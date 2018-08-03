Latino Groups Blast Zuckerberg For Requiring ID To Buy Facebook Political Ads

Authored by Peter Hasson and Joe Simonson via The Daily Caller,
Facebook’s recent policy changes requiring proof of identity to purchase political ads is unfair to Latino immigrants, several progressive groups claimed Thursday.
Facebook began requiring users to submit a government-issued ID and mailing address before purchasing any political ads in April as part of the company’s efforts to combat foreign meddling in American politics.
A coalition of progressive political groups asked Facebook in May to reverse the ID requirement but claim the company has been unresponsive. The activists said Thursday they will “step up efforts to continue shaming Facebook until the policy is amended” in a press release.
“Facebook’s one-size-fits-all policy for so-called ‘political advertising’ has effectively shut millions of voices out of the democratic process and public discourse on the most populous and influential social media platform,” said Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, in the release.
“The social media giant must face the fact immigrants and other communities are not the enemy.”
“Facebook already has a horrible reputation of compromising its users’ sensitive information, and its new ad policies would force users to give up even more personal information — blocking many Latinx people from fully engaging in the democratic process via Facebook’s platform,” said Matt Nelson, executive director of left-wing Latino group Presente.
“This is a reckless attempt to divert attention from the company’s fundamental security crisis. If Facebook continues down this cowardly, anti-social, dangerous path it will lose the trust of thousands of its employees and millions of consumers,” said Nelson.
A Facebook spokesman defended the policy to The Daily Caller News Foundation and pointed to the identification requirement as in part a response to past election meddling by foreign adversaries.
“The advertiser authorization process is designed to help ensure people know who’s behind the political ads they see on Facebook. We are listening to feedback from many groups for which this policy presents challenges,” the spokesman said.
“Facebook’s constantly evolving ad buying policies discriminate against immigrants based on their citizenship status, effectively silencing organizations that are led by already marginalized people. We demand that they rethink their processes and stop targeting immigrants.”
“After finally recognizing the severe negative impact their lack of transparency and data privacy has had on the United States, Facebook has responded by making it much harder for advocates of vulnerable communities to get our message across,” said Isabel Sousa, the organizing director for the Florida Immigrant Coalition.
* * *
So to summarize - Requiring conservatives, Russians, and non-illlegal-immigrant political advertisers to produce ID in order to enforce what the government has pressured Facebook to do is totally fine... but asking Latinos for ID is racist, reckless, and discriminatory? Ok, gotcha.
Comments
LOL
After 8 long, grueling years of the socialist Obama, regulating industry to death, and crippling growth, allowing a flood of invaders into our country, pushing for the anti-free speech crowd and censoring conservative narratives.
It is high time to open up Fuckbook and Tweeter to all ideas and quit the childish games mind games of these socialists, or develop alternatives!
It's unfaaaaaair!!!
Eat a dick, you communist fucks.
In reply to LOL by Free This
Indignant - That's what they have become because of democrat immigration policies. If you keep giving them excuses to break our laws, they become indignant....
In reply to It's unfaaaaaair!!! Eat a… by Killtruck
If it's gonna be that type of party, I'm gonna stick my dick in the mashed potatoes.
You wanna see ID to board that plane? RAYCISS!
In reply to Indignant by Stan522
AAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! The left is saying that latinos are too fucking dumb to get ID and use it. Who's racist?
In reply to If it's gonna be that type… by Government nee…
latino immigrants my ass. You don't have ID you're most likely an ILLEGAL ALIEN. Fuckheads.
In reply to AAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! … by El Vaquero
But how are we gonna know if they are Russians..?
In reply to latino immigrants my ass… by Richard Chesler
Even Mexico requires an ID to vote - perhaps Zuck will accept their Mexican ID?
In reply to If it's gonna be that type… by Government nee…
Why not, the banks that demand you come up with a minimum of three forms of ID to open accounts and who will turn you in for any 'suspicious' activity will accept a Mexican Matricula card despite the security issues and lack of verification.
In reply to Even Mexico requires an ID… by Abby Normal
Love watching them tear themselves apart. Hopefully the pace & intensity increases
In reply to Indignant by Stan522
Asian immigrants don't seem to have these problems in our "racist" society; I wonder why?
In reply to Love watching them tear… by z0na8an0z
need my ID - are you a cop??
sorry dude but YOUR BE MIS-INFORMED - I'm calling the aclu on your dumbass
or are you just a HATER zucki
In reply to Mexicans have become the… by Drater
With apologies to Andy Capp SWiNE - Socialists Wildly Indignant about Nearly Everything.
In reply to It's unfaaaaaair!!! Eat a… by Killtruck
Its his company, he can require ID if he wants to.
In reply to LOL by Free This
Obviously you don't run a business or if you do you won't for long.
In reply to Its his company, he can… by PitBullsRule
Revise to "unfair to illegal Latino immigrants"
So, foreign interference is not only acceptable but almost mandatory so long as the foreigners in question are of a politically favored pigment and language?
Go fuck yourselves with a rusty chainsaw and get the fuck out of our country and our politics, you hippopotamic piles of shit.
Throw them all in the bin and light a match
I'm sure he takes fake IDs as well
Yeah but only fake driver licences issued by CA or NY.
In reply to I'm sure he takes fake IDs… by Chaotix
Ironically, it is the same groups who claim that Russia stole the election via their brilliant political ads (a claim so ridiculous it is laughable, but whatever), that forced Facebook to require ID for political ads in the future. Now, these same groups say that requiring them to show ID is rayciss. You just can't make this shit up.
Today's entry in the 'be careful what you wish for' sweepstakes.
How could the advisors/PR/legal team there not have seen this coming.
In reply to Ironically, it is the same… by LetThemEatRand
It will loose revenues only from illegal aliens.
They'll have to use their EBT cards somewhere else.
In reply to It will loose revenues only… by bh2
'... pointed to the identification requirement as in part a response to past election meddling by foreign adversaries.'
Illegal aliens certainly seem to be 'foreign adversaries'.
Hey Illegal. Guess what! Getting screwed in America is the way of life now. Get used to it or go back to where you came from. We got enough of our own problems.
BUT. BUT. BUT. RUSSIA!!!!
Yet these stupid Liberal Cucks don't require an ID to vote...Mental illness on full display.
I guess they don't want to have to register as lobbyists for foreign countries, either. Partly because so many of the members of these groups are here illegally.
Registration generally requires a brick-and-mortar address. One that could be visited for verification purposes. It would certainly explain their reluctance, now, wouldn't it?
Bwahahahahahhahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahaha
Can't wait for these useless shitbox sites to shut down.
A comical sight watching these tablet/phone IQless morons in stores tapping away.
Looks like Zuck needs to check his "White Privilege" card...
ha ha
It speaks volumes when certain groups of people/voters have issue's with providing verifiable ID or documentation of who they are when it's legally asked or required of them.
Just watch how the Dem's heads explode when the Trump administration enforces the federal laws for voter registration, documentation and the right to vote.
Millions of previous non-citizen voters and other fraudulent means of electronic ballot stuffing will mostly vanish.
Trump won by several million votes if the fraudulant or illegal voters and their ballots are taken into account.
Hope and pray you are right, but I’ll believe it when I see it.
In reply to It speaks volumes when… by DarkPurpleHaze
Only illegal immigrants have issue obtaining a valid ID.
Ergo they are foreigners and as such those shouldn't MEDDLE in the USA elections!
Foreign Propaganda Alert! Send in the Special Prosecutor!
What is it with all these fucking Latinos having problems with having a simple fucking ID. Are you people too stupid to understand why they are required or is it that you just love fucking with a system that you don't even belong in?!?
but Messican beaners need to present a government issued photo ID to vote in their own elections...
In reply to What is it with all these… by CHoward
"What is it with all these fucking Latinos having problems with having a simple fucking ID. Are you people too stupid to understand why they are required or is it that you just love fucking with a system that you don't even belong in?!?"
Because it's harder to cheat with an i.d. requirement. And harder to get more of the free stuff Ocasio-Perez wants.
In reply to What is it with all these… by CHoward
Uh-oh. We don't want those pesky Russians influencing elections with their $11,000 of ad spend. But, we have to be careful that we don't exclude all of those illegal immigrants who want to influence elections.
See what happened there? I assumed that the Latinos in question were illegal immigrants without reading the article. That's a micro-aggression of the worst sort. Guess that I'll now have two asterisks next to my name in all the databases. Curse me for "starting" the Tea Party. lol. The internet. Can't live with it, can't put it in a bag and beat it like a baby seal.
But the millions Israel spends to coerce dumbshit Americans is no problem.
In reply to Uh-oh. We don't want those… by gmak
Oye vey ! don't you goyim know that asking for an ID is like a second holocaust !
And don't forget there is no place in America where this isn't happening:
http://www.newrochelletalk.com/content/new-rochelle-armory-murder-suspect-illegal-alien-mexico-deported-twice-came-back-third-time
Anyone ever noticed how cool the American Asians are with all this diversity crap?
They don't whinge/whine and just get on with their lives/families...
based on their citizenship status ..............
how so? citizens, native as well as naturalized, have all sorts of legal ID options to choose from
legally admitted immigrants of various statuses will have all sorts of paperwork and government documents to verify their identity
so just who are these "immigrants" spoken of who are in the country, yet posses no legally recognized forms of ID?