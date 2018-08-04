Europe Needs To "Harmonize" To Ireland's Tax Level, Not France's

Authored by Daniel Lacalle via The Mises Institute,
Whenever we talk about tax cuts and growth-oriented tax programs in Europe, many tell us that “it is not possible” and that the European Union does not allow it.
However, it is false. Attractive, growth-oriented tax systems are not only possible in the European Union, but those countries that implement them have higher economic growth rates, less unemployment, and a well-funded welfare state.
To deceive us, we are forced to ignore Ireland, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg as well as most of the technology and job creation leaders.
Lower taxes and greater liberalization than in the rest of the Eurozone means higher growth, better wealth, and greater social welfare. The economic miracle of Ireland is not statism. Its secret is to put budgetary stability, investment attraction, private initiative, and maximize disposable income of citizens as the pillars of its economic policy.
Ireland has a corporate tax of 12.5% and a rate of 6.25% on income from patents and intellectual property, a key factor to attract technology companies. Its minimum salary is almost double that of Spain, Portugal, and other Eurozone countries, the average pension is higher as well and its health and education systems are of the highest quality, with nine universities among the best in the world according to the Best Global Universities Ranking 2018.
Ireland’s debt to GDP is 73%, unemployment is 5.1% (youth unemployment at 11.4%), public deficit is just 0.7% of GDP.
Only a few years ago, Ireland was close to the edge financially, and its 10-year bond yield rose to 14%. Ireland was considered one of the highest risk of default countries with Spain, Portugal, Greece, or Italy. Since then, low taxes, budget control, and reforms oriented at attracting capital have made Ireland become the fastest-growing European economy, with an unemployment rate that is less than half that of Spain, for example.
Deficits have been slashed, debt is under control, the economy is expected to grow 5.1% in 2018, and the economy is expected to reach full employment in 2019.
The European Union does not need to harmonize fiscal systems, but if it did, it should do so implementing the systems that promote growth and jobs, not the ones that promote stagnation.
A confiscatory tax system and a hypertrophied public sector have only created debt and stagnation in the Eurozone countries that have implemented them. France is a key example.
The last time France had a balanced budget was in 1980, and since 1974 it has never generated a surplus. Public debt reached 97% of GDP and the economy has been stagnating for two decades. Unemployment stands at 9.2% (with 20.4% youth unemployment ) and in 2017 it still had a current account deficit of 6.5 billion euros while the Eurozone has a surplus. In a country where public spending exceeds 57% of GDP, where public administration spending has grown by more than 13% since 2008, and 22% of the active population works for the State, local governments and public entities, talking of austerity is a bad joke. In addition, France has spent tens of billions on ‘stimulus plans’ since 2009. Specifically, 47 billion euro in 2009, 1.24 billion to the automotive industry, and two ‘growth plans’ under the Hollande mandate: 37.6 billion euro (‘investments’) and 16.5 billion (‘technology’).
When we talk about taxation in the Eurozone, we usually talk about tax revenues vs GDP, and not the tax wedge, which is what each one of us pays in taxes on our total income.
According to the PricewaterhouseCoopers Paying Taxes study of 2018, European companies suffer a tax wedge of 40%. That fiscal wedge is almost 40% lower in countries like Luxembourg, Ireland, or Denmark and 12% lower in the Netherlands.
If we look at families, it is very similar. Most Eurozone countries have a tax wedge on families with one salary and two children that is twice the average of Ireland, Switzerland, or Luxembourg and 20% higher than the Dutch.
But what about social protection and welfare? Ireland, the Netherlands, or Luxembourg have some of the most easily-accessible and well-funded welfare systems.
Interventionists always talk of the Nordic countries as nations with very high taxes, and yet their tax wedge is lower for companies and families than the average of the Eurozone.
Countries with higher taxes do not have better welfare or social protection, but do have higher unemployment rates, weaker growth and higher debt. High taxation discourages economic activity, investment, and consumption and, on top, tax revenues weaken.
Macron is calling for a harmonization of the tax systems in Europe. I agree. Let us harmonize to the Ireland level. But no, what Macron implies when he uses the word “harmonizing” is “increasing taxes.” The recipe for unemployment and stagnation.
Governments willingly ignore the beneficial effect of growth-oriented taxation because their objective is not growth, investment or employment, but control.
Europe’s tax model cannot be to impose what does not work. We need to lower taxes to grow and create more employment. High taxes do not guarantee the welfare state, they make it unsustainable.
Ireland was bailed out by the UK.
Pay it back.
Ireland was shagged by Britland, robbed blind and relieved of 25% of its territory aka Ulster or Northern Ireland, eight centuries of anglonazi plunder, rape and pillage. Then there is the 1845 genocide during the food removal as Britland herded its own peasants into "those, dark Satanic mills" and stole every crop it could from Ireland. Some morons still call it the potato blight famine. Historians know differently.
In reply to Ireland was bailed out by… by my new username
Meanwhile the unfortunate Irish, having been screwed by the trash from Pirate Rock for eight centuries and more, are now being screwed by the Pedophile Politburo perverts in Natostan sewer Brussels. Brit genocide is replaced by cultural and ethnic genocide as the mutt masses are imported and foisted upon brain dead useless idiots and tax payers who are obliged by their gubmint of thieves, liars and globalist shills to suicide themselves with the fertile detritus of USSA'S judaic wars and the welfare tribes of Africa.
The Irish "washing machine" of the anglozionazi laundromat, conning USSAN tax payers at home, living in ever more USSAN poverty, is the only "economic miracle" going on in Ireland to any one with the eyes to confront the sickening reality of this unfortunate Faceschmuck..rotten Apple Twitterati colony, not to mention the Pentacon mobsters using Shannon Airport for their genocidal attacks in their interminable judaic wars in "our" oil patch.
Filthy, dirty IOU Saudi Mercan petroscrip toilet paper dollahs coming out virginal white in the gombeen Irish laundry proce$$. The political garbage sold their soul to the zionazi bankster demons and not one in ten Irish even knows it's happening! Some fucking miracle!
In reply to Ireland was shagged by… by Fireman
"Attractive, growth-oriented tax systems are not only possible in the European Union, but those countries that implement them have higher economic growth rates, less unemployment, and a well-funded welfare state.
We are promoting the creation of and perpetuation of, welfare states on ZH now are we.
WTF Tyler?
In reply to Meanwhile the unfortunate… by Fireman
The Welfare state is not sustainable in the EU. As the failed states of Italy, Greece, Spain then France et al begin to collapse under the bankruptcy of the entitlement state math, Ireland will see the rush to the Emerald Isle as all those lazy, 52 year old pensioners seek to maintain their lazy, lives in Killarney, Kinsale or Adare.
Then Ireland will collapse as well. It's the European UNION after all. All for one and one for bankruptcy currency collapse and general despair.
In reply to "Attractive, growth-oriented… by nmewn
The US has a pretty good welfare state for Crony Capitalists like Buffet, Musk, Bezos, etc who have managed to acquire 50% of the US's wealth while wages have remained flat for 40 years and 60% of the US cannot scrape together $500 cash for an emergency.
In reply to "Attractive, growth-oriented… by nmewn
Crony-socialists was my point and nothing screams crony-socialist state quite like creating the conditions by which still moar socialism is required to alleviate all the suffering caused by socialist policies.
In reply to The US has a pretty good… by Juggernaut x2
Lol "Low tax Ireland", more like explosive diarrhea deficits w inflationary eurodollar spending . But even ECB tax collections are going to dwindle as productive countries (FINALLY) elect right of center or at least euro-skeptic governments pushing to defund the Soros experiment/welfare method. The only positive result of EU bailouts is that they push for less welfare state and more market liberalization in exchange for the bailout funds but it isn't enough to offset they're massive bailout loans in the first place. Unless they planned to forgive those loans which is still very inflationary and nevermind that it bails out massive banks that had inside knowledge of the bailouts, and were stupidly loaning at high interest knowing full well they would be bailed out without a haircut. This is only going to encourage more banks to do the same. Give them all massive losses . Greek, Irish, Spanish, German, French. Let them fail.
In reply to Crony-socialists was my… by nmewn
Yeah...and by all means!...lets try to figure out a way to service the welfare-state instead of eliminate it! There's government employee pensions involved there!
Jesus Christ.
In reply to Lol low tax Ireland by infotechsailor
You forgot the s/ tag, but I know deep inside you meant to put it there
In reply to Yeah...and by all means!… by nmewn
I don't use sarc tags. The way I figure it is, if someone has been reading my comments on ZH they should be smart enough by now to know it when they see it coming from me.
In reply to You forgot the s/ tag, but… by 1 Alabama
I clearly figure it just the opposite from that same premise
In reply to I don't use sarc tags. The… by nmewn
What does it mean that Ireland has a debt to GDP ratio of 73%? Wait, the US has over 100% debt to GDP ratio?
Jealous Trumptards can't stand a European country thriving.
In reply to Lol low tax Ireland by infotechsailor
The trend is your friend...
In reply to "Attractive, growth-oriented… by nmewn
In reply to The trend is your friend... by shovelhead
It's hardly one sided; or are you saying that the lot of the Irish hasn't improved since joining the EU ?
Without access to EU funding after the Celtic Tiger crisis, Ireland would have looked like Venezuela
In reply to Meanwhile the unfortunate… by Fireman
How much is independence and ethnic identity worth, the right to live with your own belief system and traditions? The Irish of the past resisted the viciousness, greed and evil of John Bull-shit for centuries, fought against ethnic cleansing, exile, genocide and the rape of their culture...today a Soros empowered bunch of globalist whores, useful idiot gender retarded mutants (2%?) spit on all that and sell their asses to the anglozionazi empire of filth for the plastic trinkets and gizmos churned out in the gulag sweat shops of China. The virtue signalling of these hipster "smart" phone wielding tatooed, lesbos, queers and mutant zombies has done more damage in a decade to a once proud and defiant nation than the entire Britland servile race of pirates managed in a millennium.
In reply to It's hardly one sided; or… by curbjob
You let the white niggers in, you gotta live with them.
Haha.
In reply to How much is independence and… by Fireman
Polaks?
In reply to You let the white niggers in… by shovelhead
I think you're identifying a symptom rather than the cause ... global central banking and their strip mining of real wealth and substituting it with credit
aside; hipsters are a product of (poor) parenting.
In reply to How much is independence and… by Fireman
100% correct and entertaining.......
In reply to Meanwhile the unfortunate… by Fireman
I like the froth and spittal, myself.
Probably pushes a shopping cart around for a living.
In reply to 100% correct and… by 107cicero
Wait till Ireland gets it's fair share of immigrants. Social service costs will explode (literally) and that nice low tax thingy will fly out the window so fast your head will explode trying to follow it. Backed by EU/Soros NGO's the place will become a shit storm a la San Francisco.
Obviously you haven't been to Mogadishu...I mean Dublin in the last 15 years.
In reply to Wait till Ireland gets it's… by Last of the Mi…
Sorry but some of the premises for this article are founded on mistruths. Irish GDP is a LIE, the numbers (like in the US and elsewhere) are cooked. Our employment figure is not what the govt. claims but significantly higher - it's a numbers game, every six months welfare receivers are shunted over to some employment agency but registered as not unemployed. As for the corporate tax rate of 12.5% lol, nobody - and I'm not exaggerating - pays that; the rate is 0.25% (at least for apple).
Ah yes, Ireland.
Ireland Becoming Multicultural & Diverse
Ireland has some real problems, a large debt that can just about be serviced. A lot of Trans-National companies washing profits which accounts for a large portion of GDP in Ireland and the decline in home-based companies doing well. As for the migrants that is a growing problem.
It's going to be squeezed once Brexit is over to increase tax in line with the EU norm. Ireland is between a rock and a hard place, it was screwed by the EU over the Banking crisis and force by the EU to pay the Dutch and German banks back fully on their speculative bets. Secondly, it was forced to take that debt on as Government Debt, so private foreign gambling debts were protected by the Irish state.
Chickens will come home to roost
ireland would be bankrupt if EU tax rates were harmonized. the US companies that site their HQ's in Ireland do so for no other reason than to evade taxes.
US companies use tax havens in Netherlands and Luxembourg for the same reason - to evade taxes.
The loser? The United States - which takes on larger and larger fiscal deficits as it funds ridiculous levels of "offense" spending, its drug and tech companies EVADE US taxes by using countries like ireland and luxembourg (whilst stupefying and killing americans) as tax shelters.
ireland, luxembourg and netherlands sponsor the transfer pricingof goods, services and profits that facilitate tax evasion - before these countries, it was the Caribbean and city states like Hong Kong and Singapore - nothing new under the sun - just where the criminal governments are sited.
Note that the article does not publish EFFECTIVE CORPORATE TAX RATES - US corporates paid a marginal effective corporate tax rate of 19%
https://taxfoundation.org/cbo-report-compares-us-corporate-tax-g20/
if the US dropped its corporate tax rates to around 15%, Europe and Japan would go bankrupt as their businesses relocated to the US and they continued to sponsor/encourage/embrace the welfarism of libtard socialist "democracy".
here's a list of the "official" highest, lowest and zero tax rates by country. before Trumps tax cuts, US corporates had a tax rate of 39%.
https://taxfoundation.org/corporate-income-tax-rates-around-the-world-2…
the same logic can be applied to personal taxes - US citizens have an effective income tax rate of zero, up to around 67,000 bucks as they receive benefits that offset taxes until then. this is also not reflected in the article.
a large portion of EU taxes are made up of indirect taxes called Value Added Tax (VAT) of 25% - again, not reflected in the article. Local city and state taxes are around one fifth of those charged in the US at the State and city level - again, not reflected. tolls on roads are not reflected. on the other side, neither are travel subsidies to national railway systems in france and germany (80% of european rail ticket prices are subsidized by the government).
still, at least the conversation has been kicked off. now put it in the context of companies in the US, Japan, India and China competing head to head with European ones, via a "tax wedgie".
How hard is this to understand? Most gov.s minimize disposable incomes.