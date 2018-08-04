CA Wildfire Surges 25% Overnight As Exhausted Firefighters Battle On

A rapidly growing wildfire that has forced thousands to evacuate in Northern California surged overnight into Saturday - growing over 25% in size according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The "Mendocino Complex Fire" which consists of two fires had reached 201,471 acres and 34% containment as of the agency's last report. 

The Mendocino Complex Fire is now the state’s largest fire at more than two-thirds the size of sprawling Los Angeles, and has forced the evacuation of nearly 16,000 residents and destroyed more than 100 structures. -Reuters

The Mendocino Complex has grown larger than the deadly Carr fire which is still raging around 100 miles to the northeast, and has killed six people while destroying over 1,500 structures. 

Firefighters have managed to bring that blaze to 41% contained, while some evacuees have been allowed to return. Both areas remain under a "red flag warning," however, as strong winds, low relative humidity and high temperatures topping 90 degrees are perfect conditions for further spread.

Exhausted firefighters continue to battle the Mendocino complex, which threatens 12,300 structures.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/via @sfchronicle

This year’s California wildfire season has been more destructive than in years past, burning about 290,000 acres (117,300 hectares), more than double the five-year average over that same period, according to Cal Fire.

In total, 14 states are currently reporting large fires. Most are in other western states but wildfires have also struck Texas and Florida, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. -Reuters

Fires have charred 4.9 million acres so far this year - significantly higher than the 10-year average according to the Fire Center.  

