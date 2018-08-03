NYPD Hunting Black Man For Punching "White Bitch" On Brooklyn Bus

Have you seen this man?

Police in New York City are looking for him after he (alledgedly) attacked a stranger for apparently being white.

Fox5NY.com reports that the violence happened on a bus Monday morning about 10 a.m. in Downtown Brooklyn.

NYPD says a 29-year-old man was onboard a B25 MTA Bus on Fulton Street. Another man walked up to him and punched him in the face while making an anti-white comment:

"I hate everyone like you, a white bitch," the suspect reportedly said to the victim.

The victim was not seriously injured but suffered swelling and pain. The attacker then got off of the bus at the intersection of Fulton Street and Bond Street.

As The Hill reports, police are investigating the assault as a hate crime and are still searching for the suspect.

Which is odd because, unlike the "I hate white people"-screaming eskimo, and NYT's latest hire - who are apparently not racist, this black man in Brooklyn screaming "I hate everyone like you white bitch" before physically assaulting someone is racist and committing a hate-crime (at least for now, until the NYPD gets the tap on the shoulder from the higher-ups).

So, in case you are confused as to what is racism/hate-crimes/unacceptable in modern society, @JessKellyDC explains:

Media: "Trump voters are white racists and Nazis and racism is why Trump won." NYTimes: "Racism is fine if you're crapping on white people."

We wonder if the assailant was as worried for his life (before his punched the man in the face) as Jim Acosta was at a Trump Rally?