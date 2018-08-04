Canadians Begin Boycotting US Goods

With Trump's trade war against China progressing and escalating seemingly every day, culminating for now with China's Friday announcement of another $60 billion in tariffs on US imports in response to Trump's threat to tax $200 billion of Chinese imports at a 25% rate, some China watchers expected that one of China's qualitative responses would be to appeal to local nationalist sentiment, urging for a "soft boycott" of US products - in line with the country's response to Japanese products during the 2013 East China Sea diplomatic clash. However, while China has so far resisted a US boycott, the same can not be said for another target of Trump's tariffs: Canada.
Exposing the growing backlash against Trump's trade policies, the WSJ writes that "ticked-off Canadians", angered by U.S. metals tariffs and Trump’s harsh words for their prime minister, are boycotting American products and buying Canadian.
Take Garland Coulson, a 58-year-old Alberta entrepreneur, who admits that while usually he doesn't pay much attention to where the goods he buys are coming from, saying that "you tend to buy the products that taste good or you buy the products that are low in price where taste isn’t an issue", he believes the tariffs from Canada’s neighbor are a "slap in the face," and added that in recent he has put more Canadian products into his shopping cart.
Or take Calgary resident Tracy Martell, who "replaced her Betty Crocker brownie mix with a homemade recipe and hasn’t visited the U.S. since shortly after President Trump’s inauguration."
Or take Ontario resident Beth Mouratidis is trying out Strub’s pickles as a replacement for her longtime favorite, Bick’s.
The push to " boycott America" and buy more Canadian products gained strength after the U.S. levied 25% tariffs on Canadian steel and 10% on aluminum starting June 1 and President Trump called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “Very dishonest & weak” on Twitter following a Group of Seven meeting the following week. Canada in turn imposed retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. products, including foodstuffs such as ketchup, orange juice and yogurt.
“People sort of feel that we’re getting a raw deal from the U.S. and we have to stick up for ourselves,“ said Tom Legere, marketing manager for Ontario-based Kawartha Dairy Ltd., which has seen more interest in its ice cream recently. ”And this is their way at the supermarket of trying to do so.”
However, in their attempt to exclude US produce, Canadians have run into a problem: what is American, and what is really Canadian?
The logistical spiderweb of global supply chains has made even something as simple as a boycott surprisingly complex. It shouldn't be: after all, Canada is the U.S.’s top export market, taking a little more than 18% of all U.S. exports. According to some estimates, roughly 40% to 60% of food on Canada’s grocery shelves is from the US, while closely linked production chains make it tough to determine how much of any given item was produced domestically.
That has left would-be boycotters scratching their heads as they untangle how much of a given product was made or grown outside the country.
The confusion has led to a mini cottage industry: tracing the origins of Canadian products. "I’ll swear up and down something is 100% Canadian,” said Mouratidis, who curates a Facebook list of Canadian household goods, food products and other items. Occasionally, she runs into surprises: she was convinced Old Dutch chips were all-Canadian until she found out Old Dutch Foods Ltd. is a subsidiary. The parent company, Old Dutch Foods Inc., is based in Minnesota.
This leads to occasional exclusions on the boycott list: the Old Dutch snack food remains on Ms. Mouratidis’s list because the Canadian company makes its chips in Canada.
It has also led to a sales boost for companies whose products are not "diluted" with traces of American influence. A social-media post promoting Kawartha Dairy over “American” Haagen-Dazs ice cream was criticized by a Facebook user who pointed out that Haagen-Dazs products sold in Canada are made at a Canadian plant. The plant also uses Canadian dairy, Nestlé Canada Inc. confirmed.
Kawartha Dairy, which wasn’t involved in the original post, received more than a hundred emails and Facebook messages in recent weeks from Canadians asking where they could find the company’s ice cream.
Another product getting a boost from the “Buy Canadian” push: Hawkins Cheezies, a corn snack that looks like a denser and crunchier version of Cheetos that is made with Canadian cheddar. W.T. Hawkins Ltd., which makes the snack, said two large grocery-store chains recently increased their orders.
The growing animosity to "Made in America" has made some traditional staples non-grata: Kraft Heinz has been a frequent target for Canadians since Heinz stopped producing ketchup in Ontario in 2014.
A list circulating online recently that ranked consumers’ best options for Canadian products puts French’s ketchup ahead of Heinz because it is manufactured in Canada.
Then again, unlike the Chinese where a boycott really means a boycott, one wonder if for all the clamor, Canada's revulsion to US products is merely just another example of virtue signaling. After all, one sector where the boycott efforts are failing miserably, is travel. Although some people are deliberately staying away from the U.S., the WSJ notes that according to official Canadian data, overall cross-border car trips by Canadians were up 12.7% in June from the same month last year.
Comments
No identity politics for produce.
What if there was strict food labeling law which required the identification of the place of origin, the chemicals used to grow the food and stuff like that?
I just learned that watermelon called seedless is not necessarily “seedless”. It could be the product of growth hormone injections that cause the melon to grow very fast but not mature. So the white seeds found inside are immature seeds. The melon is not really seedless.
If You Open a Watermelon and See This, Throw It Out!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bZVTxokbrg
A good soy-cott will make men out of them?
In reply to x by macholatte
eh ?
In reply to A good soy-cott will make… by Arrowflinger
yeah go boycott the States.. this comes after eastern canadians killed a pipeline carrying oil from west canada to the east... keep boycotting.. retards, we'll boycott you eastern canadians
It's nice to see Trump give it to eastern canadians: total pricks, they boycott their own canadian goods and now want to boycott American goods.. first figure out if you're coming or going
In reply to eh ? by Sir Edge
Maybe drop a small nuke on Toronto to remind them who's the boss?
In reply to d by Joe Trader
This should not be about partisan politics or 'patriotism'. We should all be buying (and producing) locally. Global (even 'national') trade over long distances does a few things: makes many corporate oligarchs richer, and removes local self-sufficiency/-reliance--to say little about the power politics involved that can lead to war.
Once one relies upon long distance supply chains, especially for food/water/shelter, one become totally dependent upon the 'system' to survive. Not a great strategy when one can't control what occurs with those supply chains at all. This is particularly true with regard to food and water.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Maybe drop a small nuke on… by Drater
The Canadian tarrif on ketchup will bring the US of A to its knees! Am telling you!/ sarc
In reply to Maybe drop a small nuke on… by Drater
You sound bitter.
Get turned down by a Montreal hooker even though you offered 3 times the rate?
In reply to d by Joe Trader
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=az352YaZNM0
In reply to eh ? by Sir Edge
aboot time, eh
In reply to A good soy-cott will make… by Arrowflinger
Quebec Province in Canada is the poster child for Socialist Multiculturalism. Lets see how it works out for them...
In reply to x by macholatte
lotta hot babes in montreal tho but ya gotta luv trump. stripping murica of all its allies
In reply to Quebec Province in Canada is… by gatorengineer
.
In reply to lotta hot babes in montreal… by JBL
then, where will our illicit drugs come from?!?
In reply to d by Joe Trader
U.S. Mail needs some business.
In reply to then, where will our illicit… by earleflorida
They all work in Ont strip clubs though...
In reply to lotta hot babes in montreal… by JBL
So many women so little time.
In reply to lotta hot babes in montreal… by JBL
The tariff that trump goes on about is a direct subsidy of Quebec farmers and it costs Canadians billions in increased dairy prices. But Canadians love to blackmailed by Quebec so Trump is not going to get the subsidies reduced.
In reply to Quebec Province in Canada is… by gatorengineer
Ain't no boycott. Bullshit spread far and wide by losers.
In reply to The tariff that trump goes… by chippers
I hate America because my TV told me to.
In reply to x by macholatte
I hate America because my TV told me to.
In reply to x by macholatte
What's bot frychicken an collard greens?
Dey be safe?
In reply to x by macholatte
Well, heavens to Betsy!
In reply to x by macholatte
Poster board made in China.
Not for long.
In reply to Poster board made in China. by VWAndy
Trump thinks he’s so smart but this is a good example of how he’s pissed off decent people for no damn reason.
Trump is smart for protecting decent U.S. workers from blatantly unfair trade agreements like NAFTA.
Canada's muzzy loving fag PM Trudumb can fuck off.
In reply to Trump thinks he’s so smart… by Magnum
Canadians are worried about boycotting US products when their government has made their genitals optional. A true case of misplaced priorities.
In reply to Trump is smart for… by ZD1
Hell, most of the maple syrup comes from Canada. Time to switch back to good ol' Aunt Jemima.
In reply to Canadians are worried about… by MoralsAreEssential
The tariffs on imports that you'll be paying are not to protect the U.S. worker but to pay for the tax cuts for his masters on Wall Street, but hey, enjoy, you are like a prostitute sticking up for her pimp.
In reply to Trump is smart for… by ZD1
Just drop your tariffs, idiot.
In reply to Trump thinks he’s so smart… by Magnum
Tariffs are good, the Chinese are becoming poorer outside their native China. The yuan is falling and their local stock market is falling. That means everyone some day you will be able to buy a house on the West coast of America. Say bye-bye (big price drops) to the housing market in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the West coast of America. When the housing bubble implodes the Chinese with all their money in real estate will be penniless.
In reply to Just drop your tariffs,… by tmosley
More MSM bullshit. Canadian Media would make Goebels blush. 24/7 anti-Trump pablum for Lefties.
Trudeau bought the West Coast pipeline to pump oil to China, but afraid of the Frog vote in Quebec, so cancelled the East Coast pipeline. Canada isn't run by the people any more than the U.S. was pre-Trump. Canada is run in the background by Globalists in control of a Quisling press.
In reply to Trump thinks he’s so smart… by Magnum
Canada had no diplomatic relations with the US until 1927.
Why you ask?
Because they sided with the redcoats in 1812, the confederacy in the civil war and placed extreme tariffs on our products until NAFTA.
Fuck Canada and their Chinese metal, that bitch will be eating her liberal cardboard by winter.
Sided with the Confederacy?
You just made me proud of my Ford Ranger built in Windsor.
In reply to Canada had no diplomatic… by Gen. Ripper
So when you sign an agreement and break it immediately(softwood lumber) and then wto rules against you for 3 times straight...
you're the honourable injured party?
Remember we made the white house white.
In reply to Canada had no diplomatic… by Gen. Ripper
Fuck the WTO. The UN is the ultimate oligarch reich. Couldn't give a rats ass what the WTO says. If I don't want to you to fuck my sister, you aren't going to fuck my sister.
In reply to So when you sign an… by oobilly
More accurately- Canada couldn't fart without getting permission from Britain.
In reply to Canada had no diplomatic… by Gen. Ripper
No more HFCS for you, ungrateful Canucks.
how about the usa go back to producing everything that is consumed within the usa....if it isnt made here then do without....except for things like bananas and chocolate which cant be grown in the usa. go back to real jobs for real men. let the world take care of it self......
My wife kept a pie tray from her grandmother, a hand me down. Nothing special, just glass and painted iron. The thing cost around $10 in the 1940's. She can right now buy a Chinese pie tray for under $10 from target and it won't last one washing.
The value of commodities has ruined everything, we should certainly start producing products here for domestic consumption and charge appropriately to right the ship.
In reply to how about the usa go back to… by hannah
Trump taking flack from all sides!!!
In reply to Trump taking flack from all… by kurwamac
trumps mouth is a vacuum cleaner simultaneously blowing and sucking spontaneously
In reply to Trump taking flack from all… by kurwamac
Here's an excellent website to determine Canadian-made products:
http://madeinca.ca/
I remember when Made In Canada meant quality like Made In America. Nothing could be further from the truth today. Immigrants have infested Canada and they work the factories now producing junk. Granted the machinery is better than in China the workers in Canada are almost as inept as gorillas.
In reply to Here's an excellent website… by Anne_of_Green_Gables
Machine shops, fab plants, nearly everything "Made in Canada" is from "Made in China" steel.
And containers are off-loaded from ships with "made in China" parts assembled into "made in Canada" cars.
Trudeau, like the Clintons, was long ago bought by Chinese money.
In reply to I remember when Made In… by The Real Tony
Why is it left off violent islamic extremists and Sorass's ACA money laundering?
In reply to Here's an excellent website… by Anne_of_Green_Gables
Boycotts are mostly about making the boycotter feel good. Its true that in today's world its very difficult to sort out how much of what is made where and people only end up hurting themselves. Best for an individual to make choices that are based on one's own self interest rather than out of a sense of national pride.
https://www.wintersonnenwende.com/scriptorium/english/archives/articles…
"As history shows, it is a mathematical certainty that a popular movement has been hijacked when corporate mainstream media spends hours of air time and prints hundreds of articles about the subject matter. It is not necessary to emphasize that the mainstream media in "Brazil" are also accomplices of the rampant corruption that governs over the country today." - Lyndon LaRouche
In reply to Boycotts are mostly about… by Ward of the Squid