Here Are The Two Things That Dragged Down Today's Jobs Report

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:11

Printing at 157K (170K private), the July jobs report was a disappointment to the expected 193K number, even if the unemployment rate dipped slightly, and nominal (if not real) hourly earnings came in line and unchanged from last month.

However, according to SouthBay Research the reason wasn't broad-based weakness, but rather there were two very specific reasons for today's jobs weakness:

The liquidation of Toys "R" Us contributed some 31K jobs to decline. The chart below shows the sharp drop in the "Retail Trade: Sporting Goods, Hobby, Book, and Music Stores" category.

Separately, School Vacation timing resulted in another 40K jobs lost.

As Southbay also notes, excluding these two categories, there was Broad Consumer Strength:

  • Retail: +39K before ToysRUs layoffs
  • Leisure & Hospitality: +40K
  • Education layoffs: School layoff timing hits payrolls -40K:  Bus Drivers (-15K) and Education (-11K) and Local Government Education (-14K)

Meanwhile, the big drivers for job growth were all there:

  • Construction: +19K
  • Manufacturing: +37K
  • Professional Services: +51K
  • Healthcare: +34K

A more detailed breakdown of jobs additions follow.

Comments

ejmoosa StackShinyStuff Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:33 Permalink

And it's why there are seasonal adjustments.  

Seriously, enough with the excuses.  The rate of new jobs as a percentage of all jobs continues to slip and slide lower.

 

It's amazing that with 19 million more people in the workforce than at the lows after the recession, that we are still saying even 200K is a great jobs number.  I thought the whole concept was the more people working, the more money we will have, and that will get more people working.

Instead we are like a leaking balloon slowly losing air.

 

MozartIII 847328_3527 Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:42 Permalink

Bookstone. "Specialty goods retailer Brookstone, known for quirky products such as back-kneading chairs or Bluetooth speakers in the shape of footballs"

Why not site these stores:https://www.metv.com/lists/13-bygone-mall-stores-we-want-to-shop-at-aga…

Is spencers gifts still around as well? How does the closing of a bad novelty/apparel store have anything to do with middle class destruction?

So the little free market that we have left, that allows for creative destruction, to replace non responsive or bad ideas, with winning companies. Is a failure and considered middle class destruction.

Go do some history lessons, go as far back as you can. Business is business! Your associating it to a political party or person within cycles, is stupid as shit. Your choice company being a novelty company. We have lost many good companies due to the stupidity of board members and very old companies that have been family run.

BillyBass Free This Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:08 Permalink

Toys R Us wasn't the best managed company, and did miss out on opportunities to expand.  Though, it was profitable.  Hedgefund assholes swooped in, charged fees out the ass, loaded the company up with unserviceable debt, then collected more fees to shit can the company.  There was NO reason that those 31k workers needed to loose their jobs.  

JackMeOff Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:15 Permalink

FUN FACT:  Fifty percent of males unemployed today are on pain medication.

ANOTHER FUN FACT:  These men can't pass a drug test to get a job.

rejected Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

Frequented Toys R us in the 80's and early 90's. Fantastic. Bought everything from toys to computers... (back when computers were fun). Their stores were as large or larger then the Lowes Depot of today.

From that to what they are (were) today. A perfect snapshot of a slowly dying America.

rejected rejected Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:45 Permalink

As a reminder,,, there were still some US toy manufacturers that depended on the Toys R us chain. They most likely will be victims as well. 

Yep,,, Nail salons, Pizza joints, hair stylist, and other useless waste of spaces pretty well defines America. Soon even those will slowly disappear as fewer and fewer people can afford the non sense.

TeethVillage88s Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:28 Permalink

Finance Capitalism, Crony Capitalism, Corporatism, Off Shore Bank Accounts-Tax havens, NAFTA, CAFTA-DR, Trade Deficit, Gig Economy, Part Time Jobs Economy, Fake Govt Statistics on U6, GDP, Govt Spending in GDP, Rentier Behavior in GDP, fake Inflation numbers....

- Walmart & Retail Jobs, Systemic Deindusrialization, Systemic Selling of US Assets $34 Trillion to Foreigners, Fake Median Income, Executives giving themselves over 100 Times the Salary of average company worker, Crony Board of Directors giving huge Salaries to each other,

Chaotix Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

Well, at least we have the heroes of Apple and Caterpillar to carry the entirity of wall street for us in these desperate times. /s/
In the present economy, all of the frivolous stuff is being passed over. Since many folks live from paycheck to paycheck, the 'expendable income' factor is completely made up. Kids these days think toys mean something with buttons and displays. Grown up use them as well. But how often have you seen a kid in public with a plastic cel phone? They're being primed to be a 'good consumer' on a budget.

rtalcott Fri, 08/03/2018 - 10:08 Permalink

Oh, get born, keep warm
Short pants, romance
Learn to dance, get dressed, get blessed
Try to be a success
Please her, please him, buy gifts
Don't steal, don't lift
Twenty years of schoolin'
And they put you on the day shift
Look out kid
They keep it all hid
Better jump down a manhole
Light yourself a candle
Don't wear sandals
Try to avoid the scandals
Don't want to be a bum
You better chew gum
The pump don't work
'Cause the vandals took the handles