NYPD Hunting Black Man For Punching "White Bitch" On Brooklyn Bus

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/03/2018 - 14:10

Have you seen this man?

Police in New York City are looking for him after he (alledgedly) attacked a stranger for apparently being white.

Fox5NY.com reports that the violence happened on a bus Monday morning about 10 a.m. in Downtown Brooklyn.

NYPD says a 29-year-old man was onboard a B25 MTA Bus on Fulton Street. Another man walked up to him and punched him in the face while making an anti-white comment:

"I hate everyone like you, a white bitch," the suspect reportedly said to the victim.

The victim was not seriously injured but suffered swelling and pain. The attacker then got off of the bus at the intersection of Fulton Street and Bond Street.

As The Hill reports, police are investigating the assault as a hate crime and are still searching for the suspect.

Which is odd because, unlike the "I hate white people"-screaming eskimo, and NYT's latest hire - who are apparently not racist, this black man in Brooklyn screaming "I hate everyone like you white bitch" before physically assaulting someone is racist and committing a hate-crime (at least for now, until the NYPD gets the tap on the shoulder from the higher-ups).

So, in case you are confused as to what is racism/hate-crimes/unacceptable in modern society,  @JessKellyDC explains:

Media: "Trump voters are white racists and Nazis and racism is why Trump won."

NYTimes: "Racism is fine if you're crapping on white people."

We wonder if the assailant was as worried for his life (before his punched the man in the face) as Jim Acosta was at a Trump Rally?

fleur de lis PrezTrump Fri, 08/03/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

Paging Aunt Maxine....please pick up line one....

Anyone who is white should cancel his subscription to the NYT.

They have been very deftly promoting the rhetoric that leads to violent behavior, but they are clever enough to stay well above their willfully created fray since there are so many morons willing and able to do their dirty work for them.

The NYT has been a nest of psychopaths since the turn of the 20th century.

They promoted Bolshevism as a freedom movement -- where have we heard that before?

They denied the existence of the Ukrainian famine since their NWO reporter Walter Duranty had access to Stalin.

They gushed over the incineration of Hiroshima.

Now they have an openly anti-white editor and they make excuses for her squalid writing instead of recognizing her for the guttersnipe she is. 

There is no good reason to feed them by funding their rot.

 

 

ted41776 JimmyJones Fri, 08/03/2018 - 14:25 Permalink

majority of whites have become a bunch of pathetic cucks barely surviving on the work and bravery of previous generations. i guess having low iq isn't as bad as being the fucking degenerate that got handed everything in life. if you're walking around surrounded by a bunch of dumb shits who will apologize for getting punched in the face, why the fuck not, have at it

Skip techpriest Fri, 08/03/2018 - 14:21 Permalink

They DO NOT show the IMMENSE numbers of such attacks.
ZH is the best place I know of to get ALL the news you need, whether financial, survival, political, and as good as Tyler is the commenters have taught me even more. It is UNIQUE.

New Nation News What the Mainstream Media Bosses don't want you to know about VIOLENT CRIME AGAINST WHITES.

Race War its a war but only one side is fighting.

How Do White People Tolerate This?

Skip all-priced-in Fri, 08/03/2018 - 14:28 Permalink

"If the white guy would have been carrying he would still be in jail."

And he would live a HELL.

Sunday August 10, 2003 The Observer (London)

On Thursday, 10 April, he was outside talking to Traffic's doorman when he saw seven men walking up. He asked the bouncer to refuse them; it was too big a group. But they walked straight past the queue, jumped on Conrad, pinned him to the ground, pulled him into a waiting truck and handcuffed him. They were US marshals. Conrad Gallagher was most, definitely, under arrest.

The Brooklyn Detention Centre, he remembers, stank of bleach, and of fear. He remembers the little ducts on the walls of every cell, ready to spray tear gas at the slightest opportunity. He remembers the bright white lights, and the rats, and the hisses of 'culo mio' ('your ass is mine) as he passed the first Hispanics on the block.

'The tribalism, and the racism, were intense. The groups would never mix, never sit together. Blacks, Latinos, Dominicans, the few whites, all separate; and you just made sure, as far as possible, never to make eye contact. Yes, I was terrified. I didn't know what was going to happen in the shower, every morning, whether I was going to be cut, or whatever.' The first crunch came about three days in, when he was passing a Colombian drug lord; the man suddenly stood and laughed and grabbed Conrad's marmalade hair, forced his head round, forced him to make eye contact, and the fight began, about three of them on him.

'I was left with two cracked ribs and a busted lip. And I just crawled back to my cell. That's all you can do. Can't report it, it'll just make things worse. There was racism, bad racism: they hated me because I was white. Most of the guards were black, and they hated me because I was white too; and I'm not being racist about this, because they were the ones with the attitude.' Apart from the fights, and the threat of rape, the worst other thing he remembers is the food. 'That first lunch. The meatballs were made of breadcrumbs and artificial meat. I never tasted anything worse in my life. It was like dog food. And then I saw the cook - greasy hair, rotten teeth - and just wouldn't eat it. In about a second, there were 10 of them grabbing off my tray.'