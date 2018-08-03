Payrolls Miss: Only 157K Jobs Added In July As Hourly Earnings Come In Line

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:02

As per the earlier preview, there were virtually no potential downsides to today's jobs report (with a possible adverse exception of tariffs), and as so often happens, moments ago the BLS reported that July payrolls missed "bigly", rising just 157K, missing expectations of 193K, and the lowest monthly print since March. The 157K July jobs is well below the average monthly gain of 203,000 over the prior 12 months.

This was the biggest miss to expectations since October. 

There is one potential culprit for the miss: the bankruptcy of Toys'R'Us: as SouthBay Research notes, jobs lost from the bankrupt retailer dragged payrolls lower by 31k.

Offsetting the poor July print was the sharp upward revision to the June number which rose from 202K to 234K. The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for May was revised up from +244,000 to +268,000, and the change for June was revised up from +213,000 to +248,000. With these revisions, employment gains in May and June combined were 59,000 more than previously reported.

The unemployment rate dipped from last month's 4.0%, to print where consensus expected it would, at 3.9%

One reason why the market will likely ignore the poor print, however, is that average hourly earnings rose 0.3% in July, in line with expectations, while on an annual basis hourly earnings rose 2.7%, the same as June and also in line with the expected.

Another potentially troubling number is that the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls decreased by 0.1 hour to 34.5 hours in July, following an increase of 0.1 hour in June. However, the average workweek for production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls remained at 33.8 hours.

Digging into the numbers, there was distinct strength in energy jobs, with oil and gas extraction payrolls rose 7,500 from a year earlier. Gasoline stations payrolls rose 100 in July after rising 500 in June. Pipeline transport payrolls fell 200 in July after rising 300 in June. Petroleum and coal payrolls rose 800 in July after rising 200 in June

Bloomberg notes that while 12K employees said they could not work due to bad weather, the historical average for July is 31k employees; Meanwhile, another 104k workers who usually work full-time could only work part-time due to the weather last month.

* * *

Breaking down the job additions:

  • Employment in professional and business services increased by 51,000 in July and has risen by 518,000 over the year. Over the month, employment edged up in temporary help services (+28,000) and in computer systems design and related services (+8,000).
  • Manufacturing added 37,000 jobs in July, with most of the gain in the durable goods component. Employment rose in transportation equipment (+13,000), machinery (+6,000), and electronic instruments (+2,000). Over the past 12 months, manufacturing has added 327,000 jobs.
  • In July, employment in health care and social assistance rose by 34,000. Health care employment continued to trend up over the month (+17,000) and has increased by 286,000 over the year. Hospitals added 7,000 jobs over the month. Within social assistance, individual and family services added 16,000 jobs in July and 77,000 jobs over the year.
  • Employment in food services and drinking places continued to trend up over the month (+26,000). Over the year, the industry has added 203,000 jobs.
  • Construction employment continued to trend up in July (+19,000) and has increased by 308,000 over the year.
  • In July, employment in retail trade changed little (+7,000). Job gains occurred in general merchandise stores (+14,000), clothing and clothing accessories stores (+10,000), and food and beverage stores (+8,000). These employment gains were offset by a decline of 32,000 in sporting goods, hobby, book, and music stores, reflecting job losses in hobby, toy, and game stores.
MozartIII Cognitive Dissonance Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:08 Permalink

Good to see you Cognitive D. My regards to MRS. Cog.

 

Stuff that is not being reported, this could become a multi page report. It won't be as the CIA clowns are getting to more journalists!

Check out this:https://www.oftwominds.com/blog.html

Soro's (don't tell R. Wenzel):https://www.mrc.org/commentary/soros-funded-lefty-media-reach-more-300-…

Trump nothing burger to corruption, no mention of Muellers corruption and past dealings (LOL):https://truepundit.com/a-group-of-top-government-spooks-piles-of-fabric…

Boat accidents happen for real:https://thedailycoin.org/2018/07/22/original-preppers-russia-evades-fed…

Coming to your town! The Insane do run the Asylum!:http://www.renegadetribune.com/why-the-migrant-invasion-of-europe/

scubapro Free This Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

the facts and figures do not show ANY diff bewteen oval office occupants....see chart at the top.  there has been NO acceleration in number of jobs, real wages or gdp  over the past 18 months.  we do have a rapidly accelerating budget deficit though.

 

even the wage growth is a mirage, as in the article here, average hours per workweek declined...which is where the paltry increase in wages comes from (similar take home, fewer hours= higher wages! yeah!).     

 

ou can attempt to disparage anyone non-trump but the facts are the facts,   4.1% quarterly gdp would be the 5th best quarter under obama; wages continue to grow at 2.7% while inflation eats up everypenny, and higher rates (thanks budget deficit!) eats up more than the 'raise' plus inflation.    the countdown is on and the gop will retain the house and senate and will be able to take full credit for the credit bubble burst in 2019/2020.   

Free This scubapro Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

What? So unemployment numbers mean nothing to you? Down to 3.8%

Maybe wage growth is stagnant, I will give you that much.

Obama never got above 2.6% GDP post in ANY quarter...

Obama never had a deficit? It was bigger under his tenure!

I will even add a chart on the GDP from CNN - Obama's butt lickers:

https://money.cnn.com/gallery/news/economy/2017/01/06/obama-economy-10-…

Hammer823 Shocker Fri, 08/03/2018 - 08:37 Permalink

No matter the data or results, the dialogue will always be good for stocks.  Higher rates, trade war, missed expectations... doesn't matter in a world of central planning and socialized markets. The direction of U.S stock indexes is predetermined by computer programs. Trade accordingly. 

scubapro Byrond Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:29 Permalink

quite possibly.    

all the insurance work being done in houston and FL  has peaked over the next 3 months all the irma damage in FL will be essentially done and all the people doing that work will not be able to make the pmt on the f-150 or kias they bought (sub prime auto delinq rates are already at 2008 levels).

but due to massaged stats it will take several more months to see 'weakness' and another 2 earnings cycles to see it in earnings...at the same time year over year comparisons go to shit due to the tax reform.  2019 is setting up to be a shitstorm of ugly numbers.

NEOSERF Fri, 08/03/2018 - 08:41 Permalink

Wow these are really important numbers....now that we have all given our 15 seconds of attention to that how many shares will Apple buyback today and can we be up 100 pts by end of day because of it?

taketheredpill Fri, 08/03/2018 - 08:42 Permalink

Including revision NFP pretty much dead nuts spot on.

Regardless what does it matter...upside print...strong growth buy stocks...downside miss...Fed pauses buy stocks....absolutely anything happens...buy stocks...

Need a fucking Credit event to stop this shit.  Are defaults still a thing?

 

CashMcCall Fri, 08/03/2018 - 08:43 Permalink

LOL another Trump miscalculation. These are summer jobs too LOL. More perfume for the slowing US Economy pig. Oh yes... Trump had predicted a GDP of 6% and Larry Snort Kokelow predicted 5.6%. Came in at 4.1% but falsely included 65 Metric tons of Soy sold to China which was CANCELLED. Sloppy half-assed phony numbers for the Orange phony. 

 

 

KarlGDenninger Fri, 08/03/2018 - 08:43 Permalink

.3 % Wage growth?? Well I cannot wait to spend that extra .0218 cents  every week. Think of all the things I could buy.

 

Maybe Ill just save it, then in december i will have a 1.13. 

 

These statistics from .Gov are fucking stupid.

Cursive Fri, 08/03/2018 - 08:43 Permalink

Phony numbers (again).  The BLS is only as relevant as the smaller and smaller coterie of traders or trading algorithms who use it as a trigger.