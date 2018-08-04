Edward Snowden: 5 Years In Russia & Still Relevant As Ever

Authored by Seraphim Hanisch via TheDuran.com,
TASS reported that August 1 was the five year anniversary of Edward Snowden’s being granted temporary asylum in the Russian Federation.
This happened after his release of an enormous trove of information showing clandestine and illegal practices being carried out by the US intelligence agencies to gather information on just about anyone in the world, for any – or no – reason at all.
Edward Snowden, 35, is a computer security expert. In 2005-2008, he worked at the University of Maryland’s Center for Advanced Study of Language sponsored by the National Security Agency (NSA) and at the global communications division at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. In 2007, Snowden was stationed with diplomatic cover at the US mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. In 2009, he resigned from the CIA to join the Dell company that sent him to Hawaii to work for the NSA’s information-sharing office. He was particularly employed with the Booz Allen Hamilton consulting firm.
In June 2013, Snowden leaked classified information to journalists Glenn Greenwald and Laura Poitras, which revealed global surveillance programs run by US and British intelligence agencies. He explained the move by saying that he wanted to tell the world the truth because he believed such large-scale surveillance on innocent citizens was unacceptable and the public needed to know about it.
The Guardian and The Washington Post published the first documents concerning the US intelligence agencies’ spying on Internet users on June 6, 2013. According to the documents, major phone companies, including Verizon, AT&T and Sprint Nextel, handed records of their customers’ phone conversations over to the NSA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), who also had direct access to the servers of Microsoft, Yahoo, Google, Facebook, Skype, YouTube, Paltalk, AOL and Apple. In addition, Snowden’s revelations showed that a secret program named PRISM was aimed at collecting audio and video recordings,photos, emails and information about users’ connections to various websites.
The next portion of revelations, which was published by the leading newspapers such as The Guardian, Brazil’s O Globo, Italy’s L’Espresso, Germany’s Der Spiegel and Suddeutsche Zeitung, concerned the US spying on politicians. In particular, it became known that the NSA and Great Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters intercepted the phone calls that foreign politicians and officials made during the G20 summit in London in 2009. British intelligence agencies particularly tried to intercept then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev’s phone calls. US intelligence monitored the phone calls of 35 world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
According to the disclosed information, the NSA regularly gathered intelligence at the New York and Washington offices of the European Union’s mission. The agency also achieved access to the United Nations’ internal video conferences and considers the Vienna headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as one of its major targets for spying.
The leaks also uncovered details about the Blarney and Rampart-T secret surveillance programs. Blarney, which started in 1978, is used to collect information related to counter-terrorism, foreign diplomats and governments, as well as economic and military targets. Rampart-T has been used since 1991 to spy on foreign leaders. The program is focused on 20 countries, including Russia and China.
Snowden also let the world know that Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service and Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution used the NSA’s XKeyScore secret computer system to spy on Internet users, monitoring their web activities. In addition, the NSA and Great Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters developed methods that allowed them to hack almost all the encryption systems currently used on the Internet. Besides, the leaked documents said that the NSA had secretly installed special software on about 100,000 computers around the globe that provided access to them and made cyber attacks easier.In particular, the NSA used a secret technology that made it possible to hack computers not connected to the Internet.
Portions of the information Snowden handed over to Greenwald and Poitras continue to be published on The Intercept website. According to edwardsnowden.com – a website commissioned by the Courage foundation (dedicated to building support for Snowden), a total of 2,176 documents from the archive have been published so far.
The NSA and the Pentagon claim that Snowden stole about 1.7 mln classified documents concerning the activities of US intelligence services and US military operations. He is charged with theft of government property, unauthorized communication of national defense information and willful communication of classified communications intelligence information to an unauthorized person. He is facing up to ten years in prison on each charge.
As can be seen, Mr. Snowden’s work is of extreme importance now in the connected Internet age.
But how is his life in Russia now?
According to Sputnik News, his life goes on. Reports say that he is continuing to learn the Russian language and to travel about the country:
Anatoly Kucherena, Edward Snowden’s lawyer, has revealed some details of the renowned whistleblower’s life to Sputnik. According to him, Snowden has found a job, is actively traveling around Russia and is continuing to learn the language.
Kucherena added that Snowden receives visits from his girlfriend, Lindsey Mills, and his parents. When asked about the whistleblower’s favorite place in Russia, his lawyer said that he likes St Petersburg “a lot.”
“He is doing alright: his girlfriend visits him, he has a good job and he’s continuing to study Russian. His parents visit him occasionally. [They] have no problems with visas. At least they have never complained about having any trouble,” the lawyer said.
After Snowden released classified NSA documents, he fled first to Hong Kong, then, on June 23, 2013, arrived in Moscow from Hong Kong. The whistleblower remained in the transit zone of Sheremetyevo Airport until he was granted temporary asylum in Russia, which was later prolonged to 2020.
As The Guardian wrote this week, Snowden’s disclosures are of historic importance and it is important that they remain accessible in order to generate insights far into the future. Today, Courage maintains the most comprehensive search engine for the published Snowden documents, the Snowden Doc Search, which we developed in partnership with Transparency Toolkit. Courage also maintains a complete chronological list of Snowden reporting, which will be continue to be updated for as long as documents from the Snowden archive continue to find their way into the public domain.
Some facts and figures from the Snowden archive
2176 documents have been published to date
41 publications and broadcasters around the world have produced original reporting based on newly released documents.
The number of documents published, by year:
2013 – 51
2014 – 264
2015 – 222
2016 – 720
2017 – 568
2018 – 351 so far
The vast majority of published documents (some 1985) come from the NSA, but there are also – 136 from GCHQ, 13 from Canada’s CSE, 5 from New Zealand’s GCSB and a couple from Australia’s ASD. Last month, a document from Japan’s secretive DFS, became the first from that agency ever to be published.
If you take the Anglophone Five Eyes countries out of the mix, the countries most often mentioned in the Snowden documents are Iraq (which is referred to in 299 separate documents), Afghanistan (157), China (129), Germany (126) and Pakistan (116).
The most frequently referenced codename by quite some way is XKeyScore, which goes to show how important this internal search tool for “nearly everything” is for NSA. Access to XKeyScore is an important resource for NSA’s international partners and reporting has shown that it has been made available to analysts in Germany, Sweden and Japan as well as the Five Eyes countries.
This just scratches the surface of what you can do with the Snowden Document Search and Courage’s other Snowden resources.
* * *
"I don't want to live in a society that does these sort of things..."
Comments
HE WON
A good guy, who had his heart in the right place. I feel the .gov has morphed into one big control mechanism! The alphabet agencies are just but one part of the deep state.
Secret Societies are the driving force behind it. If you go down that rabbit hole to research them, prepared to get physically ill. I speak from experience researching the topic!
JFK was murdered trying to expose them!
In reply to HE WON by monad
Traitorous scum, that's what he is. He needs to be back in the U.S. serving double life terms. ./
In reply to A good guy by Free This
May the chains of tyranny rest lightly on your shoulders, you poor sot!
In reply to Traitorous scum, that's what… by Wannabe_Oracle
Why lightly? Let him get the full weight.
In reply to May the chains of tyranny… by Free This
This is an easy one to spot the shills, any calls for treason/traitor are firmly in the pocket of the deep state, knowingly or not.
In reply to Why lightly? Let him get… by Someone Else
Hey fuckstick, you don't know shit about me. Crawl back into your bunk bed you nihilist creten. ./
In reply to This is an easy one to spot… by SoilMyselfRotten
hmmmm, you seem to be....an asshole! I don't wanna know anything about you. If you think being spied upon by your own gov't is a good thing, then you are as blind as a bat, dumb as a mule, or you are one of them!
In reply to Hey fuckstick, you don't… by Wannabe_Oracle
Critical thinking involves more than just believing the news that fits your world view. Your deciding what is true and what isn't true based on your belif system and that is fascist. the press is free and you are free to think or not think. IF ZH is biased? Really? Everyone is biased, you too. Are you a cult follower or a thinker? No politician is crime free, Not Hillary and not Trump not any of them. As long as folks think your way they are good and get to live, if not then it is democracy at the end of your gun barrel because you have mislabeled them a communist. Fuck you you pathetic little shit for brains moron. Who the fuck do you think you are telling me you have any fucking grasp on reality. You have never had a critical though in your pathetic life.
In reply to hmmmm, you seem to be....an… by Free This
You totally missed my point. I said the press is biased by an large, and this becomes divisive, doesn't matter which way left or right, whatever. I said report the facts!
Reading comprehension must not be your best suit?
In reply to Critical thinking involves… by PeeTardy
PeeTardy hit the nail on the head shit for brains.
In reply to You totally missed my point… by Free This
I don't get it...why are you getting down voted all the time?
In reply to You totally missed my point… by Free This
Pure hate, is all it is, ignorant hate. They hate my take on life, and when I bring facts to dispute them and stand up for it, more hate. These fucks accuse me of spamming the board and they do the same thing.
I could get all anal and count the posts of these idiots and put it right back in their faces, but I don't go that low. I say post all one wants, it's a free world, but they seem to think they own the place.
I call a lot of these posters Hypocrites! Pure and simple, I care not.
To be fair, I have had a couple of blow ups here too.
It is a two way street, at least I admit my wrongs, they can do no wrong though.
In reply to I don't get it...why are you… by blindfaith
You have a monopoly on facts right? You only speak truths as they fit your fucked up world. You talk out of your asshole and it has more meaning or truth than some fuck up religion. Suck it you phony fucktard.
In reply to Pure hate, is all it is,… by Free This
Fuck you - I could type a period in a box and you would be up my ass - you are the TOP hater here dumbass!
In your case it is because I support Trump, well guess what, Kiss my Ass!
My world view has nothing to do with what I say! I speak truth, cold hard facts, but it is pussies like you that can't handle it. Suck it, son.
In reply to You have a monopoly on facts… by HilteryTrumpkin
I am not the one threatening folks with my side arm, that goes how many FPS??????????? hahahahahah
In reply to Fuck you - I could type a… by Free This
I say I am going to defend the Constitution against Communism, you damn right I will do that...I don't make threats you puke! I make promises.
I have always maintained, the commies have to make the first move, but you twist my words you ignorant fool, fuck you!
In reply to I am not the one threatening… by HilteryTrumpkin
Shut the fuck up, chimp.
Yeah, Snowden is "relevant" for "leaking" information to the world that anyone paying attention already knew.
Fools.
-chumblez.
In reply to I say I am going to defend… by Free This
You shut the fuck up...you can kiss my ass too! SO you agree with me and still tell me to shutup - you are a class A dumbshit!
I am sooooooo sorry if I stated the obvious, I bow to you oh Lord King of ZH...fuck you!
In reply to Shut the fuck up, chimp… by chumbawamba
I don't read anything you write, chimpy.
Any thought you may be able to hammer out on a typewriter by endlessly smashing keys into infinity is nonetheless not independent thought.
Here's a banana 🍌.
-chumblez.
In reply to You shut the fuck up...you… by Free This
You act like you have the market cornered on truth, like you have more knowledge than anybody else here. In a room full of people the person proclaiming they are the most knowledgeable is usually full of shit. That is you, full of shit dude. Get over yourself and get a life.
In reply to Pure hate, is all it is,… by Free This
I have 59 years of experience to draw from, and I read lot, know history, finance, economics and IT. I learn new things every day and will admit that. I am NOT the be all to truth, but when I type something, it is most likely more than true. If I am wrong then I will admit it - something most posters here CANNOT DO!
In reply to You act like you have the… by Long Live The Donald
Cry baby snowflake secret Liberal!
In reply to Pure hate, is all it is,… by Free This
Cunt, just jam it up your ass, okay, this is the last fucking time I respond to you, the hillary2016 faggot and all the other liberal twats that just want to crawl up my ass, and invoke a response.
You are the scorpion on the frogs back asshole!!!
In reply to Cry baby snowflake secret… by HilteryTrumpkin
The Snowden story still seems fishy to me... guy didn't have much of an education in CS/IT but he's given access to all the crown jewels? Looks like a guy they would cast as a computer geek in the Big Bang Theory or some other braindead TeeVee show? Gets busted yet manages to escape to Russia?
Was Snowden a litmus test? Five years on and nobody gives AF... Back to the NSA-TAO compliant "smart phone" and our regular programming...
In reply to Critical thinking involves… by PeeTardy
•• Cryptopithicus Homme (another "imaginary friend")
•• Free This (same WHACK JOB -- used to be "Mr Hankey" -- also banned)
•• kr86096
•• Adolfsteinbergovich (another imaginary friend)
ONE DEEPLY DISTURBED INDIVIDUAL, alone in his leaky moldy single wide, playing with little action figures and his own microdick, answering his own posts. GOOD TIMES!!!
ONE whackjob obsessed SPAMMER -- with numerous log-ons!!!
•• monad (A new "QAnon Action Figure on the kitchen counter)
•• Free This (same WHACK JOB -- used to be "Mr Hankey" -- also banned)
•• kr86096 (I suck dick on the Internet and I got a Land Rover)
•• sanctificado (DON'T CLICK THE LINKS!!! -- Biblicism SPAMMER -- banned as powow/Wadolt/ravolla/lloll/pier/etc.)
•• Adolfsteinbergovich (another imaginary friend)
•• Leakanthrophy ("celebrity-leaks" porn posting whackjob)
•• More Sun (it's the JOOS!! -- whack job extraordinaire)
•• Annanuki (another imaginary friend)
•• Jumanji1959 (another imaginary friend)
•• PrivetHedge (another imaginary friend)
•• Cryptopithicus Homme (another "imaginary friend")
spamming ZH for seven years --- dozens and dozens of banned log-ons
Write to the Tylers :: abuse@zerohedge.com
ONE DEEPLY DISTURBED INDIVIDUAL, alone in his leaky moldy single wide, playing with little action figures and his own microdick, answering his own posts. GOOD TIMES!!!
In reply to The Snowden story still… by Cryptopithicus Homme
You too dipshit lying sack of shit!
In reply to •• Cryptopithicus Homme … by lock-stick
Snowden is a true Patriot. Ironic that he is safer in Moscow (Russia!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!) than in the "democratic" West; as Julian Assange has discovered?
Although, of course if Q Anon is to be believed (?), Assange is already safely in Switzerland in a CIA holiday camp drinking champagne and awaiting his resurrection..
In reply to Why lightly? Let him get… by Someone Else
If you believe the Q fairy tales, he was sealed out of Hong Kong, and yet his videos on Jewtube still are from Russia...
Go Figure...
Q also called a huge week last week that didnt materialize....
The Q story was a nice one, like Trumpy I wanted to believe... But... been proven very wrong.
In reply to Snowden is a true Patriot… by philipat
You want some traitorus scum names?
How about:
Brennan
Clapper
Comey
Clinton(s)
Obama
Bush(es)
and maybe even (Just for the down-vote factor. I love to torment the cult of personality groupies.)
.
.
.
Trump
I'd add his Israeli handler Bibi but he isn't a US citizen so I can't excatly call him a traitor.
Live Hard, The DC Cesspool Has A THICK Layer Of Scum Floating On The Top, Die Free
~ DC v10.05
In reply to Traitorous scum, that's what… by Wannabe_Oracle
"He is charged with theft of government property, unauthorized communication of national defense information and willful communication of classified communications intelligence information to an unauthorized person.'
Someone explain to me how Hillary isn't charged with these exact same items.
In reply to You want some traitorus scum… by DuneCreature
In a word - Feudalism!
In reply to "He is charged with theft of… by My crotch itches
Cuz they can't get a home detention device around her cankle?
In reply to "He is charged with theft of… by My crotch itches
Dammit. Spewed spit on my screen :D
In reply to Cuz they can't get a home… by SoilMyselfRotten
She split the booty on several of the DoD heists up with half of the DoJ maybe?
Live Hard, You Never Can Tell How Pirates Divvy Up The Loot Because They Never File The Proper IRS Or SEC Forms, Die Free
~ DC v10.05
In reply to "He is charged with theft of… by My crotch itches
That is part of it. Her crime machine has given out part of the loot for a long time in forms of high paying jobs, cosulting contracts and campaign donations. That is the carrot.
The other part is the stick. Those who have been paying attention to politics for a while will recall something called Filegate for the early days of Bill Clinton's presidency.
FBI files on political opponents were ordered by the Clintons and some were missing for quite a while after the whole thing became public knowledge. You can bet that Bill and especially Hillary were admirers of J. Edgar Hoover' methods.
In reply to She split the booty on… by DuneCreature
1. hillary did it for money. capitalism good.
2. hot chix can get away with anything.
In reply to "He is charged with theft of… by My crotch itches
Agree with most of the names you list. ./
In reply to You want some traitorus scum… by DuneCreature
As far as Snowden goes; Sometimes doing the right thing and doing the legal thing are two dyametrically opposed choices.
Live Hard, I Believe Edward Did The 'Right Thing', Die Free
~ DC v10.05
In reply to Agree with most of the names… by Wannabe_Oracle
Your list was way too short! As to illegal spying on ones citizens, it IS illegal, at least in my book, kind sir!
In reply to As far as Snowden goes;… by DuneCreature
Oh, too short it is for sure. .. I was just hitting a few of the ‘talking heads’. Skimming the top scum at the puppet kennel.
The brains and the truly evil vicious operations level operators are yet another layer.
As are the banksters blandly selling out their home country daily.
Traitors all.
You have to keep the bad news dished out in bites small enough to swallow.
Live Hard, I Just Didn’t Want To Make My Post Thirteen Pages Long In The ZH Comments Section, Die Free
~ DC v10.05
In reply to Your list was way too short!… by Free This
Agreed. And yes, End the Fed.
In reply to Oh, too short it is for sure… by DuneCreature
Agree with most of the names you list. ./
In reply to You want some traitorus scum… by DuneCreature
So how can you agree with that list, and condemn Snowden? I am cornfused....???
In reply to Agree with most of the names… by Wannabe_Oracle
@ Dune,
Old List. Some more Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Dual Israeli Citizen’s.
THE US SENATE [13]
Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) Barbara Boxer (D-CA) Benjamin Cardin (D-MD) Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) Al Franken (D-MN) Herb Kohl (D-WI) Frank Lautenberg (D-NJ) Joseph Lieberman (Independent-CT) Carl Levin (D-MI) Bernie Sanders (Independent-VT) Charles Schumer (D-NY) Ron Wyden (D-OR) Michael Bennet (D-CO)
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES [27]
Gary Ackerman (D-NY) Shelley Berkley (D-NV) Howard Berman (D-CA) Eric Cantor (R-VA) David Cicilline (D-RI) Stephen Cohen (D-TN) Susan Davis (D-CA) Ted Deutch (D-FL) Eliot Engel (D-NY) Bob Filner (D-CA) Barney Frank (D-MA) Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) Jane Harman (D-CA) Steve Israel (D-NY) Sander Levin (D-MI) Nita Lowey (D-NY) Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) Jared Polis (D-CO) Steve Rothman (D-NJ) Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) Allyson Schwartz (D-PA) Adam Schiff (D-CA) Brad Sherman (D-CA) Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) Henry Waxman (D-CA) Anthony Weiner (D-NY) John Yarmuth (D-KY)
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/89-of-our-senators-and-congress-hold…
In reply to You want some traitorus scum… by DuneCreature
i pulled the lever against one of those fucks and he is no longer on that list!
In reply to @ Dune, Old List. Some more… by Chupacabra-322
H.L. Mencken once famously said--an antisemite is someone who hates jews more than is absolutely necessary.
In reply to @ Dune, Old List. Some more… by Chupacabra-322
10-4, C-322
You have them bracketed.
Live Free, Fire For Effect, Die Free
~ DC v10.05
In reply to @ Dune, Old List. Some more… by Chupacabra-322
I'd add his Israeli handler Bibi but he isn't a US citizen so I can't excatly call him a traitor.
imo, in that case you would have to remove the HNIC name from the list as well.
jarrett
power
rice
axelrod
In reply to You want some traitorus scum… by DuneCreature
Trump is a bridge too far for me creature! The jury is still out, he sure has fucked with DC and the press so far, has he not?
I still up voted your post.
In reply to You want some traitorus scum… by DuneCreature