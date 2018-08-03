The Ongoing Decline Of British Power

Authored by Patrick Cockburn via Counterpunch.org,
The British government purports to be re-establishing the UK as an independent nation state by leaving the EU, but British power and ability to decide its own policies are continuing to ebb in the real world.
The latest evidence of this is the decision by the Home Secretary Sajid Javid to give precedence to the US in putting on trial two alleged ISIS members from London, who belonged to the notorious “Beatles” group in Syria that specialised in torturing and beheading their captives.
The humiliating admission by a country that it is incapable of dealing effectively and legally with its worst criminals is normally made by states like Colombia and Mexico, which extradite drug lords to the US. Their governments are implicitly confessing that they are too feeble and corrupt to punish their most powerful lawbreakers.
The British authorities are encouraging the Syrian Kurds holding El Shafee Elsheik and Alexanda Kotey to extradite them to the US rather than Britain. The declared motive for this is that there is a better chance of a speedy trial and exemplary sentence before a US court than in a British one, though the record in the US since 9/11 makes this a dubious argument.
What does come across is that Britain is in a messy situation regarding Isis prisoners and the return of jihadis to UK, with which it is unable to cope. The decision is now being reviewed by a judge in the UK.
As with Mexico and Colombia, the overall impression left by Javid’s actions is one of weakness and incapacity.
First, he made the baffling and unexplained decision to drop the usual British condition that the UK would provide evidence and intelligence for a trial only if the death penalty was ruled out. Moreover, he not only abandoned the longheld British principle of opposing state executions but did so in secret, suggesting the government knew all too well the significance of its change of policy.
The simplest explanation for not seeking a “death penalty assurance” from the US is that Theresa May, Javid and Boris Johnson, foreign secretary when the decision was made, saw the “Beatles” as a political hot potato.
They would be squeezed between those who demand that Elsheik and Kotey be punished with extreme rigour, and those who believe that the worst way to respond to Isis is to be lured into some form of lynch law. It is possible that the Trump administration unofficially insisted that Britain step back from its open opposition to the death penalty.
An alternative solution would be to hand over the two accused men to the International Criminal Court in the Hague – the only real objection to this being that the US refuses to recognise the court and the British priority in the age of Brexit is, above all else, to keep onside with Washington.
Isis benefits from the imbroglio over these Beatles because its atrocities have always aimed at instilling fear, but at the same time provoking an over-reaction by those it targets. This strategy worked well for al-Qaeda after 9/11 when US judicial credibility was damaged beyond repair in the eyes of the world by rendition, waterboarding, imprisonment without trial at Guantanamo and ritualised mistreatment of prisoners at Abu Ghraib.
At every stage in the conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan, successive British governments have made unforced errors. They never seem to grasp the nature of these civil wars and how difficult it is to give a fair trial to anybody caught up in them because anybody detained on the vaguest suspicion may be sent to prison, tortured into a confession and summarily executed.
I was in Taji, a Sunni Arab area north of Baghdad in June this year, a place which used to be an Isis stronghold. A farmer told me that several of his neighbours have not made the hour-long journey to Baghdad for 10 years because they are frightened of being detained at government checkpoints, imprisoned and forced into false confessions.
The same fears are pervasive in Syrian government areas. Several years ago, I was talking to Sunni Arab refugees living in a school in the partly ruined city of Homs, where fighting was particularly intense. I said that it must be dangerous for any man of military age to move on the roads.
This was greeted with bitter laughter from the older men who said they were in just as much danger as their younger relatives.
Often the only way to get out of prison is not proof of innocence, but a bribe to the right officials. This is expensive and does not always work because the bribe-takers do not necessarily deliver on their promises. Iraqis and Syrians commonly believe that those most likely to buy their way out of prison are Isis militants who can come up with large sums of money and are too dangerous to be short-changed by officials they have bribed.
After the capture of Mosul, the de facto Isis capital in Iraq, in 2017, local people told me they were aghast at seeing former Isis officials back on their streets after a short detention. They claimed that this was because of the wholesale bribery of Baghdad government security forces.
Iraqi soldiers in the front line were equally cynical and concluded that there was no point sending live prisoners back to Baghdad so they executed them on the spot.
The Beatles are more famous because they killed and mistreated Westerners, but otherwise they were no different from other cruel and murderous Isis gangs. It is claimed that one reason they could not be tried in Britain is that information from the intelligence agencies could not be used without compromising sources. This might be true but whenever secret intelligence from government agencies has been revealed by public inquiries over the past 15 years, it has turned out to be far shakier and less compelling than originally claimed.
Knowing who really was in Isis and what they did there is impossible in countries where torture is pervasive and false confessions the norm. The time to have dealt with British jihadis and the tens of thousands of other fanatical foreign fighters was several years ago when they were freely crossing the Turkish border into Syria.
But the British government and its allies showed little concern because the priority then was forcing regime change in Damascus, an aim shared by the jihadis.
Sajid Javid pretends that the principle of government opposition to the death penalty will only be set aside in this single exceptional case, though principles that can be discarded so easily at convenient moments automatically cease to be principles.
The controversy over the legal fate of the “Beatles” underlines once again the truth of Cicero’s saying that “the laws are silent in times of war”.
Comments
The inference that the foreign secretary chose not to prosecute because of political hot potato-ness is missing the point that the US probably wants a show-trial, to confirm their anti-isis credentials, now that the war is lost. Laddie has been told that the US will take the prisoners, so sort it out and get them in the post, good lad. Well done, here's a biscuit.
Also of interest in another area, the BBC is making a thing about Assange today, and the fact that the US really wants to extradite him for a trial - the word "Treason" was dropped in passing, with a note that it carries the death penalty. I'm not sure if a foreigner can commit treason - espionage, sabotage, acts of war, yes....but treason? Anyway, could this ISIS trial be the precedent that will be used to allow Assange to be extradited and executed? Do they really want wikileaks on death row for ten years, .with all the associated Twitter posts?
In reply to These 2 guys are not British… by Voice of insanity
Typical of the BBC if they used the word treason, which means going against your own king.
I know Trump is the god emperor and master of mankind, but do the BBC really believe that too? Or are those prostitutes just peddling whatever pleases the political class.
There's British power left to decline? I know about delusions of power garnered from being a US quisling, who if they keep up their shit will be in the same boat as the British.
Syrian Kurds are not a sovereign state. They are irregular rebel forces. The crimes committed by these "ISIS members" were against Citizens of the Syrian Republic and it is the Syrian Government that should punish them for crimes on Syrian sovereign territory.
This Extraordinary Rendition Approach of UK and US is getting tedious.
neither britain, nor the US has any power in Syria. the fate of Syria will be determined by Russia, Turkey and Iran with Israel running interference wherever Iranian influence exists.
The war in Syria means that battlefield justice is the supreme court. Getting enemy combatants tried by justice systems in remote countries like the UK and the US is a pointless exercize in hypocrisy.
The issue is that the UK in particular, provides shelter to enemy combatants within its borders, because UK politicians dare not upset "dormant" militant islamic extremists and bring the war into the UK.
as it is, the british police and intel agencies have lists of thousands of "persons of interest" but have been told not to annoy them - hence putting the general public at risk, because of the "watch and wait" philosophy of security forces that runs hand in hand with the "hide and run" advice given to the public that considers itself in danger.
Its like going broke and trying to solve that with a 1000% payday loan. The longer the UK state takes to deal with things the worst they get.
Syria always was a shitshow, I have a suspicion that part of the plan to feed this endless civil war was that it was a handy place for Islamic terrorists to fight and die - far away from Europe. But if the war truly ends then we get the blowback of 1000's of jihadi's returning back to the west, I'm expecting a lot more terrorism in the decade to come if the Syrian civil war really does end.
In reply to Britain's official policy is… by shovelhead
Tony Blair was the cancer that has now spread to all the UK political class.
How to betray your people for your other masters.
To be fair, while Tony Blair was a traitorous weasel, our political class had been betraying their nation for a good 60-70 years since the beginning of WW2.
A war that did nothing positive for the UK and left half of Europe under the communist yoke.
In reply to Tony Blair was the cancer… by Thom Paine
