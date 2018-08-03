Payrolls Miss: Only 157K Jobs Added In July As Hourly Earnings Come In Line

As per the earlier preview, there were virtually no potential downsides to today's jobs report (with a possible adverse exception of tariffs), and as so often happens, moments ago the BLS reported that July payrolls missed "bigly", rising just 157K, missing expectations of 193K, and the lowest monthly print since March. The 157K July jobs is well below the average monthly gain of 203,000 over the prior 12 months.
This was the biggest miss to expectations since October.
There is one potential culprit for the miss: the bankruptcy of Toys'R'Us: as SouthBay Research notes, jobs lost from the bankrupt retailer dragged payrolls lower by 31k.
Offsetting the poor July print was the sharp upward revision to the June number which rose from 202K to 234K. The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for May was revised up from +244,000 to +268,000, and the change for June was revised up from +213,000 to +248,000. With these revisions, employment gains in May and June combined were 59,000 more than previously reported.
The unemployment rate dipped from last month's 4.0%, to print where consensus expected it would, at 3.9%
One reason why the market will likely ignore the poor print, however, is that average hourly earnings rose 0.3% in July, in line with expectations, while on an annual basis hourly earnings rose 2.7%, the same as June and also in line with the expected.
Another potentially troubling number is that the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls decreased by 0.1 hour to 34.5 hours in July, following an increase of 0.1 hour in June. However, the average workweek for production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls remained at 33.8 hours.
Digging into the numbers, there was distinct strength in energy jobs, with oil and gas extraction payrolls rose 7,500 from a year earlier. Gasoline stations payrolls rose 100 in July after rising 500 in June. Pipeline transport payrolls fell 200 in July after rising 300 in June. Petroleum and coal payrolls rose 800 in July after rising 200 in June
Bloomberg notes that while 12K employees said they could not work due to bad weather, the historical average for July is 31k employees; Meanwhile, another 104k workers who usually work full-time could only work part-time due to the weather last month.
* * *
Breaking down the job additions:
- Employment in professional and business services increased by 51,000 in July and has risen by 518,000 over the year. Over the month, employment edged up in temporary help services (+28,000) and in computer systems design and related services (+8,000).
- Manufacturing added 37,000 jobs in July, with most of the gain in the durable goods component. Employment rose in transportation equipment (+13,000), machinery (+6,000), and electronic instruments (+2,000). Over the past 12 months, manufacturing has added 327,000 jobs.
- In July, employment in health care and social assistance rose by 34,000. Health care employment continued to trend up over the month (+17,000) and has increased by 286,000 over the year. Hospitals added 7,000 jobs over the month. Within social assistance, individual and family services added 16,000 jobs in July and 77,000 jobs over the year.
- Employment in food services and drinking places continued to trend up over the month (+26,000). Over the year, the industry has added 203,000 jobs.
- Construction employment continued to trend up in July (+19,000) and has increased by 308,000 over the year.
- In July, employment in retail trade changed little (+7,000). Job gains occurred in general merchandise stores (+14,000), clothing and clothing accessories stores (+10,000), and food and beverage stores (+8,000). These employment gains were offset by a decline of 32,000 in sporting goods, hobby, book, and music stores, reflecting job losses in hobby, toy, and game stores.
Comments
Everything is awesome... well not really. But at least lately we have seen some turnaround in the job market.
Stay updated
Who's Hiring: http://www.dailyjobfix.com
Who's Firing: http://www.dailyjobcuts.com
-
-
On average he still beats what Ofaggot did across the board! Not saying this a great news, but Trump at least, is fighting for America, where Ofaggot fought America. He was the Apologist-Divider-In-Chief.
In reply to Everything is awesome… by Shocker
The only thing funnier than this so-called 'miss' is that anyone believes these numbers in the first place.
In reply to Still beats what Ofaggot did! by Free This
Lots of layoffs going on in my market right now... I plan to be unemployed for a few months in the near future which is fine by me, I haven't had a vacation in about three years and I have plenty of cash put back. Looking forward to some fishing and some relaxation finally :)
In reply to The only thing funnier by Cognitive Dissonance
primus fish on - YouTube
In reply to Lot's of layoffs going on in… by shizzledizzle
Seems like under Obama the revisions were usually down, just a coincidence.
In reply to primus fish on - YouTube by DingleBarryObummer
We need at least 200 K new good jobs each month... but since 2008 we have missed 70% of the numbers... now we are down like 25 Million good jobs to keep up with population growth each month... adults entering workforce at age 25 or so.
In reply to Seems like under Obama the… by 3.7.77
I miss the days when Jesus Christ was President ... where a 157k jobs print was "amaze-bawlz"
In reply to We need at least 200 K new… by TeethVillage88s
That miss was due to that fucking CDC tweet. The rubber-washers union had yuge layoffs!
In reply to I miss the days when Jesus… by ThaBigPerm
All we have to do is close the borders and bring back child labor... then figure out how to get back the jobs that Walmart eliminated or made part time work.
In reply to Lot's of layoffs going on in… by shizzledizzle
Let's turn every one of those local merchants' employees loose with spoons digging trenches. About as efficient as having them working at the local k-mart instead of unemployed by walmart.
In reply to All we have to do is close… by TeethVillage88s
you said it.........gotta keep that 10yr under 3%
this wont matter though as the path of the markets is already on a tractor beam the rest of the year.
In reply to The only thing funnier by Cognitive Dissonance
10 yr hasn't moved much at all since start of Feb.
In reply to you said it.........gotta… by spastic_colon
Good to see you Cognitive D. My regards to MRS. Cog.
Stuff that is not being reported, this could become a multi page report. It won't be as the CIA clowns are getting to more journalists!
Check out this:https://www.oftwominds.com/blog.html
Soro's (don't tell R. Wenzel):https://www.mrc.org/commentary/soros-funded-lefty-media-reach-more-300-…
Trump nothing burger to corruption, no mention of Muellers corruption and past dealings (LOL):https://truepundit.com/a-group-of-top-government-spooks-piles-of-fabric…
Boat accidents happen for real:https://thedailycoin.org/2018/07/22/original-preppers-russia-evades-fed…
Coming to your town! The Insane do run the Asylum!:http://www.renegadetribune.com/why-the-migrant-invasion-of-europe/
In reply to The only thing funnier by Cognitive Dissonance
Miss your open blog! The tidbits are well done!
Off to make breakfast.
Moz
In reply to The only thing funnier by Cognitive Dissonance
Trump is fighting for Trump and you are fighting for your own pathetic relevance as a non critical thinker.
In reply to Still beats what Ofaggot did! by Free This
Hey Monkey Skull, weren't you supposed to leave ZH based on your word to abide the poll you made up? Looks like your word is no better than your Orange Caesar slurping trough. Have you no primate honour Monkey Skull?
In reply to Still beats what Ofaggot did! by Free This
an obvious hollywood lib troll.....I see a lot of them that claimed they would leave if trump won.
In reply to Hey Monkey Skull, weren't… by CashMcCall
Pay attention to the"quality"of the jobs added. Manufacturing-construction vs bartenders and waitresses, permanent vs temp.
Looks like still the right direction.
In reply to Still beats what Ofaggot did! by Free This
Birth/Death Model> https://www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbd.htm
Manufacturing DOWN 3,000
Leisure & Hospitality UP 68,000
But the B/D Model is BULLSHIT!
In reply to Pay attention to the"quality… by fwiw imho
Where did you get your numbers?
Meanwhile, the big drivers for job growth were all there:
In reply to Birth/Death Model> https:/… by LoneStarHog
Uh, the BULLSHIT Birth/Death Model as stated with LINK.
In reply to Where did you get your… by Free This
You need a different source, cause that is one bullshit! Birth and death model to count jobs? WTF???
In reply to Where did you get your… by LoneStarHog
Is this really too cerebral for you?
In two different posts I stated "Phantom Jobs" and "Bullshit" B/D Model. (i.e. The Model has NO credibility).
Capiche?
In reply to You need a different source,… by Free This
Weakest July growth since 2013...
In reply to Still beats what Ofaggot did! by Free This
the facts and figures do not show ANY diff bewteen oval office occupants....see chart at the top. there has been NO acceleration in number of jobs, real wages or gdp over the past 18 months. we do have a rapidly accelerating budget deficit though.
even the wage growth is a mirage, as in the article here, average hours per workweek declined...which is where the paltry increase in wages comes from (similar take home, fewer hours= higher wages! yeah!).
ou can attempt to disparage anyone non-trump but the facts are the facts, 4.1% quarterly gdp would be the 5th best quarter under obama; wages continue to grow at 2.7% while inflation eats up everypenny, and higher rates (thanks budget deficit!) eats up more than the 'raise' plus inflation. the countdown is on and the gop will retain the house and senate and will be able to take full credit for the credit bubble burst in 2019/2020.
In reply to Still beats what Ofaggot did! by Free This
What? So unemployment numbers mean nothing to you? Down to 3.8%
Maybe wage growth is stagnant, I will give you that much.
Obama never got above 2.6% GDP post in ANY quarter...
Obama never had a deficit? It was bigger under his tenure!
I will even add a chart on the GDP from CNN - Obama's butt lickers:
https://money.cnn.com/gallery/news/economy/2017/01/06/obama-economy-10-…
In reply to the facts and figures do not… by scubapro
Total numbers are about the same, but manufacturing jobs are higher. Which make stagnant wages that much more perplexing.
In reply to Still beats what Ofaggot did! by Free This
That is what I can't figure out?
In reply to Total numbers are about the… by Hume
No matter the data or results, the dialogue will always be good for stocks. Higher rates, trade war, missed expectations... doesn't matter in a world of central planning and socialized markets. The direction of U.S stock indexes is predetermined by computer programs. Trade accordingly.
In reply to Everything is awesome… by Shocker
Yup. This news like all other news is BULLISH for the stink market!
In reply to No matter the data or… by Hammer823
youve got it backwards....the market shrugs it off so it must have been 'bullish'. all news is framed from the market behavior. which lets people further rationalize what 'matters' and does not.
news is neither bullish or bearish, market action tells the media how to frame the data.
In reply to Yup. This news like all… by valerie24
I just wanted to ask if this piece of news was bullish or ultrabullish?
In reply to No matter the data or… by Hammer823
The Fed found that old rusty can, start kicking again.
In reply to I just wanted to ask if this… by 666D Chess
Everything is awesome... well not really. But at least lately we have seen some turnaround in the job market.
Stay updated
Who's Hiring: http://www.dailyjobfix.com
Who's Firing: http://www.dailyjobcuts.com
thank you for sharing those links!
In reply to Everything is awesome… by Shocker
Birth/Death Model added ONE HUNDRED AND FORTY-SIX thousand phantom jobs.
In reply to Everything is awesome… by Shocker
Business cycle ending.
Inflationary pressure building in commodity sector.
which commodity sector exactly? only oil has gone up. i look at DBA DBB DJP USO....where are commodity prices going up, or is it just oil you refer to?
In reply to Business cycle ending by Justin Case
Should be good enough for +100 Nasdaq points. Nothing matters anyway in fantasy land.
Unadjusted numbers were negative. You know what that means. The recession depression has begun!
quite possibly.
all the insurance work being done in houston and FL has peaked over the next 3 months all the irma damage in FL will be essentially done and all the people doing that work will not be able to make the pmt on the f-150 or kias they bought (sub prime auto delinq rates are already at 2008 levels).
but due to massaged stats it will take several more months to see 'weakness' and another 2 earnings cycles to see it in earnings...at the same time year over year comparisons go to shit due to the tax reform. 2019 is setting up to be a shitstorm of ugly numbers.
In reply to Unadjusted numbers were… by Byrond
You can't make this stuff up!
Doesn't matter.
Plenty of goldilock porridge for all
ATH!!
Wow these are really important numbers....now that we have all given our 15 seconds of attention to that how many shares will Apple buyback today and can we be up 100 pts by end of day because of it?
Including revision NFP pretty much dead nuts spot on.
Regardless what does it matter...upside print...strong growth buy stocks...downside miss...Fed pauses buy stocks....absolutely anything happens...buy stocks...
Need a fucking Credit event to stop this shit. Are defaults still a thing?
defaults? the dear leader in the US may adopt the asian model of defaults...rescure the company, suspend trading of shares....pretend thats normal and print more currency.
In reply to Including revision NFP… by taketheredpill
LOL another Trump miscalculation. These are summer jobs too LOL. More perfume for the slowing US Economy pig. Oh yes... Trump had predicted a GDP of 6% and Larry Snort Kokelow predicted 5.6%. Came in at 4.1% but falsely included 65 Metric tons of Soy sold to China which was CANCELLED. Sloppy half-assed phony numbers for the Orange phony.
I see you have not heard of the seasonal adjustment, but facts don't matter when your post is just another TDS hit job.
In reply to LOL another Trump… by CashMcCall
.3 % Wage growth?? Well I cannot wait to spend that extra .0218 cents every week. Think of all the things I could buy.
Maybe Ill just save it, then in december i will have a 1.13.
These statistics from .Gov are fucking stupid.
Phony numbers (again). The BLS is only as relevant as the smaller and smaller coterie of traders or trading algorithms who use it as a trigger.