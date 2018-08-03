Portland Braces For Saturday Bloodshed As Antifa Plans "Direct Confrontation" At Conservative Rally

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/03/2018 - 18:45

Officials in Portland, Oregon are bracing for violence during tomorrow's conservative "Patriot Prayer" rally, a little over one month after "Rose City" Antifa squared off with conservatives in a violent altercation that took place in the middle of Second Avenue.

The result was a viral video of a "one-punch" knockout of a masked leftist by Proud Boy Ethan Nordeen. 

In response to the knockout, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes told Big League Politics: "F#&k around and find out,” stating that Antifa “found out.” 

Ahead of Saturday's conservative rally, Antifa is back at it again - planning a "direct confrontation" with participants, according to a call to action on the leftist website "It's Going Down."

Rose City Antifa has continued their great work of doxxing the Portland area Proud Boys involved in this violence, and is also calling for militant antifascist resistance against Patriot Prayer,” reads the posting.

Photo: Mark Graves

A spokesperson for Rose City Antifa told It's Going Down said that the group plans to "show that the community will not allow violent nationalist opportunists to threaten our city and target our people. We will overwhelm them both by force of numbers and commitment to defending our community. Whatever it takes."

Photos: Mark Graves

Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson noted on Facebook that the rally would be held in an area which allows members to carry handguns

Photo: Mark Graves

The report comes days after Gibson said in a Facebook post last week that the “Freedom March” would be held at a location that could allow attendees to carry handguns. Portland prohibits weapons in parks, but guns carried by those with a valid Oregon concealed handgun license are allowed, according to The Oregonian. -The Hill

"Better bring our own guns too"

Journalist Tim Pool noted a Reddit discussion last week in the "Anarchism" subreddit in which Antifa members discuss arming themselves ahead of the event. 

"Only thing I'm worried about is some nut with a gun and a bunch of bullets," says one user, to which another replied "Better bring our own guns too just to be safe."

No wonder authorities are concerned...

Photo: Mark Graves
Photo: Mark Graves

FireBrander JimmyJones Fri, 08/03/2018 - 18:54 Permalink

This is a setup for Antifa to kick some serious ass...every single 95lb female conservative is going to get a lesson they won't forget. Ok, well, maybe every 12 year old, 75lb, conservative girl that attends will get her ass beat!

Fuck Yeah!

:::::::::::

Even with my geezer status, I've yet to see one Antifa "fighter" of any substance to worry about. They all look like wimpy kids with ideals much larger than their biceps or brains.

:::::::::::

This makes me think back to my old drinking buddies; raising Hell decades ago in various dive bars and stripper joints. Short story...3 guys starting a fight with a friend in a parking lot, buddy takes off his shirt (built like a tank), busts a bottle and says "IS THERE A PROBLEM!?"...those three guys shit their pants. LOL! I ran into that old "tank" friend a few years back...built more like a barrel now....time is a bitch!

You young guys, back in the 70's, if you were out and drunk, even driving, the cops would call your wife/girlfriend/parents to come pick you up...I'm sorry you missed it.

Free This JimmyJones Fri, 08/03/2018 - 18:54 Permalink

DIE, don't listen to someone like me who has first hand knowledge of these kinds of evil fucking people - just keep downing me and slagging me off! When your stupid motherfucking asses are in a sling, it will be people like me who will bail your sorry mutherfucking asses out!

I am out for the night - I have had enough of you fucking pussy cocksmokers for the day!

It may not happen tomorrow but it is coming straight for your slopped foreheads!

Free This medium giraffe Fri, 08/03/2018 - 19:04 Permalink

Take a moment to think you will die mutherfucker, you don't think these pricks are dangerous, you are fucking out of your god damned mind - I hope they shoot you first dumbass! Save me the fucking effort of saving your stupid ass!

Kiss it again faggot!

Fucking nazi germany, russia, yugoslavia, all over the world over history these asshats mean business!

But you just stay nice a smug, and bury your fucking head in the sand!

SILVERGEDDON Panic Mode Fri, 08/03/2018 - 18:58 Permalink

50 Patriot Priders, 200 Antifa fags, 1000 camera men, video bloggers and phone camera nutters, 25 cops who stand around and let the shit show run for the cameras. 

Who is stirring up the .000001 percent extreme right and extreme left lackeys trying to create a violent incident ? 

And, what response or reaction will occur that is already pre planned ? 

Martial law ? Extreme gun control ? 

Pull back the curtain, and let's see who is pulling the levers...........................

CompassionateC… medium giraffe Fri, 08/03/2018 - 19:04 Permalink

Don't be an anti-semite!  George is a Jew and you need to give credit to whom credit is due!  It's not just (((George Soros))) who is behind all these great happenings that are going on like faggot marriage, tranny bathrooms, gun control, mass immigration, hate speech, white genocide, etc, but Jews in general! 

In order for you to atone for your sickening anti-semitism you need to tell EVERYONE you see about all the great things the mass-murdering bolshevik kikes are doing for us white folks!

Skip FrankieGoesToH… Fri, 08/03/2018 - 18:54 Permalink

No. The police did not protect the lawful Christian group that had a PERMIT.They let the THUGS of ANTIFA run wild and then the cops CANCELLED the rally of the Christians.

Antifa attacks Christian Patriot Prayer rally in Oregon July 5, 2018,
A peaceful public prayer meeting scheduled in the US city of Portland, Oregon on Saturday afternoon ended with violence against a conservative prayer group. Commentators have called it a "low-level civil war".

“Portland Police set us up!” Patriot Prayer supporters shouted as they re-gathered at Terry Schrunk Plaza, after their permit got revoked. They said the police had not protected them during the attacks.

A SINGLE "Nazi" in Berkeley took out FIVE ANTIFAS who had to go to hospital 5 another "Nazi" got one. The ANTIFAS FOLDED and QUICK.
This is what happened to Hitler he would hold a public meeting in a Hofbrau House or Hall and the Jews and their Bolsheviks would use weapons and destroy the place and scatter and terrify the public that wanted to hear what Hitler had to say.

TRAITORS: Police Side With Mexicans and Antifa, Turn on ICE Agents, American Citizens

This is pretty serious.

Libshit West Coast cities are basically in open revolt.

(((THEY))) don't want Whites finding out what is going on so they are working HARD on silencing free speech on the internet:
Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D. Dr Joyce is a retired professor from England.

Washington Post Op-Ed Cheers: Mass Immigration Will Destroy NRA, Second Amendment

Mass immigration from the Third World would destroy the NRA and ultimately the Second Amendment, a Washington Post op-ed declares, as foreigners with no cultural connection to America continue to pour into the nation at an unprecedented rate.

Americans never give up your guns December 27, 2012 Stanislav Mishin

HOLD ONTO YOUR GUNS, you are going to NEED them in the future...
GUN CONTROL: Not What It Seems

Why Every Warrior Should Own a Firearm

Jews and Jewish organizations lead the gun control campaign by Professor Kevin MacDonald

Jews and Gun Control: A Reprise by Andrew Joyce, PhD

WE MUST BECOME GOTHS:

On the instant stood revealed, as though he had blown down the ages, a pure Goth, unchanged in any essential since his fathers had left their forests, and through all obstacles, even through ranks of Roman legionaries, sword in hand, had hewn their way straight to the goal of their desires. He was a Goth in all his appetites and habits, a Goth unchanged, unfettered. True to his instincts, true to his traditions, fearing nothing, loving only his own, loving and hating with all his heart—a Goth.

-Thomas Nelson Page in Under the Crust

Clock Crasher Fri, 08/03/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

They should be sent to our torture facilities in Cuba and forced to listen to The Gulag Archipelago on audio cassette at max volume in 24 hour blocks uninterrupted.  They will get to sleep 1 hour before the next 24 hour block.  Then they will be forced into a on site fox con factory and fed nothing but gruel and fish heads.

WorkingClassMan Fri, 08/03/2018 - 18:54 Permalink

Antifa is Antiwhite.

They will try to terrorize these milquetoaste conservative xians and they WILL initiate violence if they think they can get away with it--and with a creature named "Outlaw," leading the Porkland Police Department, they will have carte blanche.  Once enough milquetoastes and/or bystanders get hurt, the Porkland Police Department will step in and end the peaceful prayer meeting and vigil of the milquetoastes...just like they want.  This was done in Charlottesville, in Berkeley, and elsewhere...this is Marxist methods.

These antiwhites tries this to a White Nationalist a few months ago, Jimmy was his name...and some White Nationalist, Hammerskin and militant Kekistanis came to his aid--the antiwhites never went NEAR him or his home.

This country needs Golden Dawn in every city.

Skip WorkingClassMan Fri, 08/03/2018 - 19:06 Permalink

"This country needs Golden Dawn in every city."

While I do think the Greeks of the GD are GOOD PEOPLE, we need, in the BELLY OF THE BEAST, a much tougher approach. We will NOT be permitted to vote our way out of this, (((THEY))) simply will NEVER allow that.

Never Forget: The ADL Classifies “Globalist” as an Anti-Semitic Slur

Every Jewish propaganda medium -- CBS or MTV or Time magazine or the New York Times -- is staffed from top to bottom with Jews, and they all know what they're doing. They work as a tribe, as a swarm of termites gnawing at the foundations of our existence. There is total agreement among the media Jews as to the general thrust of their propaganda. They may disagree on many of the details -- they may even compete against each other for a bigger slice of the media pie -- but all agree on the general goals of degrading and subverting Gentile civilization, of corrupting Gentile institutions, of mongrelizing our race. Again, the Jews work as a tribe, and that is the source of their strength and their success.

Gentile bankers, on the other hand, work only for themselves. They would not dream of combining and using their financial strength to protect our people from the Jews. They are terrified of the Jews, of the media. The more money they have, the more selfish and the more cowardly they are. The huge difference, the decisive difference, between the Jews and our people is that they work as a tribe, and we work as individuals. They work together, rich Jews and poor Jews, for their common tribal interests, against us, and until now we have failed to organize effectively to defend ourselves against them.

William Pierce PhD July 21, 2001

MusicIsYou Fri, 08/03/2018 - 18:55 Permalink

In reality both sides are similar to each other. You're so much alike to the point that you struggle immensely to prove otherwise. It's really quite funny to watch you beat the hell out of your reflection.