
The structure of the deal is different from what Brookfield and Kushner Cos. discussed in the spring. Back then, Brookfield was considering a deal in which it would essentially acquire Vornado’s 49.5% stake in the property and become partners with the Kushner family.
One of the uncertainties about the Brookfield purchase of the 99-year lease is how much of the current debt on the building is going to be repaid. In the 2011 restructuring, the debt was carved into two pieces—a senior piece and a junior piece. The senior piece is worth $1.1 billion and the junior piece has increased since 2011 to over $300 million, because interest on it has been accruing.
Kushner executives have been arguing that only the senior debt on the building has to be repaid, partly because 666 Fifth isn’t worth the total $1.4 billion of debt on the building.
The recent history of the building is remarkable:
The property has taken numerous twists, both financial and political. Kushner Cos. sold a controlling stake in the retail space for more than $500 million a few years after it purchased the tower in 2007, using most of the proceeds to repay debt.
But that wasn’t enough to shore up the property in the post-crash years. In 2011, Kushner Cos. renegotiated what was then $1.2 billion in debt and brought in Vornado as a 49.5% partner.
In 2017, soon after Mr. Trump took office, Mr. Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, was negotiating with Anbang Insurance Group, a Chinese insurer with connections to Beijing government. The elder Mr. Kushner’s plan at the time was to use Anbang’s capital in a $7.5 billion plan to convert 666 Fifth Ave. into a 1,400-foot-tall mixed use skyscraper with retail, hotel and condominiums.
Soon after, the Anbang talks soon collapsed. Since then, Kushner Cos. has steered clear of any deals with sovereign funds, a decision which has made the firm rein in its ambitious plans for the site. The family also faced a deadline: the debt on the building needs to be repaid next year.
And thanks to Brookfield, that will no longer be Jared's problem any more.
Comments
The nose nose.
Literal skeletons in the closet?
RIPS
In reply to The nose nose. by TheSilentMajority
Saved Kushies ass.
In reply to Literal skeletons in the… by Deathrips
number of the (((beasts)))
In reply to Saved Kushies ass. by BennyBoy
Soros backed Trump son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in real estate venture with $259 MILLION:
George Soros was the man who provided Cadre with a $259 million line of credit. “Soros has had a long and productive relationship with the Kushner family.”
In reply to number of the (((beasts))) by Shitonya Serfs
is this bailout payment for services already rendered or for services to be fulfilled ?
In reply to Soros backed Trump son-in… by Skip
What deals were cut this time???
Brookfield wind energy gets favors now?
In reply to Literal skeletons in the… by Deathrips
https://www.yahoo.com/amphtml/finance/news/brookfield-renewable-energy-partners-bep-140002924.html
In reply to What deals were cut this… by Lumberjack
Something beastly about this building.
Couldn't Kush just take out a big insurance policy and have his mossad buddies fly a plane into it?
In reply to Something beastly about this… by JLarryL
His fellow traveler Uncle Larry advised him against it..."too obvious"
In reply to Couldn't Jared just take out… by Juggernaut x2
Trump saw on 9/11/2001: bombs were used in WTC - YouTube
"It wasn't architectural defect. The WTC was always known as a very, very strong building.
Don't forget, that building took a big bomb in the basement (in 1993). Now the basement is the most vulnerable place, because that is your foundation, and it withstood that. And I got to see that area, about 3 or 4 days after it took place, because one of my structural engineers actually took me for a tour, because he did the building. And I said, "I can't believe it." The building was standing solid, and half the columns were blown out. This was an unbelievably strong building. If you know anything about structure, it was one of the first buildings that was built from the outside. The steel, the reason the WTC had such narrow windows, is that in between all the windows you had the steel on the outside. You had the steel on the outside of the building. That's why when I first looked at it, you had big heavy I-beams. When I first looked at it I couldn't believe it, because there was a hole in the steel. And this was steel that was, you remember the width of the windows of the world trade center, folks, I think that you know, If you were ever up there, they were quite narrow, and in between was this heavy steel. I said: How could a plane, even a 767 or a 747 or whatever it might have been, how could it possibly go through the steel? I happen to think that they had not only a plane, but they had bombs that exploded almost simultaneously. Because I just can't imagine anything being able to go through that wall. Most buildings are built where the steel is on the inside around the elevator shafts. This one was built from the outside, which is the strongest structure you can have. And
it was almost just like a can of soup. I just think that it was a plane with more than just fuel. Obviously they were very big planes, they were going very rapidly. Because, I was also watching where the plane seemed to be not only going fast, it seemed to be coming down, into the building, so it was getting the speed from going down hill, so to speak. It just seemed to me that to do that kind of destruction, is even more than a big plane, because you are talking about taking out steel. The heaviest caliber steel was used on the building. These buildings were rock solid. And, it's just an amazing, amazing thing."
In reply to Couldn't Jared just take out… by Juggernaut x2
MY 911 CONSPIRACY THEORY IS THAT ALL THE 911 CONSPIRACY THEORIES ARE A CONSPIRACY THEORY.
Designed to distract from the obvious fact that 911 gave US Gov a black check to invade Afghanistan / Middle East.
In reply to Trump saw on 9/11/2001:… by DingleBarryObummer
Bailout for the Kushies
Heard at a recent lunch..."Get out now, while you can!"
In reply to Bailout for the Kushies by Not Goldman Sachs
The Devil declined to bid. "it's just an address"
All hail the glorious contributions of the rent-seeking jewish crony-capitalist class which gets connected with fake money then as the system's guaranteed inflation wipes out everyone's savings, their debts get cleared for them!
But you have to admit: It's nice work if you can get it.
In reply to All hail the glorious… by FitnessAndFinance
The top of the cycle is a good time to sell. Jerome Powell is going to decimate real estate prices.
Margin call for Satan?