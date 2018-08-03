Tesla Shorts Refuse To Cover Despite Suffering Massive Losses

Tesla shares rocketed higher on August 2, by almost $50, the day after the company reported its second-quarter results. Despite the stock rising more than 15% immediately after the report, WSJ analytics showed that short sellers are standing their ground in the name despite an estimated $1.7 billion paper loss resulting from the violent move higher.
The Journal noted that there was about $10.5 billion in short interest heading into Wednesday afternoon's reported earnings. And as the above chart shows, Tesla has remained the most heavily shorted stock in the U.S. in the days after its report. It was also noted that dating back to 2016, shorts in the name are down over $6 billion, making it third only to Nvidia and Amazon as the most painful short over that time period.
The WSJ quotes one of Tesla's most vocal and well known short sellers, Mark Speigel, who, despite noting that Tesla has pulled down his hedge fund's performance, stated that he plans to keep this short on because nothing new in the second quarter report disproved his thesis.
“It’s pounded my fund’s performance over the last 18 months…but I don’t let the stock price change how I feel about the company,” said Mark Spiegel, who says his hedge fund, Stanphyl Capital, has been shorting Tesla for years and would continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
Mr. Spiegel said he first began shorting Tesla around 2013, when its share price was trading in the high $90s. Once it got to around $200, “I thought, this is beyond ridiculous, and that’s when I got a lot shorter,” he said.
Wednesday’s earnings report did little to impress Mr. Spiegel, who said he is troubled by competition from luxury auto makers that plan to roll out their own electric vehicles and issues with product delays, along with the pace at which the company has plowed through its cash. “I saw nothing in [Wednesday’s] report that I didn’t expect or that changes my opinion about the company,” Mr. Spiegel said.
Not surprisingly, Tesla bulls used the earnings report in which Musk "apologized" to add to their positions. Gerber Kawasaki’s Ross Gerber took to Twitter on Friday, even after the stock ran up nearly $50 on Thursday, to try and “put the screws on the shorts" by buying more stock.
Time to put the screws on the shorts. Putting our cash to work. Enjoy. $tsla #tesla— Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) August 3, 2018
Even so, the head of predictive analytics at S3 Partners told the Journal that he expects shorts to continue to hold their ground moving forward:
While it is possible short sellers with narrower time horizons are waiting for Tesla’s stock to pare recent gains before closing out their positions, longer-term sellers have accumulated losses of billions of dollars in the past—and in response, not just held onto their positions but also expanded them, Mr. Dusaniwsky said.
“The ones who’ve lost billions of dollars, they’re going to take it on the chin,” Mr. Dusaniwsky said, adding that Tesla has been one of the most heavily shorted stocks in the U.S. for years. “No matter what is going on with the price and with earnings and car production, the major long-term short sellers are holding onto their short positions.”
Other analysts tried to provide a more balanced look at what the company did well in Q2, the fact that Elon Musk behaved himself and the company did not disclose a Wells Notice - with what the company did poorly - basically everything having to do with managing the company's financials and balance sheet.
The Wall Street Journal article noted that the company's precarious financial situation remains the biggest reason that many short sellers, like David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital, have not given up their position on the company.
Hedge fund Greenlight Capital Inc.’s short position in Tesla, whose shares jumped 29% last quarter, was its second-biggest loser throughout that period, according to a letter the firm’s president, David Einhorn, distributed to investors this week. Still, in his letter, Mr. Einhorn maintained that 2019 would likely be “a very challenging year” for Tesla, adding that he doubted “the entry-level Model 3 will be produced profitably anytime soon, if ever.”
Prior to earnings, we wrote that Tesla short sellers likely stood to gain or lose about $850M as a result of the report.
Based on the price of weekly Tesla options contracts that were set to expire the following Friday, traders in the options market expected the shares to swing by about 8% after the company reported results.
In the end, shares popped 15% on the report, doubling the max pain for shorts.
Regardless, it looks as though the next two quarters are going to be extremely interesting for Tesla, which has stuck with its controversial forecast that it will be GAAP profitable in the second half of the year. Short sellers have pointed out that the company's cash minus customer deposits has dropped precipitously to just $1.2B and that payables rose from $2.6B to $3.0B over just one quarter, indicating that the company may be trying to free up cash by not paying its bills; a strategy that can't last forever and will likely keep Tesla shorts hanging on. Meanwhile, even the most neutral of observers are confident that Tesla will need to raise billions in new cash to fund its staggering backlog of R&D, projects, ideas, new facilities and just to keep the cash burning business running.
The Tesla Model 3 now outsells.... The BMW 3,4,5 series, The Audi A4 and A5, The Mercedes C class, and The Lexus IS..... COMBINED!!!!!!! And the production trend is headed damn near straight up. Let me tell you what is going to happen (in no particular order...) CDS on Tesla bonds collapses, Bonds trade back at par, They go free cash flow positive, and Profitable... Shorts are fucked. https://twitter.com/soclose2me/status/1025452129538990081
… Tesla Shorts Refuse To Cover
Musk can cook the books, PR tweet spin, and spend "investors" money to keep the doors open a lot longer than most of these "short sellers" can remain solvent.
Musk publicly, proudly, admits that he's not in this to make money; and he's burning through billions proving his point...and yet "investor" cash keeps pouring in.
There's this old tree down the block, power company trimmed all the branches on one side, it's leaning hard, really shouldn't be standing at all...I'm sure it's going to fall at any time...I've been thinking that for about 5 years now....
In reply to you sound jealous. dont… by PrezTrump
Jealous of a megalomaniac, that calls people who save lives pedophiles? hardly, he is a fraud financed by Ofaggot, pure and simple.
He may make good rockets, I will give him that, cars that kill people and turn into flame throwers, not so much.
In reply to you sound jealous. dont… by PrezTrump
Those batteries cannot go into a landfill, what happens when they are done Recycle lol
He looks like he could be Marissa Mayer's brother. I don't mean when she was younger, but after she got the millions and got an upgrade.
Back to the shorts, I told you guys last week not to bother shorting TSLA while the FED is handing out free money. With rock-bottom interest rates stocks can be valued at whatever you want. It's a big club and you ain't in it.
In reply to Musk started botox already? by mikka
Not a bad call to short Tesla but you need a balls of platinum to do that.
In reply to h by So Close
I live in a city of 700k people and I see 200 of those other cars every day. I've yet to see a model 3 and I see about one S a week. We also have practically free electricity.
In reply to h by So Close
Yea, and the 3 is supposed to be a car for the masses. Bimmers and Audi's are not cars for the masses. Your boy will never have a car for the masses as he has admitted the 35 grand strippo, which the fawning media claimed only due to Musk's genius Tesla could do it, was just PR. By the time they get around to the budget buyers who keep getting pushed to the back of the line the base price will be much higher and there will be no government handout for them. Thus they walk if they haven't already.
What's Tesla done lately. Fired 9000 people. Fake production in a "tent" for PR. Demanded, extorted actually, rebates from suppliers for years worth of past purchases. Report a record loss. Report another large cash burn that would have been a record if they hadn't gutted R&D. Selling only Model 3's with high profit options from 49 grand on up into the 60's that are only, in Tesla's words, marginally profitable which are nowhere profits that are needed to keep Tesla afloat. A huge accounts payable that explodes higher every quarter. Claim they can't make the budget model because, as Musk himself said, they'd be out of business. They passed the 200,000 mark and the government handout for buyers will soon be history. If that was any other car company the stock would have tanked huge. But Musk as usual blew a bunch of pie in the sky bullshit up every ones ass and all is good.
There are reports that the actual production numbers for the Model 3 were inflated. Maybe, maybe not. But the point is the SEC is investigating Tesla and Musk for misleading investors with inflated projections they did not meet. With the latest Musk screed he made a huge amount of promises that he will have to meet or the heat will be on Musk and Tesla to deliver. If they can't expect more flim flam lies to keep the SEC from charging Elon the Great. If the employees thought they went through hell in the past 2 quarters the next two could make them look like a paradise.
In reply to h by So Close
Musk and the rest of his cia backers will go down. By then there will be blood in the streets. This weekend in portland is going to be the kick off as death is in the air now.
Depends upon their time horizon on their shorts.. as this short squeeze most likely won't last too long, not unless someone wants to buy into the company or pay forward for a few thousand cars at least.... some 'angel' investor that likes the company? Maybe get a free ride on one of his rockets?
Tesla still makes a great short for day traders that will need to monitor the stock by the hour. Diehard tesla cultists still love muskRAT and think he is a god.
All this over a piece of virtue signalling jewelry that solves NO problems and answers NO questions.
People willingly pay carbon taxes too. We are fucked.
In reply to All this over a piece of… by south40_dreams
Technically TSLA looks like a rally to me. Sorry shorts, but grab your ankles. Your time will come, but lube up for now.
Exploding car built in tent, with shitty quality control, lack of dealer service network, burning cash like a Venezuelan in a snow storm, and major manufactures coming out with superior product.
What could possibly go wrong?
* I can't wait until the tax credit is phased out, and quality complaints come rolling in ala model-s.
Can you imagine what would happen if shorts in general stopped using stops? Imagine if brokerage firms started holding stops in house and they went to the floor only after the limit had already been hit in the general market. As it is the retail brokers let the Friends of the Fed know what positions are available to squeeze.
