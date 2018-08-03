Pat Buchanan Asks "Would War With Iran Doom Trump?"

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
A war with Iran would define, consume and potentially destroy the Trump presidency, but exhilarate the neocon never-Trumpers who most despise the man.
Why, then, is President Donald Trump toying with such an idea?
Looking back at Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen, wars we began or plunged into, what was gained to justify the cost in American blood and treasure, and the death and destruction we visited upon that region? How has our great rival China suffered by not getting involved?
Oil is the vital strategic Western interest in the Persian Gulf. Yet a war with Iran would imperil, not secure, that interest.
Mass migration from the Islamic world, seeded with terrorist cells, is the greatest threat to Europe from the Middle East. But would not a U.S. war with Iran increase rather than diminish that threat?
Would the millions of Iranians who oppose the mullahs’ rule welcome U.S. air and naval attacks on their country? Or would they rally behind the regime and the armed forces dying to defend their country?
“Mr Trump, don’t play with the lion’s tail,” warned President Hassan Rouhani in July: “War with Iran is the mother of all wars.”
But he added, “Peace with Iran is the mother of all peace.”
Rouhani left wide open the possibility of peaceful settlement.
Trump’s all-caps retort virtually invoked Hiroshima:
“Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the like of which few throughout history have suffered before.”
When Trump shifted and blurted out that he was open to talks - “No preconditions. They want to meet? I’ll meet.” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo contradicted him: Before any meeting, Iran must change the way they treat their people and “reduce their malign behavior.”
We thus appear to be steering into a head-on collision.
For now that Trump has trashed the nuclear deal and is reimposing sanctions, Iran’s economy has taken a marked turn for the worse.
Its currency has lost half its value. Inflation is surging toward Venezuelan levels. New U.S. sanctions will be imposed this week and again in November. Major foreign investments are being canceled. U.S. allies are looking at secondary sanctions if they do not join the strangulation of Iran.
Tehran’s oil exports are plummeting along with national revenue.
Demonstrations and riots are increasingly common.
Rouhani and his allies who bet their futures on a deal to forego nuclear weapons in return for an opening to the West look like fools to their people. And the Revolutionary Guard Corps that warned against trusting the Americans appears vindicated.
Iran’s leaders have now threatened that when their oil is no longer flowing freely and abundantly, Arab oil may be blocked from passing through the Strait of Hormuz out to Asia and the West.
Any such action would ignite an explosion in oil prices worldwide and force a U.S. naval response to reopen the strait. A war would be on.
Yet the correlation of political forces is heavily weighted in favor of driving Tehran to the wall. In the U.S., Iran has countless adversaries and almost no advocates. In the Middle East, Israelis, Saudis and the UAE would relish having us smash Iran.
Among the four who will decide on war, Trump, Pompeo and John Bolton have spoken of regime change, while Defense Secretary James Mattis has lately renounced any such strategic goal.
With Israel launching attacks against Iranian-backed militia in Syria, U.S. ships and Iranian speedboats constantly at close quarters in the Gulf, and Houthi rebels in Yemen firing at Saudi tankers in the Bab el-Mandeb entrance to the Red Sea, a military clash seems inevitable.
While America no longer has the ground forces to invade and occupy an Iran four times the size of Iraq, in any such war, the U.S., with its vastly superior air, naval and missile forces, would swiftly prevail.
But if Iran called into play Hezbollah, the Shiite militias in Syria and Iraq, and sectarian allies inside the Arab states, U.S. casualties would mount and the Middle East could descend into the kind of civil-sectarian war we have seen in Syria these last six years.
Any shooting war in the Persian Gulf could see insurance rates for tankers soar, a constriction of oil exports, and surging prices, plunging us into a worldwide recession for which one man would be held responsible: Donald Trump.
How good would that be for the GOP or President Trump in 2020?
And when the shooting stopped, would there be installed in Iran a liberal democracy, or would it be as it was in Hosni Mubarak’s Egypt, with first the religious zealots taking power, and then the men with guns.
If we start a war with Iran, on top of the five in which we are engaged still, then the party that offers to extricate us will be listened to, as Trump was listened to, when he promised to extricate us from the forever wars of the Middle East.
For me it would...No more world police, no more wars! Focus on the homeland, Trump.
Just think about the amount of Jew-this, Jew-that, everything-is-the-JEWS-fault! that this article is going to elicit in the comments section.
Apply some nuance, folks. It's not ALL Jews. Its the Marxist & Zionist elements within.
it wouldn't for all the usual MIC cheerleaders who get a hardon just thinking about it (picturing mccain jumping up and down with pompoms in cheerleader outfit, now trying hard not to barf)
In reply to For me it would! by z0na8an0z
It would ruin it for me. I'd already be hard pressed to vote for him again. Starting another pointless war with a country thats no threat to us would damn sure cost him reelection. Why anyone thinks this would go any better than our other recent disasters in that region remains a mystery to me. Only thing I can think of is the 1984 line "the wars aren't meant to be won, they are meant to be continuous".
In reply to it wouldn't for all the… by ted41776
You're right. End it....all of it.
We're very close now. Just wind down Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen. The only hot wars left on Earth.
Declare world peace and throw a fucking huge worldwide party.
Then we'll see who gets really crazy.
The refugee/cultural invasion train needs conflict. Let's take it away.
In reply to It would ruin it for me. I'd… by greenskeeper carl
"Would the millions of Iranians who oppose the mullahs’ rule welcome U.S. air and naval attacks on their country? Or would they rally behind the regime and the armed forces dying to defend their country?"
This is what I have been saying all along here!
I hate all tribes equally - focus on individual ruggedness - fuck the hives, all of 'em!!! Plenty of evil fucks out there of all stripes!
I don't think Trump wants war, he wants to negotiate a deal - that's his MO!!!
In reply to You're right. End it....all… by Jim in MN
Pat Buchanan can't see the indefensibility of his Trump position? How can His Royal Orangeness truly be opposed to neocons when they occupy key positions in his administration?
In reply to Would the millions of… by Free This
I say, get the fuck out of Eurasia and try to set a good example of freedom, markets, and virtue.
We have more than enough work to do over here.
Plus, hemispheric energy security is already in hand.
The USA no longer has any vital national interests in Eurasia.
In reply to Would the millions of… by Free This
Fuck the neocon ass lickers. Stay out of Iran
In reply to it wouldn't for all the… by ted41776
And whose asses are the neocons licking? They are licking the asses of the gang of thieves that wear the Black Magic Hats of Hate. They are licking the asses of the Satanic Jews who are now going to be burned off of the World Stage: Permanently.
In reply to Fuck the neocon ass lickers… by Enceladus
"A war with Iran would define, consume and potentially destroy the Trump presidency, but exhilarate the neocon never-Trumpers who most despise the man." - Buchannan
In short, a twofer ..
In reply to And whose asses are the… by SocratesSolutions
McCain is a Zionist puppet. They all are. But America and the world, can no longer be controlled by Black Magic Satanic Judaic evil. It is being burned off of the World Stage. Now. Right now.
Your great men in history knew this day was coming. It is here. Your musicians in particular, knew what was coming.
Wagner:
1.
I regard the Jewish race as the born enemy of pure humanity and everything that is noble in it.
2. It is necessary for us to explain the involuntary repugnance we possess for the nature and personality of the Jews. The Jews have never produced a true poet. Heinrich Heine reached the point where he duped himself into a poet, and was rewarded by his versified lies being set to music by our own composers. He was the conscience of Judaism, just as Judaism is the evil conscience of our modern civilization.
In reply to it wouldn't for all the… by ted41776
The only two groups to ever (falsely) believe that Jews are a race are the Zionists and Nazis. And stop calling them "Satanic Jews." Jew's doesn't believe in Satan or Hell, that was a creation of the Christian faith.
In reply to McCain is a Zionist puppet… by SocratesSolutions
jews self-identify as a race as well as putting their jewish identity above all else- they have always chosen to put their own self-interests first and foremost- that is why they have been evicted from so many societies through the millenium
In reply to The only two groups to ever … by DreamscapeWRX
The (((media))) has controlled the narrative on Syria.
http://www.jewworldorder.org/controlling-the-narrative-on-syria/
It has and will control it on Iran.
Even here, lots of people who think the MSM is full of shit on Trump/Syria/Russia/Hillary
have been convinced that Iran is racing toward a nuke to destroy Israel. This though denied by inspectors, cia, and dia, and though Israel has been saying Iran was ‘months away’ for 25 years.
https://theintercept.com/2015/03/02/brief-history-netanyahu-crying-wolf-iranian-nuclear-bomb/
They believe a guy who went before Congress an lied about Iraq working on nukes, and having wmds, and that it would be great for the region
https://youtu.be/JVsn5lk9L9g
A guy who helped steal US nuclear tech - in a case the FBI was ordered to stop investigating.
https://www.mintpressnews.com/fbi-documents-show-israeli-pm-worked-in-nuclear-smuggling-ring/32186/
So any lie as to Iran will believed by most.
Trump is in my view prepping to launch a decap strike on Iran and perhaps seizure (maybe Saudis as infantry) of the Iranian island that basically controls their export of oil.
All of this is about controlling Iran’s oil/gas and getting it sold in dollars, and about enabling Israel to carpet bomb Lebanon and try again to grab land up to the Litani.
If Putin accepted a deal to sell out Iran he’ll be betrayed, so I hope and expect that rumor is false.
His unwillingness to declare a no fly zone over SAA controlled territory is a massive blunder. If Israel is not stopped in Syria they will keep increasing attacks until the response drags the US in and you will see a massive attack on Damascus, which may well be what Israel is planning anyway despite the rhetoric.
In reply to it wouldn't for all the… by ted41776
Why do you dread it? It has dealt with. The Satanic Jews are no longer allowed upon the World Stage. Look here at history from Martin Luthor. And look at his conclusion.
******************************************************************************************************
"I have come to the conclusion that the Jews will always curse and blaspheme God and his King Christ, as all the prophets have predicted. He who neither reads nor understands this, as yet knows no theology, in my opinion. And so I presume the men of Cologne cannot understand the Scripture, because it is necessary that such things take place to fulfill prophecy. If they are trying to stop the Jews blaspheming, they are working to prove the Bible and God liars."
Source: Letter of Martin Luther to George Spalatin, January or February 1514
"I had made up my mind to write no more either about the Jews or against them. But since I learned that those miserable and accursed people do not cease to lure to themselves even us, that is, the Christians, I have published this little book, so that I might be found among those who opposed such poisonous activities of the Jews and who warned the Christians to be on their guard against them. I would not have believed that a Christian could be duped by the Jews into taking their exile and wretchedness upon himself. "
Source: Martin Luther, On the Jews and Their Lies (1543)
"Our Lord also calls them a 'brood of vipers'; furthermore in John 8 [:39,44] he states: 'If you were Abraham's children ye would do what Abraham did. ... You are of your father the Devil. It was intolerable to them to hear that they were not Abraham's but the Devil's children, nor can they bear to hear this today."
Source: Martin Luther, On the Jews and Their Lies (1543)
"Be on your guard against the Jews, knowing that wherever they have their synagogues, nothing is found but a den of devils in which sheer self-glory, conceit, lies, blasphemy, and defaming of God and men are practiced most maliciously and veheming his eyes on them."
Source: Martin Luther, On the Jews and Their Lies (1543)
"They are nothing but thieves and robbers who daily eat no morsel and wear no thread of clothing which they have not stolen and pilfered from us by means of their accursed usury. Thus they live from day to day, together with wife and child, by theft and robbery, as arch-thieves and robbers, in the most impenitent security."
Source: Martin Luther, On the Jews and Their Lies (1543)
" ... Eject them forever from this country. For, as we have heard, God's anger with them is so intense that gentle mercy will only tend to make them worse and worse, while sharp mercy will reform them but little. Therefore, in any case, away with them!"
Source: Martin Luther, On the Jews and Their Lies (1543)
"What shall we Christians do with this rejected and condemned people, the Jews? Since they live among us, we dare not tolerate their conduct, now that we are aware of their lying and reviling and blaspheming. If we do, we become sharers in their lies, cursing and blasphemy. Thus we cannot extinguish the unquenchable fire of divine wrath, of which the prophets speak, nor can we convert the Jews. With prayer and the fear of God we must practice a sharp mercy to see whether we might save at least a few from the glowing flames. We dare not avenge ourselves. Vengeance a thousand times worse than we could wish them already has them by the throat. I shall give you my sincere advice:
First to set fire to their synagogues or schools and to bury and cover with dirt whatever will not burn, so that no man will ever again see a stone or cinder of them. This is to be done in honor of our Lord and of Christendom, so that God might see that we are Christians, and do not condone or knowingly tolerate such public lying, cursing, and blaspheming of his Son and of his Christians. For whatever we tolerated in the past unknowingly - and I myself was unaware of it - will be pardoned by God. But if we, now that we are informed, were to protect and shield such a house for the Jews, existing right before our very nose, in which they lie about, blaspheme, curse, vilify, and defame Christ and us (as was heard above), it would be the same as if we were doing all this and even worse ourselves, as we very well know.
Second, I advise that their houses also be razed and destroyed. For they pursue in them the same aims as in their synagogues. Instead they might be lodged under a roof or in a barn, like the gypsies. This will bring home to them that they are not masters in our country, as they boast, but that they are living in exile and in captivity, as they incessantly wail and lament about us before God.
Third, I advise that all their prayer books and Talmudic writings, in which such idolatry, lies, cursing and blasphemy are taught, be taken from them.
Fourth, I advise that their rabbis be forbidden to teach henceforth on pain of loss of life and limb. For they have justly forfeited the right to such an office by holding the poor Jews captive with the saying of Moses (Deuteronomy 17 [:10 ff.]) in which he commands them to obey their teachers on penalty of death, although Moses clearly adds: "what they teach you in accord with the law of the Lord." Those villains ignore that. They wantonly employ the poor people's obedience contrary to the law of the Lord and infuse them with this poison, cursing, and blasphemy.
Fifth, I advise that safe-conduct on the highways be abolished completely for the Jews. For they have no business in the countryside, since they are not lords, officials, tradesmen, or the like. Let they stay at home.
Sixth, I advise that usury be prohibited to them, and that all cash and treasure of silver and gold be taken from them and put aside for safekeeping. The reason for such a measure is that, as said above, they have no other means of earning a livelihood than usury, and by it they have stolen and robbed from us all they possess. Such money should now be used in no other way than the following: Whenever a Jew is sincerely converted, he should be handed one hundred, two hundred, or three hundred florins, as personal circumstances may suggest. With this he could set himself up in some occupation for the support of his poor wife and children, and the maintenance of the old or feeble. For such evil gains are cursed if they are not put to use with God's blessing in a good and worthy cause.
Seventh, I commend putting a flail, an ax, a hoe, a spade, a distaff, or a spindle into the hands of young, strong Jews and Jewesses and letting them earn their bread in the sweat of their brow, as was imposed on the children of Adam (Gen 3:19). For it is not fitting that they should let us accursed Goyim toil in the sweat of our faces while they, the holy people, idle away their time behind the stove, feasting and farting, and on top of all, boasting blasphemously of their lordship over the Christians by means of our sweat. No, one should toss out these lazy rogues by the seat of their pants."
In reply to For me it would! by z0na8an0z
You don't understand the problem. It will be explained to you. Judaism itself, is the great plague, the great sickness that will no longer be allowed to infect either the Jew or the non-Jew. Zionism and Marxism are all morphed Judaism, which is all: Satanism. Which is all now being forever burned off of the World Stage.
In reply to For me it would! by z0na8an0z
Great explanation, Socrates: IT IS THE GREAT PLAGUE. Surely, you're gonna convince a lot of people with your argument here.
In reply to You don't understand the… by SocratesSolutions
True Torah Jews oppose the so-called "State of Israel" because the entire concept of a sovereign Jewish state is contrary to Jewish Law.
All the great rabbis who in accordance with Jewish Law opposed Zionism at its inception did not do so merely due to consideration of the secular lifestyles of the then Zionist leaders or even for their opposition to Torah heritage and rejection of its values and practices, but due to the fact that the entire concept of a Jewish state is in direct conflict with a number of Judaism's fundamentals.
Condemnation of and segregation from anything connected to or affiliated with the so-called modern day "State of Israel" is based on the Talmud, the key fundamental doctrine of the Oral Tradition handed down by G-d to Moses on Mt. Sinai. The Talmud in Tractate Kesubos (p. 111a), teaches that Jews shall not use human force to bring about the establishment of a Jewish state before the coming of the universally accepted Moshiach (Messiah from the House of David). Furthermore it states that we are forbidden to rebel against the nations and that we should remain loyal citizens and we shall not attempt to leave the exile which G-d sent us into, ahead of time.
Jews are not allowed to dominate, kill, harm or demean another people and are not allowed to have anything to do with the Zionist enterprise, their political meddling and their wars.
In reply to You don't understand the… by SocratesSolutions
And furthermore: when Satanic Judaic Zionism, the last stage of the burned out black plague is forever removed from the World Stage: hand in hand will be the removal of pedophilia and trafficking. Such abomination words will no longer exist in our vocabulary.
Why? Satanic Judaism was a means of debasing people in order to gain power. That is the definition of Black Magic. Black Magic always loses and is for losers. This is why they Jews lost their country, they were followers of Black Magic. You see, when you bring down other people to the level of animals, that is what you have done to yourself. Don't let the grotesque amounts of money they have stolen fool you. Ending ZOG is ending the debasement on humanity's neck. And you bet your life, ZOG is already dead. Watch.
When you view people as cattle and animals, that is the source of human trafficking and pedophilia. Never again will a dumb ass Rabbi touch his faggot lips to the penis of a child. You bet your life.
In reply to You don't understand the… by SocratesSolutions
And not one child will ever again be circumcised. NOT ONE.
In reply to And furthermore: when… by SocratesSolutions
"It's not ALL Jews. Its the Marxist & Zionist elements within."
The definition of zionism is judaism in action. Don't try to shift blame away from the culprits.
In reply to For me it would! by z0na8an0z
Nuance, Robot Mom. Look it up. Just as I don't consider ALL blacks = negroes, or ALL Hispanics = beaners (though surely many of them are), I'd expect the same nuance to be applied in analyzing the situation here about Israel/Jews...as opposed to blanket statements which make it clear that your 'definitions', analysis, and solutions are are wrong. PS - Im not a Jew, and frankly I don't give a shit about Israel NOR Iran. I just want the US to stay the hell out of it.
In reply to "It's not ALL Jews. Its the… by Robot Traders Mom
Judaism believes in One G-d who revealed the Torah. It affirms Divine Providence and, accordingly, views Jewish exile as a punishment for sin. Redemption may be achieved solely through prayer and penance. Judaism calls upon all Jews to obey the Torah in its entirety including the commandment to be patriotic citizens.
Zionism rejects the Creator, His Revelation and reward and punishment. Among its fruits are the persecution of the Palestinian people and the spiritual and physical endangering of the Jewish people. It encourages treasonous, dual loyalty among unsuspecting Jews throughout the world. At its root Zionism sees reality as barren and desacralized. It is the antithesis of Torah Judaism.
In reply to "It's not ALL Jews. Its the… by Robot Traders Mom
How do you distinguish a good Jew from the traitorous Mossad agent living next door?
In reply to For me it would! by z0na8an0z
The double tap to the back of the head ?
In reply to How do you distinguish a… by Usura
Same way you'd distinguish between a legitimate poster & some forum-troll who's a miserable sack of shit, and thinks it's all the Jews fault.
In reply to How do you distinguish a… by Usura
There's no difference when it comes to the matters concerning holy land and goyim. The mentality that binds it together, fuels it, is Judaism.
In reply to How do you distinguish a… by Usura
You ask if they support the "State of Israel".
Condemnation of and segregation from anything connected to or affiliated with the so-called modern day "State of Israel" is based on the Talmud, the key fundamental doctrine of the Oral Tradition handed down by G-d to Moses on Mt. Sinai. The Talmud in Tractate Kesubos (p. 111a), teaches that Jews shall not use human force to bring about the establishment of a Jewish state before the coming of the universally accepted Moshiach (Messiah from the House of David). Furthermore it states that we are forbidden to rebel against the nations and that we should remain loyal citizens and we shall not attempt to leave the exile which G-d sent us into, ahead of time.
In reply to How do you distinguish a… by Usura
"Focus on the homeland, ..." And that's another thing. Exactly when did all this "homeland" shit. creep into the American lexicon ..
Homeland security and such ..
Christ, this rebranding / brainwashing thing has been a resounding success !
Use to be, folks were citizens, in their respective countries. What citizen are you friend, in example. Why I'm a citizen of the USA !
Now everyone is a consumer, in the homeland ..
Ripped from the linguistic pages of jackbooted Orwellianism ..
I appreciate the rest of the sentiment within your comment none the less ..
In reply to For me it would! by z0na8an0z
War with Iran? By the same people that lost in Syria, fucked up Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Yemen? LOL
Any warefare will be mostly financial, cyber and cultural, certainly not "hot". Unless the goyim cattle get duped again by the Zionist tricksters and leeches.
Cui Bono?
In reply to War with Iran? By the same… by Brazen Heist II
Finance .. All wars are banker wars ..
In reply to Cui Bono? by monad
War with who? You mean would war with Israel. For this is the real war to end the great Satanic Judaic ignorance.
A war with Iran by USA would be the final straw in - proxy wars for Israel
If Trump did this he would lose big time the war and the election
A
Pay no attention to the evil gremlins behind the curtain
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=Fob-AGgZn44
No nad monad, get your spam the fuck out of here.
In reply to Pay no attention to the evil… by monad
Your great men in history are telling you what is to come. It is here now, today.
Franz Lizst:
1.
The Jew continues to monopolize money, and he loosens or strangles the throat of the state with the loosening or strengthening of his purse strings...He has empowered himself with the engines of the press, which he uses to batter at the foundations of society. He is at the bottom of...every enterprise that will demolish first of all thrones, afterwards the altar, afterwards civil law.
2. The day will come when all nations amidst which the Jews are dwelling will have to raise the question of their wholesale expulsion, a question which will be one of life or death, good health or chronic disease, peaceful existence or perpetual social fever.
It wouldn't be a war because all we can do in Iran is drop bombs from 30,000 ft and all they can do is try to shoot down jets as they go by. Thats not a war, thats "Target Practice."
Hey, Pat. Let's talk globalism and Barry Goldwater book "With No Apology"
http://www.thirdworldtraveler.com/New_World_Order/Goldwater_NoApologies… "With No Apologies" By Barry Goldwater
http://www.globalistagenda.org/quotes.htm
Assume that this is a derivative of the Trump NK strategy, China, EU etc. Amp it up and keep turning it up. Apply it often enough and it will fail eventually, miserably. Simple odds assessment
Whose War ? (Jew's war) - Pat Buchanan article from 2003 - https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/whose-war/
"Former Wall Street Journal editor Max Boot kicked off the campaign. When these “Buchananites toss around ‘neoconservative’—and cite names like Wolfowitz and Cohen—it sometimes sounds as if what they really mean is ‘Jewish conservative.’” Yet Boot readily concedes that a passionate attachment to Israel is a “key tenet of neoconservatism.” He also claims that the National Security Strategy of President Bush “sounds as if it could have come straight out from the pages of Commentary magazine, the neocon bible.” (For the uninitiated, Commentary, the bible in which Boot seeks divine guidance, is the monthly of the American Jewish Committee.)"
No matter Trump is doomed anyways!
fuck you buchanan - eat shit and die
While America no longer has the ground forces to invade and occupy an Iran four times the size of Iraq, in any such war, the U.S., with its vastly superior air, naval and missile forces, would swiftly prevail.
Umm. How else are you supposed to prevail in a war, except by occupying a country? Blowing up buildings and killing some ordinary folk wins wars? How? In other words, we cannot occupy Iran, therefore we cannot win a war against them. Simple.
Iran has not coursed me any trouble and few Muslims in the UK who do course me trouble come from Iran so yes I kind of like what Tommy Robinson says but do understand that Israel is backing Tommy Robinson to the hilt because they want our approval when they attack places like Syria or Iran.
if you think that I am wrong about Tommy then do a little research and come back and say that I wrong because it's a bitter pill to swallow but it will do you good.
Deal with Israel who did 9-11 and most of the trouble with the Muslims who live abroad will vanish me thinks.
Yes, Tommy is funded by the Jews. Firstly out of New York then more recently out of Canada.
In reply to Iran has not coursed me any… by anti-cen
Trump will doom Trump.
This routine Pat B. drivel was brought to you by the letter P and the letter B, and the number infinity. Infinity decided to sponsor it because that is the number of times Patty Puke spouted off on this sort of shit.
