Venezuela's Maduro Targeted In Assassination Attempt Using Explosive Drone: Information Minister

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/04/2018 - 18:58

A speech by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at an army commemoration event was abruptly cut off due to a reported assassination attempt using a drone packed with explosives. 

In live footage, Maduro and officials standing behind him can be seen looking up as an explosion is heard in the distance, after which soldiers can be seen running for their lives before the transmission ends. 

Speaking on state television, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez confirmed that it was an assassination attempt, and that Maduro is was evacuated from the scene. 

Venezuelan journalist Roman Camacho reported on Twitter, citing "unofficial sources," that a drone loaded with the explosive C4 was detonated near the presidential box, and that several army cadets were injured.

Maduro was speaking at the 81st anniversary celebration of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) when the incident took place.  

