Weekend Reading: Mathematical Adjustments Don't Change Reality

Authored by Lance Roberts via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,
Yesterday, I discussed the mathematical adjustment to the GDP calculation that added $1 trillion to economic growth. To wit:
“Where did a bulk of the change come from? A change in the calculation of “real” GDP from using 2009 dollars to 2012 dollars which boosted growth strictly from a lower rate of inflation. As noted by the BEA:
“For 2012-2017, the average rate of change in the prices paid by U.S. residents, as measured by the gross domestic purchasers’ price index, was 1.2 percent, 0.1 percentage point lower than in the previously published estimates.”
Of course, when you ask the average household about “real inflation,” in terms of healthcare costs, insurance, food, energy, etc., they are likely to give you quite an earful that the cost of living is substantially higher than 1.2%. Nonetheless, the chart below shows “real” GDP both pre- and post-2018 revisions.”
Importantly, the entire revision is almost entirely due to a change in the inflation rate. On a nominal basis, there was virtually no real change at all. In other words, stronger economic growth came from a mathematical adjustment rather than increases in actual economic activity.
The change to a lower inflation rate also boosted disposable incomes and personal consumption expenditures which also boosted the savings rate. However, what doesn’t change is economic reality. The chart below shows what we call “real DPI” or rather it is disposable incomes (which is gross income minus taxes) less spending. What we have left over after paying our bills, healthcare costs, food, tuition, etc. is what is really disposable for spending on other “stuff” or “saving.”
Despite the adjusted bump in savings, consumer activity continues to remain weak. Given that roughly 70% of the economic calculation comes from personal consumption, watching consumer activity is a good leading indicator of where the economy is headed next. PCE figures also suggest the recent bump in economic growth is likely transitory. Looking back historically, GDP tends to follow PCE and not vice-versa.
More importantly, weaker economic growth rates will also be met with much tougher year-over-year comparisons on corporate earnings which likely further hamper equity returns in the near term.
As we summed up yesterday:
“As an investor, it is important to remember that in the end corporate earnings and profits are a function of the economy and not the other way around. Historically, GDP growth and revenues have grown at roughly equivalent rates.
Forget the optimism surrounding “’Trumpenomics’ and focus on longer-term economic trends which have been declining for the past 30+ years. The economic trend is a function of a growing burden of debt, increasing demographic headwinds and, very importantly, declining productivity growth. I see little to make me believe these are changing in a meaningful way.”
Changing the math doesn’t change reality.
Just something to think about as you catch up on your weekend reading list.
Economy & Fed
- What The GDP Report Doesn’t Tell You by Danielle DiMartino-Booth via Linked-In
- Trump Tipped His Hand by Caroline Baum via MarketWatch
- QE Turns 10 by Stephen Roach via Project Syndicate
- Did Trump Actually Create An Economic Boom? by James Pethokoukis via The Week
- National Debt Issue About To Roar Back To Life by Maya McGuinness via CNN
- “Where’s Our Bailout” by Ed Kilgore via NewYork Magazine
- The “New Normal” … Not by Richard Rahn via The Washington Times
- GDP Bump Was Not Due To Trump by Jordon Weissmann via Slate
- US Trade Policy: Stupid & Hypocritical by Mike “Mish” Shedlock via TheMaven
- $100 Billion Tax Cut For The Wealthy by Tyler Durden via Zerohedge
- US At Risk Of Losing Trade War With China by Joseph Stiglitz via Project Syndicate
- GDP Report Proves Tump’s Policies Are Working by Jonathon Trugman via NY Post
- Socialism Rises From The Grave by Richard Ebeling via FEE
- The Biggest Economic Booms By President by Justin Fox via Bloomberg
- What Will Cause The Next Recession? by Neil Irwin via NYT
Markets
- Morgan Stanley: It’s Different This Time by Tyler Durden via Zerohedge
- Cliff Hangers by Eric Cinnamond
- Investing Tips From Warren Buffett by Shawn Langlois via MarketWatch
- Hussman: Market Will Drop By 50% by Sue Chang via MarketWatch
- Tech Rally Getting Extended by Dana Lyons via The Lyons Share
- Not So Predictable by Jonathan Clements via Humble Dollar
- Gold Could Be In A Prolonged Tailspin by Simon Constable via Barron’s
- Investors May Cheer Q2 Earnings But Beware Q3 by Ryan Vlastelica via MarketWatch
- A 2019 Recession Is The Most Likely Outcome by Paul Kasriel via Financial Sense
- The Guy Betting Against Elon Musk by Mark Decambre via MarketWatch
- What Happened To Summer Doldrums? by Liz Ann Sonders via Charles Schwab
- Warning Signs Are Very Pronounced by Sven Henrich via NorthmanTrader.com
Most Read On RIA
- The Problem With Passive by L. Roberts, M. Lebowitz & J. Coumarianos
- Are Market Generals Leading Us To War by Michael Lebowitz
- We May Be In A Topping Process by Doug Kass
- What Is The “Williams %R” by Lance Roberts
- Tariff Turbulence, Mollified Market by John Coumarianos
- The U.S. Household Wealth Bubble Part 2 by Jesse Colombo
- Was Q2-GDP Really All That Extraordinary? by Lance Roberts
Research / Interesting Reads
- Where Are The 17,000 Cars Tesla “Produced” by Wolf Richter via Wolf Street
- Bank Squeeze Consumers On Savings & Rates by Patrick Hill via The Progressive Ensign
- $5 Trillion: Pensions Are Doomed by Tyler Durden via Zerohedge
- New Housing Play: Long Distance Landlord by Andrea Riquier via MarketWatch
- Playing For A Yield Curve Inversion by Seth Levine via The Integrating Investor
- Are Stock Buybacks Starving The Economy by Annie Lowrey via The Atlantic
- Child Care And Low-Income Households by Julia Henly via NYT
- Brain Gain: Why You Can’t Just Be A Savant by Darold Treffert via Scientific American
- Roth Or Traditional 401-k? by IBD
- Retiree’s Misconceptions About Finances by Dan Moisand via FA Mag
- Mind The Trap Door (Understanding Valuations) by John Hussman via Hussman Funds
“Everything eventually reverts to the mean.” – Frank Holmes
Comments
Mathematical reality and the "markets" are two separate things
Just numbers on a screen, on a page, in your mind................
In reply to Mathematical reality and the… by Solosides
And there is the hidden Crony Cut so that 2+2=16.
In reply to Just numbers on a screen, on… by JRobby
This is how REALITY is changed:
"HOW WHITE IS LONDON?" (1 min to observed real changed reality)
HERE
In reply to Mathematical reality and the… by Solosides
Now the clouds are never white in London.
In reply to This is how REALITY is… by Expendable Container
Mathematics (by definition) can only provide a partial representation of reality. Forcasts based on past observations are inherently problematic because both the data and formulas used are incomplete and often based on false assumptions.
In reply to Mathematical reality and the… by Solosides
And at times they are incomplete due to false intentions.
In reply to Mathematics (by definition)… by opport.knocks
its the global warming economy. don't like your data? change it
Anna: "And this season it grows very hot"
I feel for the wing nuts that don't see the carbon tax for what it is:
Deeper enslavement through taxes now that taxable incomes of the masses have topped out. MOAR TAX!!!
In reply to its the global warming… by aspen1880
The fake 'global warming' is necessary for the Zionist Bankers' front the UN to justify UN AGENDA 21, the agenda to micro-control all private property and all individuals in every nation, in a Zionist World Dictatororship that is bolshevik communism in form for us and fascist in form for them.
Carbon trading is an added scam to parasite governments and businesses whilst strait-jacketing governments, businesses and the people of the First World with ever increasing rules and regulations by the Dictatorship's useful idiots and deviant personalities and psychopaths.
In reply to its the global warming… by aspen1880
Are we actually going to still pretend we are living in reality?
We have been in lala land since ~'01. Maybe even when Nixon closed the gold window.
Shit, at times I am fairly certain I am hooked up to tubes creating energy for some AI that was created to make life easier for us. Wish they made it like Narnia instead. Those centaurs and talking lions kick ass.
pods
If any of these numbers were real they would be dragging people out of their beds kicking and screaming to fill all those non-existent jobs.
They don't...?
Coulda fooled me - ten years over.
The voodoo known as economics doesn't need no stinking arithmetic
Or the $21 TRILLION audit trail blazed by Fitts and Skidmore.
In reply to The voodoo known as… by south40_dreams
When "auditors" failed to seek confirmation of a $billion bank account on Parmalat's books, they confirmed the existence of "too big to fail" and the existence of the CRONY CUT.
In reply to The voodoo known as… by south40_dreams
This thing you have to remember is that countries suffering from or expecting unprecedented inflation will adjust their reported inflation to make it seem lower. Recent examples of Argentina, Venezuela, Iran, etc. show exactly what is going to happen going forward in the U.S. When the black market conversion rate for dollars to other stores of value begins to deviate substantially from 'the official' rate, watch out. It's already happening: tried to buy a Hershey's chocolate bar a few days ago and the price had jumped 23% without warning. Ditto for other non-government subsidized foodstuffs (i.e. non-corn or soy or wheat based products). "When things get serious, you have to lie." J.C. Juncker.
Imagine if the U.S. government had to actually mark to market its results....
Better yet, lets see government revenues versus number of dollars in circulation..
that would be a hoot....