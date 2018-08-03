The U.S. Oil Production "Mirage"

Authored by Nick Cunningham via Oilprice.com,
Some of the surge in U.S. oil production this past spring might have been “a mirage.”
On July 31, the EIA released monthly data on U.S. oil production, which revealed a decline in U.S. output of 30,000 bpd in May, compared to a month earlier. The dip is a surprise, given the widespread assumption that U.S. shale production was continuing to grow at a blistering pace.
To be sure, a big reason for the decline in overall output was the 75,000-bpd decline in production from offshore Gulf of Mexico. But Texas production only rose by 20,000 bpd, a disappointing figure that likely came in far below what most analysts had expected.
Moreover, the monthly total of 10.442 million barrels per day (mb/d) for May is sharply lower than what EIA itself thought at the time. Here are the weekly estimates for U.S. oil production that the EIA put out back then:
-
April 6: 10.525 mb/d
-
April 13: 10.540 mb/d
-
April 20: 10.586 mb/d
-
April 27: 10.619 mb/d
-
May 4: 10.703 mb/d
-
May 11: 10.723 mb/d
-
May 18: 10.725 mb/d
-
May 25: 10.769 mb/d
The weekly estimates tend to be less accurate than the retrospective monthly numbers. That is not a new dynamic, and estimating on a weekly basis inherently involves a lot of guesswork, so this is not a knock on the EIA.
Yet the discrepancy is rather striking. Not only did the EIA estimate that production in April and May was much higher than it actually was, but the agency also thought production was rising quickly.
If the weekly estimates were to be believed at the time, production would have climbed from 10.525 mb/d in early April to 10.769 mb/d by the end of May, an increase of 244,000 bpd over a roughly eight-week period.
Not only was production lower than that, but it didn’t actually increase at all. The EIA’s more accurate monthly figures show a slight decline in output, falling from 10.472 mb/d in April to just 10.442 mb/d in May.
“Weekly data had shown a strong 324kb/d output rise from March to May. The revised data shows that this rise was a mirage: output actually fell 19kb/d over the period,” Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered, wrote in a note.
This is a rather significant development, and it has implications for more recent data releases.
“It is time to deal with the statistical gorilla on the oil trading floor,” Horsnell of Standard Chartered wrote, along with analyst Emily Ashford. “We think US crude oil production has not reached the 11 million barrels per day (mb/d) shown in recent weeks in the Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly data, and that it is significantly below 11mb/d, with growth slowing.”
That is a reasonable conclusion, given the roughly 300,000-bpd difference between the two surveys for May. The EIA has since switched its reporting for the weekly surveys by rounding off to the nearest 100,000 bpd, but data points from the last few weeks look like this:
-
July 6: 10.900 mb/d
-
July 13: 11.000 mb/d
-
July 20: 11.000 mb/d
-
July 27: 10.900 mb/d
It’s a little tricky trying to discern patterns from that data given the rounding off, but a few things jump out.
First, production dipped at the end of July, a rather surprising move. Output from Alaska fell 150,000 bpd over the last two weeks, which likely explains much of the move. However, production from the Lower 48 has only increased 100,000 bpd since the week of June 22, which suggests that the Permian basin is starting to run into production constraints because of pipeline bottlenecks.
It is a little early to really get a sense of how much the Permian is slowing down. Most analysts have been assuming an overall slowdown over the next 12 months because of pipeline constraints. However, the EIA figures might suggest that the problem has already started to bite. In April, the EIA predicted in its Drilling Productivity Report that Permian production would jump by 73,000 bpd in May. But the monthly data just released finds only modest gains in Texas (+20,000 bpd) and New Mexico (+3,000 bpd).
Second, the EIA thinks output broke 11 mb/d in July, an all-time high. But judging by the overly-optimistic monthly data from April and May, perhaps the agency is also overstating July figures, which raises the possibility that production is not nearly as high as we currently think.
In the coming months, if monthly U.S. production figures continue to show output undershooting expectations, that would have global ramifications. Most analysts still are baking in strong U.S. shale growth figures into their forecasts. If that additional output fails to materialize, the oil market could end up being a lot tighter than we all expected it to be.
Comments
No Shit?
Your shit? Table has been turned on you Shitlery LOL
The oil market is up and down, so what? Looks to me it is not that far off the tops, this is no big deal at all. A blip, just like Shitlery above, mind like a sieve!
How you gonna fight an illegal cartel like OPEC and maintain consistency? It's a crap shoot.
In reply to No Shit? by GoHillary2016
Our Daily reminder that dumbfuckery never take a holiday or keeps their word.
In reply to Your shit by Free This
This is why Tesla is going to get a pass.
In reply to Our Daily reminder that… by HilteryTrumpkin
Unexploited wells everywhere.
In reply to This is why Tesla is going… by css1971
You're here every day? So what's your story fella? Hypocrite, all of you lunkheads that follow my every post with your inane drivel are dumbasses.
In reply to Our Daily reminder that… by HilteryTrumpkin
Dumb asses will follow dumb asses.
In reply to You're here every day? So… by Free This
valjoux7750 Free This Fri, 08/03/2018 - 09:12 Permalink
Dumb asses will follow dumb asses.
====================
SO I see you speak for yourself and all the other dumbasses following me here too! Nice....roflmao! You stepped in your own shit there fella!
In reply to Dumb asses will follow dumb… by valjoux7750
who is the bigger dumb ass? The dumb ass? or the dumb ass who follows another dumb ass?
In reply to Dumb asses will follow dumb… by valjoux7750
The EIA posted, for 5 weeks running, a US production level of 10.900 mb/d, which is so close to impossible that it is hardly worth mentioning. They were obviously guessing. The EIA must depend on the reports of individual States, which are often delayed, or incomplete. To keep the nation's 1.7 million shale wells at a constant production level the industry must drill 303,000 new wells a year at a cost of $1.3 trillion. The average shale well has an 89% decline rate over its first five years. That $1.3 trillion figure is over twice what the US spends each year on its total finished products consumption, and what its exports generate. The illusion that US production can keep increasing is just that; an illusion; but it is one that the EIA appears to be totally dedicated to preserving. The EIA is one of the better informational sources available on petroleum production, but it has never been 100% accurate, and never will be.
http://www.thehillsgroup.org/
In reply to Our Daily reminder that… by HilteryTrumpkin
Our Daily reminder that dumbfuckery never take a holiday or keeps their word.
In reply to Your shit by Free This
Well, that falls in line with how things are held together in the United States.... If not for the mirage and perception that the US dollar has value, we would have crumbled long ago......
In reply to Your shit by Free This
Give me a BREAK! everyone knows there is a bottle neck in pipelines, two pipelines will be completed in Texas in 2019.
It will be a game changer for the domestic petroleum market and the author knows it.
Every one knows infrastructure capacity is maxed out and everyone said there will be a slow down.
He's a Peak Oil fanatic.
In reply to Well, that falls in line… by Stan522
Indeed, here in NM we currently have a bottleneck imposed by new regulations on venting and flaring methane.
Companies are having to shut in oil production in some leases because of a lack of capacity for the collection of the associated natural gas production.
In reply to Give me a BREAK! everyone… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Turning a battle ship and shaping American Minds takes time... a long time... public control is well planned out in advance.
In reply to Your shit by Free This
Lots of oil companies take planned outages (shutdowns, turnarounds) in April and May because of the weather. Easily explains this dip.
In reply to Your shit by Free This
OPEC has nothing to do with the sharp decline in EROI. Thats the reason in the bloodbath in the oil and gas industry that needs to be subsidize by the banks.
In reply to Your shit by Free This
Beat me to it.
In reply to No Shit? by GoHillary2016
USSA Suprieme Soviet Committee put this crap out, WSJ, Bloomberg... NYT. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_Committee_of_the_Communist_Party_…
In reply to No Shit? by GoHillary2016
The most important statistic from the official agency, about the main constituent of the most vital sector in the markets and the economy, all analysts and traders can't go around is just... thumb-in-the-air heresy?
What a surprise! Not. (I always imagined a Radar (remember the little fella in the tv series 'Mash'?) sitting at a desk rolling thumbs while waiting for the phone to ring, then scrambles across his desk trying to punch in some numbers some mysterious Mr. X is screaming down the line every Wednesday.)
Two things:
-This looks, to me, tip of the iceberg stuff
-There appears a lot of room for politics in those 'factual' numbers (Always expected it and consider it confirmed now).
It cannot be they can't get it right; it's just not meant to be accurate.
Who benefits? The 'market' and 'politics'.
Who pays? ....~guess~
P.S. That also explains the 'surprise' every Wednesday.
In reply to No Shit? by GoHillary2016
xom is having a hell of a time making production and has been for awhile. this makes me think its worse than we're led to believe and the permian won't last forever
Depletion rates baby, none of the commentators even alluded to that. That's the real story. Shale depletion rates are like 85% in two years.
The US oil production I think hit its peak this month.
We will see.
I personally have been hearing peak oil/decline since the year 1971.
In reply to Bepletion rates baby, none… by 107cicero
What you'll see though is an entire industry built, by raising private capital, to FAIL... at which point it has become taxpayer money disappearing offshore/off radar 'into thin air.'
The companies are already being hollowed out through the share buybacks and insiders cashing in. They'll all fail in the end and the assets will be picked up by Big Oil.
Money laundering; taxpayer money laundering. No two ways about it.
In reply to Bepletion rates baby, none… by 107cicero
Has Cheneire LNG Terminal in Louisiana start to turn profits finally after $6 Billion in investment???
Still waiting for all those foreign orders to materialize. Poland ain't enough.
In reply to Has Cheneire LNG Terminal in… by TeethVillage88s
Considering that I'm out here in the Permian pulling a 24 hour shift and the amount of construction,.drilling and fracing going on, I'm frankly amazed. It's busy as hell.
i wouldn't admit knowing that last tidbit of info.
In reply to Considering that I'm out… by DoctorFix
Note that increases in production are in tight oil; decreases are in legacy off shore wells. If the touted decline rates in shale oil wells are true, life should become more interesting in the next seven years.
tighter oil markets? ya think????
maybe the oil and gas people have taken a page out of Trump';s notebook ... they are fed up to here with busting their asses and not getting paid decently for their product, meantime everyone goes around paying a thousand god damn dollars for a damn telephone ....
so they are holding back until the Wall Street shorts and the pipeline NIMBYs and the environmentalist global warming alarmists all learn a little bit about working in the dark and about freezing to death . its coming .....
Anyone offering a "weekly analysis" is 90% FULL OF SHIT.
The assholes producing the month end reports are 90% FULL OF SHIT.
This analytical data proves that this level of consistency is required to run in the oil & gas markets.
Welcome to the 90% FULL OF SHIT PLATEAU !
Since the Oil Crisis of the mid-70s we've had 40 years to fix our dependence on oil. But we've too lazy and soft to do it and that has cost us dearly, and will continue to cost us even more going forward.
Go 'Murika!
if anyone could recognize a mirage, it would be oilprice.com.