Latino Groups Blast Zuckerberg For Requiring ID To Buy Facebook Political Ads

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:45

Authored by Peter Hasson and Joe Simonson via The Daily Caller,

Facebook’s recent policy changes requiring proof of identity to purchase political ads is unfair to Latino immigrants, several progressive groups claimed Thursday.

Facebook began requiring users to submit a government-issued ID and mailing address before purchasing any political ads in April as part of the company’s efforts to combat foreign meddling in American politics.

A coalition of progressive political groups asked Facebook in May to reverse the ID requirement but claim the company has been unresponsive. The activists said Thursday they will “step up efforts to continue shaming Facebook until the policy is amended” in a press release.

“Facebook’s one-size-fits-all policy for so-called ‘political advertising’ has effectively shut millions of voices out of the democratic process and public discourse on the most populous and influential social media platform,” said Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, in the release.

“The social media giant must face the fact immigrants and other communities are not the enemy.”

“Facebook already has a horrible reputation of compromising its users’ sensitive information, and its new ad policies would force users to give up even more personal information — blocking many Latinx people from fully engaging in the democratic process via Facebook’s platform,” said Matt Nelson, executive director of left-wing Latino group Presente.

“This is a reckless attempt to divert attention from the company’s fundamental security crisis. If Facebook continues down this cowardly, anti-social, dangerous path it will lose the trust of thousands of its employees and millions of consumers,” said Nelson.

A Facebook spokesman defended the policy to The Daily Caller News Foundation and pointed to the identification requirement as in part a response to past election meddling by foreign adversaries.

“The advertiser authorization process is designed to help ensure people know who’s behind the political ads they see on Facebook. We are listening to feedback from many groups for which this policy presents challenges,” the spokesman said.

“Facebook’s constantly evolving ad buying policies discriminate against immigrants based on their citizenship status, effectively silencing organizations that are led by already marginalized people. We demand that they rethink their processes and stop targeting immigrants.”

“After finally recognizing the severe negative impact their lack of transparency and data privacy has had on the United States, Facebook has responded by making it much harder for advocates of vulnerable communities to get our message across,” said Isabel Sousa, the organizing director for the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

*  *  *

So to summarize - Requiring conservatives, Russians, and non-illlegal-immigrant political advertisers to produce ID in order to enforce what the government has pressured Facebook to do is totally fine... but asking Latinos for ID is racist, reckless, and discriminatory? Ok, gotcha.

LOL

After 8 long, grueling years of the socialist Obama, regulating industry to death, and crippling growth, allowing a flood of invaders into our country, pushing for the anti-free speech crowd and censoring conservative narratives.

It is high time to open up Fuckbook and Tweeter to all ideas and quit the childish games mind games of these socialists, or develop alternatives!

 

So, foreign interference is not only acceptable but almost mandatory so long as the foreigners in question are of a politically favored pigment and language?

Go fuck yourselves with a rusty chainsaw and get the fuck out of our country and our politics, you hippopotamic piles of shit.

Ironically, it is the same groups who claim that Russia stole the election via their brilliant political ads (a claim so ridiculous it is laughable, but whatever), that forced Facebook to require ID for political ads in the future.  Now, these same groups say that requiring them to show ID is rayciss.  You just can't make this shit up.

'... pointed to the identification requirement as in part a response to past election meddling by foreign adversaries.'

Illegal aliens certainly seem to be 'foreign adversaries'.

Hey Illegal. Guess what! Getting screwed in America is the way of life now. Get used to it or go back to where you came from. We got enough of our own problems.

I guess they don't want to have to register as lobbyists for foreign countries, either. Partly because so many of the members of these groups are here illegally.

Registration generally requires a brick-and-mortar address. One that could be visited for verification purposes. It would certainly explain their reluctance, now, wouldn't it?

Bwahahahahahhahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahaha

Can't wait for these useless shitbox sites to shut down.

A comical sight watching these tablet/phone IQless morons in stores tapping away.

It speaks volumes when certain groups of people/voters have issue's with providing verifiable ID or documentation of who they are when it's legally asked or required of them.

Just watch how the Dem's heads explode when the Trump administration enforces the federal laws for voter registration, documentation and the right to vote.

Millions of previous non-citizen voters and other fraudulent means of electronic ballot stuffing will mostly vanish.

Trump won by several million votes if the fraudulant or illegal voters and their ballots are taken into account. 

 

Only illegal immigrants have issue obtaining a valid ID.

Ergo they are foreigners and as such those shouldn't MEDDLE in the USA elections! 
Foreign Propaganda Alert!  Send in the Special Prosecutor!

What is it with all these fucking Latinos having problems with having a simple fucking ID.  Are you people too stupid to understand why they are required or is it that you just love fucking with a system that you don't even belong in?!? 

"What is it with all these fucking Latinos having problems with having a simple fucking ID.  Are you people too stupid to understand why they are required or is it that you just love fucking with a system that you don't even belong in?!?"

Because it's harder to cheat with an i.d. requirement.  And harder to get more of the free stuff Ocasio-Perez wants.

Uh-oh. We don't want those pesky Russians influencing elections with their $11,000 of ad spend. But, we have to be careful that we don't exclude all of those illegal immigrants who want to influence elections.

 

See what happened there? I assumed that the Latinos in question were illegal immigrants without reading the article. That's a micro-aggression of the worst sort. Guess that I'll now have two asterisks next to my name in all the databases.  Curse me for "starting" the Tea Party. lol.  The internet. Can't live with it, can't put it in a bag and beat it like a baby seal.

Anyone ever noticed how cool the American Asians are with all this diversity crap? 

They don't whinge/whine and just get on with their lives/families...

based on their citizenship status ..............

how so? citizens, native as well as naturalized, have all sorts of legal ID options to choose from

legally admitted immigrants of various statuses will have all sorts of paperwork and government documents to verify their identity

so just who are these "immigrants" spoken of who are in the country, yet posses no legally recognized forms of ID?