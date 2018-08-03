Portland Braces For Saturday Bloodshed As Antifa Plans "Direct Confrontation" At Conservative Rally

Officials in Portland, Oregon are bracing for violence during tomorrow's conservative "Patriot Prayer" rally, a little over one month after "Rose City" Antifa squared off with conservatives in a violent altercation that took place in the middle of Second Avenue.
The result was a viral video of a "one-punch" knockout of a masked leftist by Proud Boy Ethan Nordeen.
In response to the knockout, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes told Big League Politics: "F#&k around and find out,” stating that Antifa “found out.”
Ahead of Saturday's conservative rally, Antifa is back at it again - planning a "direct confrontation" with participants, according to a call to action on the leftist website "It's Going Down."
“Rose City Antifa has continued their great work of doxxing the Portland area Proud Boys involved in this violence, and is also calling for militant antifascist resistance against Patriot Prayer,” reads the posting.
A spokesperson for Rose City Antifa told It's Going Down said that the group plans to "show that the community will not allow violent nationalist opportunists to threaten our city and target our people. We will overwhelm them both by force of numbers and commitment to defending our community. Whatever it takes."
Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson noted on Facebook that the rally would be held in an area which allows members to carry handguns.
The report comes days after Gibson said in a Facebook post last week that the “Freedom March” would be held at a location that could allow attendees to carry handguns. Portland prohibits weapons in parks, but guns carried by those with a valid Oregon concealed handgun license are allowed, according to The Oregonian. -The Hill
"Better bring our own guns too"
Journalist Tim Pool noted a Reddit discussion last week in the "Anarchism" subreddit in which Antifa members discuss arming themselves ahead of the event.
"Only thing I'm worried about is some nut with a gun and a bunch of bullets," says one user, to which another replied "Better bring our own guns too just to be safe."
August 4th in Portland is already sounding like it is going to get really bad.— Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 28, 2018
Activists call for bringing guns in preparation for escalation. pic.twitter.com/f0IZO387Bi
No wonder authorities are concerned...
Comments
Let me predict: it will be like the WTO protests where there is one rock thrower and 10 reporters snapping pictures.
An opportunity for some liberal kids to learn how to fight. Likely they will cry for mummy.
In reply to Let me predict: it will be… by FrankieGoesToH…
Oh, to be 21 and immortal; again!
In reply to There will be some kids… by Panic Mode
This is a setup for gun control aka repeal of 2nd amendment
In reply to hhh by FireBrander
This is a setup for Antifa to kick some serious ass...every single 95lb female conservative is going to get a lesson they won't forget. Ok, well, maybe every 12 year old, 75lb, conservative girl that attends will get her ass beat!
Fuck Yeah!
:::::::::::
Even with my geezer status, I've yet to see one Antifa "fighter" of any substance to worry about. They all look like wimpy kids with ideals much larger than their biceps or brains.
:::::::::::
This makes me think back to my old drinking buddies; raising Hell decades ago in various dive bars and stripper joints. Short story...3 guys starting a fight with a friend in a parking lot, buddy takes off his shirt (built like a tank), busts a bottle and says "IS THERE A PROBLEM!?"...those three guys shit their pants. LOL! I ran into that old "tank" friend a few years back...built more like a barrel now....time is a bitch!
You young guys, back in the 70's, if you were out and drunk, even driving, the cops would call your wife/girlfriend/parents to come pick you up...I'm sorry you missed it.
In reply to This is a setup for gun… by JimmyJones
get chuck lidell and tank abbot out of retirement for antifa clashes. That would be a serious popcorn moment.
In reply to bbb by FireBrander
DIE, don't listen to someone like me who has first hand knowledge of these kinds of evil fucking people - just keep downing me and slagging me off! When your stupid motherfucking asses are in a sling, it will be people like me who will bail your sorry mutherfucking asses out!
I am out for the night - I have had enough of you fucking pussy cocksmokers for the day!
It may not happen tomorrow but it is coming straight for your slopped foreheads!
In reply to This is a setup for gun… by JimmyJones
You truly are a bellend.
In reply to DIE by Free This
Kiss my ass faggot!
In reply to You truly are a bellend. by medium giraffe
Let's all just take a moment to appreciate how homosexual that comment really was.
In reply to Kiss my ass faggot! by Free This
Take a moment to think you will die mutherfucker, you don't think these pricks are dangerous, you are fucking out of your god damned mind - I hope they shoot you first dumbass! Save me the fucking effort of saving your stupid ass!
Kiss it again faggot!
Fucking nazi germany, russia, yugoslavia, all over the world over history these asshats mean business!
But you just stay nice a smug, and bury your fucking head in the sand!
In reply to Let's all just take a moment… by medium giraffe
Something about a fantasy involving shooting people, genitals and kissing homosexual men's asses? Wat?
And what the fuck is a 'yugosloavia'?
You might be on the wrong site dude.
In reply to Take a moment to think you… by Free This
don't drink in excess, kids, or you might end up like Free Piss
In reply to Something about fantasy… by medium giraffe
Same for you dumbass! Stick your head up your stupid ass for all I care, your blood will run too.
In reply to don't drink in excess, kids,… by DingleBarryObummer
your blood A.C. could start a lawnmower
In reply to Same for you dumbass! Stick… by Free This
Blow me you ignorant fuck! I could care less about you, you ignorant fuck! Die then, matters not to me!
In reply to Something about fantasy… by medium giraffe
You asshats think this is a joke do you! Swilling your beer and hitting your bongs. I am laughing my ass off right now, you ain't seen SHIT!
I fucking pity you fools!
In reply to Take a moment to think you… by Free This
So can you do a thousand yard stare whenever you want, or does it just happen when you're all emotional?
In reply to You asshats think this is a… by Free This
Private entities are pocketing the interest on the national debt, and Antifa doesn't seem to care about it. You would think a leftist org. would have an issue with a private entity that has monopoly on the medium of exchange.
In reply to Take a moment to think you… by Free This
Nah, this all about divide, further divide and off shore all the remaining money to supra national banks. No one will be paying attention.
In reply to This is a setup for gun… by JimmyJones
50 Patriot Priders, 200 Antifa fags, 1000 camera men, video bloggers and phone camera nutters, 25 cops who stand around and let the shit show run for the cameras.
Who is stirring up the .000001 percent extreme right and extreme left lackeys trying to create a violent incident ?
And, what response or reaction will occur that is already pre planned ?
Martial law ? Extreme gun control ?
Pull back the curtain, and let's see who is pulling the levers...........................
In reply to There will be some kids… by Panic Mode
Agreed. When push comes to shove, real Americans will put both packs of rabid dogs down.
How does the saying go: The rabid dog barks while the caravan carries on.
In reply to 50 Patriot Priders, 200… by SILVERGEDDON
You better get ready then!
In reply to Agreed. When push comes to… by trulz4lulz
They dont come around my neck of the woods. I prefer ground hog hunting personally. Wonder if these guys have ever shot a ground hog from 400yards? Probably not. So, I'll let them march over the continental divide before I worry. Hell, the crazy Oregonian hillbillies arent even riled up yet. No worries.
In reply to You better get ready then! by Free This
Exactly. Both extremes are being incited. The only ones who might benefit are the usual suspects: those already in power.
In reply to 50 Patriot Priders, 200… by SILVERGEDDON
you already know who is at the levers. George Soros, Bill Gates et al.
Portland the same city that wont send cops to violence at the ICE office. Yeah all good. Lets see if it can spread this time...
Long past time to get it started. But we need a cop to shoot a pavement ape first, then we can really go.
In reply to 50 Patriot Priders, 200… by SILVERGEDDON
FBI (in antifa costumes) + "Law" enforcement
VS
The American People
Get the popcorn ready, Extra Butter Extra Salt
Save some for Nasdaq 8,000 & Amazon 2,000 in the following week
In reply to Let me predict: it will be… by FrankieGoesToH…
And sponsored by Hungarian George again too.
In reply to Let me predict: it will be… by FrankieGoesToH…
Don't be an anti-semite! George is a Jew and you need to give credit to whom credit is due! It's not just (((George Soros))) who is behind all these great happenings that are going on like faggot marriage, tranny bathrooms, gun control, mass immigration, hate speech, white genocide, etc, but Jews in general!
In order for you to atone for your sickening anti-semitism you need to tell EVERYONE you see about all the great things the mass-murdering bolshevik kikes are doing for us white folks!
In reply to And sponsored by Hungarian… by medium giraffe
No. The police did not protect the lawful Christian group that had a PERMIT.They let the THUGS of ANTIFA run wild and then the cops CANCELLED the rally of the Christians.
Antifa attacks Christian Patriot Prayer rally in Oregon July 5, 2018,
A peaceful public prayer meeting scheduled in the US city of Portland, Oregon on Saturday afternoon ended with violence against a conservative prayer group. Commentators have called it a "low-level civil war".
“Portland Police set us up!” Patriot Prayer supporters shouted as they re-gathered at Terry Schrunk Plaza, after their permit got revoked. They said the police had not protected them during the attacks.
A SINGLE "Nazi" in Berkeley took out FIVE ANTIFAS who had to go to hospital 5 another "Nazi" got one. The ANTIFAS FOLDED and QUICK.
This is what happened to Hitler he would hold a public meeting in a Hofbrau House or Hall and the Jews and their Bolsheviks would use weapons and destroy the place and scatter and terrify the public that wanted to hear what Hitler had to say.
TRAITORS: Police Side With Mexicans and Antifa, Turn on ICE Agents, American Citizens
(((THEY))) don't want Whites finding out what is going on so they are working HARD on silencing free speech on the internet:
Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D. Dr Joyce is a retired professor from England.
Washington Post Op-Ed Cheers: Mass Immigration Will Destroy NRA, Second Amendment
Americans never give up your guns December 27, 2012 Stanislav Mishin
HOLD ONTO YOUR GUNS, you are going to NEED them in the future...
GUN CONTROL: Not What It Seems
Why Every Warrior Should Own a Firearm
Jews and Jewish organizations lead the gun control campaign by Professor Kevin MacDonald
Jews and Gun Control: A Reprise by Andrew Joyce, PhD
WE MUST BECOME GOTHS:
On the instant stood revealed, as though he had blown down the ages, a pure Goth, unchanged in any essential since his fathers had left their forests, and through all obstacles, even through ranks of Roman legionaries, sword in hand, had hewn their way straight to the goal of their desires. He was a Goth in all his appetites and habits, a Goth unchanged, unfettered. True to his instincts, true to his traditions, fearing nothing, loving only his own, loving and hating with all his heart—a Goth.
-Thomas Nelson Page in Under the Crust
In reply to Let me predict: it will be… by FrankieGoesToH…
The rock throwers and "journalists" will all be paid by the CIA.
In reply to Let me predict: it will be… by FrankieGoesToH…
do any of these people live in portland?
Who do you think lives under the bridges?
In reply to do any of these people live… by hooligan2009
Is that an AR15 or are you just happy to see me?
There would be more tinkle in his pants once a nice kitted FAL is thumping his buddies.
In reply to Is that an AR15 or are you… by ThrowAwayYourTV
Game on!
Good luck snowflake. The real thing ain’t like the movies.
They probably turn up with superheroes costumes like comic-con thinking they are the good guys winning the fight.
In reply to Good luck snowflake. The… by rockstone
Thats what shake-n-bake found out when he cracked his thick skull on the concrete and went into seizures. Hopefully he's gonna have lasting damage from it too.
In reply to Good luck snowflake. The… by rockstone
Interesting. I always do what the police tell me to do so that way the police are more brutal to those who don't.
Interesting. I always do what the police tell me to do so that way the police are more brutal to those who don't.
The Day of the Rope is approaching.
lovely knock out.
They should be sent to our torture facilities in Cuba and forced to listen to The Gulag Archipelago on audio cassette at max volume in 24 hour blocks uninterrupted. They will get to sleep 1 hour before the next 24 hour block. Then they will be forced into a on site fox con factory and fed nothing but gruel and fish heads.
Antifa is Antiwhite.
They will try to terrorize these milquetoaste conservative xians and they WILL initiate violence if they think they can get away with it--and with a creature named "Outlaw," leading the Porkland Police Department, they will have carte blanche. Once enough milquetoastes and/or bystanders get hurt, the Porkland Police Department will step in and end the peaceful prayer meeting and vigil of the milquetoastes...just like they want. This was done in Charlottesville, in Berkeley, and elsewhere...this is Marxist methods.
These antiwhites tries this to a White Nationalist a few months ago, Jimmy was his name...and some White Nationalist, Hammerskin and militant Kekistanis came to his aid--the antiwhites never went NEAR him or his home.
This country needs Golden Dawn in every city.
I agree. This is going to be a set up. The city, and state, are run by democrats and they want a firefight. When ICE, in Portland, was calling 911 about removing protestors the city police did nothing. Fuck em. Let it burn.
In reply to Antifa is Antiwhite. They… by WorkingClassMan
"This country needs Golden Dawn in every city."
While I do think the Greeks of the GD are GOOD PEOPLE, we need, in the BELLY OF THE BEAST, a much tougher approach. We will NOT be permitted to vote our way out of this, (((THEY))) simply will NEVER allow that.
Never Forget: The ADL Classifies “Globalist” as an Anti-Semitic Slur
William Pierce PhD July 21, 2001
In reply to Antifa is Antiwhite. They… by WorkingClassMan
In reality both sides are similar to each other. You're so much alike to the point that you struggle immensely to prove otherwise. It's really quite funny to watch you beat the hell out of your reflection.
Don't worry man, it's just the drugs. You're gonna be OK.
In reply to In reality both sides are… by MusicIsYou
What if they called for a riot and nobody showed up?