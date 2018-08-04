Venezuela's Maduro Targeted In Assassination Attempt Using Explosive Drone: Information Minister

A speech by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at an army commemoration event was abruptly cut off due to a reported assassination attempt using a drone packed with explosives.
In live footage, Maduro and officials standing behind him can be seen looking up as an explosion is heard in the distance, after which soldiers can be seen running for their lives before the transmission ends.
ÚLTIMA HORA | VIDEO - Situación irregular en la avenida Bolívar de Caracas durante Cadena Nacional de Maduro en acto con la GNB.— Alberto Rodríguez (@AlbertoRodNews) August 4, 2018
VTV cortó de emergencia la transmisión oficial. pic.twitter.com/SMZeFZlRv4
Reuters reports a speech by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at a military event has been cut short and soldiers were seen running before the transmission cut off— Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) August 4, 2018
Speaking on state television, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez confirmed that it was an assassination attempt, and that Maduro is was evacuated from the scene.
#Venezuela Fire in a building in #Caracas, possibly after the drone that aimed to kill Maduro crashed pic.twitter.com/nDzNVnwJ78— Guy Elster (@guyelster) August 4, 2018
Venezuelan journalist Roman Camacho reported on Twitter, citing "unofficial sources," that a drone loaded with the explosive C4 was detonated near the presidential box, and that several army cadets were injured.
#Caracas Sobre hecho en la Av Bolívar, informan fuentes extraoficiales que “un dron cargado con C4 habría detonado cerca del palco presidencial”. Varios cadetes de la GNB resultaron heridos, pres Maduro fue retirado del lugar, salió ileso al igual que el gabinete— Roman Camacho (@RCamachoVzla) August 4, 2018
Maduro was speaking at the 81st anniversary celebration of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) when the incident took place.
