Here Are The Two Things That Dragged Down Today's Jobs Report

Printing at 157K (170K private), the July jobs report was a disappointment to the expected 193K number, even if the unemployment rate dipped slightly, and nominal (if not real) hourly earnings came in line and unchanged from last month.
However, according to SouthBay Research the reason wasn't broad-based weakness, but rather there were two very specific reasons for today's jobs weakness:
The liquidation of Toys "R" Us contributed some 31K jobs to decline. The chart below shows the sharp drop in the "Retail Trade: Sporting Goods, Hobby, Book, and Music Stores" category.
Separately, School Vacation timing resulted in another 40K jobs lost.
As Southbay also notes, excluding these two categories, there was Broad Consumer Strength:
- Retail: +39K before ToysRUs layoffs
- Leisure & Hospitality: +40K
- Education layoffs: School layoff timing hits payrolls -40K: Bus Drivers (-15K) and Education (-11K) and Local Government Education (-14K)
Meanwhile, the big drivers for job growth were all there:
- Construction: +19K
- Manufacturing: +37K
- Professional Services: +51K
- Healthcare: +34K
A more detailed breakdown of jobs additions follow.
Comments
I just thought that the world had ended.....
For the 9 billionth time already!
Shit happens! There's lies, damn lies, and statistics!
Toys R Us was going down for a long time anyway.
That manufacturing number jumps right out! It may not be the greatest, but at least going UP!
Go Trump!!!!!
In reply to I just thought that the… by MozartIII
trump should at least buy your beer if you are going to carry his water.
maybe he is, in the form of disability? muh heel spurs?
In reply to SHit happens! by Free This
Don't school vacations happen every single year? Like snow in winter that always seems to be a driver.
In reply to trump should at least buy… by DingleBarryObummer
And it's why there are seasonal adjustments.
Seriously, enough with the excuses. The rate of new jobs as a percentage of all jobs continues to slip and slide lower.
It's amazing that with 19 million more people in the workforce than at the lows after the recession, that we are still saying even 200K is a great jobs number. I thought the whole concept was the more people working, the more money we will have, and that will get more people working.
Instead we are like a leaking balloon slowly losing air.
In reply to Don't school vacations… by StackShinyStuff
Doesn't matter..... government keeps lying by changing the way they measure this until they get their desired results....
In reply to SHit happens! by Free This
Brookstone files for bankruptcy, will close all mall stores
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/08/02/brookstone-chapter-11-b…
8 years of middle class destruction has consequences.
In reply to SHit happens! by Free This
What do you mean by 8 years? Don't you mean 9 years and a half?
In reply to Brookstone files for… by 847328_3527
Actually since the late 70's but didn't really show until the late 80's.
Been quite obvious last 5 years.
No way to stop it. The parasite class has done what parasites do,,, kill the host.
In reply to What do you mean by 8 years?… by 666D Chess
Bookstone. "Specialty goods retailer Brookstone, known for quirky products such as back-kneading chairs or Bluetooth speakers in the shape of footballs"
Why not site these stores:https://www.metv.com/lists/13-bygone-mall-stores-we-want-to-shop-at-aga…
Is spencers gifts still around as well? How does the closing of a bad novelty/apparel store have anything to do with middle class destruction?
So the little free market that we have left, that allows for creative destruction, to replace non responsive or bad ideas, with winning companies. Is a failure and considered middle class destruction.
Go do some history lessons, go as far back as you can. Business is business! Your associating it to a political party or person within cycles, is stupid as shit. Your choice company being a novelty company. We have lost many good companies due to the stupidity of board members and very old companies that have been family run.
In reply to Brookstone files for… by 847328_3527
Wait until Sears declares bankruptcy!
In reply to Brookstone files for… by 847328_3527
Magic Mart is closing all of its stores also.
In reply to Brookstone files for… by 847328_3527
"Go Trump" is precisely what Jacob and Evelyn yell at the TV when they see the orange swine on the news...
In reply to SHit happens! by Free This
Free, whats up ? I voted for Trump but I think he is Zionist controlled 100% and his son-in-law, that 'little putz' is getting ready to be crowned next, that is, when he gets his lips off Bebe's kosher hot dog.
In reply to SHit happens! by Free This
Toys R Us wasn't the best managed company, and did miss out on opportunities to expand. Though, it was profitable. Hedgefund assholes swooped in, charged fees out the ass, loaded the company up with unserviceable debt, then collected more fees to shit can the company. There was NO reason that those 31k workers needed to loose their jobs.
In reply to SHit happens! by Free This
Jobs Were Us
In reply to I just thought that the… by MozartIII
Non essentials take a hit. Toys? Fast food that isn't really food? Chinese fake accounting being exposed....again.
Blah. Blah. Blah. Numbers can be made to do whatever you want them to do.
FUN FACT: Fifty percent of males unemployed today are on pain medication.
ANOTHER FUN FACT: These men can't pass a drug test to get a job.
Do you have some source material or did you do your own personal taste test to arrive at your number?
In reply to FUN FACT: Fifty percent of… by JackMeOff
I thought this was bullshit as well. Not so much: https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2017/04/joblessness-and-opio…
In reply to Do you have some source… by bluecollartrader
i don't understand opioid addiction. are they also addicted to laxatives?
taking a good shit is a important part of having a good day.
In reply to FUN FACT: Fifty percent of… by JackMeOff
Soooo,,, none of the women have this problem?
In reply to FUN FACT: Fifty percent of… by JackMeOff
All of the Toys R Us around here have been closed since May if not earlier.
"seasonally adjusted"
In reply to All of the Toys R Us around… by awarebulldog
Thank god its nothing and I can continue having a great summmerrrrr!!!
friendly's, bonton, and two other stores in my local strip mall went out of business. They are all in a row, too. A long black strip of deadness
How dare you Barry? Are you implying that everything that the orange swine says about the economy is a lie?
In reply to friendly's, bonton, and two… by DingleBarryObummer
The negative impact of the Easter bunny wasn't mentioned in this article either.
157k "new" jerbs and only 300-400k new laborers joined the work force last month. Strongest economy in the world bitchezzzz
Frequented Toys R us in the 80's and early 90's. Fantastic. Bought everything from toys to computers... (back when computers were fun). Their stores were as large or larger then the Lowes Depot of today.
From that to what they are (were) today. A perfect snapshot of a slowly dying America.
As a reminder,,, there were still some US toy manufacturers that depended on the Toys R us chain. They most likely will be victims as well.
Yep,,, Nail salons, Pizza joints, hair stylist, and other useless waste of spaces pretty well defines America. Soon even those will slowly disappear as fewer and fewer people can afford the non sense.
In reply to Frequented Toys R us in the… by rejected
Desperate attempt to spin Trump's slide?
Drudge still finds a way to suck the presidents cock over this report too.
Finance Capitalism, Crony Capitalism, Corporatism, Off Shore Bank Accounts-Tax havens, NAFTA, CAFTA-DR, Trade Deficit, Gig Economy, Part Time Jobs Economy, Fake Govt Statistics on U6, GDP, Govt Spending in GDP, Rentier Behavior in GDP, fake Inflation numbers....
- Walmart & Retail Jobs, Systemic Deindusrialization, Systemic Selling of US Assets $34 Trillion to Foreigners, Fake Median Income, Executives giving themselves over 100 Times the Salary of average company worker, Crony Board of Directors giving huge Salaries to each other,
It's cuz kids don't play with toys and imagination. They are spoon fed play through electronic pacifiers.
i mean, my imagination was killed, too. I remember when I was a boy I had this whole visual construct of the LOTR in my head. I could see every scene, every face, every city etc in my head. Now when I think about it I just think of Viggo Mortenstein! Peter Jackson did a decent job, but maybe you get my point.
In reply to It's cuz kids don't play… by Cardinal Fang
Well, at least we have the heroes of Apple and Caterpillar to carry the entirity of wall street for us in these desperate times. /s/
In the present economy, all of the frivolous stuff is being passed over. Since many folks live from paycheck to paycheck, the 'expendable income' factor is completely made up. Kids these days think toys mean something with buttons and displays. Grown up use them as well. But how often have you seen a kid in public with a plastic cel phone? They're being primed to be a 'good consumer' on a budget.
the housing bust will take a big toll on construction
Oh, get born, keep warm
Short pants, romance
Learn to dance, get dressed, get blessed
Try to be a success
Please her, please him, buy gifts
Don't steal, don't lift
Twenty years of schoolin'
And they put you on the day shift
Look out kid
They keep it all hid
Better jump down a manhole
Light yourself a candle
Don't wear sandals
Try to avoid the scandals
Don't want to be a bum
You better chew gum
The pump don't work
'Cause the vandals took the handles